Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm Livestream…

Posted on January 28, 2019 by

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers a press briefing for Monday January 28th.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm Livestream…

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Any guesses?

    Like

    Reply
  2. fred5678 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    I hope she calls out Microsoft’;s new “fact checker” Newsguard, which is 1984 come to life.

    Dozens of well-known fake news stories are green-lit!!

    Most egregious example, Newsguard labels as “fake” an AP/CBS story — BUT ONLY BECAUSE LINKED TO BY BREITBART!!!

    “Compare that to NewsGuard’s labeling as fake news a basic news story like this one…

    Why is NewsGuard labeling that fake news? Simply because Breitbart News published it. We didn’t even write that story. The AP did. We are simply aggregating the AP…”

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/01/28/nolte-blacklisters-microsofts-newsguard-label-proven-hoaxes-credible/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Zippy says:
      January 28, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      Previous attempts by the left to label news as fake led to more site hits than if they hadn’t. Let them slit their own throats in that fashion. However, scream when they actually censor/block.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 28, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Hoping that CNN’s Acosta, Buzzfood & NBC are banned from the White House.

    Initial statement from our President regarding tomorrow’s scheduled annual State of the Union Address?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    President Trump update on Nancy Legosi holding the SOTU hostage?

    1. No safety concern (lie)
    2. Gov’t open

    FBI raid with 27 armed agents of a senior citizen for dubious claims of untruthfulness?

    Kim Summit #2?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. flatlandgoober says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    While we’re waiting. And this will probably be better anyway. Because Sarah Sanders “Bad Lip Reading” is the stuff.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Martell says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    May God bless Sarah and PDT.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Commandante Wray will warn the little people that anyone caught printing “Mueller Wit ch Hu nt” online will get a visit from 30 well armed deepstate enforcers in the middle of the night?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. James F says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Will the intrepid reporters ask about the freshly leaked video of topless commie Bernie Sanders and wife ”collaborating with Russians” and demand a special counsel investigation?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. tuskyou says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Cubazuela

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Now the left is worried about gas prices yet $4.00 gas was no problem when O was president.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. andyocoregon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Amazing. April Ryan just asked a non-racial question.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. duchess01 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    As usual, the press is ill-equipped to ask intelligent questions – even when information is provided – they have no idea of the importance – of the information these experts are sharing – you can tell what their main focus is – and it is not what is going on in Venezuela – either financially or militarily – now they are asking Kudlow nonsensical questions – what do they want him to say – oh, it was so bad – people were crying and banging on the doors of their representatives – I feel bad for Sarah – they are going to go ballistic on her – hope she has her guns loaded – 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Paraphrasing Kudlo: CBO are idiots

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. andyocoregon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    One side benefit of the recent government shutdown is The Trump Administration now knows what the 5% reduction in manpower should consist of.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. andyocoregon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    And now…………..Here comes Sarah!

    🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. amwick says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    So they want to limit the executive branch by making a shutdown illegal? Grrrrrr

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Tiffthis says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Why are they asking Sarah about DACA? If DACA was supposed to be a path to citizenship why didn’t Bahama set it up that way?! 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • youme says:
      January 28, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      It was never intended to be a path to citizenship.

      Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Friday that loopholes have allowed some beneficiaries of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to obtain green cards, and has allowed others to gain full U.S. citizenship.

      DACA allows some illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors to obtain renewable, two-year deferments from deportation provided certain criteria are met. It also allows them to work in the U.S., but Grassley said additional benefits were not intended.

      “The DACA program was never intended to provide a pathway to citizenship, and the program’s legal future is in jeopardy,” Grassley said in a release, which drew its conclusions from data supplied by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

      https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/chuck-grassley-some-have-used-daca-to-win-full-citizenship

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  18. ParteaGirl says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Wow. The tone of the whole room is completely different with early press conferences. So much more orderly and respectful. It’s true- you are the one who teaches others how to treat you. Well, done, Sarah and team!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. tuskyou says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Ha, ha “conservatives who actually have influence”. Love Sarah!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. andyocoregon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Abilio Acosta next at bat.

    Like

    Reply
  21. ParteaGirl says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Haven’t heard before that the 3 week re-open deal included $200 million more for the wall.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      January 28, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Yes, repairs. We DID get something out of it. It was on one of the overnight videos, possibly Mick Mulvaney. I was thrilled to hear that too. I know they are adding anti-climbing plates to a lot of the steel fencing that is already there. Raising the footprint.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        January 28, 2019 at 5:15 pm

        It seems like we also could just have coils of concertina wire on the ground on our side. That stuff is way more dangerous than barbed wire, and you wouldn’t want to drop yourself into it after scaling the wall.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • TwoLaine says:
          January 28, 2019 at 5:22 pm

          I agree. They are also adding rolls and rolls of it at the top along with the anti-climbing plates. Saturday evening before last, MSNBC played video they got of a guy who tried and tried to get over the plate but kept getting caught in the wire and finally gave up. He was stripping since it was his clothes getting caught. 😉

          All the while CBP was on the other side, waiting to save the fool he made it over.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
          January 28, 2019 at 5:42 pm

          240. Volts 60 amps would do the job

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Zippy says:
          January 28, 2019 at 5:47 pm

          Here’s the fence portion of a proven to be effective 440 mile barrier built by the Israelis for an average of $3.2 million per mile, not $24-29 million as “projected” for ours. I think we should have the Israelis design and build our barrier, too:

          Like

          Reply
          • Zippy says:
            January 28, 2019 at 5:52 pm

            Click on above image for larger, more readable version.

            Like

            Reply
          • mimbler says:
            January 28, 2019 at 5:55 pm

            Our problem with the multiple fence concept is our ridiculous catch and release laws.
            If they get past the first fence they are on US soil and claim asylum, then we bus them to the interior of the US to wait for their court dates two years away. They never show up of course. Now PDJT is trying to change that with Central Americans, but he’s been rebuffed by Mexico when he tries to return them.

