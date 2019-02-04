Judge Gives Convicted ISIS Terrorist Reduced Sentence for Being Polite in Court…

Erick Jamal Hendricks (38) of Charlotte, North Carolina, (pictured left) was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.
Last year a jury in Akron Ohio convicted Hendricks after he recruited a guy named Amir Al-Ghazi to carry out a terrorist attack in the U.S. Hendricks sentencing was today.
At Hendricks instruction another terrorist named Al-Ghazi attempted to purchase an AK-47 to carry out an attack.
Al-Ghazi was stopped by undercover federal law enforcement after it was discovered that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in social media and made statements expressing interest in conducting attacks in the U.S.
Hendricks had contacted Al-Ghazi over social media to recruit him in the spring of 2015. Hendricks allegedly told Al-Ghazi that he “needed people” and wanted to meet in person; that there were several “brothers” located in Texas and Mexico; that he was attempting to “get brothers to meet face to face;” and that he wanted “to get brothers to train together,” according to court documents and trial testimony. (link)
Erick Jamal Hendricks was convicted of his role in inspiring, aiding, plotting and facilitating the foiled ISIS attack.
However, when it came to sentencing:
U.S. District Judge John Adams noted the actions Hendricks was convicted of performing, but also noted that Hendricks’ actions in court were respectful, and that he carried himself with “a certain quiet dignity.”
So the judge reduced Hendricks sentence from 30 years in prison to 15 years for being nice in court.
Was Judge Adams threatened by Hendricks’ “brothers”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
People like him and most MSM people are usually called opportunities.
LikeLike
Judge may have been paid off by CAIR or ISNA or Muslim Brotherhood. No shortage of……. criminals in the good ole USA these days and they all seem to find each other and stick up for their madness together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re all getting too used to these kinds of sentences by corrupt judges. It’s tearing the fabric of society apart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Usually there is a fat envelope under the floor mat of the judges’ cars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can believe that.
And to think Robots could replace all judges more fairly now……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed!
But look on the bright side!….
Now Hendricks has only 15 years to indoctrinate other inmates about the beauties of jihad instead of 30 / sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plenty of Nation of Islam and Black Moeslems in prison already. Prollay can teach this clown a few things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, that is very true
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disbar him IMMEDIATELY. He’s obviously unfit for his job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting article regarding Judge Adams. I am not familiar with the site discussing the judge:
U.S. Judge John Adams of Akron, OH; loony loser
The state of Illinois presented John R. Adams with a law license in 1983 after he graduated from the University of Akron School of Law.
Former President George W. Bush was duped into appointing Johnny to a seat as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio in 2003. Johnny didn’t get the appointment because he was the most qualified lawyer in the greater Akron area. He got it because he had proven to be a reliable lackey for the local political hacks.
In one matter, a federal court disciplinary panel has ordered that Johnny submit to a mental health evaluation relating to a series of actions the panel found problematic, including his threat to hold a magistrate judge in contempt for missing a filing deadline.
Johnny’s erratic and bullying conduct has been going on for several years according to those who were unfortunate to have had to practice their trade in his so-called courtroom.
The panel went to state that Johnny committed misconduct when he refused to submit to a psychological examination as ordered earlier. (Up Yours, said Johnny!)
As we speak (ca. August 2017), Arrogant Johnny continues to sit a U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio in Akron, Ohio.
http://www.noethics.net/News/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=18846:-us-judge-john-adams-of-akron-oh-loony-loser
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is the Judges’s conclusions from the August 2016 Detention Hearing, in the official Order document signed by Judge Adams on Sept. 7, 2016:
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-ohnd-1_16-cr-00265/pdf/USCOURTS-ohnd-1_16-cr-00265-0.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I suppose this Isis creep would be polite as he slit someone’s throat and beheaded them? This judge sould be impeached or however they get rid of them, and I wish he could be charged with something legally besides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sickening!
LikeLike
So when is the earliest that this “polite and dignified” terrorist can get out of prison to plan more mayhem and murder?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was very respectful in traffic court years ago, the judge complimented me on my deportment and how well I represented my case In proving to the judge the ticket wasn’t mine.,.. He then said pay the fine. Alluh Akbar!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was very respectful in traffic court years ago, the judge complimented me on my deportment and how well I represented my case In proving to the judge the ticket wasn’t mine.,.. He then said pay the fine. Alluh Akbar!!!
LikeLike
I can’t hide my soft bigotry of high expectations for our judiciary. Yes, I’m a chump, and fooled again.
LikeLike
Can the prosecution appeal the sentence to a higher court?
LikeLike
Yes, but NOT based on leniency. There would have to be some legal basis, e.g. the sentence is in violation of some law or statute.
LikeLike
And some people wonder why SF Major Golsteyn did what he did.
LikeLike
Michael Savage says Liberalism is a mental Disorder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should pass a law that holds these bleeding heart liberal judges accountable if someone else is harmed or killed due to the lenient sentences they hand out. They wouldn’t be so quick then to lighten anyone’s sentence like this. He’s a damn terrorist recruiter! WTH???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like he is now in the early stages of Alzheimer.
LikeLike
“a certain quiet dignity” wink, wink, nod, nod
I reckon “dogma is not strong with him”.
LikeLike
appointed by fake conservatives george w bush…any questions
LikeLiked by 1 person
Herman Goering had quiet dignity at the Nuremburg trials.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Adolf Hitler was totally dignified. He didn’t say a cross word.
LikeLike
I always enjoy Sundance & crew”s pictures in addition to the articles. I have always “like” this cat however, I am beginning to wonder if this going to become a permanent station in life??
LikeLike
“Erick Jamal Hendricks was convicted of his role in inspiring, aiding, plotting and facilitating the foiled ISIS attack.”
We will never know if an attack was actually foiled. The FBI likes to string these big mouths along along and then arrest them and claim they just saved America … … yet again. The FBI needs the positive PR, of course, to divert attention from the fact they (with the DOJ and Mueller/Weissman) are a criminal organization themselves.. .. the largest and most powerful, and increasingly Gestapo like (see Roger Stone), criminal organization this nation has ever known..
LikeLike
Once again, one set of standards for Democrat supported ISIS members and another set for the rest of the country.
LikeLike
USA spends trillions on the “War on Terror” over in the M-E and Somalia and Libya and Afghanistan and Syria and Iraq. Many of our great young men and killed and maimed.
Then WHY are these people allowed in to our country>>>??? While here they practice stealth jihad just waiting for the demographics to favor them and then they will take over. They do not assimilate into our American culture but continue to influence our institutions to change for them. Universities install foot baths for them,
This is outrageous. This terrorist will become more radicalized in prison and probably be out in 7 years because of “good behavior”. Stealth Jihad is happening because of liberal judges and ignorance of how these people operate. The laws must change or these people need to be forced out of the USA
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Jew-HATING Nation of Islam men wear bow ties and suit jackets … do they get a pass too?
LikeLike
The phrase “I’m with Kasich” comes to mind for some odd reason. Can’t put my finger on it.
LikeLike
Anyone who’s been to Afghanistan or IQ has seen that same ““certain quiet dignity” and knew that all it meant was we have the upper hand now and he has no choice but to be cool, but when he gets the chance he’ll be back to try and waste us.
LikeLike
Maybe Judge Adams’ father was a mailman.
LikeLike
In a just universe, which of course, this is not one, the judge would end up as this thug’s cellie.
LikeLike