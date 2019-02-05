Senator Rand Paul Calls Out Mitch McConnell for Undermining President Trump…

Senator Rand Paul delivers a righteous speech supporting President Trump’s decision to begin removing the US military from the Middle East, and calling out Mitch McConnell and the UniParty for undermining the president. Rand is fired up. MUST WATCH:
Go Rand!
My hero! One of these days those with common sense will succeed.
War is big business.
My first question on seeing the list posted here of who voted yes or no was “Where is Rand Paul”. He spoke exactly as I would expect him to do.
I am tired of our country sending our men and women off to foreign lands to be maimed or killed or otherwise screwed up. There is the annual dollar cost of war. There is the lingering cost of war that remains when our troops come home that continues to cost.
I am respectful of those that put their lives on the line. To the majority of congress, those people are just pawns. This resolution to dis Trump proves it.
Sentient, we are sick and tired of our young men and women being killed or wounded horribly. Our President wants this to end as no reason to remain because the primitives will never be anything but primitives killing themselves and others because they are blood hungry killers. I agree with Rand Paul as he states the truth – it is business and nothing more and does not help us at all. Money wasted that we need for the wall and repairing our infrastructure, and above all close down/drain this Congress and we can impeach and remove them. They are hired/elected employees and we are tired of them thinking they can own us, make any law that attracts their attention, but in the end they will lose royally and God will be reinstated in our America. One thing that cheers me is that Trump is far smarter than anyone in Congress and they know it and hate him for it. They hate him for leading us back to MAGA and they will be lose big money and lose the power they think they have. NOT ANY MORE!
There are many in congress who seem to be playing the role of terrorists.
So many slithering traitors on our own ranks.
Keep praying, my dear Treepers.
Praying daily for PDJT – may God guide him through this mess of slithering Democrat and Republican snakes.
Trump Paul 2020!
Thank you, Marine. Just…thank you.
GO RAND PAUL! Thank you sir!
purpleibby, Rand Paul has grown a lot and I have come to respect and admire him and hope to see him continue in our new Congress because this one must and will be removed. He talks commonsense and love of America and we are not seeing that in the 2 parties in 1 except for Paul and a few others.
I strongly supported his dad when he ran in the beginning for the specific reason that he would never accomplish anything. There is sound basis for this because anytime government does anything, you are likely to get screwed. Maybe Rand will be different.
DITTO DR. PAUL.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND THAT OF THE GREAT AMERICANS THAT READ THIS BLOG. I SENT TWO LETTERS THIS DATE. THIS FIRST WAS TO MS. PELOSI AFTER RECEIVING TWO OF HER SURVEYS. THE SECOND AFTER SEEING WHAT M. McCONNELL PULLED TODAY WITH HIS GANG OF COWARDS.
GOD BLESS AND PROTECT OUR CINC AND THE FEW REAL AMERICANS LEFT. C.W. LAUDERDALE
RE: SUBMITTED IN RESPONSE TO NANCY PELOSI’S STATE OF THE UNION SURVEY/POLE FOR CHARLES.
NANCY:
cc: MITCH McCONNELL, PRESIDENT TRUMP, LOUIE GOHMERT
If you and the rest of the swamp folks keep up your efforts to reverse all that Donald Trump has done for the American people to date, think you should know who is coming and for what purpose.
Those guys standing in your doorway will be there for one reason. They will be members of an army made up of veterans and members of the American military/law enforcement community and other willing citizens. Their mission will be to remove you and all of the other 534 members of Congress from the congressional complex.
Per the provisions of a Citizens’ Emergency Constitutional Ordinance (CECO), each elected member of Congress will be escorted from their offices and issued notice that no seating member of Congress will be permitted back in the Congressional complex until the individual member has successfully completed a personnel assessment instrument, completed a background check, cleared of any corruption/criminal charges, and administered a new oath of office that provides criminal and civil penalties for violation of the same.
Non-elected congressional staff will be given the opportunity to apply for re-employment by the federal government only after they have successfully completed a personnel assessment instrument, completed a background check, cleared of any corruption/criminal charges, and administered a new oath of office that provides criminal and civil penalties for violation of the same.
