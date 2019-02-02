February 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #744

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 > > > > 3 < < < < til the State of the Union speech !
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”And in Your lovingkindness, cut off my enemies And destroy all those who afflict my soul, For I am Your servant.” 🌟
—- Psalm 143:12
———-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection and wisdom
— the House Dems and Pelosi get befuddled and continue to scramble their words
— for Dems true (negative) values to be exposed
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
— more voter/election fraud be brought to light
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for slow down of Jan 2019 invaders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for sharpness and health of our Lovable drug sniffing Border Dogs
— for quick confirmation of the three 9th circuit judges
— for Trump supporters affected by ice storms and quick recovery
— for protection for unborn babies' safe journey to this life
— Heal Our Nation
—————————————————–
🦅 “I am going to fight for every person in this country who believes that government should serve the people, not the donors and not the special interests."
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————
"And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people." Eph 6:18
Thus the resist movement from both sides of the aisle! Thank You Grandma!
And a prayer too please for the Sentinals at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington. Such dedication by some of America’s finest for some of America’s bravest.
Amen.
“Certain people must get smart!”
Golly, I just can’t imagine about whom the President is talking about here. Maybe it will come to me later.
THE BOSS!
What a Beast! He just gets stuff done. I’m in awe.
Maybe this will tip the scales in MN and Wisconsin toward conservative
What the?!? It was only a couple of days ago when Fake News screamed that Foxconn is dropping the plans for a new plant, taking some billions dollars in tax subsidies with them. They can’t even get something as big as this right!
Donald Trump Retweet:
They’d be shot dead in the street and buried in a pauper’s grave if they actually tried that in Mexico.
Hmmm… an intriguing approach.
👍
“pessimistas” – hadn’t heard that one before, but I LOVE IT!
I’m sure the VA Gov retweeted this, right?
Me thinks the timing of the the release of Northums photo was no accident. He jumped the shark about the abortion death description. Skeered for 2020 elections the left needed to get rid of him so they can say that’s not us, he’s not a democrat any longer.
Also they get to scream rayyyysist America again even though it was 35 years ago..
Exactamundo.
Very Cool. ” and opportunity they have bestowed on future generations”. Racist huh? I don’t think so! MAGA!
National Asian American History Month is an occasion to rediscover the enduring stories of Asian Americans and the gifts of freedom, purpose, and opportunity they have bestowed on future generations.
National Native American History Month is an occasion to rediscover the enduring stories of Native Americans and the gifts of freedom, purpose, and opportunity they have bestowed on future generations.
National European American History Month is an occasion to rediscover the enduring stories of European Americans and the gifts of freedom, purpose, and opportunity they have bestowed on future generations.
How about we have American History and stop with the identity nonsense? E Pluribus Unum.
…close up as First Family deplanes – followed by
Melania’s parents, Ivanka and her family at end of clip.
I love seeing Barron❤️❤️
His poor mom… he runs past her down to walk by his dad….
I heard somebody explain once that being a mother is basically losing your child from the moment they’re born. First you carry them inside you, then you carry them in your arms, then they toddle away from you, then they go off to school, then as teenagers they’re never home… then they marry and move away, and eventually they call once a week or so.
No, they may marry and move away, but they will still need you for babysitting grandchildren!
Good point 🙂
Sigh. My youngest will be leaving for college next fall 😢
I think he was actually moving quickly to get in front of his mom as they went down the stairs. Proper etiquette is to walk in front of a lady when going downstairs and behind a lady when going up. If the lady stumbles (especially if wearing heels) the man is there to brace her fall or provide someone to grab on to. Notice how Barron looks back at his mom’s feet.
I know, I know, who needs chivalry in today’s “Nasty Woman, Pussy Hat” culture.
Nice job raising an honorable man VSG and Melania!
Yes NJF !
Thank God it’s not dumpy, Crooked Hillary, horseface Chelsea, waddling & lisping Manchelle or the 2 low life, affirmative action twerkers. MAGA/KAG !
Best description I ever read of that group: “The sullen Obamas”.
ANECDOTAL ECONOMY NEWS From Main Street, Small Town USA
Several years ago I bought three old buildings on Main Street in a small town very inexpensively. Two of them we repaired, and rented out off and on over 10 years or so. They’d sit empty for awhile, then be rented for awhile, etc.
