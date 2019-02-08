Friday February 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Agenda 21 was mentioned yesterday.
Here are three old but good URLs on the subject by Rosa Koire, a Democrat.
A video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK2sZUs2l_U
An article describing the future under Agenda 21. The information she linked I vetted but now it has been removed from the internet.
http://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org/the-post-sustainable-future.html
And a report: http://nwri.org/2012/09/rosa-koire-presents-a-comprehensive-report-on-agenda-21/
I hope these URLs have not gone stale.
“Agenda 21 was mentioned yesterday.”
Here is one that has not:
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
I will check my bookmarks for others.
Rosa, does a very good job of teaching about Agenda 21. The NASTY plan for the enslavement of the entire human population.
http://www.globalistagenda.org/goal.htm
http://www.plutocracycartel.net/
https://www.countercurrents.org/nomani310707.htm
https://www.countercurrents.org/clifford220611.htm
Peace And Access
“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ; by whom also we have access…” (Rom. 5:1,2).
“Being justified… we have peace with God”!
What a priceless blessing! We believers are prone to take this blessing altogether too much for granted. Since the day we trusted Christ and the burden of sin rolled away, most of us have never had another question about our eternal destiny. Hence the danger of taking our salvation for granted.
We often fail to appreciate sufficiently what it means to be able to arise in the morning, go about our business during the day and give ourselves up to unconsciousness at night, always assured that through our Lord’s redemptive work we have “peace with God” and our eternal destiny is secure. Surely this knowledge should overwhelm our hearts with constant gratitude and have a profound effect upon our daily conduct.
The companion blessing to “peace with God” is our full and free access into His presence: another blessing of grace far too little appreciated. Think of the wonder of our free access to God; how He, the Ruler of the Universe, invites us to come confidently before His “throne of grace” at our convenience — “in time of need.”
“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Heb. 4:16).
We should never forget that this high privilege was purchased for us by the precious blood of Christ, and that having thus been purchased, it is His will that we believers avail ourselves of “this grace.” Could there be greater proof of His love for us?
“Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus,
“…a new and living way, which He hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say,
His flesh.
“….Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith…” (Heb. 10:19-22).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/peace-and-access/
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Hebrews 4:16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
Hebrews 10:19 Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus,
20 By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh;
21 And having an high priest over the house of God;
22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.
Amen…
Typhus Outbreak in Los Angeles Due to Heaps of Rat-Infested Trash, Spreads to City Hall – May Force the Removal of Carpets
a typhus epidemic is worsening in the liberal utopia of Los Angeles, California due to a growing homeless population and mountains of rat-infested trash.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/update-typhus-outbreak-in-los-angeles-due-to-heaps-of-rat-infested-trash-spreads-to-city-hall-may-force-the-removal-of-carpets/
STOP MEDIEVAL DISEASES WITH A MEDIEVAL WALL
How the legalization of illegal migration and homelessness is leading to a new wave of disease outbreaks.
February 8, 2019 by Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272811/stop-medieval-diseases-medieval-wall-daniel-greenfield
This is the best version of Giuliani’s Guitar Concerto #1 in A major ever made. The reason, of course, is that Pepe’ Romero is the guitarist. He is arguably the greatest living concert guitarist today. On this recording he is playing his legendary “La Wonderful” his legendary Miguel Rodriguez guitar. This guitar is one of the famous “Churchdoor” guitars, so named because its backs and sides were made from a 400 year old church door that the Rodriguez family purchased from a church that was being demolished. La Wonderful is regarded as one of the finest concert guitars ever made. Listening to this performance will explain why.
Love everyone..
TRUMP is Still OUR President!
Reyes was identified Thursday as the body found two days earlier stuffed into a red suitcase, bound at the wrists and ankles and dumped on the side of a road in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Valerie Reyes feared “someone is going to murder me” the night before she went missing.
https://www.lohud.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/07/valerie-reyes-mom-speaks-greenwich-suitcase-death/2803305002/
(Hope the cartoon shows up).
The real reason why Malaysia banned Israeli swimmers from competing 🙂
You did good Agnes 😉 showed up perfectly and on top of that…. it IS funnnnyyy!
Thanks for the giggles.
Eternal Peace
There are less than a half dozen survivors of the torpedoed battleship Arizona still living.
I finally saw the movie, “Gosnell”, now that it is out on DVD. It was really good. The prosecutor put her career at risk because she was basically charging an abortionist with murder and there was fear of political backlash.
The movie, just like the case, was centered around the crime of murder (not putting abortion, itself, on trial).
However, there were many emotionally strong pro-life aspects in the movie.
The most compelling part of the movie — spoiler alert coming up….
…was where they described the process Gosnell used to kill a baby after birth….followed by the testimony of an abortion doctor describing the proper procedure to use to prevent a live birth (for a successful abortion). You realize both procedures were identical except one was done in the womb…and one was done outside the womb.
The video below is worth a watch…..
I also wondered about the blogger/reporter character in the movie who was so critical in feeding leads to the detective and prosecutor.
This part was fictionalized a bit. This character was actually a composite of two separate reporters one of them was Molly Hemingway, currently of The Federalist publication and a guest news commentator on Fox News:
Reporter in ‘Gosnell’ movie based on LCMS member Mollie Ziegler Hemingway
https://blogs.lcms.org/2018/reporter-in-gosnell-movie-based-on-lcms-member-mollie-ziegler-hemingway/