After the Legislative branch has been re-staffed by qualified personnel the Congress will be returned to its full standing as provided by the Constitution.
Note: Per the Constitution and the resulting citizens prepared CECO; 1). Each branch of the Federal government will be subject to the same provisions/standards as applied to the Legislative branch, 2). The CECO was prepared in compliance with the stated/implied rights provided citizens of the United States of America when their government chooses to ignore and/or fails to protect and serve them.
Charles Lauderdale
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
LETTER SUBMITTED TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AFTER SENATE’S ACTION TO COUNTER ORDERS OF THE CINC.
RE: The perils of service to a nation of fools.
TO: President Trump
Cc: Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Louie Gohmert.
Mr. President/CINC, did you get a chance to read the letter dated 3/15/2018 provided at item #2 below? Know that you have seen the list of senators who just stabbed you and every member of the armed forces square in the back this day. Suspect you may have also not been permitted to see the letter I sent Nancy and Mitch regarding the army we are offering to bring to DC if Nancy and Mitch don’t stop the resistance to your agenda.
No matter, just want to tell you that you and we old veterans may be far too late to save this nation of fools. If the majority of Americans are so dumb as to continue to elect people like those that populate the current congress we may want to consider if they are worth another drop of our sweat, much less our blood!
Bottom line, as provided in each item presented below I think it may be time to tell an entire nation to go straight to hell!
Between the issues of abortion, immigration, members of congress espousing communistic/socialistic policies/philosophies, and witless staff weenies/politicians/bureaucrats telling soldiers and their CINC how to fight; I am concerned about even coming within a few miles of DC. Don’t think I can control my latent homicidal tendencies if I even smell all those swamp rats.
God bless you Mr. President/CINC. I will bring a special team to get you and your family out of DC if you desire.
Good Day Sir,
C. Lauderdale Soldier/Cop/Retired
Charles, I salute you and your singular main point; if blood is to be shed, let it be for the protection of the country against the tyrants within!
Also, I want fellow treepers to vote your comment so high it reaches the stratosphere; for your points are so well made. Further, your commitment to them, is so well articulated, there is no doubting your patriotic qualities.
Charles, God speed
Finally a Republican with a spine.
Actually, he’s a Libertarian, runs as a Republican. Libertarian IS a valid political position, basically a belief in adhearing to the Constitution and Bill of Rights,…literally.
Unfortunately, when the average American HEARS what that would mean; no “illegal” drugs, prostitution legal, etc. it scares them.
Long history of Libertarians in Republican party; Barry Goldwater was one, as well.
“Extreamism, in the defence of LIBERTY, is NO vice!”
“And let me remind you also that moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!”
Barry Goldwater / Karl Hess
Thanks and Praise be to God for Senator Rand Paul!!!!
Anyone in the room to hear or just a video being made?
Pretty cynical statement….
He has a point. They may not hear, but WE are listening loud and clear. 🙂
No actually he doesn’t. People that do not have a clue what is happening behind the scenes make these negative comment on how ” nothing” will be done….it is tired and boring. What our President does not need is people taking cheap shots. This site did not used to be like this.
I merely thought Bullseye was referring to how it is typical for other legislators in the venue not to pay attention. They will overlook a speech like this, which resonates with so many.
Good question. No one is on the floor unless they are soon to speak. Not cynical, but realistic. Sorry
Preach it, Brother Rand. Tell the world!!!!!
Rand righteously called out the senate-snakes. What a bunch of chicken hawk war monger cabal puppets the ratpublicans have in their midst.
Trump is like a lion being attacked by hundreds of hyenas, as his own pride sits in the shade anticipating his defeat. Heartbreaking to witness.
LikeLiked by 6 people
By giving the Democrats a victory, Republicans participate in handing our country over to the Communists and feign shock at the horror.
Our lion’s pride is NOT CONGRESS. It’s US. Rand and a couple of others are with us, but face it: It’s UNIPARTY in DC and frankly, it sure feels like they mean to kill us all.
