The Richest Man in The World Took Photographs of His Penis… Then Things Get Weird

Unbeknownst to his wife, the richest man in the world took photographs of his penis and somehow decided it was a good idea to send them to his mistress.  Somewhere in the process The National Enquirer got them.    Now things are weird:

READ THE STORY HERE

407 Responses to The Richest Man in The World Took Photographs of His Penis… Then Things Get Weird

  1. OmegaManBlue says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    So it’s Trump’s fault Bezos took pictures of his junk…

  2. TimesUp says:
    February 7, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Something tells me this is one billionaire who won’t be running for President.

  3. Arrest Soros says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    • MamaTried says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      Yuck – lot’s of bitter men around here lately. Glad you are constitutionalists, sad you are angry mysoginists.

      • TreeClimber says:
        February 7, 2019 at 11:10 pm

        I don’t know, if I had little enough self-respect to marry him I’d exactly as described.

        • MamaTried says:
          February 7, 2019 at 11:33 pm

          I can not believe I am defending a total stranger who married Jeff Bezos to this audience of all people! . She is inconsequential to all of this. They live in a no- fault (a topic for another day) divorce state. Who cares if this woman gets half his earnings in divorce?! He should have had her sign a prenup or kept her happy!

          As should all of you grumbling bitter guys out there.

      • MrG says:
        February 7, 2019 at 11:32 pm

        I think it’s funny-you perceive bitterness where truth is being told. And that’s what’s sad.

        • MamaTried says:
          February 7, 2019 at 11:53 pm

          I come to this community to NOT read phrases like “spread her legs” while “thinking of shopping” — very base. Very Neanderthal white guy rapist fraternity asshole. I love this community. And possibly hundreds of thousands of people are reading along. So for all of you silently reading along tonight – normally there is not a mysoginistc tone. Please know that had not been the regular spirit and is not reflective of my experience here ovet the last five years.

          • footballfan33 says:
            February 8, 2019 at 1:23 am

            Spare us your feminist dog whistles. Just because she is a woman does not make her immune to being called out for who and what she is.

            • lemmus1 says:
              February 8, 2019 at 1:45 am

              So if I call you out for the ignorant misogynist you are, you won’t claim immunity?

              Check the facts out before you take this any further. Amazon would not exist today but for her early and continuing contributions. Whatever she gets in the divorce, she will have earned every bit as much as Bezos himself and in the same way.

          • lemmus1 says:
            February 8, 2019 at 1:36 am

            ^^^^^^EXACTLY!^^^^^^

    • AustinHoldout says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      She was actually married to him before he started Amazon. Angry much?

    • Paco Loco says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      The favorite sexual position of Seattle women is on their knees facing Nordstrom’s.

      • MamaTried says:
        February 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

        I pray that you all get blocked from this sight permanently – am I on Breitbart? Are you trolls? You must be trolls – I am such a gullible fool. You got me!

        • RJones says:
          February 8, 2019 at 12:47 am

          Unfortunately, not trolls. Just having a little fun at the expense of Bezos. Most of us are actually terribly sorry for offending you.

    • Randy says:
      February 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

      She was married to him before Amazon was run out of his garage. What is with you folks lately.

    • Invisigoth says:
      February 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

      They started Amazon together, and he was a nobody when he married her. That’s why there was no prenup. Then wealth and power went to his head, and he cheated on her with a former E! Entertainment host married to the head of WME. The wife is entitled to half or whatever the court deems fair.

    • Robert Smith says:
      February 8, 2019 at 12:42 am

      She was with him a long time ago.

    • lemmus1 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 1:47 am

      Thank you, Admin…

  4. AustinHoldout says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Owner of WaPo lectures National Enquirer on honest journalism. Classic. $140 billion gone to his head much? (I mean the one on his shoulders).

  5. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Reading the descriptions of the private photos he took to send to his mistress, in some graphic ones, the photos included his hand wearing his wedding ring such that the ring showed in the photos. I would think this would have angered the mistress to receive them as it rubs it in that he is still married to someone else.

  6. Convert says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Our poor children. Think of the 10, 12-year-olds who have recently learned all about porn stars and human trafficking and gang rapes and rich powerful men sending pictures of their genitals over the internet… what an example the world is setting. What a cesspool of insanity, indecency, disrespect, and infantilism. Truly so sad.

  7. TartanSixNine says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    What kind of real man takes a picture of his junk? Its existence should speak for itself.

