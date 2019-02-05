Liawatha – Evidence Surfaces Showing Elizabeth Warren Personally Claimed Native American Heritage…

First in – first out. And now we see why the professional elements within the DNC machine moved to distance themselves from presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The Washington Post filed a public records request in Texas to receive Ms. Warren’s registration card for the State Bar. Despite her previous claims to the contrary, the registration card clearly shows Senator Warren did falsely claim “American Indian” heritage in her own handwriting.
WaPo […] Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity. (more)
Advertisements
This is SHOCKING! Her stupidity and her gall are shocking. She’s toast. Someone said in a Northam thread that what Warren is doing, not just posing as a native American but actually pretending to be one in her real life, is waaaaay worse than blackface. Warren is Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King level.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Can’t wait for Trump to tweet about this. He must have laughed out loud when he saw it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not shocked by “her stupidity.” Warren and psychopaths like her don’t consider it stupidity at all.
Neither am I surprised about her PURE 100% EVIL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to call up Cougar High (UH) too, and see how much bs in that BS…
LikeLike
“Warren is Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King level.” QFT = Quoted For Truth
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pardon me, I meant Nkechi Amare Diallo. That’s Rachel’s new name. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are people who serious believe that Shaun King is black… and if you question that you get attacked as racist. I don’t think Shaun would ever get a DNA test, because he knows the truth.
LikeLike
There’s a blank space for physical handicap. What the card’s lacking is a space for mental handicap!
LikeLiked by 2 people
:”Warren also had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American in December 1989 while working at the University of Pennsylvania. The change came two years after she was hired there.”
Psycho lady and yet will be reelected so who’s really psycho
LikeLike
LikeLike
People who rightly deserve minority status for benefits should be utterly offended. She in a way, stole money , pisitions, etc from Universities and from real minorities.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s long past time for minorities to sink or swim.
LikeLike
Jake: Unfortunately my minority status witch ancestor Bridge Bishop of Salem was hung! She didn’t get a chance to sink or swim! Not that it mattered much since her guilt was never in doubt!
As a side note people accused of being witches were often tied to a long pole and dunked into water for an extended period of time. If the person died then they were not witches! However if they were still alive, then they were witches and dunked back into the water until they drown! A very efficient justice system!
LikeLike
Just saw that on Twitter—Noticed the word prorated right off the bat…
Wonder how many other things that Warren got prorated.
I don’t think any of the 2020 Dems saying they throwing their hat in the ring have a decent background history. All of them seem to have way worse ghosts in their closets than they have accused Trump of.
LikeLike
Oops. I was wondering why Dems and Dem sympathizers did not cut her more slack when she tried to put this away with DNA testing. I bet they knew all along she’d lied about this for many years, and thought she was stupid to keep bringing it back up for further scrutiny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Washington Post, because Warren threatened to tax 2% of Bezos’ net worth, per year – the highest of any potential candidate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re probably right. Thus far it doesn’t seem that the rest of the Dem propaganda media is wanting to make much of this story.
LikeLike
Absolutely love it.
She never thought about the consequences of her choice.
This brings to mind the mass of Obama’s sealed, or otherwise not available.
I really don’t care, and finishing this sentence will be the end of my thinking about it.
Waiting for the State of the Union speech.
Kick ass, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What consequences? She’s had five decades and counting of a free ride. Sign me up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Five Decades of Robbing Us Blind like Al Capone!
LikeLike
Her net worth in $5.2 mil and husbands at $9.1 zero debt no mortgage
LikeLike
“Dreams of …” could be a series about our former politicos who sealed their records and ran on their propagandized racial heritage, media derangement, and ability to digest and mobilize the pay-to-play handbook (offered at a discount by Amazon).
LikeLike
They obviously knew about this forever, but they wanted to protect her like they did for Obama. Now they want to thin the field for Kamala.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
Kamala!!!!! Ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nooo, they don’t dare run Kamala. She cannot beat Trump. They want Biden to run.
LikeLike
I’m distressed to see “Texas” on a document bearing her name. Ugh!
LikeLike
Austin-not Texas.
LikeLike
State Bar of TEXAS.
LikeLike
So the Dimms have instructed the Deep State to remove Warren as a potential contender in 2020. Making way for their preferred candidates.
That’s what this is.
LikeLike
That is a credit to her. They must be taking her really seriously.
LikeLike
Politically speaking, Dead Injun walking.
Will Be first to drop out of race.
LikeLike
Oh you mean Elizabeth Warren is a LIAR 🤥? I’m shocked! /sarc off
LikeLike
Folks, let’s think about this a minute.
We have an incriminating, campaign- and maybe career-ending document taking down Pocahontas magically appear after the WaPo just decided to do a FOIA? Not buying it. This document has been in someone’s hands for who knows how long. It’s from 1986. I’m guessing Crooked’s minions’ hands.
Sort of like last week when Ralph Northam’s 35 year-old yearbook faux pas magically appeared after his clinical description of infanticide. Again – I suspect Crooked. And the Virginia Lt. Governor’s 15 years ago magical MeToo moment that surfaced a couple days ago? He’s damaged goods because of Northam. The use of the same conservative site (which pitches for dirt and tips) does a nice job of putting distance between Crooked and the dirt. (It’s like using Perkins Coie for the dossier).
And let’s not forget Kamala Harris and her slick Wille. THAT was just a warm up.
There is more to come.
LikeLike
Hmm. Ordinarily, I’d pile on when it comes to blaming the Clintons, but I just don’t think so here. I don’t know why the Washington Post finally decided to act like actual reporters on this Dem candidate, but it’s obvious they’d like somebody else to get the nomination. I don’t think it’s Clinton. My guess is Kamala, but who knows?
As for Clinton, I think she’s too drunk. Too old. Too sick. Too bitter. And Bill detests her too much to campaign for her anymore.
LikeLike
No wonder Bill likes the Energizer bunny!
LikeLike
TORPEDOED
LikeLike
It was 40 years ago. Dems will forgive her.
LikeLike
Clearly she wrote American…. then thought she could pull one over by adding Indian.
LikeLike
She had to remember her lies…gotta keep consistent…
LikeLike
…and 99.7% of Demokrats, 3.4% of Republicans, and 100% of illegals and dead people would still vote for her.
LikeLike
“First in – first out.”
Ha! “FIFO”, we call it in da biz.
LikeLike
High cheekbones!
Ate they trying to line up Hillary or Kamala?
LikeLike
2019: The Year Of The Democrat Clown Show
Enjoy! I know I am…
LikeLike
As one who has Cherokee blood-but does not identify as an American Indian.
My wife too. Warren’s auguring in has given me great pleasure..
LikeLike
‘Sitting on news until it serves our purposes.” That should have been the super bowl ad.
LikeLike
Interesting how Sundance pointed out the blue ink. Years ago a lawyer handed me his pen to sign some legal documents… because it was blue ink. Back in the pre-color copier days you could always tell something was an original if it was signed in blue ink. So back in the 80’s I can see Warren only having a blue pen.
LikeLike
How many white professors at Harvard Law graduated from a law school ranked outside the top 50, and without honors?
That will show you if she benefitted from racist affirmative action or not. Obama, for example, graduated without honors at Columbia, and got into Harvard because of his race.
LikeLike