Ouch!
*Yawn*
Anything on the declass yet?
Huber?
Sessions?
Tribunals???
*Crickets*
Oh well, at least the Canaanites with AIPAC are getting their agenda through.
. . . why it’s almost as if only they ever mattered.
Multiple concerns noted…
Multiple, LOL! 😀
I call it like I see it…. ; )
Where are the millions of anti war Democrats marching in the streets to bring the troops home now?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not since we got a volonteer military; with the draft, the Democrats COULD get drafted, so protests were,self interest.
Now, military especially at lower ranks are most likely patriotic MAGA deplorables. So, unending wars is a method of “ethnic cleansing”, as far as democrats are concerned, hence they are all for it.
Exactly. It’s sickening that those who we would expect to oppose war are willing align with the warmongers solely because Trump has offended their PC sensibilities around identity politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have been reeplaced by jack booted totalitarian progressives.
Instead of $5 billion for U.S. border wall we spend $5 billion PER MONTH in Afghanistan.
Brought to you by the D.C. swamp. Paid for by you.
What possible reason does McConnell have for us to stay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They blow up all that expensive equipment from Boeing Lockheed Raytheon GD Grumman and ut. So then they get to build and sell more equipment. Plus the lobbying and legal work is good business. That’s why both parties are pro military spending. And our budget is 3x the Chinese. Isn’t that interesting. How do the Chinese do it? A tiny military budget and yet they are a super power. Hmmmmmm
There is hope, Its a turning tide for the eons.
I’m starting to believe that the Uniparty doesn’t want the military at home because they are worried that when home, the young people will see what has been going on and they’ll do what needs to be done to restore the Constitution and the Rule of Law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Quite a speech Sen Rand. Thank you, sir.
Really upsetting. I hate it but i am so sure Trump will be in impeachment hearings so he can’t win 2020. I just know it. Breaks my heart. God help us.
Another big yawn. Trump has been on a winning streak lately. Tomorrow’s SOTU should be fascinating….those that control the US and Operation Mockingbird need something to blunt Trump’s recent run. Here they go. Muh, inaugaration bs….El Jefe will prevail.
When, in U.S. v Nixon, the Supreme Court said that Nixon had to turn over the Oval Office tapes, my old man said that Nixon should take the tapes out onto the White House lawn, douse them with gasoline and light them on fire. As usual, the old man was right.
He was. Nixon was framed as was John Mitchell. A good rule of thumb-the first snitch is usually the perp. Looking at you John Dean.
They have already been through the ringer with Mueller… there is nothing NYState can actually do, they are just going through it…
Like I have told LIBERALS… you will reap what you sow.. if you think that there will ever be a DEMOCRAT who ever had it as easy as OBAMA you are sorely mistaken there will HUGE RESISTANCE TO EVERY PRESIDENT FROM THIS POINT FORWARD!
There’s nothing to impeach him for.
Wow! So happy Cocaine Mitch got called out. I hope other republicans side with R Paul
‘Gen Z ‘ is going to put this guy in the Presidency..
Excellent oratory sir..
The photos of the soldiers made me cry. Our treasure, our talent, so blithely thrown away by the likes of turtle and Pelosi. Damn them all.
I feel the same. God bless them and their families. The uniparty will see justice, God don’t like ugly.
Rand, My “truth speaker “ from Kentucky and then there is Mitch. Rand is always Brave to say what should be said and speaks as a true Kentuckian with Love of God and Country without the deceptive speech of one who is bought. Great words.
Dear God, We ask that there may be be ears to hear the Truth from Rand Paul and our President Donald J Trumph. May the scales come off our countrymen’s eyes and distorted ears to hear the real truth and reasoning with unclouded brains to the State of the Union speech. May our peoples love one another and not hate. Please Hear the cry’s of our people who want to be fair and kind and just. Banish the desire to call out people as racists and haters, for we do love others and our country. We want to protect our country and it’s citizens.Protect us from those who want to take down our president because the have evil purposes .Forgive us for we are failing in our civility especially within our media and within our halls of government. Direct us to a more just future Amen.
