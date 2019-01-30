Roger Stone Discusses His Indictment With Laura Ingraham…

Posted on January 30, 2019 by

Roger Stone pleaded not guilty today in DC court. Mr. Stone appears on Laura Ingraham to discuss all the recent events.

Regardless of opinion of Mr. Stone, myself being generally ambivalent, there’s an element of his flamboyant approach and fortitude that seems oddly admirable.  I find myself hoping he’s the guy who can flick a booger on Weissmann.

  1. olderwiser21 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Yes, exactly Sundance. I’d like to see him actually do it, too.

  2. stablegeniustruth says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:13 am

    I doubt people would be as harsh towards Stone, if they gave him a fair chance. His association with Jones (as well as the heavy handed leftwing smear), has made an unfair impact on people’s psyche.We have to ask ourselves: Why do the most evil people on the planet hate Jones and Stone so much?

