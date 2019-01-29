Pelosi and Schumer Select Stacey Abrams to Deliver State of Union Rebuttal…

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced today he selected Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democrat rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Ms. Abrams previously served as Democratic leader of the Georgia state General Assembly and failed in a race for the Georgia Governor losing to Brian Kemp.

Stacy Abrams will likely run for a U.S. Senate Seat from Georgia in 2020. Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue is up for reelection in 2020.