Around a year ago, I decided that the economy was about to be roaring and I wanted more buildings. So I bought several more which we are working on, on the weekends. These are cheap, inexpensive properties not a ton of money. Basically 100 year old buildings that have been neglected, in this old dried up town that NAFTA killed when the local mill went out of business 15 years ago.
Anyways. A month ago, one of our two tenants decided to move on for personal reasons (she’s retired) so I put a quick ad on craiglist advertising the building for rent.
We immediately had 5 people contact us wanting to rent. It rented immediately, and we now have a waiting list for our other buildings as soon as we can get them ready to go.
My anecdotal opinion is the economy is booming, and people know it. They’re ready to take risks and open small businesses. These same buildings sat empty for YEARS and now people are fighting over them. We are working to get our other ones fixed as fast as possible.
I’m guessing you don’t live in Californian.
South Carolina, stuff is definitely done differently around here 🙂
That’s great for you and the community. Well done.
What a wonderful post! Great to read this. Wish someone had capability to resurrect my once wonderful home town , but after years of democrats running it plus our once wonderful star of Connecticut, not sure it can happen!
This is a really, really, REALLY small town population of 900 or so (but of course, many more people living in the county).
In South Carolina, it’s not uncommon to see whole towns that have basically been abandoned. in this same county, there’s actually two towns that I’m aware of that no longer exist, all the buildings were left to rot… one town is completely gone, it’s just a field, another town only one building still stands and the roof is collapsed.
the town I’m talking about has about 30 buildings downtown in a square block, only two of which are two stories. Most of the buildings are still in repairable shape but more than half of them are used for storage or just empty. We’re going to change that 🙂
SC is definitely on our relocation list.
…or ressurect my once wonderful home state Cali-congo-mexi-stan. It was really cool. Surfing, skiing..real men, manly men in Hollywood, real women as well. All good. Now look…and smell…gag…puke…choke…
I lived in California when I was really little in the early 80’s in Fresno, it looked good back then to a 5 year old!
I still live in Mexifornia. It’s over.
Congrats! Do I dare ask what a cheap bldg goes for in Small town America?
NorCal Update
Average San Francisco programmers make $160,000.
One suburb an hour away, formerly 95% white with top schools, now seeing a massive wave of East Indian home buyers, helping drive an average home with no land, from $500,000 6 years ago to back over $1M.
Next suburb over has a growing Latino population, many illegal, who work in warehouses, drive trucks, lawn care, trees, now also cement work and service jobs. JOB POSTINGS EVERYWHERE where lite industrial buildings are located.
We also still have the fringe Deadhead Trust Fund stoners who won’t work; every week I hear about someone moving out, or wanting to; and coddled upper middle class teenagers who don’t work, can’t communicate, and who’s parents give them ZERO CHORES.
Do I sound middle age and GRUMPY!? That was when I knew I loved Candace Owens – when she mentioned CHORES!
Today I met a 30s techie small-business owner. He owns a home in San Francisco; just bought a 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house on 2 acres out of state; speaks 6 languages; went to 25 counties last year (while working); and has a side business where he runs dozens of blog sites. The kicker is he loves Trump, believes feminism has gone too far, and agrees San Francisco is no longer logical.
YES!
Yes, finally climb out of the pits, like Afghanistan, that Bush and Obama and their Generals got America and it’s troops into.
We’d still be at war with Japan (or long since been defeated) had HST not had the nads to fire up the Enola Gay. Hint ! Hint ! Fire her up again. Drop a big one in the ME desert and one in the Mexican desert and all will be well. Not joking !!!
Mavgregor starts at about 5 mins, 30 secs in. And he is on fire!
That’s how you do an interview. Outstanding. And thanks for turning me on to another great person (Col. MacGregor)!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Maher says racist crap all the time. That guy amazes me what he gets away with.
Maher can’t complete a sentence without saying “effing”…emphasis always on the f-bomb and the drunk, high crowd applauds wildly.
Mom was on “Politically Incorrect” a couple times. To his credit, Maher was very nice to her. However, she used to gossip with the drivers and they all told her he was universally hated.
TDS. A winning strategy for PDJT!
What exactly is Mitch McConnell up to? Please tell me this isn’t happening? Looks like the Deep State is making its move…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/mcconnell-privately-cautioned-trump-about-emergency-declaration-on-border-wall/2019/02/01/5ff1262c-2646-11e9-81fd-b7b05d5bed90_story.html
Julia: according to Ristvan President Trump does not need to declare an emergency. There is a much better legal way to build the wall using existing legislation! Likely the emergency is just a head fake!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think so too. All he has to do is just BUILD it. No legislation needed. Hell they’re already building it, and have been for decades. If they need to build an office building for DHS they don’t need congress. Similarly if they need to put a structure on the border that they already patrol they don’t need congress.
