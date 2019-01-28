Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm Livestream…

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers a press briefing for Monday January 28th. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Any guesses?
Mnuchin announcing sanctions on Venezuela.
Close but No Cigar…PDJT is taller than Mnuchin!!!
Yet Mnuchin is standing at the podium.
Nick…Our VSG PDJT JUST might be playing with the press. Would’nt put it past this guy.
Pelosi/Schumer/Harris and bunch other are falling over themselvs.
I DO HOPE there is a SLEDGE HAMMER COMING TO MOVE THE NEGOTIATIONS ALONG!!! LOL!!!
“Podium” is the piece of kit you stand on. The bit you lay your papers on and stand behind is the “lectern”. I’m amazed how many people get that wrong.
You are easily amazed. 😉
DOJ & FBI trying to sabatoge any trade agreement between China and US. Charging Huawei CFO. (daughter of founder).
I hope she calls out Microsoft’;s new “fact checker” Newsguard, which is 1984 come to life.
Dozens of well-known fake news stories are green-lit!!
Most egregious example, Newsguard labels as “fake” an AP/CBS story — BUT ONLY BECAUSE LINKED TO BY BREITBART!!!
“Compare that to NewsGuard’s labeling as fake news a basic news story like this one…
Why is NewsGuard labeling that fake news? Simply because Breitbart News published it. We didn’t even write that story. The AP did. We are simply aggregating the AP…”
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/01/28/nolte-blacklisters-microsofts-newsguard-label-proven-hoaxes-credible/
Previous attempts by the left to label news as fake led to more site hits than if they hadn’t. Let them slit their own throats in that fashion. However, scream when they actually censor/block.
Hoping that CNN’s Acosta, Buzzfood & NBC are banned from the White House.
Initial statement from our President regarding tomorrow’s scheduled annual State of the Union Address?
SOTU is now scheduled for Feb 5th.
President Trump update on Nancy Legosi holding the SOTU hostage?
1. No safety concern (lie)
2. Gov’t open
FBI raid with 27 armed agents of a senior citizen for dubious claims of untruthfulness?
Kim Summit #2?
The question should be; What is Pelosi afraid of concerning the SOTU?
I don’t think she’s really afraid of anything. More like she’s de-platforming him and denying him the opportunity to speak to the people with a bunch of Republicans applauding him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And it’s another way to portray him as an illegitimate president.
And showing the country she is in charge, not the duly elected President.
Someone needs to take her down a few notches.
Her time is gonna come… 🎶 (4x)
The harder they come, 🎵
the harder they fall, 🎶
one and all 🎵
I called her office today, called her President Pelosi and said I wanted to hear the POTUS who was elected give his SOTU>
No RBG in attendance and the speculation that results.
Sorry, can’t resist…
SCOTUS is gonna be Ruthless to the left soon. 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doh!
While we’re waiting. And this will probably be better anyway. Because Sarah Sanders “Bad Lip Reading” is the stuff.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This still cracks me up …. love it!
“Bork? Varicose Ken?”
“..I’ll bury you people…” 😂😂😂
May God bless Sarah and PDT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen !
Commandante Wray will warn the little people that anyone caught printing “Mueller Wit ch Hu nt” online will get a visit from 30 well armed deepstate enforcers in the middle of the night?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will the intrepid reporters ask about the freshly leaked video of topless commie Bernie Sanders and wife ”collaborating with Russians” and demand a special counsel investigation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a crew. Communism is a mental disorder and here’s video proof.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“This land (USA) is your land, comrades! Just give me and the dems thirty years or so to subvert America, starting with universities and public schools, then taking over the media!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cubazuela
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Cuba has 35,000 non-uniformed troops in Venezuela? Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
China and Russia’s mercenaries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now the left is worried about gas prices yet $4.00 gas was no problem when O was president.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, and I had a friend say, it will never go lower. She was an Obama supporter so no matter what he did it was either wonderful or out of his control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama: “you will never see $2.00 gasoline again in your lifetime”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Unless you find a magic wand.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Now the left is worried about gas prices”
They only pretend to worry about any topic that will gain them POWER. They have ZERO principles. They go by Saul Alinsky’s playbook.
Amazing. April Ryan just asked a non-racial question.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One track mind, andy – am I going to pay more for gas? Mnuchin already answered that question – she does not listen – too concerned with her time on camera – dumb question.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She was at a loss to ask a question that didn’t concern race baiting. When not demanding answers about “black victimhood” she has trouble forming coherent questions and that was one example.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, andy – I cringe when they call on her –
LikeLiked by 2 people
#MeToo!
