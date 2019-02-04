Judge Gives Convicted ISIS Terrorist Reduced Sentence for Being Polite in Court…

Posted on February 4, 2019 by

Erick Jamal Hendricks (38) of Charlotte, North Carolina, (pictured left) was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Last year a jury in Akron Ohio convicted Hendricks after he recruited a guy named Amir Al-Ghazi to carry out a terrorist attack in the U.S.  Hendricks sentencing was today.

At Hendricks instruction another terrorist named Al-Ghazi attempted to purchase an AK-47 to carry out an attack.

Al-Ghazi was stopped by undercover federal law enforcement after it was discovered that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in social media and made statements expressing interest in conducting attacks in the U.S.

Hendricks had contacted Al-Ghazi over social media to recruit him in the spring of 2015. Hendricks allegedly told Al-Ghazi that he “needed people” and wanted to meet in person; that there were several “brothers” located in Texas and Mexico; that he was attempting to “get brothers to meet face to face;” and that he wanted “to get brothers to train together,” according to court documents and trial testimony.  (link)

Erick Jamal Hendricks was convicted of his role in inspiring, aiding, plotting and facilitating the foiled ISIS attack.

However, when it came to sentencing:

U.S. District Judge John Adams noted the actions Hendricks was convicted of performing, but also noted that Hendricks’ actions in court were respectful, and that he carried himself with “a certain quiet dignity.”

So the judge reduced Hendricks sentence from 30 years in prison to 15 years for being nice in court.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Dept Of Justice, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Judge Gives Convicted ISIS Terrorist Reduced Sentence for Being Polite in Court…

  1. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Was Judge Adams threatened by Hendricks’ “brothers”?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Randolph Scott says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      People like him and most MSM people are usually called opportunities.

      Like

      Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Judge may have been paid off by CAIR or ISNA or Muslim Brotherhood. No shortage of……. criminals in the good ole USA these days and they all seem to find each other and stick up for their madness together.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. redtreesquirrel says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    We’re all getting too used to these kinds of sentences by corrupt judges. It’s tearing the fabric of society apart.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. MattyIce says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Disbar him IMMEDIATELY. He’s obviously unfit for his job.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Janie M. says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Interesting article regarding Judge Adams. I am not familiar with the site discussing the judge:

    U.S. Judge John Adams of Akron, OH; loony loser

    The state of Illinois presented John R. Adams with a law license in 1983 after he graduated from the University of Akron School of Law.

    Former President George W. Bush was duped into appointing Johnny to a seat as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio in 2003. Johnny didn’t get the appointment because he was the most qualified lawyer in the greater Akron area. He got it because he had proven to be a reliable lackey for the local political hacks.

    In one matter, a federal court disciplinary panel has ordered that Johnny submit to a mental health evaluation relating to a series of actions the panel found problematic, including his threat to hold a magistrate judge in contempt for missing a filing deadline.

    Johnny’s erratic and bullying conduct has been going on for several years according to those who were unfortunate to have had to practice their trade in his so-called courtroom.

    The panel went to state that Johnny committed misconduct when he refused to submit to a psychological examination as ordered earlier. (Up Yours, said Johnny!)

    As we speak (ca. August 2017), Arrogant Johnny continues to sit a U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio in Akron, Ohio.

    http://www.noethics.net/News/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=18846:-us-judge-john-adams-of-akron-oh-loony-loser

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. GB Bari says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Here is the Judges’s conclusions from the August 2016 Detention Hearing, in the official Order document signed by Judge Adams on Sept. 7, 2016:

    https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-ohnd-1_16-cr-00265/pdf/USCOURTS-ohnd-1_16-cr-00265-0.pdf

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • singularZoe says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      So I suppose this Isis creep would be polite as he slit someone’s throat and beheaded them? This judge sould be impeached or however they get rid of them, and I wish he could be charged with something legally besides.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Justice Warrior says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Sickening!