Tree: earlier today a treeper showed drone footage of Normandy wall being replaced by Trump’s favorite steel wall! So yes the wall is slowly being built!
LikeLiked by 1 person
$5.7 Billion, or really about $2.5 Billion? (the rest going for Humanitarian aid and personnel), will fund about 100-150 miles if new fencing?
I hope he just uses the Military and builds it to stop drug smuggling, no Emergency declaration needed to construct roads, fences, barriers. Or ED if needed.
No DACA or other extensions since Dems aren’tnplaying ball, and $2.4 Billion is peanuts.
I think he’d trade DACA if he got something great out of it, but mainly he’s just bringing it up to beat the Democrats over the head with it. He knew they can’t possibly cave on the wall, because their voters are all crazy…. so since he knew they can’t possibly give him a wall, he just made it sound like he was willing to give them everything.
Now he can say “Yeah, the Democrats didn’t want DACA, i was ready to do DACA but they didn’t care!”
He’s essentially attacking the Democrats from BOTH SIDES. He’s trying to get his conservative policies through, but at the same time acting like he’s willing to do liberal policies too but the democrats are standing in the way.
He was hitting Hillary from both sides too, attacking her for being a War Monger and at the same time attacking her for being Pro Abortion. Hit her from the right, AND the left at the same damn time. The guy is IMMENSE.
Perot: In the drone footage it looked like only a few people were working on the wall probably less than 6 people. I am guessing Texas?!
The steel fence comes prefabricated in sections. The main work was removing existing Normandy wall cherry picker, knocking down existing small wooden fence small back hoe,, digging a trench for new wall bigger back hoe, installing fence section cherry picker, then pouring cement from cement truck! Rinse and repeat!
Since landscape was flat very easy to build wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
ristvan is a very knowledgeable asset to this site. His/her research is thorough and accurate, and the legal opinions are clear and easy to understand.
Perhaps it would be better not to declare a NE if it creates an opportunity for lawfare, albeit futile, to attempt to delay the construction.
The President is all-in for the wall being built before the 2020 election. He has tweeted repeatedly that it will get built, and he means what he says.
Former Gen. MacGregor had a different opinion on Tucker’s show:
https://www.foxnews.com/
I’m sorry, I really don’t think what someone dressed as, for a fraternity halloween party, in 1984, should be relevant.
Yes, the schedenfrude is delicious, but the underlieing premise is wrong. I would hate to be judged today, for what I was doing, thinking and saying when I was 24.
This ain’t beanbag Dutchman. This motherf***** is out there advocating for Born, delivered, baby murder calmly like he’s ordering a big mac at Mcdonalds. We’ve got to defeat him however it has to happen.
You’re right, the picture doesn’t mean he’s evil but the guy is clearly racist, not because of the picture but our other context clues. The video of him flat out refusing to shake hands with a black man is just straight up racist behavior.
He is a baby killer.
So butchering infants was taught in Northam’s med school?
Oh, I agree; his statements and position on abortion are,….vomitous! Mind you ANY abortion is disgusting, but maybe this latest overreach of advocating and legalising what someone called “forth trimester abortion” will actually backfire.
HOW can they continue to insist its “just a clump of cells”, as if its a wart being removed?
So, hound him from office for being a despicable, payed for shill for planned infanticide, yes. For hypocrisy, in the underhanded tactics used during his campaign to label his opponent as a rascist, sure.
Just not feeling it, over a picture. But, thats me.
And treeclimber (below); When I was 23, I thought I was aware of what I was,doing, and right and wrong.
At the time, I was burglarising pharmacies, and selling (and using) the drugs. Not proud of it, but there it is!
But for the grace of God, I would surely have been dead a long time ago. Anyway, would hate for people to judge the me that I am NOW, based on the me that I was then, s’what I’m sayin,..
You’re absolutely right people shouldn’t be judged by their actions when they’re 23 so in general I agree. This guy here is a special circumstance though 🙂
Brother I would not judge you for it but would you claim you were an angel and accuse your opponent unfairly of your Crime.??
That is the difference if it was ever to run I would lay it out there if questioned and yeah been there done that. Let folks decide if they want an honest man with a past or a two bit politico.