LOL – she be quiet now – Kudlow is way beyond her basic understanding – 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
As usual, the press is ill-equipped to ask intelligent questions – even when information is provided – they have no idea of the importance – of the information these experts are sharing – you can tell what their main focus is – and it is not what is going on in Venezuela – either financially or militarily – now they are asking Kudlow nonsensical questions – what do they want him to say – oh, it was so bad – people were crying and banging on the doors of their representatives – I feel bad for Sarah – they are going to go ballistic on her – hope she has her guns loaded – 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paraphrasing Kudlo: CBO are idiots
LikeLiked by 11 people
One side benefit of the recent government shutdown is The Trump Administration now knows what the 5% reduction in manpower should consist of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now…………..Here comes Sarah!
🙂
So they want to limit the executive branch by making a shutdown illegal? Grrrrrr
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are they asking Sarah about DACA? If DACA was supposed to be a path to citizenship why didn’t Bahama set it up that way?! 🤦🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was never intended to be a path to citizenship.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Friday that loopholes have allowed some beneficiaries of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to obtain green cards, and has allowed others to gain full U.S. citizenship.
DACA allows some illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors to obtain renewable, two-year deferments from deportation provided certain criteria are met. It also allows them to work in the U.S., but Grassley said additional benefits were not intended.
“The DACA program was never intended to provide a pathway to citizenship, and the program’s legal future is in jeopardy,” Grassley said in a release, which drew its conclusions from data supplied by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/chuck-grassley-some-have-used-daca-to-win-full-citizenship
LikeLiked by 2 people
Youme, thank you- yes I know DACA was never supposed to provide citizenship. But the press keeps asking that they be granted citizenship now- I wonder why they ask this because they know (as much and you and I) exactly what DACA is. It seems like a waste of breath.
What amazed me about the DACA argument before the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals is that the judges and the plaintiffs attorneys agree that the Secretary of Homeland Security and Trump have absolute authority to end DACA. Also, both sides agree that DACA recipients are deportable at any time.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?457235-1/circuit-hears-oral-argument-vidal-v-trump-daca-case
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. The tone of the whole room is completely different with early press conferences. So much more orderly and respectful. It’s true- you are the one who teaches others how to treat you. Well, done, Sarah and team!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha, ha “conservatives who actually have influence”. Love Sarah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Abilio Acosta next at bat.
Haven’t heard before that the 3 week re-open deal included $200 million more for the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, repairs. We DID get something out of it. It was on one of the overnight videos, possibly Mick Mulvaney. I was thrilled to hear that too. I know they are adding anti-climbing plates to a lot of the steel fencing that is already there. Raising the footprint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like we also could just have coils of concertina wire on the ground on our side. That stuff is way more dangerous than barbed wire, and you wouldn’t want to drop yourself into it after scaling the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. They are also adding rolls and rolls of it at the top along with the anti-climbing plates. Saturday evening before last, MSNBC played video they got of a guy who tried and tried to get over the plate but kept getting caught in the wire and finally gave up. He was stripping since it was his clothes getting caught. 😉
All the while CBP was on the other side, waiting to save the fool he made it over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
240. Volts 60 amps would do the job
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the fence portion of a proven to be effective 440 mile barrier built by the Israelis for an average of $3.2 million per mile, not $24-29 million as “projected” for ours. I think we should have the Israelis design and build our barrier, too:
Click on above image for larger, more readable version.
Our problem with the multiple fence concept is our ridiculous catch and release laws.
If they get past the first fence they are on US soil and claim asylum, then we bus them to the interior of the US to wait for their court dates two years away. They never show up of course. Now PDJT is trying to change that with Central Americans, but he’s been rebuffed by Mexico when he tries to return them.
Yup, it was Mick.
“Can you assure the American people…” I can’t stand questions that start like that. 👎🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
They might as well ask Sarah who is going to win the SuperBowl?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who ever does win the Super Bowl is gonna get to share a hot n read little cesars pizza with PDJT at the Whitehouse 🙌🏼🤣👍🏼👍🏼 (I’m not making fun, I loved the Mcd’s party- i thought it was cool)
Wow! Abilio was actually somewhat respectful and only asked two questions without yelling for more. Those new press pool rules seem to have sunk in.
I heard the reason he’s been such a clown the past two years is because he was writing a book about Trump White House press conferences.
I understand that POTUS may have to use a “DACA fix” as a bargaining chip to pass legislation that actually fixes some other parts of immigration problem ,,, BUT
I trust everyone understands that DACA is a bottomless can of worms created by Obama — an unconstitutional bottomless can of worms.
