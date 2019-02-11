February 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #753

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎉 🎈 —- First 2019 RALLY DAY—- 🎈 🎉
El Paso, Texas 9pm ET, 8pm CT, 7pm MT, 6pmPT
⏱️ — 4 more days to WALL funding deadline
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom.”
—- Psalm 145:3 🌟
——–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe round trip flight to El Paso for everyone on Air Force One and all other planes relating to this trip
— for US pre-set up Trade Team going to China today to set up Feb 14-15th meeting for original US/China Trade Team
— May the evil schemes regarding the WALL funding/gov’t shutdown from Pelosi and House Dems fail—May Uni Party’s agenda fail
— protection for children/their families (like Joshua Trump) from mockery, jeers and taunts
— catch the White House leaker(s) leaking President Trumps’s personal daily schedules to the media without his permission
— for full WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all
— We Choose Greatness
—————————————————–
🦅 “Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! We are blessed by Sundance’s site and by your faithfulness!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this mean I can stop looking for Russians in my closets and under my bed?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why? Because raping women is considered worse than putting shoe polish on ones face?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like it is happening:
Qalaat Al Mudiq
@QalaatAlMudiq
Feb 9
E. #Syria: some serious battle ongoing tonight btwn #SDF-#YPG and #ISIS fighters for their last stand in Upper Baghuz (remnant of #Hajin pocket), just East of #AbuKemal. Area is pummeled by airstrikes, US-led Coalition warplanes overflying. wikimapia.org/#lang=en&lat=3… pic.twitter.com/QIaQ9s7FDl
Qalaat Al Mudiq
@QalaatAlMudiq
Replying to @QalaatAlMudiq
Follow
#Syria: US-led Coalition carrying out heavy airstrikes targeting latest #ISIS positions E. of #Euphrates. pic.twitter.com/EOfN8MOi6H
LikeLike
Border town police and citizens in a show of force.
https://www.cbcsnews.pro/texas-police-form-wall-of-cars-to-help-border-patrol-stop-caravan-and-dems-are-furious/
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joy Villa supporting President Trump once again with her dress at The Grammy’s.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know Pelosi is really gumming her dentures about this tonight. 🙂
LikeLike
The Democrats are imploding. The Virginia circus and now Rep. Omar is back on her repulsive spiel.
She actually re-tweeted that. Unbelievable.
POTUS could not have scripted better foes than those who are on the other side now. Green New Deal, anti-Israel, extreme abortion, no actual border security zealots. And the entire Dem Party is racing to the left as fast as they can.
Biden may have the best shot to beat POTUS in 2020. Maybe. But by the time these far-left fringe Dems are done, Biden is going to look like Ronald Reagan in terms of political ideology. He just won’t be viable in the primary at this rate.
POTUS has to be loving life right now. Every day, 2020 looks easier and easier.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Syria has a civil war going on, with Russian warplanes and Iranian troops in the area (and Israeli bombs and missiles aimed at the Iranians). Dangerous — militarily and politically — for us to station troops there if they are not needed on a regular basis, now that ISIS is down to 4 sq. Km. — about 1 sq. mile — and the Kurds are making the final assault.
If I wanted to keep US forces safe but still in the area, I might want to move them to neighboring Iraq, where we have a multi-million $$ base. We can quietly and secr4tly dispatch them fro Iraq without MSM reporting on their movements. BTW – al-Baghdadi is rumored to be in Iraq. Good hunting!!
Gee — this sounds like a VSG plan!!
LikeLike
Collusion?
Speaker Pelosi meets with TV anchors prior to the State of the Union address; Judy Woodruff, PBS; George Stephanopoulos, ABC; Margaret Brennan, CBS; Chris Wallace, Fox News; Jeff Glor, CBS; David Muir, ABC. February 5, 2019
LikeLike