I had the same thoughts, Dutch. It is obviously a costume party. We the reasonable, should not use the same chicken-little, chip on the shoulder, reactionary fodder that the dems use. …. But I am loving the irony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
One, what’s good for the Kavanaugh is good for the Northam. Two, I’m 23 and I’m perfectly aware of myself, what I’m doing, and right and wrong. I’m not two. Most people, by 23, should know how to behave. Do they always behave properly? Very rarely. But anyone who is in their twenties is certainly at the age of discretion.
Well, you probably should not consider politics in your future. Ask yourself what if he was a Republican? Would the Dems just stand back. Not a chance. The day before he supported infanticide. Karma. God has a plan.
Dutchman: I hope he hangs tough. Then he will serve as a nice reminder of what the Democrats really stand for!
Besides I am not convinced his replacement would be any better, probably much worst.
Dutchman, I couldn’t agree more. I made same comment on here earlier tonight and was told I’m nuts. That’s fine. Now I see comments on internet re editor of yearbook, staff, faculty that oversaw yearbook staff, school… all guilty! Insane. Btw, I am a Virginian.
He didn’t grow wise with age. Those little babies he would kill would agree if they could.
Yes, age CAN impart wisdom, but its not guaranteed, cause there ain’t no cure for stupid.
Nor for souless immorality. And I think I agree, I kinda like him as a poster child for Dems and Planned Infanticide.
Yes Dutchman…stupid is hard wired
Dutchman,
“I would hate to be judged today, for what I was doing, thinking and saying when I was 24.”
While conceptually I agree with you, it would be relevant today, if you @ almost 60 years old, would accuse someone of a “racist” without any proof just to win an election and smear your opponent.
Agreed ….however it is delicious …. The Kavanaugh hearings made it fair game and I suspect his full throated support of infanticide brought a medical school allums yearbook to the surface….
To your point though it is stupid to go back.howevef he was 25. By then I was no longer an out of control drunk, I had learned to control it. Of course when I was 28 I discovered I was wrong and stopped all together. By then it was to late I was married.
Well the Democrats tore into Kavanaugh for his drinking habits AS A TEEN – this photo is from when the Gov. is an Adult. (26 yrs old)
And there is still confusion as to if the is the ” blackface” or the KKK costume.
Also, ironically, there are TV clips being circulated of this same Gov. calling P Trump –
1) ” a white supremacist” on CNN
2) At the end of a televised debate with a Black Republican? rival, he is obvious in his refusal to shake the other guys hand.
My query is why did this surface now?
The Gov. was obviously damaging the Demorat Brand with his radio comments and his doubling down in public.
Remember Mad Max Waters comment about Obama having an extensive Database on EVERYBODY ???
Plus,
Notice how ALL the democrats instantly denied having heard his comments !
Before this Pic came out. Almost like they knew something ?
( Black Repub was apparently E.W. Jackson) – it may be from 2013 – not sure.
That’s the way the Democrats want it. They want it, they get it.
In our country one class of men makes war and leaves another to fight it out.
(William Tecumseh Sherman)
I’m 40, I still feel like I did when I was 14 to be honest. However with that said, I’m continuously shocked when I see the baby faces of the 18 year olds we send over there to get killed in endless wars about nothing in places nobody gives a shit about.
Look @ this woman. Look how young she was.
19 year old PFC Serina Butcher, killed 2011 in Afganistan
She was also a mother.
Damn the inbred, pervert, slimeball Moslems to hellfire !!!
Love her comments from this interview. I was pleasantly surprised.
She’s a complete professional, always has been. My dad used to tell me this story, he and his girlfriend went to San Francisco one time and saw Gladys Knight and the Pips in concert, they were the only white people in the building, lol. He said one of the pips was making fun of them, saying “I see you back there… holding your purse with both hands!” and they all had a good time.
At the end of the show, he said they were doing “Midnight Train to Georgia” and the Pips were all making a train dancing off the stage, and Gladys kept doing her “I’ve got To go! I’ve got to Go! Hey! I’ve got To Go, I’ve got To go….” as she was walking oft the stage.
He said it was the best show he ever saw!
That’s a cute story!
Ever see the (old) SNL skit with the pips? It was HILARIOUS!
“Lady’s and Gents, we WERE going to have Gladys Night and the Pips as our musical guests tonite. However, Gladys has been unavoidably detained, sorry to say,..
