Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing – 9:30am Livestream…

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will be holding a public hearing today covering a variety of topics pertaining to ongoing “world wide threats”.

The participants of the hearing are: FBI Director Christopher Wray; CIA Director Gina Haspel; Office of the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats; Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency General Robert Ashley; National Security Agency (NSA) Director General Paul Nakasone; and Director Robert Cardillo National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).  The anticipated start time is 9:30am

  1. Blind no longer says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:05 am

    What in the hell is this? Is the Deep State setting up the take down of POTUS?!!!!

  2. Coast says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Another clown show…

  3. gingergal says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Why are we policing the world now more than ever, when we can’t even police our own country?

  4. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:17 am

    I say: this “hearing” has been planned to “prove” that POTUS has NO grasp of global politics, NO understanding of how the world really works, and NO respect among other world leaders.
    All part of the plan to remove President Trump from office: either through impeachment; or through forcing him to resign a la Nixon; or to primary him out; or to elect a Democrat in 2020.
    Remember that this “hearing” involves BOTH sides of the DeepState/DC Swamp.

    • JoD says:
      January 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

      But…
      Doofus Wray, Meana Gina and Drippy Dan want to keep their jobs.

      • Pyrran says:
        January 29, 2019 at 10:07 am

        I listened to Coats statement and it was obvious from his mispronunciation of words that he obviously didn’t write it or even read it beforehand. Wonder who DID write it?

    • lolli says:
      January 29, 2019 at 9:52 am

      CV. I have been so disgusted with these subversives trotting around the globe speaking with world leaders undermining our President.
      “Just wait him out, he will be gone soon”. Just imagine.
      Warmongers all.
      No more war.
      Bring our troops home to protect our country. The enemy is in our gates.
      So disgusting hearing the neocons speak as if they are nobly bringing democracy to another country.
      They speak of fair elections for Venezuelans when we don’t have fair elections here.
      😡

  5. digleigh says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:22 am

    The most corrupt committee we have…. Mr. Warner(6 million dollar Russian computer co. owner) who was trying to meet secretly with Deripaska through Waldman against policy (NOT HELD ACCOUNTABLE), who also got first peek at Hillary’s dossier with Paul Ryan, and Corker . Chinese spy assistance Feinstein, and Kamala ( the one who brought forth false accuser of Kavanaugh forward/ held accountable? no,She got a committee assignment instead)! just for starters, and at least 4 neverTrumpers….

  6. Jtyy says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:28 am

    Are all these officials corrupt?

  7. MaineCoon says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:30 am

    The Big Set Up before the SOTU. I don’t trust Coates as far as I could throw him.

    • duchess01 says:
      January 29, 2019 at 9:53 am

      Agree, Coon – a set-up for sure – do not trust any of them – liars – all of them –

      Warner said we face threats from North Korea and Iran – we do?

      I want to hear what CIA Lady has to say -hopefully, she does not agree with these numbnuts – where are they getting their information – I wonder –

      Not much intelligence on this Intelligence Committee – another dog and pony show?

    • railer says:
      January 29, 2019 at 9:53 am

      Trump keeps Coates in the dark for the most part. He has access to intelligence, but it’s a manipulated and controlled flow and Trump has no reason to trust his presentation of it, and I don’t believe he ever has. Trump cut Coates off at the knees early, much the same way he did with Nikki Haley, and neither has/had any say in administration policy. Coates may be a Swamp tool, but that goes without saying, and I doubt Trump can be blindsided by a guy he doesn’t use or have much to do with anyway. Wray on the other hand…

    • Blind no longer says:
      January 29, 2019 at 9:58 am

      I don’t trust a single person in that room…or any word that comes out of their mouths!!! They are going to take over the 2020 elections from the States and do a Federal take over. This will be the final take over by who ever is really running this sh*tshow of a completely corrupt government. This is the final take over.

  8. Freedom says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:32 am

    I guess that these are all impeachable offenses.

    1) North Korea – de-escalating situation through ongoing talks and no missile / nuke testing in over a year; 2) Syria – plans to move troops out and hold others accountable; 3) Afghanistan – advanced Doha discussions with Taliban to hold ISIS at bay and subsequent troop withdrawal after 17 years; 4) Yeman – not much news there recently as a result of our talks with Saudi Arabia; 5) Standing up to tyrannical Iran and their global exportation of terrorism – sanctions and rebuilding a Middle East coalition that includes Israel; 6) Standing up to socialist Maduro Venezuela – sanctions; 7) Advanced negotiations with China on numerous longstanding trade issues; 8) Standing up to Russian cyber aggression – some sanctions to undercut oil revenues; 9) Renegotiated NAFTA; 10) Renegotiated trade deals with S. Korea and Japan; 11) Holding NATO accountable for fair share payments; 12) Withdrawing from the Paris Climate transfer of wealth scheme – all the while reducing our own carbon footprint through better technologies; 13) Attempting, despite recalcitrant Dem/Rep opposition to better secure our southern border; 14) Many more missing, I’m sure: MAGA!

  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I would like to submit a question to be asked/discussed by each interviewee:

    Do you consider Five Eyes to be a world wide thread and specifically a threat to the Office of the Presidency and person in the office, President Trump?

  10. johneb18 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I guess nothing too terribly urgent. They are already late in starting! 🙂

  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:39 am

    The script for this hearing was written weeks ago. All of the participants and their staffs have had the requisite, advance meetings with SSCI staff. The members of the panel testifying today already know the questions and the answers.

    The only exciting thing that might come out of this is that one of them slips up and unintentionally speaks the truth about something.

  12. Blind no longer says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:42 am

    So I already see the setup by Burr…we can’t abandon our allies, abandon our friends and isolate. Our Democracy is under attack by social media….such transparent bullshit Burr you corrupt POS.

  13. booger71 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:43 am

    The real purpose of this hearing will be discussed at 1:00pm during the classified portion of this hearing…this morning is just cannon fodder.

  14. Judge Smails says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Warner Snake, gets his veiled shots in on the President early.
    Russian Social Media…..what a bunch of sH*t…….turn the mirror around you phony

  15. decisiontime16 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Mark Warner….chairman of VICE

  16. LBB says:
    January 29, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Coats (DNI) already laid down for the record that the 2020 election is going to be attacked by various parties in various ways.

    • Somebody says:
      January 29, 2019 at 10:09 am

      So is that their plan? To let the deep state run the 2020 election to keep us safe from the Russians?

      If so, POTUS should do an end run and appoint an election Czar to oversee 2020. Who could he appoint…..hmm. Oh, I know Kris Kobach 🤔

  17. duchess01 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Cannot wait until President Trump straightens these guys out – Tweet Storm – maybe – hope so

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 10:06 am