  8. Thomas Berwick says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Incidentally, this is not Lauren Sanchez’s only indiscretion. She had a child by Tony Gonzalez before she married Patrick Whitesell. Then, prior to her alleged fling with Bezos, she fooled around with billionaire Dan Friedkin when they were both involved with the production of the movie Dunkirk.

  9. Herbert Kroll says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    ‘Bigger than Bezos’ will never mean the same…

  10. TwoLaine says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    While wearing his wedding ring.
    No class. No honor.

    • MrG says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      So if Bezo took off the ring, would that be classy and honorable?

    • I won't back down says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      Monetarily this is probably the OST expensive set of divorce papers EVER filed. If anyone from AMI is reading this a slow golf clap will commence now and last until Mrs bezos gets her first check. And by the way alimony is as of December 31 2019 no longer taxable deductible. BUWHAHAHAHA

      • lemmus1 says:
        February 8, 2019 at 2:04 am

        Afaik, there won’t be much alimony per se. She will get 50% of everything – everything. He will no longer be the richest man in the world. She, otoh, will be the richest woman – and have an equal say in it all. As she should.

        AMI has a very credible case, imnsho, concerning his soundness of mind and thus investor concerns re his business decisions. Thus, it is ‘news’. Bezos will lose this in the public and the courts when the pics are published. He’s been ‘Wienerized’. The best he can do now is seek revenge.

  11. Jase says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    What puzzles me is how the owner of the WAPO would claim to know how a “real journalist” would behave.

  12. chojun says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    I see through all of this and understand that Bezos has just been taught that Trump has the ability to bring pain to his enemies.

    Bezos is about to lose half his fortune. Since most of it is likely tied up into Amazon stock, he might lose his status on the board.

    He knows very well what kind of warfare Trump wages.

    They could’ve left Trump alone and let him govern.

    They’ll realize this in 2024 when they survey the wreckage of their empire.

    Liked by 2 people

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      And Amazon has been accused of using non-GAAP accounting practices hasn’t it?

      I might be wrong on that, but it’s been in the news a bit I know.

      Free Cash Flow….not the same thing as Cash Flow Reports……

    • MIKE says:
      February 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      You KNOW that’s right!
      That’s what President Trump tried to do. He gives almost everyone a chance to make amends, it seems like. I think he offered them a reset, instead they chose resistance and usurpation.
      They’ve been making mistakes all along. I sense the tide is turning. Now we will see mistakes from the repub side of uniparty. He will expose them too.
      This is gonna be good!

    • lemmus1 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 2:11 am

      Amazon is profitable, iirc, solely because it receives subsidized postal rates and is largely exempt from paying state sales taxes. Watch POTUS try to put a stop to both.

    • mac says:
      February 8, 2019 at 2:31 am

      Chojun, you make a good point, one that is far too often overlooked.
      If someone is looking to make an enemy, President Trump is a darned bad place to start. He has the intelligence, wit and resources to make life awfully difficult for those who attack him personally, and he does it in such a way as to make the recipient look ridiculous. I think he also has a very long memory. He has taken to heart the Roman axiom that to ignore insult is to invite injury.

      That said, President Trump certainly looks like a man who does not go looking to make enemies. I think he has a great many people who really like him, not just because he is a rich man, but because he is a genuinely nice one. I have heard that he has done a lot of charitable things that have never received any publicity because he made anonymity a condition of doing them

      I have also noticed that he is a very polite and thoughtful person. To those he encounters he always seems to be both courteous and thoughtful. I can remember several instances of such behavior on the campaign trail, even with his rivals. That made me look for more such occurrences, and I found them. One thing of particular note is that he is both generous and courteous to those of lower station, which is always a very good “tell” about a person’s character. I would be willing to bet a considerable sum that any restaurant server who ever properly worked a Trump party was pretty happy about the both the experience and their remuneration afterward.

      Long story short, I look at this man and think he is polite and courteous to all as his default behavior. Insult or threaten him and you’ll find out just how quickly and strongly he will strike back, but he would much prefer to be congenial and friendly. I don’t think it is noblesse oblige; I think he truly is a person raised with good middle-class values who has never let his financial success go to his head and who still remembers where he came from.

      Whether my assessment of his behavior is accurate will be known later, when the Secret Service is finally free to discuss their experiences during the Trump Administration.
      I suspect they absolutely love working for President Trump and his family, probably as much as the Secret Service guys liked working for Presidents Reagan and Bush (I and II).

  13. MAGAbear says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Did he take these photos somewhere in Virginia? While wearing blackface?

  14. spoogels says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Except Trump and Pecker aren’t friends anymore
    I think probably way back Bezos did something mean to Pecker.

