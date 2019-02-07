Yikes – Dramatic Footage Shows Heavily Armed Agents Arresting Roger Stone…

There has been considerable discussion about the ridiculously over-aggressive manner in which the FBI conducted the arrest of 67-year-old Roger Stone.  Now video is surfacing showing just how over-the-top it was. [CBS 12 Footage Here]

Multiple heavily armed members of law enforcement and FBI are seen on CCTV video knocking on the door of the Stone residence and positioning themselves such that Mr. Stone was staring down the barrel of multiple rifles when he opened the door.

“I opened the door and in my front yard, I was staring down barrel of two assault weapons and I saw a dozen other FBI agents in the background, all wearing night goggles, full SWAT gear, sidearms, and so-on. On the ground was a large metal device used to break down a door which was unnecessary,” Stone told Sinclair Broadcast Group Chief Political Correspondent Scott Thuman in an earlier interview.  Behind the house, more agents arrived by boat.  (read more)

  1. Joe says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Nothing stops until we march on FBI Headquarters.

    • Zippy says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      LOL, you first.

      First we have to teach the majority in this country who evidently don’t know how to think critically that learned skill, deprogram them from a lifetime of propaganda they’ve bought into because they don’t possess that skill, then somehow tear them away from their games and circuses long enough to make them aware of what’s actually going on and, finally, somehow get any mainstream news media other than Fox to carry news of the event from a positive perspective or at all.

    • glissmeister says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      The problem is way bigger than that. Radley Balko? Check out his research. Great book too: https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Warrior-Cop-Militarization-Americas/dp/1610394577

  2. MaineCoon says:
    February 7, 2019 at 7:04 pm

