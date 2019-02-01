Friday February 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Redeeming the Time
As a new day dawns we do well to reflect upon two important passages of Scripture. The first is found in II Corinthians 6:2 where Paul, by the Spirit says:
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
We have no guarantee that the Lord Jesus will tarry another year, or even a month or a day. It is possible that within ten minutes after you have read this the dispensation of Grace will have been brought to a close, and the Lord will have come to catch away His own. Most of our readers, surely, will then be part of a blessed, happy throng. What about you? Will you be with us or will you be left behind? If you are not sure of your salvation, be wise and place your trust in Christ now.
“Yesterday’s past You have only today.
Tomorrow may be too late.”
But the fact of the imminence of Christ’s return places a great responsibility upon believers too. How wrong of us to fritter away the time, when He may come so soon! How wrong to live for self! Let us rather heed the words of Paul to us who are saved:
“See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
“Redeeming [buying up] the time, because the days are evil.
“Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is” (Eph. 5:15-17).
As one year dies and another is born,
A searching question’s due:
Have we lived up to the light we had?
Have we to Christ been true?
Or have we failed to do our part
To send His blessed Word
To those who stumble in the dark;
To those who have not heard?
Well, let us now forget the past,
Both failure and success,
And yield ourselves anew to God
To own and use and bless.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/redeeming-the-time/
