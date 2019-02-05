Liawatha – Evidence Surfaces Showing Elizabeth Warren Personally Claimed Native American Heritage…

Posted on February 5, 2019 by

First in – first out. And now we see why the professional elements within the DNC machine moved to distance themselves from presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Washington Post filed a public records request in Texas to receive Ms. Warren’s registration card for the State Bar. Despite her previous claims to the contrary, the registration card clearly shows Senator Warren did falsely claim “American Indian” heritage in her own handwriting.

WaPo […] Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity. (more)

48 Responses to Liawatha – Evidence Surfaces Showing Elizabeth Warren Personally Claimed Native American Heritage…

  1. covfefe999 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    This is SHOCKING! Her stupidity and her gall are shocking. She’s toast. Someone said in a Northam thread that what Warren is doing, not just posing as a native American but actually pretending to be one in her real life, is waaaaay worse than blackface. Warren is Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King level.

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      Can’t wait for Trump to tweet about this. He must have laughed out loud when he saw it. 🙂

    • lowyder993s says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      “Warren is Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King level.” QFT = Quoted For Truth

    • Dave says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      There’s a blank space for physical handicap. What the card’s lacking is a space for mental handicap!

      • Bullseye says:
        February 5, 2019 at 8:56 pm

        :”Warren also had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American in December 1989 while working at the University of Pennsylvania. The change came two years after she was hired there.”

        Psycho lady and yet will be reelected so who’s really psycho

    • Lack is not all says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      People who rightly deserve minority status for benefits should be utterly offended. She in a way, stole money , pisitions, etc from Universities and from real minorities.

      • Big Jake says:
        February 5, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        It’s long past time for minorities to sink or swim.

        • WES says:
          February 5, 2019 at 9:20 pm

          Jake: Unfortunately my minority status witch ancestor Bridge Bishop of Salem was hung! She didn’t get a chance to sink or swim! Not that it mattered much since her guilt was never in doubt!

          As a side note people accused of being witches were often tied to a long pole and dunked into water for an extended period of time. If the person died then they were not witches! However if they were still alive, then they were witches and dunked back into the water until they drown! A very efficient justice system!

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      Just saw that on Twitter—Noticed the word prorated right off the bat…
      Wonder how many other things that Warren got prorated.
      I don’t think any of the 2020 Dems saying they throwing their hat in the ring have a decent background history. All of them seem to have way worse ghosts in their closets than they have accused Trump of.

  2. everywhereguyy says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Oops. I was wondering why Dems and Dem sympathizers did not cut her more slack when she tried to put this away with DNA testing. I bet they knew all along she’d lied about this for many years, and thought she was stupid to keep bringing it back up for further scrutiny.

  3. Anon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Washington Post, because Warren threatened to tax 2% of Bezos’ net worth, per year – the highest of any potential candidate.

    • covfefe999 says:
      February 5, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      You’re probably right. Thus far it doesn’t seem that the rest of the Dem propaganda media is wanting to make much of this story.

      Like

    February 5, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Absolutely love it.
    She never thought about the consequences of her choice.

    This brings to mind the mass of Obama’s sealed, or otherwise not available.
    I really don’t care, and finishing this sentence will be the end of my thinking about it.

    Waiting for the State of the Union speech.
    Kick ass, Mr. President.

  5. meadowlandsview says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    They obviously knew about this forever, but they wanted to protect her like they did for Obama. Now they want to thin the field for Kamala.

    Liked by 6 people

    February 5, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    I’m distressed to see “Texas” on a document bearing her name. Ugh!

    Like

    February 5, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    So the Dimms have instructed the Deep State to remove Warren as a potential contender in 2020. Making way for their preferred candidates.

    That’s what this is.

  8. L4grasshopper says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Politically speaking, Dead Injun walking.

    Will Be first to drop out of race.

  9. freepetta says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Oh you mean Elizabeth Warren is a LIAR 🤥? I’m shocked! /sarc off

  10. The Boss says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Folks, let’s think about this a minute.

    We have an incriminating, campaign- and maybe career-ending document taking down Pocahontas magically appear after the WaPo just decided to do a FOIA? Not buying it. This document has been in someone’s hands for who knows how long. It’s from 1986. I’m guessing Crooked’s minions’ hands.

    Sort of like last week when Ralph Northam’s 35 year-old yearbook faux pas magically appeared after his clinical description of infanticide. Again – I suspect Crooked. And the Virginia Lt. Governor’s 15 years ago magical MeToo moment that surfaced a couple days ago? He’s damaged goods because of Northam. The use of the same conservative site (which pitches for dirt and tips) does a nice job of putting distance between Crooked and the dirt. (It’s like using Perkins Coie for the dossier).

    And let’s not forget Kamala Harris and her slick Wille. THAT was just a warm up.

    There is more to come.

    • Tess from Philly says:
      February 5, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      Hmm. Ordinarily, I’d pile on when it comes to blaming the Clintons, but I just don’t think so here. I don’t know why the Washington Post finally decided to act like actual reporters on this Dem candidate, but it’s obvious they’d like somebody else to get the nomination. I don’t think it’s Clinton. My guess is Kamala, but who knows?

      As for Clinton, I think she’s too drunk. Too old. Too sick. Too bitter. And Bill detests her too much to campaign for her anymore.

  11. DJT2020 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    TORPEDOED

  12. gerkmonster says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    It was 40 years ago. Dems will forgive her.

  13. parleyvous says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Clearly she wrote American…. then thought she could pull one over by adding Indian.

    Like

    February 5, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    …and 99.7% of Demokrats, 3.4% of Republicans, and 100% of illegals and dead people would still vote for her.

  15. mr.piddles says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    “First in – first out.”

    Ha! “FIFO”, we call it in da biz.

  16. Perot Conservative says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    High cheekbones!

    Ate they trying to line up Hillary or Kamala?

  17. mr.piddles says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    2019: The Year Of The Democrat Clown Show

    Enjoy! I know I am…

  18. 4EDouglas says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    As one who has Cherokee blood-but does not identify as an American Indian.
    My wife too. Warren’s auguring in has given me great pleasure..

  19. rjcylon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    ‘Sitting on news until it serves our purposes.” That should have been the super bowl ad.

    Like

    February 5, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Interesting how Sundance pointed out the blue ink. Years ago a lawyer handed me his pen to sign some legal documents… because it was blue ink. Back in the pre-color copier days you could always tell something was an original if it was signed in blue ink. So back in the 80’s I can see Warren only having a blue pen.

  21. Anon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    How many white professors at Harvard Law graduated from a law school ranked outside the top 50, and without honors?

    That will show you if she benefitted from racist affirmative action or not. Obama, for example, graduated without honors at Columbia, and got into Harvard because of his race.