    Like

    Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    So when is the earliest that this “polite and dignified” terrorist can get out of prison to plan more mayhem and murder?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. petermc3 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I was very respectful in traffic court years ago, the judge complimented me on my deportment and how well I represented my case In proving to the judge the ticket wasn’t mine.,.. He then said pay the fine. Alluh Akbar!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. petermc3 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I was very respectful in traffic court years ago, the judge complimented me on my deportment and how well I represented my case In proving to the judge the ticket wasn’t mine.,.. He then said pay the fine. Alluh Akbar!!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Genie says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    I can’t hide my soft bigotry of high expectations for our judiciary. Yes, I’m a chump, and fooled again.

    Like

    Reply
  11. bofh says:
    February 4, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Can the prosecution appeal the sentence to a higher court?

    Like

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      Yes, but NOT based on leniency. There would have to be some legal basis, e.g. the sentence is in violation of some law or statute.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    And some people wonder why SF Major Golsteyn did what he did.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Michael Savage says Liberalism is a mental Disorder.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Blind no longer says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    We should pass a law that holds these bleeding heart liberal judges accountable if someone else is harmed or killed due to the lenient sentences they hand out. They wouldn’t be so quick then to lighten anyone’s sentence like this. He’s a damn terrorist recruiter! WTH???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Sunshine says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Sounds like he is now in the early stages of Alzheimer.

    Like

    Reply
  16. G3 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    “a certain quiet dignity” wink, wink, nod, nod
    I reckon “dogma is not strong with him”.

    Like

    Reply
  17. nuthinmuffin says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    appointed by fake conservatives george w bush…any questions

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Glenna McCormack says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Herman Goering had quiet dignity at the Nuremburg trials.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. free73735 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I always enjoy Sundance & crew”s pictures in addition to the articles. I have always “like” this cat however, I am beginning to wonder if this going to become a permanent station in life??

    Like

    Reply
  20. Carson Napier says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    “Erick Jamal Hendricks was convicted of his role in inspiring, aiding, plotting and facilitating the foiled ISIS attack.”

    We will never know if an attack was actually foiled. The FBI likes to string these big mouths along along and then arrest them and claim they just saved America … … yet again. The FBI needs the positive PR, of course, to divert attention from the fact they (with the DOJ and Mueller/Weissman) are a criminal organization themselves.. .. the largest and most powerful, and increasingly Gestapo like (see Roger Stone), criminal organization this nation has ever known..

    Like

    Reply
  21. anniefannie says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Once again, one set of standards for Democrat supported ISIS members and another set for the rest of the country.

    Like

    Reply
  22. quintrillion says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    USA spends trillions on the “War on Terror” over in the M-E and Somalia and Libya and Afghanistan and Syria and Iraq. Many of our great young men and killed and maimed.

    Then WHY are these people allowed in to our country>>>??? While here they practice stealth jihad just waiting for the demographics to favor them and then they will take over. They do not assimilate into our American culture but continue to influence our institutions to change for them. Universities install foot baths for them,

    This is outrageous. This terrorist will become more radicalized in prison and probably be out in 7 years because of “good behavior”. Stealth Jihad is happening because of liberal judges and ignorance of how these people operate. The laws must change or these people need to be forced out of the USA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Kenji says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    And Jew-HATING Nation of Islam men wear bow ties and suit jackets … do they get a pass too?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Akindole says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    The phrase “I’m with Kasich” comes to mind for some odd reason. Can’t put my finger on it.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Jederman says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Anyone who’s been to Afghanistan or IQ has seen that same ““certain quiet dignity” and knew that all it meant was we have the upper hand now and he has no choice but to be cool, but when he gets the chance he’ll be back to try and waste us.

    Like

    Reply
  26. cplogics says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Maybe Judge Adams’ father was a mailman.

    Like

    Reply
  27. namberak says:
    February 4, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    In a just universe, which of course, this is not one, the judge would end up as this thug’s cellie.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s