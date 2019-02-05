Liawatha – Evidence Surfaces Showing Elizabeth Warren Personally Claimed Native American Heritage…

First in – first out. And now we see why the professional elements within the DNC machine moved to distance themselves from presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Washington Post filed a public records request in Texas to receive Ms. Warren’s registration card for the State Bar. Despite her previous claims to the contrary, the registration card clearly shows Senator Warren did falsely claim “American Indian” heritage in her own handwriting.

WaPo […] Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it. Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity. (more)