NOBODY is talking about the parents of the DACA “children” — the ones who were addressed by Obama’s equally unconstitutional DAPA, which was unceremoniously ended by POTUS early on, with minimum fuss from the left, and leaving the parents in the “shadows”, where they now stay voluntarily.
Now that DACA has been maintained, zombie-like — by a series of lower court fiats — we wait for SCOTUS to rule — but not until next year!!
If and when DACA is legalized, what will happen to the parents — the adults who knowingly and brazenly broke our laws in the first place??
1. Nothing — leave them in the shadows, where they are now, and therefore “tear the family apart” with now-legal children and still-illegal parents.
2. Deport the parents, while their children stay and enjoy a probable eventual path to citizenship, thus “tearing the family part”..
3.Legalize the parents — keeping the family intact and therefore rewarding the original criminals with their ill-gotten gains.
Any other choices if DACA is “fixed” ???
Once one age group gets affirmed for DACA protection, other age groups will demand the same. It truly is a Pandora’s Box of future problems. I’d like to see SCOTUS rule Obama’s original executive order creating DADA to be unconstitutional. That would end the problem.
And you’re right. The illegal alien parents of the DACA applicants need to be deported.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listen to the Court of Appeals argument linked above. The Judges and plaintiffs all agree that ending DACA is constitutional and Trumps has absolute authority to end DACA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There have been other arguments that DACA is unconstitutional since it hasn’t been approved by Congress. It’s Congress who makes law, not presidents.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/its-time-to-end-daca-its-unconstitutional-unless-approved-by-congress
If DACA is “fixed” and leads to citizenship, there isn’t even a choice. The original lawbreakers will be eligible under the chain migration policies.
LikeLike
Are the children of thieves allowed to keep the proceeds of their parents thievery? NO. Neither should DACA kids be. American citizenship is one of the most valuable things on the planet that 3rd Worlders could steal. ANY kind of amnesty will simply result in more of a draw for illegal entry, just like all the others have.
If this is not “politically feasible” then we are DONE. The only measures that will prevent conservatives from being made irrelevant by political demographic shifts caused by imported leftists, legal or otherwise, with high birth rates are ones that certainly DO NOT include amnesties of any kind and are FAR more radical than just PART of a wall with a “promise” of future funding.
They do not listen – keep asking the same questions over and over – these people continue to be clueless – they have not learned anything from their time away – Sarah should just make a recording of her answers – and play it after each question – give me a break – how does the President feel about this or that – duh – he does not talk about his feelings with me – how safe are our ambassadors in Venezuela – not safe at all – we have sent in the Marines to assist them – /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts at Fox had to get his little dig in. Such pettiness
He ealways seems to have a chip on his shoulders at the press briefings
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been very emotional since President Trump took notice on his poor reporting regarding the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you listen to the Fox feed, at the beginning, for several minutes everyone is laughing and having a great time. It’s like their time off (WH Press Briefing hiatus) was good for them. Maybe it washed away some of their TDS. Only time will tell.
Personally, I think they are just figuring out they didn’t win the border shutdown yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy finally realized it was time for her to stop acting like a toddler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, she realized that Trump has the authority to convene both houses of congress. She had to move before Trump did.
If that was the case, why didn’t he just ignore Pelosi’s “not invited” threats and convene them tomorrow as scheduled?
In any event, glad it is back on.
I’m sorry but I despise this woman so much; I hope she’s six feet under by then. She is evil. She hates my country and my president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be my third post hoping she has a heart attack and dies. Am I going to hell?
LikeLiked by 1 person
NJ, we need it for the good of the country. I have decided it would be like putting down a rabid dog or a raccoon, in her case. She’s dangerous and evil. I do hope that she repents before she dies tho. She’s 85 years old and doesn’t seem to understand she has an immortal soul. Her thirst for the blood of the innocent is what is going to claim her. She really needs a divine intervention.
Yes, for love of Country and Countrymen. And President too!
This is an epic win.
Frankly, I suspect giving the SOTU was one of the mere two reasons he agreed to a temporary “truce”. The other was to get people paid.
Epic win.
Well worth the temporary truce.
Imho
She saw her poll numbers.
Don’t you just love politicians carrying note pads?
I regret linking to NBC but this is too good to miss. Spoiler or OPSEC fail?
This is John Bolton’s pad at WH briefing today, quote
“Afghanistan -> Welcome the Talks”
” 5,000 troops to Colombia.”
Sundance, thanks for your dedication how you stay sane in this is beyond my comprehension. The articles you put forth and no end in sight just ever deepening crimes and just piles of worthless human debris amazes me it exists.
