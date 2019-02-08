“Very Good Health” – President Trump Has Second Year Check-Up…

All looks good as President Trump completes his second physical examination during a trip to Walter Reed hospital.
All looks good as President Trump completes his second physical examination during a trip to Walter Reed hospital.
Our VSG is in very good health. Thank you God.
Would that make him VSGPOTUSDJTIVGH?
That’ll do it👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
My liberal buddy mentioned Trump’s physical. I told him, ” I know man, it looks like the president lost some weight. He looks good”. He got so triggered he left the gym in disgust……
I will take that with a steak, ketchup and 2 scoops of ice cream please!! 🙂
You forgot the Quarter-Pounders.
I thought it was Big Macs.
“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a seasame seed bun.”
Well I know what’s for lunch tomorrow, a early lunch I might add.
🍔🍔🍟
Don’t forget the Fries!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ALRIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And a cup of coveffe
For me it would be, the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen,
parfaitement !
The President is S T R O N G … like the SOTU.
^^^^^THIS!
According to Dr. Jackson last year, Trump’s secret is genes.
“Incredibly good genes,” he said. “It’s just the way God made him.”
God Blessed PDJT BIGLY!
Now to get to work on repealing that 22nd Amendment!
Ha ha ha
SwampRatTerrier–
You’re absolutely right! It may sound funny talking about a repeal of the 22nd Amendment, but it IS what’s needed! Here’s why:
If the framers had considered term-limiting only one of the branches, I believe they would have rejected it strenuously, in that it would run counter to the Constitution’s essential balance of power.
The other two branches are, potentially, lifetime appointments. Over time, judges and legislators come to think of themselves as rulers of the roost, and only view the ‘new president’ as a babysitter or substitute teacher. In relation to congressman or judges, the President is indeed a lame duck the day of his inauguration. If on the other hand, the president faced the electorate as many times as Congress can, there would be more of an incentive for bi-partisanship. The perpetual administrative state, without the check of a long-serving president has given up the Russia probe. it takes more than two terms to know where the bodies are buried and who’s responsible
Oddly, it was the 22nd amendment that also has given us all the dysfunctionality in our government. A strong and coequal president was always an critical attribute of the Constitution’s inherent structure. We don’t have that anymore!
Not sure if I like unlimited terms for a President. But if he had to run every 4 years into perpetuity, I might be able to live with that. While you are repealing the 22nd amendment, put term limits on every other person in Congress to 2 terms. Flip it and reverse it.
A very stable, healthy, genius.
However, I must admit … every Treeper is a bloody GENIUS compared to She Guevara and the Communist Democreeps
Radiant! God bless our POTUS.
I will drink to that!
Sigh. No Dr. Ronny.
God bless President Trump, as God has blessed us in having this VSG for our leader.
Agree! No surgical procedures please for Potus at Walter Reed Hospital.
The doctor, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, was just appointed as medical adviser for the President, so he’s back, just in a different capacity.
Yeah Bendix, Trump took care of Dr. Ronny. Good man, Sir…Good man!
Regular exercise, no booze, no tobacco.
Yes Convert, and if I may add, an indomitable spirit.
A man for the ages.
God bless PDJT
If I recall correctly, PDJT has never exercised. Doesn’t believe in it! Which makes his vigor and general health at his age, in this job, nothing short of miraculous. It’s the genes, baby!
Genes, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco.
According to the experts, the 4 most harmful lifestyle choices: smoking, drinking (“to excess”), a bad diet, and lack of exercise. PDJT’s diet would be described by most of those experts as pretty bad, and he doesn’t exercise. So while I agree the no alcohol, and especially the no smoking are important, he’s only 2 for 4. Which brings me right back to his genetic blessings.
Most excellent !
Very happy yo hear that our wonderful POYUS continues to be in excellent health. Thank you Sweet Jesus!
LikeLiked by 5 people
considering the intensity of all the garbage he has had to endure every day–all day long—from all directions !
As Ernie Banks said “Let’s play two!” – terms that is……
Good job Mister President! And now, perhaps you could send that good doctor over to Ruthie’s place for to give her a checkup too?
Second thought. Wait. At least until Monday. I’m thinking it might just be a Weekend at Ruthie’s.
What is interesting is the Body language experts take on the Supreme Court Justices Esp. Chief Justice Roberts. Go to about 6 minutes. She see stress in all of them ESPECIALLY Roberts. Later in the vid she says the stress seems to be recent. Ruth? FISA court abuses? Infanticide?
Unlike Ruth.
In related news, Doctors have declared that Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg is stable.
They have not moved her for a week now.
Which stable? I’d like to visit.
So when will the committee start investigating this doctor????
Sarah should have said ” I have distressing news for all of you, our President has received a clean bill of health and should be able to hold office for another 6 years.”
Todays Rasputin Poll has the PoTUS at 50% approval…
which tells us that with REAL Americans it’s more like 70%
You mean Rasmussen? He’s not THAT bad, geez.
Yup, one of the most accurate polls of 2016 election!
Rasputin said “hillary in a landslide” just like everyone, just like he was paid to do.
another hack, but you two believe whatever you want to believe, regardless of the evidence.
Scott Rasmussen SOLD Rasmussen reports. Later he got KICKED OFF THE BOARD/left because of a ‘difference of opinion’
Thus Rasmussen reports is no longer as reliable as it was IMHO.