            Like

            Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      January 28, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Yup, it was Mick.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Tiffthis says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    “Can you assure the American people…” I can’t stand questions that start like that. 👎🏼

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. andyocoregon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Wow! Abilio was actually somewhat respectful and only asked two questions without yelling for more. Those new press pool rules seem to have sunk in.

    I heard the reason he’s been such a clown the past two years is because he was writing a book about Trump White House press conferences.

    Like

    Reply
  24. fred5678 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    I understand that POTUS may have to use a “DACA fix” as a bargaining chip to pass legislation that actually fixes some other parts of immigration problem ,,, BUT

    I trust everyone understands that DACA is a bottomless can of worms created by Obama — an unconstitutional bottomless can of worms.

    NOBODY is talking about the parents of the DACA “children” — the ones who were addressed by Obama’s equally unconstitutional DAPA, which was unceremoniously ended by POTUS early on, with minimum fuss from the left, and leaving the parents in the “shadows”, where they now stay voluntarily.

    Now that DACA has been maintained, zombie-like — by a series of lower court fiats — we wait for SCOTUS to rule — but not until next year!!

    If and when DACA is legalized, what will happen to the parents — the adults who knowingly and brazenly broke our laws in the first place??

    1. Nothing — leave them in the shadows, where they are now, and therefore “tear the family apart” with now-legal children and still-illegal parents.

    2. Deport the parents, while their children stay and enjoy a probable eventual path to citizenship, thus “tearing the family part”..

    3.Legalize the parents — keeping the family intact and therefore rewarding the original criminals with their ill-gotten gains.

    Any other choices if DACA is “fixed” ???

    Like

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      January 28, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      Once one age group gets affirmed for DACA protection, other age groups will demand the same. It truly is a Pandora’s Box of future problems. I’d like to see SCOTUS rule Obama’s original executive order creating DADA to be unconstitutional. That would end the problem.

      And you’re right. The illegal alien parents of the DACA applicants need to be deported.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 28, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      If DACA is “fixed” and leads to citizenship, there isn’t even a choice. The original lawbreakers will be eligible under the chain migration policies.

      Like

      Reply
    • Zippy says:
      January 28, 2019 at 6:04 pm

      Are the children of thieves allowed to keep the proceeds of their parents thievery? NO. Neither should DACA kids be. American citizenship is one of the most valuable things on the planet that 3rd Worlders could steal. ANY kind of amnesty will simply result in more of a draw for illegal entry, just like all the others have.

      If this is not “politically feasible” then we are DONE. The only measures that will prevent conservatives from being made irrelevant by political demographic shifts caused by imported leftists, legal or otherwise, with high birth rates are ones that certainly DO NOT include amnesties of any kind and are FAR more radical than just PART of a wall with a “promise” of future funding.

      Like

      Reply
  25. duchess01 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    They do not listen – keep asking the same questions over and over – these people continue to be clueless – they have not learned anything from their time away – Sarah should just make a recording of her answers – and play it after each question – give me a break – how does the President feel about this or that – duh – he does not talk about his feelings with me – how safe are our ambassadors in Venezuela – not safe at all – we have sent in the Marines to assist them – /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. teaforall says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    John Roberts at Fox had to get his little dig in. Such pettiness
    He ealways seems to have a chip on his shoulders at the press briefings

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. USA-Trump says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. TwoLaine says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    If you listen to the Fox feed, at the beginning, for several minutes everyone is laughing and having a great time. It’s like their time off (WH Press Briefing hiatus) was good for them. Maybe it washed away some of their TDS. Only time will tell.

    Personally, I think they are just figuring out they didn’t win the border shutdown yet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Cited to represent us says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Will says:
      January 28, 2019 at 5:25 pm

      Nancy finally realized it was time for her to stop acting like a toddler.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        January 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm

        No, she realized that Trump has the authority to convene both houses of congress. She had to move before Trump did.

        Like

        Reply
        • Will says:
          January 28, 2019 at 5:58 pm

          If that was the case, why didn’t he just ignore Pelosi’s “not invited” threats and convene them tomorrow as scheduled?

          In any event, glad it is back on.

          Like

          Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      January 28, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      I’m sorry but I despise this woman so much; I hope she’s six feet under by then. She is evil. She hates my country and my president.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • NJMAGA says:
        January 28, 2019 at 5:31 pm

        This will be my third post hoping she has a heart attack and dies. Am I going to hell?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • PInky1920 says:
          January 28, 2019 at 5:36 pm

          NJ, we need it for the good of the country. I have decided it would be like putting down a rabid dog or a raccoon, in her case. She’s dangerous and evil. I do hope that she repents before she dies tho. She’s 85 years old and doesn’t seem to understand she has an immortal soul. Her thirst for the blood of the innocent is what is going to claim her. She really needs a divine intervention.

          Like

          Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      January 28, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      This is an epic win.

      Frankly, I suspect giving the SOTU was one of the mere two reasons he agreed to a temporary “truce”. The other was to get people paid.

      Epic win.

      Well worth the temporary truce.

      Imho

      Like

      Reply
  30. JohninMK says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Don’t you just love politicians carrying note pads?

    I regret linking to NBC but this is too good to miss. Spoiler or OPSEC fail?

    This is John Bolton’s pad at WH briefing today, quote
    “Afghanistan -> Welcome the Talks”
    ” 5,000 troops to Colombia.”

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pale rider says:
    January 28, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Sundance, thanks for your dedication how you stay sane in this is beyond my comprehension. The articles you put forth and no end in sight just ever deepening crimes and just piles of worthless human debris amazes me it exists.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s