“Very Good Health” – President Trump Has Second Year Check-Up…

Posted on February 8, 2019 by

All looks good as President Trump completes his second physical examination during a trip to Walter Reed hospital.

"Very Good Health" – President Trump Has Second Year Check-Up…

  1. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Our VSG is in very good health. Thank you God.

    Reply
  2. wendy forward says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Radiant! God bless our POTUS.

    Reply
  3. Bendix says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Sigh. No Dr. Ronny.
    God bless President Trump, as God has blessed us in having this VSG for our leader.

    Reply
  4. Convert says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Regular exercise, no booze, no tobacco.

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      February 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Yes Convert, and if I may add, an indomitable spirit.

      A man for the ages.

      God bless PDJT

      Reply
    • jahealy says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

      If I recall correctly, PDJT has never exercised. Doesn’t believe in it! Which makes his vigor and general health at his age, in this job, nothing short of miraculous. It’s the genes, baby!

      Reply
      • Nunya Bidness says:
        February 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

        Genes, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco.

        Reply
        • jahealy says:
          February 8, 2019 at 9:48 pm

          According to the experts, the 4 most harmful lifestyle choices: smoking, drinking (“to excess”), a bad diet, and lack of exercise. PDJT’s diet would be described by most of those experts as pretty bad, and he doesn’t exercise. So while I agree the no alcohol, and especially the no smoking are important, he’s only 2 for 4. Which brings me right back to his genetic blessings.

          Reply
  5. LBB says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Most excellent !

    Reply
  6. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Very happy yo hear that our wonderful POYUS continues to be in excellent health. Thank you Sweet Jesus!

    Reply
  7. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    As Ernie Banks said “Let’s play two!” – terms that is……

    Reply
  8. James Carpenter says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Good job Mister President! And now, perhaps you could send that good doctor over to Ruthie’s place for to give her a checkup too?
    Second thought. Wait. At least until Monday. I’m thinking it might just be a Weekend at Ruthie’s.

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      What is interesting is the Body language experts take on the Supreme Court Justices Esp. Chief Justice Roberts. Go to about 6 minutes. She see stress in all of them ESPECIALLY Roberts. Later in the vid she says the stress seems to be recent. Ruth? FISA court abuses? Infanticide?

      Reply
  9. Comrade Mope says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Unlike Ruth.

    Reply
  10. bayoukiki says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    So when will the committee start investigating this doctor????

    Reply
  11. 1800e says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Sarah should have said ” I have distressing news for all of you, our President has received a clean bill of health and should be able to hold office for another 6 years.”

    Reply
  12. Zaza says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Todays Rasputin Poll has the PoTUS at 50% approval…

    which tells us that with REAL Americans it’s more like 70%

    Reply
  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Fantastic news

    You know, Trump is like me in a way. He’s not afraid to speak his mind because he believes in his views

    I’m 6′ 2″, 230 lbs. and naturally muscular. I grew up on the mean streets of Chicago and know how to handle any situation. I also have a big mouth. I’ve always had conviction of my opinion. I don’t get intimidated and I don’t back down

    I have a lot of liberal friends and get into arguments all the time at parties. I’ll tell them to shut the F up, that they’re a bunch of brainwashed morons, etc.

    My point is, you have to be healthy, physically and mentally in order to push back in a constructive way, and be able to handle the constant assault

    President Trump is healthy both physically and mentally. To handle the outrageous assault against him requires both

    The more abuse he takes, the stronger he seems to get, and that is the mark of a true leader

    Maybe, just maybe, after all is said and done and he goes back home, he can sit and enjoy a few beers for once in his life. If anyone deserves to discover the joys of a few brews, it’s him

    Reply
  14. Dreadd80 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Wonder how long before they try to discredit this doctor like they did the last..

    Reply
  15. CNY3 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Praying (almost) every day for him, his family, his health, his administration……….and that his enemies fall into their own traps.😁

    Reply
  16. Doctor Fate says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Nutcase libs on liberal sites think Prez’s health is being overstated at best.

    Yet they believe RBG is the picture of health and immortal.

    Reply
  17. Michael Todaro says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    CHICKS DIG DONNIE !