Fantastic news
You know, Trump is like me in a way. He’s not afraid to speak his mind because he believes in his views
I’m 6′ 2″, 230 lbs. and naturally muscular. I grew up on the mean streets of Chicago and know how to handle any situation. I also have a big mouth. I’ve always had conviction of my opinion. I don’t get intimidated and I don’t back down
I have a lot of liberal friends and get into arguments all the time at parties. I’ll tell them to shut the F up, that they’re a bunch of brainwashed morons, etc.
My point is, you have to be healthy, physically and mentally in order to push back in a constructive way, and be able to handle the constant assault
President Trump is healthy both physically and mentally. To handle the outrageous assault against him requires both
The more abuse he takes, the stronger he seems to get, and that is the mark of a true leader
Maybe, just maybe, after all is said and done and he goes back home, he can sit and enjoy a few beers for once in his life. If anyone deserves to discover the joys of a few brews, it’s him
POTUS Trump is a mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual powerhouse.
Roger that, and Amen!
Wonder how long before they try to discredit this doctor like they did the last..
Right after they get done playing Weekend at Bernie’s with RBG.
RBG is looking a bit tatty around her edges.
Big chunks of the dead skin keep dropping off…….
ZRBG.
😈
The NSA contractors are working on it right now ….
Praying (almost) every day for him, his family, his health, his administration……….and that his enemies fall into their own traps.😁
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So Be it!
Me too CNY3 — each morning I pray for his continued protection, good health, stamina, wisdom, and discernment. God has been so very good to us by giving us President Trump for however long we are able to have him. When I get frustrated with how his agenda is being thwarted at every turn, I stop and consider where we’d be if he hadn’t won. God bless him and his beautiful family ❤
Every day at 900pm on the “open thread” we pray for him and his family. It is a beautiful prayer.
Nutcase libs on liberal sites think Prez’s health is being overstated at best.
Yet they believe RBG is the picture of health and immortal.
Trump Derangement Syndrome
CHICKS DIG DONNIE !
Yes we do!!! He’s my kind of man, and definitely my kind of President!
😍 YES❣️ 😍
That is good news. Now can we get confirmation of a pulse and temperature check on RBG ?
Great news. I’d wager that PDJT may be in better health than he has been in years. After two years on the W.H. Doctor’s care and dietary guidance… 🙂
No surprised to read that your President has passed his medical. He is one amazingly energetic man. I have just read that the demorats are setting up an anonymous panel that will prove that Pres.Trump is unhinged. Apparently on of the five on the panel is the leftist Yale University psychiatrist who assess that Pres.Trump is mentally unfit because of his rush to tweet! as this indicates that he is under stress and cannot handle this stress!!!!!!!! Tweeting
You had best stop reading your bias papers in your part of the world.And anything over is
left wing dribble.
So then we can conclude that ANYONE who tweets daily is stressed out and likely unhinged. Well twitter does seem like an insane asylum most days, 😀
He tweets to tell; US what he is thinking on a daily basis, or what he wants us to pay attention to. He has 57+ million followers, AND he bypasses the out of control media.
FIGHTING FIT!!
Blue State Blues: Donald Trump Has Liberated Democrats to Be Their Socialist Selves
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/08/blue-state-blues-donald-trump-has-liberated-democrats-to-be-their-socialist-selves/
That’s so funny!
Thanks for the link.
Uh-Oh..that Doc is about to become familiar with the term “politics of personal destruction”.
Again.
It’s funny (but not really, it’s actually disgusting) that we have so much information about Obama which is still hidden away. We have Ruth Bader Ginsberg who hasn’t been seen or heard from for a long, long time and people are demanding proof of life.
Meanwhile, Trump is healthier than I am and the media will be all over him with criticism.
God Bless our Very Stable and Healthy Genius POTUS. May we all maintain good health and enjoy 8 years of Winning (and more).
Now do RBG!
Rhi!
Good point! Trump should out of “kindness” offer RBG the royal treatment and allow the same doctors that checked out OUR PRESIDENT, to check out her let us know the condition of Ginsburg! 🙂
If the President had bad report, they would call for him to step down, well the same should apply to the Judges on the Highest Court on the Land, right? :
It only seems fair that the President sent over his PERSONAL WHITE HOUSE doctor to check out RBG…. snicker, snicker
Or maybe it is time for Milania to pay a visit with a bouquet of flowers. Perhaps on Feb 14th.
I hope I have half the endurance and stamina that 45 has. It amazes me that the more the left hit him the more control and stamina he exhibits. Truly the energizer bunny has been put to shame and is no longer relevant.
Great Trump’s exam went well. It’s no wonder we are talking about RBG. RBG said she would retire when she couldn’t do the job full steam.
She planned her surgery so there would be time to recover before she needed to come back.
She’s not back and hasn’t been seen or heard from in public for a long while. Sounds like she can’t perform the job and should retire.
New SC session starts Feb 19th I think. Lets see if she shows up.
Stout as a Brahma Bull, skin thicker than shoe leather, and stubborn as a Missouri Mule.
Good on you, Mr. President!
In high school I worked at a private schools kitchen in the evening and weekends. There was an 88 year old guy who would ride the bus in Friday night and work a couple of weekends shifts. Drank vodka and smoked luckies all weekend long. Strong as an ox. Genetics has a much bigger part in overall health than most people know.
This is a man obsessed with achievement that thrives on competition. I predict he will serve a second term as president and then run for governor of Florida (just to stay close to the golf course).
After that he’ll kick back a little. Maybe a city council seat just to keep life interesting.
We are so damn lucky!
