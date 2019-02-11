Monday February 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 11, 2019
“Guard Your Heart”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
SOUTHERN UTAH IS NOTORIOUS FOR DARK SKIES, AND THIS NIGHT WAS NO EXCEPTION.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are expecting SNOW in HAWAII. So much for global warming scam.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/the-latest-winter-weather-hits-hawaii-too/ar-BBTnTn0
LikeLike
LikeLike
Looks a little like … Jimmy Durante! We just watched a couple of old movies with Durante in them…
LikeLike
More Than Conquerors
Two boys fight in a back alley. Fists fly. Shouts go up from the other youngsters standing by. “Give it to ‘im! Let ‘im have it!”
Finally one of the two struts away with an arrogant bearing, head and shoulders wagging. He has won!
But has he? Look at him. He has a bloody nose, a black eye and welts on his face and arms. And if looks could kill he wouldn’t even be alive, for while his friends shout his praises, the boy he has beaten gives him a look that says: “Just wait.” He has not won anything except, perhaps, a bitter and lasting enemy.
So it is with the wars that nations wage against each other. Necessary as it sometimes becomes to defend our liberties, our homes, our way of life, by force of arms, seldom does any nation actually win the war. Rather all lose, even the “victors,” as in their “victories” they sow the bitterness and hate which are the seeds of future wars.
It is different, however, with “the good fight of [the] faith,” for the Christian may come out of every battle stronger than when he went in. Only the Christian can say with regard to the heartaches and disappointments, the difficulties and obstacles, that cross his path: “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us” (Rom. 8:37).
During Paul’s busy ministry for Christ he suffered a painful “thorn in the flesh,” and “besought the Lord thrice” that it might be taken away. The Lord did not see fit to remove the thorn, but answered Paul:
“My grace is sufficient for thee, for My strength is made perfect in weakness” (IICor. 12:9).
Paul’s response:
“Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me… for when I am weak, then am I strong” (Vers. 9,10).
Let all go well, and we are prone to grow careless in our Christian lives. Adversity, on the other hand, makes Christians lean the harder and pray the more — and therein lies their strength and their victory.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/more-than-conquerors/
LikeLike
Romans 8:37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
BigMamaTea kitteh yoga?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“All Across The City” is a signature Jim Hall piece. As a working jazz musician, Jim Hall made his living working in NYC bars and nightclubs. This piece always causes me to imagine what he might have felt in one of those existential, early AM moments . . . the last set’s over, the club’s closing, and the world’s most dynamic city is quiet . . . There are several versions of this on Youtube, although strangely the best one, made with pianist George Shearing, is oddly missing. This one, made with Pat Metheny, brings two of the world’s great jazz guitarists together.
LikeLike