  15. MVW says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    It just goes to show that a man, a person, can manage to build a $XXX billion company, yet be a complete idiot… He needs a wife, desperately, to tell him to stop, to stop him from being a putz.

    Human foibles, idiot savants such as this Bezos fool, drives me to philosophy.

  16. MIKE says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    This is probably the least egregious of his sexcapades, I don’t have any proof, but do I really need any?
    Ten billion $ later he still can’t get no satisfaction, … no no no.
    Point two, sending out pics of lil’ Elvis sounds really juvenile for man of his age and wealth. Maybe he helped Occasional Cotex write up the moldy green new deal, with its childish nonsense non science proposal for our future. And they embarrass our country. I’d be happy if they just got kicked out.. We don’t need this snit.
    Progs are spoiled brats.

  18. Lottacats says:
    February 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Two bald heads.

  19. SR says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Bezo pic, VA democrats pics and falling apart, super hit SOTU, new green deal, Warren leaks and apologies, Dims are supporting new green deals, Adam schif meeting with Glen Simpson pic, Senate intel committee give green light to PTrump and Mueller is finishing soon. The fake msm is laying off people and Russia story dying.
    There is no coincidence or luck in politics.

    • TreeClimber says:
      February 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

      “Okay, guys, I’m sick of them slow-walking and obstructing me at every turn. What dirt do we have on these idiots that we can release all at once?”

      If it’s not PTrump/someone close to him getting tired of all of the obstruction and attacks and fighting back, then God Himself has had enough and is releasing it all. It’s either man-induced or Providential, but these past two weeks have been more entertaining than… I can remember. Someone is doing this on purpose.

  20. Rgt says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Black face, dik pics!…who are these people?

  21. sundance says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:06 am

  22. spoogels says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:37 am

  23. Perot Conservative says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Expensive pecker pics, cost half his fortune, his wife, and he’ll have some tough conversations with his kids.

    And he loses a classy woman and mother, for a flashy, not so classy gal, who forwarded risque photos to her girlfriend(s), one of whom who forwarded them into the National Enquirer.

    Yuck.

    Like

  24. jstanley01 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

  25. leftnomore says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:01 am

    I’m glad he has money because he is the ugliest man on Earth.

  26. RJones says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Suggestion box idea for Mr Bezos:

    Create and sell a phone and messaging app that supports a feature called “privacy.” The privacy feature should ensure message contents are not accessible to the government during transmission or after contents are received by the recipient. Importantly, the phone should implement an artificial intelligence feature that assists users lacking in common sense, which automatically disables the camera when the user attempts to photograph his genitals. Perhaps the phone could also generate an artificial voice message reminding user he has four kids that might be hurt by his poor choices.

  27. mr.piddles says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Have we had any “overnight package” quips yet? I’m workin’ on something, but don’t want to step on any toes…

  28. Pyrran says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Just another idiot letting his little head do the thinking for his big head.

    • paper doll says:
      February 8, 2019 at 2:19 am

      It’s an utterly self inflected wound…..particularly after the Wiener scandal. Who could think anything on the web is private???

  29. distracted2 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Witnessing so many prominent democrats crash and burn has been the highlight of my week. I can’t wait to see what next week brings!

  30. Rebelchick says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:26 am

    The dem chit show just keeps getting better and better.
    Pecker has the dix picks of one of the richest left wing loons. Hahaha

  31. LibertyONE says:
    February 8, 2019 at 1:36 am

    First, I hope his ex takes him for at least half of his worth. Then his Washington Propaganda Post takes a nose dive. Lastly, the question is when does he change his packaging logo to his PECKER?

  32. G. Combs says:
    February 8, 2019 at 2:04 am

    KARMA…. Strikes again!

    You would have Thunk Bozo would have learned from Weenie Wiener!

  33. lemmus1 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 2:42 am

    Bezos (and his wife) built some of the most technologically driven businesses in the world. There is absolutely no way he wasn’t fully aware of how vulnerable those texts and pics were to hacks or even simple forwarding. And yet he still did it.

    Then there is his evident image of Sanchez, a woman he evidently considered worth tens of billions, as being the type of woman receptive to receiving pics of his ‘junk’ as part of a ‘normal’ relationship. Bizarre. Mind-boggling even.

    If I were an investor, I’d be shorting Amazon. Which will be, of course, AMI’s case for the ‘news’ worthiness of aforesaid texts and pics. And then there is this – if he was this stupid this time, how many other ‘events’ are lurking out there just waiting to come forward for their piece of the pie?

    Enquiring minds want to know. 🤣 Popcorn awaits.

