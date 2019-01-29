Pelosi and Schumer Select Stacey Abrams to Deliver State of Union Rebuttal…

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced today he selected Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democrat rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Ms. Abrams previously served as Democratic leader of the Georgia state General Assembly and failed in a race for the Georgia Governor losing to Brian Kemp.

Stacy Abrams will likely run for a U.S. Senate Seat from Georgia in 2020. Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue is up for reelection in 2020.

  1. JimmytheToucan says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    What a ghastly looking pig.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. massivedeplorable says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    I was rooting for Occasional Cortex to rap the response in a cute little Breakfast Club outfit.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Appalled says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    The interesting thing about the SOTU is whether RBG will attend. Today, it has been 54 days since she was last seen in public.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. jello333 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    I think this is also a good sign that the Mueller Report is gonna be a dud. Wouldn’t you think some Dem bigshot would want this time-slot if they thought they were on the verge of “taking Trump down”? Hmm…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. snarkybeach says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    bet she talks all about herself and the election that was “stolen” from her…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Redheart says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Excellent choice to use a Sore Loser Democrat Communist! I applaud their choice!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Guessing that the Supreme Court justices may find a reason to all stay away this year to cover for RBG? Roberts will claim scheduling conflicts since the date was changed at the last minute.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Michael Brower says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Makes sense: A racist pontificating on national TV as to why VSGPDJT is a racist…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. getfitnow says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Almost as photogenic and charismatic as the American Gothic couple – bankrupt to boot. /s

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. labrat says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    SOTU rebuttal – the worst job in politics. I take it no one else would do it?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Concerned Citizen says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    This is how cowardly the democrats are – they don’t even present someone who is in a position of responsibility!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. CNY3 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Oh Lord. Another “waaaaaaa” liberal sore loser who will shout the Maxine “iNpeach fowty fie!!”.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Steve in Greensboro says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Why is Trump delivering the SOTU while the border is still wide open?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Joe says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Rebuttal launched Obama and I still remember thinking: who the hell is that and why him?

    Like

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      January 29, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      The FIRST fully-black, female, self-identifying mixed gender, climate-justice, POTUS? Wow! Just THINK how … evolved … America would be then? How woke we’d all be!?

      Like

      Reply
  17. tgimacb says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Unemployed failed well funded Governor loser travels from the East End of blighted black majority Atlanta, to a non-disclosed location where 21st century toilets with high-tech network broadcast camera equipment telecasts this highly lipsticked pig’s profile (for maximum triggering of majority Caucasian Georgia) to REBUT content in the republic’s STATE of the UNION!

    Like

    Reply
    • Akindole says:
      January 29, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      Read Victoria by Thomas Hobbes.

      Atlanta gets nuked for your aforementioned reasons.
      Portland, Oregon…almost…

      Fiction (Sigh).

      Like

      Reply
  18. Tiffthis says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Is a rebuttal normal for the SOTU? I don’t remember one from last year…

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ken Maritch says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Oh lawd!… this is going to be good!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Barbara Willams says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    A bad sign.,,pushing black people forward. Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, etc. Remember what happened with Donna Brazile? I smell a major rat. Desperate.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Akindole says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    A spokesman for the Democrat party just indicated that nouns and verbs in her speech will be optional.

    Like

    Reply
  23. thatgreatnorthernguy says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Why pick someone who is not a current member of Congress? Even Senator Jon “this buffet is mine, get yer own!” Tester would have been a better choice to connect with the American people. Somebody in the DNC is playing 3D chess with oven mitts.

    Like

    Reply
  24. dd_sc says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    But who will write the response?
    I don’t believe Schumer and Pelosi will let her fly solo and go into a rant.

    Like

    Reply
  25. visage13 says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Now there is a shocker, not. They probably wanted Andrew Gillum but now that he has law trouble he is off the table, for now at least.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Liberty Forge says:
    January 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    I ONLY saw the headline.

    This is a joke, right?

    Right? Yes?

    If not a joke — then unbelievable

    I am not sure I will even be able to wrap my head around this.

    Whoooo — boyoooo.

    What is wrong with these people?.

    Like

    Reply
