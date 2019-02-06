February 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #748

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to February 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #748

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️—-The Day of Savoring another of President Trump’s Speech for the Ages—-❤️

    These two scriptures…still a perfect fit for President Trump….Praise God!
    🌟 “….for I will give you utterance and wisdom which none of your opponents will be able to resist or refute.” —Luke 21:15
    🌟 “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows.” —Psalms 23:5
    —————————————–
    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ——–
    * * * Praise: for President Trump’s bravery and stating the truth at SOTU
    * * * Praise: President Trump and Melania is safely back in White House and secured for the night.
    ——–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for Anti-Americans hearing the truth thru President Trump’s SOTU speech
    — the world see dishonesty of Opposition within SOTU speech (Dems, RINOs, etc)
    — the House Dems and Pelosi get even more befuddled and confused
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — more voter/election fraud be brought to light
    — for ongoing building of our American WALL
    — for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
    — for Protection for additional troops at the border this week against invaders
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS & Border Dogs doing their job to keep our country safe and to remain loyal to President Trump and us all.
    — We Are Born Free
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Thank You, Lord…..

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Had to share

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. MAGADJT says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Watching Ingraham Angle. She has on Matt Schlapp, Byron York, and Luntz. Goodness – IMO Luntz looks like a straight up hobo these days. Seriously looks like they picked him up from up under a bridge and brought him to the studio.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Carson Napier says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

    “As a candidate for President, I pledged a new approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars.”

    Again, if the campaign is protracted, the resources of the State will not be equal to the strain. Now, when your weapons are dulled, your ardor damped, your strength exhausted and your treasure spent (Iraq and Afcrapistan), other chieftains (China ?) will spring up to take advantage of your extremity (the American people being sick and tired of wars not remotely worth the price paid in American lives, limbs, and treasure). Then no man, however wise, will be able to avert the consequences that must ensue.
    – Sun Tzu

    This is why DJT had to get such a big boost (only possible as we are such a rich country) in military spending (for depleted military), to cheat fate and avert the consequences that would otherwise have ensued from Bush’s and Obama’s insanity. But if at some point the Senators [mostly Republican, sad to say) and the Pentagon Generals get their way again, we will be back heading to the consequences that must ensue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. tuskyou says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Convert says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Best night ever on Twitter. The KKK-ettes are getting pilloried as infantile and bizarro, ditto Abrams Night of the Living Dead remake.. The Mean Girl Caucus, the Bitter Sister Society are a couple of the labels. Dems are reeling. Oh and also, as an aside, the Turtle is toast. Toast. Dead as Ann Coulter and Fox News…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    If you’re a Dem you have to be terrified tonight.

    Trump flipped everything onto them, and the disasters in Virginia are on their hands.

    They’re the party of racism (Northam)
    They’re the party of MeToo accused (Fairfax)
    They’re the party of Maduro’s Venezuela (socialism)
    They’re the party of anti-Semitism

    They have lost the moral high ground completely. And if the economy is even decent, that (moral high ground) is all they have to run on in 2020.

    What a night. Feel like we watched 20 rallies in 2 hours. But the Dems were in the audience and couldn’t say anything back. lol

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bullseye says:
      February 6, 2019 at 12:43 am

      Nan uninviting PTrump for the SOTU speech has cost them dearly. Northam debacle baby killers Lt Gov Me Too, another caravan, the socialist push more taxes. PTrump had a sledgehammer to smash them with tonight. Thanks Nan !

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Somebody call the smirk patrol.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. WES says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:36 am

    President Trump sure enjoys throwing politpical cherry bombs down the house isles and watching them explode! Aborton! Socialism! Kaboom!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      February 6, 2019 at 12:45 am

      Next to a four square twister
      You’d call a cyclone weak and mild
      You’d never seen a twister, mister
      Till all those anti-Americans got him riled

      Like

      Reply
  25. mot2grls says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  26. HB says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:39 am

    I couldn’t help but notice the two sides of the aisle during that speech. Quite a difference in personnel.

    The Rs were a statuesque bunch with their straight posture and clean cut look. They stood in unison and smiled with an energy that showed they were excited to be there. Remember Paul Ryan in that Speaker chair? He was a POS but at least he was a presentable POS.

    Their liberal neighbors looked to be a sloven bunch. Bernie always looks as if his chair is eating him the way he slouches. All their scowls emit hatred, and they all stare at each other as if to ask why no-one brought the cue cards. The whole pack of coyotes should have been flushed nine months before their birth dates.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s