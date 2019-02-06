Wednesday February 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A SHOT TAKEN ON THE COLORADO RIVER JUST UPSTREAM FROM HORSESHOE BEND NEAR LAKE POWELL.
Old photo: no chemtrails.
Salesmen And Soldiers
It is true indeed that salvation is bestowed by grace and received through faith — entirely apart from works, religious or otherwise. But it is equally true that it costs to embrace the truth and costs even more to stand for it, rather than selling out. This is why P r o v e r b s 23:23 exhorts us to “buy the truth and sell it not”. In this sense we are not to sell the truth. Yet in another sense we are salesmen of the truth, urging men to buy it.
As we do this we find that there are those who would actually seek to hinder men from buying the truth. Yet it is not primarily they who oppose our efforts, but Satan and his hosts.
“FOR WE WRESTLE NOT AGAINST FLESH AND BLOOD, BUT AGAINST PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF THE DARKNESS OF THIS WORLD [age], AGAINST SPIRITUAL WICKEDNESS [wicked spirits] IN HIGH PLACES” (Eph.6:12).
This is why God’s salesmen must also be “good soldiers of Jesus Christ” (IITim.2:3). We must make the glorious message known despite the opposition. We must “put on the whole armour of God” and meet our adversaries with “the Sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God”(Eph.6:11,17). When they would shut our mouths we must pray for ourselves and each other:
“…that utterance may be given unto me, THAT I MAY OPEN MY MOUTH BOLDLY, to make known the mystery of the [Paul’s] gospel.
“…THAT THEREIN I MAY SPEAK BOLDLY, AS I OUGHT TO SPEAK” (Eph.6:19,20; Rom.16:25, 26).
This, by the grace of God, is our prayer and our resolve.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/salesmen-and-soldiers/
Pr 23:23 Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
2Timothy 2:3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
Eph 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Eph 6:17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
Eph 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Never saw anything posted here, so thought I’d provide an update on the rapist of the pregnant woman in a vegetative state in AZ. Look at this POS. Disgusting.
https://ktla.com/2019/01/23/nurse-arrested-in-sex-assault-of-woman-in-vegetative-state-who-gave-birth-at-phoenix-care-facility-police/
Here is an article on Omar Khadr, – the 10+ million dollars of Canadians hard earned tax payer money Trudeau gave him is not enough… I am glad to see the majority if not all the Canadians commenters are anti Trudeau, and anti-Khadr….
https://ca.yahoo.com/news/khadr-trying-way-under-apos-193056955.html
I hope and pray Trudeau loses big time in the election this year. The Liberals deserve to lose their official party status as far as I am concerned.
We should all get hats that say “Make Trudeau a Drama Teacher again” as one commenter has said.