So, without further ado, …..The Pips!”
They came out and did all their moves, and backup singing,..funny skit.
I’ll have to go track that one down, it sounds vaguely familiar 🙂
The all black Platters performed at then 99.9% white Annapolis. They called out to the one black midshipman in the audience by his nickname and all laughed. It was a good time for all. The following year blacks were admitted in large numbers. MAGA/KAG !
“the sleaziest swamp rat among a cesspool of sleazeballs”
That’s… pretty funny.
Reminds me of a George Carlin joke: “Somewhere in the world is the world’s worst doctor… And somebody has an appointment with him TOMORROW!”
Dan is so reserved. You never really know what he’s thinking.
That’s my President! No Quarters!
Wew. Doesn’t that basically mean, that usually he lets the locals nominate somebody, but in this instance he nominated his own people?
SAVAGE!
It’s traditional that the 2 senators “blue slip” their choice and the POTUS honors their request. They are steaming mad Trump is telling them to pound sand.
The following list is absolute FACT!
The Democrat Party:
Voted God out of their platform
Supports Infanticide
Was the party of Slavery
The party of Jim Crowe
The party of Socialist
The party opposed to your Right to self-defense
The party that removed God from legal oaths
The party of ANTIFA
The party of open borders
The party that TAXED Social Security
The party that weaponized the DOJ & FBI
The party offering tax dollar benefits to illegals
The party of speech censorship
The party that provided top-secret technology to China
The party that sold our uranium to Russia
The party of voter fraud
The party that attacks U.S. Veterans
Booed EVERY speaker, at the,2016 convention, that had ANY, even tangential relationship to the military.
The party of “The Projects”
Francey Hakes has written 2 interesting articles at The Hill. A prosecutor for 16 years and a former assistant U.S. attorney, she appeared before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
She details the rigid approval process for a FISA warrant, and the paragraph by paragraph sign off process.
Who allowed FISA surveillance abuse? New attorney general must find out
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/425913-who-allowed-fisa-surveillance-abuse-new-attorney-general-must-find-out?amp&__twitter_impression=true
Inside DOJ and FBI: Anatomy of a bloodless coup
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/428016-inside-doj-and-fbi-anatomy-of-a-bloodless-coup
This new contributor, Ms Hakes, doesn’t get us (me) lost in the weeds. She makes some basic, great points.
1. How Bruce Uhr violated the chain of command by not i forming his superiors about Steele, dossier, etc.
2. How everyone in the chain of command has to approve of the FISA warrant PARAGRAPH BY PARAGRAPH.
Yes I read that 2nd article yesterday.
Very well done.
Flame: That surprised me!
Yeah, for me not surprised, so much as never occurred to me.
The DOJ and FBI: The al Qaeda and ISIS inside the gate.
Can anyone please tell me why Ed Gillespie/RNC could not find this before last Governor election? We heard a lot about ground game. So no one on the ground could find this and instead kind of accepted that after Chancellorsville, GOP will loose VA race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Mitt Romney throw the presidential election? Did McCain? Neither one of them tried to win.
We need to start considering that maybe there are more of these DeciptiCONS than we know. At the time, I voted for McCain, thought he was a great war hero. I voted for Romney, could not WAIT to get a businessman in Office. I’ve seen cheerleaders fight harder than Romney did against Obama.
I had to bite my lip totally through to vote for Romney in 2012. The only Republican I thought less of in 2008 was McCain. Always knew they were snakes.
I was fooled by both of them but I wasn’t paying much attention. I just liked Romney’s ideas better and knew there was no way I was voting for Obama when he was running around telling people he’d raise their taxes. never understood how anybody with a brain could vote for that.
Couldn’t do it, a bridge to far. In 2008, I voted for Sarah Palin, and hoped Mcstains health would fail.
In 2012, first time since being old enough to vote, I stayed home. I would have vomited all over the ballot, making it illegible.
So I DIDN’T vote for Romney/Ryan, like 8 million othet “Republican” voters.
I don’t regret it, and would not do it, again.
Cause they weren’t looking. Gillespie is Rino, like the boxer who gets paid,to take a dive in the 3rd round.
The ONLY purpose for the,Republican party, is to maintain the illusion we have,a two party system, and occupy the space, preventing a genuine second party from forming.
Both sides of Uniparty probably preferred Northam!
