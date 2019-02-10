Sunday February 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
MOUNT TANALPAIS, CALIFORNIA
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that’s Tamalpais. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A rose by any other name is still a rose.” Citizen, your photographic posts are just beautiful, day after day. God bless you for taking such good care of our sanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No worries, warrprin1 – Citizen knows I love his stuff. We’re buds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, warrprin—-do you realize you are using duchess’ open-thread praying puppy for your avatar??
LikeLike
older, you’re right.
I commuted from SF to Palo Alto for nine years.
it was a habit to stop at a viewpoint on the way home…and watch this.
The fog really does roll in like surf…pretty hard to not stare.
its a beautiful thing it is.
fond memories.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! That is incredible!
LikeLike
NATIONAL UMBRELLA DAY
On this day, we honor one of the world’s most useful inventions, the umbrella!
The basic umbrella was invented over four thousand years ago.
It was the Chinese that first waterproofed umbrellas for use in the rain. They waxed and lacquered their paper parasols to protect them from the elements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, that was a pleasure to watch again! Gene was so good! I wonder how many takes they did of that scene – not too many, I would imagine. He was soaked!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Citizen! I will never get enough of Gene in the rain ☔️.
LikeLike
How Many Heavens?
“Exactly how many heavens are there and what is the purpose of each realm?”
We believe the Scriptures teach there are three heavens.
The first heaven is our atmosphere where we live and serve the Lord. It is where the Psalmist says, “the fowls of the heaven have their habitation, which sing among the branches” (Psa. 104:12).
The second heaven is the solar system that consists of the sun, moon, stars, and planets (Gen. 1:14-18). Prior to the written revelation of God, the Lord used this realm as a teaching tool. Once again, in the words of the Psalmist, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament [expanse] sheweth His handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge” (Psa. 19:1,2). While Satan currently dwells in the second heaven, he will be cast out of heaven to the earth in the middle of the Tribulation period (Rev. 12:7-12). Throughout eternity, the members of the Body of Christ will occupy this realm and its various seats of authority (Eph. 2:6).
The third heaven is the abode of God often referred to in the Scriptures as the heaven of heavens. It is also where an innumerable host of angels worship and serve the Lord. This is confirmed by Nehemiah, “Thou, even thou, art Lord alone; thou hast made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth, and all things that are therein” (Neh. 9:6).
Paul reveals that he was caught up to the “third heaven” where he received a further revelation from the Lord regarding the Mystery (II Cor. 12:1-4; Eph. 3:2,3). The apostle also calls this realm Paradise. Today, we have a heavenly hope according to Colossians 1:5; therefore, when we come face to face with death, we look forward with great expectation to be absent from the body “and to be present with the Lord” (II Cor. 5:6-9), Who dwells in the heaven of heavens
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-many-heavens/
Psalm 104:12 By them shall the fowls of the heaven have their habitation, which sing among the branches.
Genesis 1:14 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:
15 And let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth: and it was so.
16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.
17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth,
18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.
Psalm 19:1 <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
2 Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.
Revelation 12:7 And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels,
8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.
9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.
11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.
12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
Ephesians 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Nehemiah 9:6 Thou, even thou, art LORD alone; thou hast made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth, and all things that are therein, the seas, and all that is therein, and thou preservest them all; and the host of heaven worshippeth thee.
2Corinthians 12:1 It is not expedient for me doubtless to glory. I will come to visions and revelations of the Lord.
2 I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven.
3 And I knew such a man, (whether in the body, or out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;)
4 How that he was caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
Colossians1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel;
2Corinthians 5:6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord:
7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)
8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
9 Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
For those who have an interest in Justin Bieber/airplanes and would like to know more about his German WW2 background, Google: “Double – Double – The Story of the Zwillingsbiber Beaver”.
The story is written with great humor and is actually hilarious! You won’t be disappointed!
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Psalm 59 (ESV)
Deliver Me from My Enemies
Written by David at the time King Saul set guards at his home to capture and kill him. (1 Samuel 19:11)
59 Deliver me from my enemies, O my God;
protect me from those who rise up against me;
2
deliver me from those who work evil,
and save me from bloodthirsty men.
3
For behold, they lie in wait for my life;
fierce men stir up strife against me.
For no transgression or sin of mine, O Lord,
4
for no fault of mine, they run and make ready.
Awake, come to meet me, and see!
5
You, Lord God of hosts, are God of Israel.
Rouse yourself to punish all the nations;
spare none of those who treacherously plot evil…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Prayer Over President Trump in the Oval Office Is Going Viral
09-04-2017
CBN News
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2017/september/this-prayer-over-president-trump-in-the-oval-office-is-going-viral
LikeLike
^^ Pastor Jeffress video
LikeLike
Francis Goya – Live – “Nostalgia”
LikeLike
Hahahaha….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
A woman?
Florida Politician Resigns Over Face-Licking Allegations
Feb 9, 2019
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2019-02-09-florida-politician-resigns-over-face-licking-allegations/?Sc=editorial&Pname=local_social&Keyid=socialflow
LikeLike