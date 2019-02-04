Judge Gives Convicted ISIS Terrorist Reduced Sentence for Being Polite in Court…

Erick Jamal Hendricks (38) of Charlotte, North Carolina, (pictured left) was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Last year a jury in Akron Ohio convicted Hendricks after he recruited a guy named Amir Al-Ghazi to carry out a terrorist attack in the U.S. Hendricks sentencing was today.

At Hendricks instruction another terrorist named Al-Ghazi attempted to purchase an AK-47 to carry out an attack.

Al-Ghazi was stopped by undercover federal law enforcement after it was discovered that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in social media and made statements expressing interest in conducting attacks in the U.S.

Hendricks had contacted Al-Ghazi over social media to recruit him in the spring of 2015. Hendricks allegedly told Al-Ghazi that he “needed people” and wanted to meet in person; that there were several “brothers” located in Texas and Mexico; that he was attempting to “get brothers to meet face to face;” and that he wanted “to get brothers to train together,” according to court documents and trial testimony. (link)

Erick Jamal Hendricks was convicted of his role in inspiring, aiding, plotting and facilitating the foiled ISIS attack.

However, when it came to sentencing:

U.S. District Judge John Adams noted the actions Hendricks was convicted of performing, but also noted that Hendricks’ actions in court were respectful, and that he carried himself with “a certain quiet dignity.”

So the judge reduced Hendricks sentence from 30 years in prison to 15 years for being nice in court.