The price has been too high for all these endless wars in muslim countries both financially and more importantly in all the dead and maimed soldiers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thank You Senator Paul. McConnell is just another Paul Ryan.
Tomorrow night will be center stage for President Trump.
Their sacrifice is precious and is an abomination to be used for money! Get em Mr Paul!
“War is a Racket” by General Smedley Butler
The president should tweet out Rand’s speech.
If we don’t fight them there, then tomorrow they will be in Hawaii and next week in San Francisco..
Most of the Senate has gone Full LBJ.
Various Congressmen: Guns are dangerous and kill innocent people, we need more gun control, more restrictions, more confiscations . People do not need guns, they make our country dangerous. Let’s say no to violence.
OK. Let’s get our guns out of the Middle East where we are killing people. Where innocent people are dying in crossfires. Where are own soldiers are being killed by guns.
Various Congressmen: No! We can’t just leave! Need more dying!
I like Mr. Paul. I’d even vote for him in a national election,
The hard to swallow truth, to me at least, is he is a one man caucus. Kind of like our Lion, in a way.
God Bless them both. They are fighting the good fight.
The voice of the truth is music to hear even if it falls on deaf ears all too often in the halls of congress these days. God hears us and will have mercy on us we pray. Let us keep our POTUS and his supporters in our prayers. In God We Must Trust as this mess is too big for any one man or party to handle. But with God all things are possible.
We’re at the point where patriotic families should tell their sons and daughters not to join the military. While we admire those who’ve served in the past, we cannot allow the War Party to send our best into their ill-conceived and pointless wars. The founders warned against maintaining a standing army. If there were no standing army, the elites would have to conscript one to send to their wars. If the children of Bill Kristol and Bret Stephens were at risk of being drafted and sent to be targets in Afghanistan and Syria, the drums of war would fall silent.
The most patriotic thing to do now is to join the U.S. Border patrol or ICE.
“The founders warned against maintaining a standing army.”
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen.
-James Madison
We got out of Vietnam. And they destroyed Nixon. (He destroyed himself to be honest, but still you get my point).
Senator Paul was eloquent and passionate. Unfortunately we know how many Republicans ignored him. I don’t think this issue is settled by any stretch.
I sent an email to Rand Paul thanking him for his support. Let’s face it. This resolution was a warning to the President that there are Republicans in the Senate that will support his impeachment if he doesn’t keep us at war. It’s also an attempt to make him look weak before the world. Just like the DS-MSM. I’ll be writing the President next.
Folks, The Lowly Private and their Family Members are WELL-PAST-WEARY of Sacrificing just to FATTEN Mitch McConnell’s (RINO-KY) Bank Account.
~”Beware of the Military-Industrial-Complex” Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower.~
I voted for Ron Paul, Rand’s dad. And by the way, I also was a GA volunteer and donor for President Trump. My faith in Rand was renewed when I witnessed his speech. I lost a lot of respect for him when he ran across the stage with a rifle in support of Mitch McConnell. I know they both are from Kentucky but it “blew my mind” to witness that. I thought he had “sold out.” I remembered what Mitchy did with Thad Cochran and the fact that the e paid democrats to vote against a Republican candidate. Like my mama always said, “stinks to high heaven.” I am glad to see Rand come into his own political maturity. I really like the idea of a Trump Paul 2020 Presidency. And please Dear God don’t let there be a Trump Graham 2020 Presidency. I know that of late he has supported President Trump. However….I am no where near ready to give him a pass for all of his past ugly transgressions.
Senate did not repeal obamacare,defund PP,do a budget, but Yes to killing our sons & daughters
50 billion dollars per year for wars in syria /afganistan now 18 years in october, 70,000 american babies aborted,33,000 americans killed by illegals, mexican drugs killing americans, and these elected people represent globalists who pay them rather than americans If they want war to make $ for soros/globalists then 100% mandatory drafts of all kids for 3 years before they go to college to be indoctrinated with absolutely NO EXCEPTIONS