Ed Gillespie is a moron. I don’t think the Reeps there are even trying anymore. VA used to be a great state. I lived there in the late 70’s-early 80’s and it was wonderful. It all went NORTH (not the usual South)-as in controlled by NOVA-when George Allen was taken down.
I think its actually a GOOD thing, if Nancy sticks to her guns, on the “not one $, for the WALL.
Otherwise you would have idiots like this new Senator, barganing away DACA amnesty for a wall, which is stupid and unnecesary. Read his oped, even tho I had to visit Washington Compost to read it.
He sounds like anothe Lindsey Gramnesty; if he were Govenor of Florida, Brenda Snipes would get a promotion. Fortunately he took a demotion, now if he could just keep his mouth shut, maybe he wouldn’t do any harm, which would be a start.
IMHO
His replacement as FLA Gov. is looking good—
He’s definitely a Rino. He’s pretty smart so he doesn’t go full Decepticon but yeah left to his own devices he’d sell the farm.
There was a big hub bub during the primaries because this guy wouldn’t endorse any of the republican candidates he kept trying to play it safe. Spineless.
To be honest though, that might be the type of republican that Florida likes to elect though, a more straight up conservative might not be able to win down there, I don’t know one way or the other.
DeSantis is looking like the real deal so far.
I will take your word for it, so thanks. However, I will not give one red cent to WAPO!
What is that?
Old news from December 2018.
Good Riddance. Slowly but surely PDJT will have a cohesive team. Folks like Newbold are plants, likely from Obama administration. Likely paid by Govt. and under the table by OFA.. Let’s hope her suspension is permanent and we can feel good that another swamp creature sinks into oblivion.
Now I’m going to have a nightmare! I think I’ll read some H.P. Lovecraft to lighten up after seeing that. Hideous.
Hideous is what Newbold is doing. . .My opinion of course.
Whoa Nellie!
This has been a busy week… I have been observing a dozen different stories. It might be me, as I tend to be an optimist…. but I am certain, I am sensing a decisive shift in our country for the good. Especially with liberals defending abortion and the ghoulish visuals and language being used to defend it.
This is a bridge too far for the MAJORITY of Americans. People are horrified, they are sickened, by the callousness and indifference in the way libs talk about aborting a creature ( babies) of the living GOD, who are aged anywhere from inception to birth, as if, it was the bag you throw away from the take out drive through. Forgotten.
It is 10.1 on the Richter scale level shock to the soul – it is a shock to the conscience for most decent people. It has the subtlety, of a brick through a window. It shatters the thinking ” well that is not my problem, not my business…”. it is OUR problem as a nation. It IS our business.
The drugs that are pouring into our country killing our loved one IS our business. The sex trafficking of beautiful boy, girls and women on OUR soil IS our business.
I see AMERICANS rising up and maybe for the first time in a long time, being unafraid to say to Liberals, you can say any stupid thing you want to say, but you will NOT destroy our country by your reckless, your seared souls, whereas the prick of conscientiousness is ineffective. Your staged outrage, your hate, your intolerance of anyone that has an honest difference of opinion, your abject rejection of everything that is good in this country, will not longer have a blind eye turned towards it.
It’s accountability time.
I have great hope.
If my mom and I are any example your hope is justified.
We both were ardently pro-“choice”. The first person made me start seriously rethinking was Ron Paul. And I became increasingly revolted by the abortion sacrament of the Demoncrat Party. I am now 100 percent pro-life and my mom is getting there.
I too feel a shift in the force.
I hadn’t heard about his. Perfect timing.
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/perfect-timing-ceo-mypillow-takes-bold-stand-abortion-takes-fight-hollywood/
This guy here is amazing. If anybody missed it, during one of the debates in the General Election, he was there walking the red carpet the media had set up, he told every camera he could find he ENTHUSIASTICALLY supported the President, went out of his way to tell people not because he was a Republican but because of what Donald Trump had to say and he supported that, etc.
Brave Brave man.
He’s amazing. I use a My Pillow and we have the mattress topper, it’s great.
M
I saw on twitter recently he’s a recovering addict. He tweeted he was sober X # (can’t remember the exact quote) of years. Amazing story.
Oh… and another thing…. can we please stop saying the multiple idiiiiiiotic things liberals say are ” controversial”, and call it what is.. Bat Sh**t stupid.
Saying “controversial” make it sound like they have put some logical thought behind it.
I would agree, the “liberals” can’t even see “controversial” in their rearrview
mirror. Batschiff crazy works, tho!