    Reply
  18. Madmax110 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    That is good news. Now can we get confirmation of a pulse and temperature check on RBG ?

    Reply
  19. GB Bari says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Great news. I’d wager that PDJT may be in better health than he has been in years. After two years on the W.H. Doctor’s care and dietary guidance… 🙂

    Reply
  20. Aussie Trump Supporter says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    No surprised to read that your President has passed his medical. He is one amazingly energetic man. I have just read that the demorats are setting up an anonymous panel that will prove that Pres.Trump is unhinged. Apparently on of the five on the panel is the leftist Yale University psychiatrist who assess that Pres.Trump is mentally unfit because of his rush to tweet! as this indicates that he is under stress and cannot handle this stress!!!!!!!! Tweeting

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      February 8, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      You had best stop reading your bias papers in your part of the world.And anything over is
      left wing dribble.

      Reply
    • Zaza says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      So then we can conclude that ANYONE who tweets daily is stressed out and likely unhinged. Well twitter does seem like an insane asylum most days, 😀

      Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      He tweets to tell; US what he is thinking on a daily basis, or what he wants us to pay attention to. He has 57+ million followers, AND he bypasses the out of control media.

      Reply
  21. spoogels says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    FIGHTING FIT!!

    Blue State Blues: Donald Trump Has Liberated Democrats to Be Their Socialist Selves

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/08/blue-state-blues-donald-trump-has-liberated-democrats-to-be-their-socialist-selves/

    Reply
  22. Visitor says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Uh-Oh..that Doc is about to become familiar with the term “politics of personal destruction”.

    Reply
  23. Daniel says:
    February 8, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    It’s funny (but not really, it’s actually disgusting) that we have so much information about Obama which is still hidden away. We have Ruth Bader Ginsberg who hasn’t been seen or heard from for a long, long time and people are demanding proof of life.

    Meanwhile, Trump is healthier than I am and the media will be all over him with criticism.

    Reply
  24. tuskyou says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    God Bless our Very Stable and Healthy Genius POTUS. May we all maintain good health and enjoy 8 years of Winning (and more).

    Reply
  25. Rhi says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Now do RBG!

    Reply
    • jack says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      Rhi!
      Good point! Trump should out of “kindness” offer RBG the royal treatment and allow the same doctors that checked out OUR PRESIDENT, to check out her let us know the condition of Ginsburg! 🙂

      If the President had bad report, they would call for him to step down, well the same should apply to the Judges on the Highest Court on the Land, right? :

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      It only seems fair that the President sent over his PERSONAL WHITE HOUSE doctor to check out RBG…. snicker, snicker

      Or maybe it is time for Milania to pay a visit with a bouquet of flowers. Perhaps on Feb 14th.

      Reply
  26. J Gottfred says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I hope I have half the endurance and stamina that 45 has. It amazes me that the more the left hit him the more control and stamina he exhibits. Truly the energizer bunny has been put to shame and is no longer relevant.

    Reply
  27. MfM says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Great Trump’s exam went well. It’s no wonder we are talking about RBG. RBG said she would retire when she couldn’t do the job full steam.

    She planned her surgery so there would be time to recover before she needed to come back.

    She’s not back and hasn’t been seen or heard from in public for a long while. Sounds like she can’t perform the job and should retire.

    Reply
  28. Drogers says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Stout as a Brahma Bull, skin thicker than shoe leather, and stubborn as a Missouri Mule.

    Good on you, Mr. President!

    Reply
  29. Davenh says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    In high school I worked at a private schools kitchen in the evening and weekends. There was an 88 year old guy who would ride the bus in Friday night and work a couple of weekends shifts. Drank vodka and smoked luckies all weekend long. Strong as an ox. Genetics has a much bigger part in overall health than most people know.

    Reply
  30. RatedProduct says:
    February 8, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    This is a man obsessed with achievement that thrives on competition. I predict he will serve a second term as president and then run for governor of Florida (just to stay close to the golf course).
    After that he’ll kick back a little. Maybe a city council seat just to keep life interesting.
    We are so damn lucky!

    Reply

