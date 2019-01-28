AAG Matt Whitaker Mentions Mueller Report….

Posted on January 28, 2019 by

Beware of hyped headlines. AAG Matthew Whitaker made some remarks today about the Robert Mueller probe “hopefully, being close to completed”. That’s pretty vague. Watch:

.

The Mueller probe will end at the closely coordinated and pre-selected time when Mueller hands off his investigation to Elijah Cummings (WH oversight), Adam Schiff (HPSCI), and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary). That timing looks to be around the end of February if current congressional witness schedules remain unchanged.

The timing will also be dictated by how the resistance view William Barr taking office. Keeping in mind the political pantomime has to build in some hype-time for congress to argue with DOJ (build a narrative) about Mueller’s report while media align with a new found demand for DOJ transparency.

105 Responses to AAG Matt Whitaker Mentions Mueller Report….

  1. starfcker says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    What did he say?

    Reply
  2. DJSnyder says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    It won’t work.
    We the people will not be so easily fooled again.
    Those with half a functioning brain, anyway.

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Sorry, not buying it.

    Reply
  4. California Joe says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    “The investigation is close to being completed “. You can take away from that the shitshow is almost over. I think this has a lot to do with Sessions being canned, Rosenstein announcing his departure and Whitaker/Barr finally putting an end to the witch hunt. I’m hopeful that Barr did not take this AG position to play second fiddle to Mueller and that’s why Rosenstein is leaving! I see sunlight at the end of the tunnel, finally.

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      The phony investigation can’t end, too many questions would be asked.
      The leftists go to CYA mode: “I can’t talk about that during an ongoing investigation”.
      Why isn’t Whitaker investigating SchiffiLeaks?
      https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/leaking_like_a_wet_brown_bag_from_the_house_why_isnt_adam_schiff_getting_some_scrutiny_for_his_leaks.html

      Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      The Mueller reports to be use for impeachment. We will be barrage 24/7 by media to peel off and turn off Trump base. And Barr will not rock the boat.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      January 28, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      I respectfully submit that Whitaker and Barr are not in charge of this witch hunt and will have no say as to when it ends. Mueller rides alone and takes no orders. He will decide when it ends and that will be when the Dems and NeverTrumpers all agree that it will do maximum harm to the president’s chances for re-election (via impeachment or poll decimation). But, until further notice, “the investigation continues”…

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 28, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      I tentatively agree, that after frog marching Mr. Stone out, and overplaying their case, Mueller and Weissman woke the sleepy public. Stone is eccentric and forthright in his own defense, something that most people find compelling enough to pay attention to when looking at Gestapo FBI tactics. Indeed, Mr, Barr is watching from the sidelines, and hopefully not amused as well. If Rosenstein made Trump the target, without cause, of an intelligence investigation, he should be subject to prison and not allowed to escape from culpability.

      Reply
  5. Bryan Alexander says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Mueller won’t stop until they are sure they have the votes to impeach.

    Reply
  6. Larry Charles says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Where has Whittaker been, I thought maybe he was in the witness protection program or something. There was all the hype about what a good guy he was and all and now he comes out with this, he is just another swamp creature.

    Reply
    • Avi says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      playing 64-d chess with Huber, now that Magoo is unavailable

      Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      January 28, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      Larry- AGREE. As usual, we had high hopes for someone that turned out to be just another Swamper.

      Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

      Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      January 28, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Whittaker IS a good guy. Beyond reproach, don’tcha know. So is Jeff Sessions. Salt of the earth. And did you know Bob Mueller is a patriot and a selfless public servant? Democrats and Republicans alike gave him the very highest marks. Old Bob’s also a beyond-reproach, high-integrity guy. And Bob’s good friend, Bill Barr, is “the lawyer’s lawyer”. There isn’t another person in the country who is as qualified for that AG job as old Bill is.

      We are so screwed.

      Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Why is Wolverine Ross there? Who’s the blond behind Whitaker? What’s this event? IMO Wray’s body language consists of repeated, quick blinking, which iirc is not in character for him, and starring upward in the distance binstead of eye contact with anyone as Whittaker had, reeks of his being almost on pins and needles as he awaits Whittaker to misspeak. Just my impression.

    Reply
  8. Zorro says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Stealth Matt! Mentored by Stealth Jeff!

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    It’ll be over after they subpoena DJTJr. Oh, maybe the Ds will do that. Yah. It’s not over folks. Just a change of venue.

    Reply
  10. gingergal says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    He’s sweating profusely. Must be hot in there.

    Reply
    • Lefty says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      Looks like a guy under duress if you ask me.
      He made sure to point out his prior comments on the SC were before he was breifed on it…. Now that he has been read into it, he’s good with how it has all been carried out. Hmm.

      I’m not sure what the DOJ and Mueller are able to threaten these good guys with, but ithey sure are effective with it. Sickening.

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      January 28, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      Not hot enough.

      Reply
  11. Derangement Syndrome says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Really sounds like he’s “in control” of the investigation.

    Reply
  12. Deplorable Canuck says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Question for Sundance? Say the Muller probe does wrap up in the next week or so? What becomes of the testimony the Demtards extract from Cohen, potentially Donald Jr. and any others they decide to interrogate in on-going investigations. With the SP out of the picture who would act on any referrals? Or would the info just get leaked as grounds for impeachment? In other words would subsequent Demtard investigations be toothless?

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      all the crazycrats can do is make referrals to AG and scream at the moon. hopefully barr has plenty of GFY letterhead

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      No the teeth remain because there are no rules of proof or evidence with respect to Congressional Hearings, Impeachment or Mueller’s report. With respect to Mueller’s report, one could count on the original being in the hands of the media and Democrats before it reaches Barr’s or Whittaker’s desk (whichever is the case). So, there will be no review and nor stopping Mueller’s report as originally written.

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      January 28, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      They become the basis for the articles of impeachment drawn up by Nadler’s committee. IMO, Bondo Barr will be too busy as the DOJ/FBI fixer covering up the treason committed by his best buds.

      In the meantime, President Trump will keep working 24/7 for us deplorables.

      Reply
  13. Lion2017 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    They make me sick! All the hype about Whittaker being the interim AG. Where has he been? Wray with his smug attitude. Who advised President Trump on choosing these people?

    Reply
  14. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Who will watch the watchers?

    Reply
  15. Logger says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Where is NSA and it’s fleet of noseybody surveillers when you need them. Will I have to wait 25+ years to get the full story?

    Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Where’s Whitaker?

    Politico

    “Whitaker had initially committed to Democratic leaders that he’d give testimony in January to the House Judiciary Committee. But those plans have since stalled, with Justice Department officials citing the ongoing government shutdown and ***Whitaker’s busy travel schedule*** as reasons for pushing back the hearing, the sources said.”

    Reply
  17. Blind no longer says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    And I had high hopes for him..that’ll teach me for the next one!!! Not one Patriot anywhere in the DOJ….

    Reply
  18. Paula Daly says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Mueller is there for one reason. To make sure President Trump doesn’t get re-elected in 2020!

    Reply
  19. Ray says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    I had very little hope for him. It was stated he was being investigated and he looks like someone that was investigated and will be charged if he doesn’t toe the line.

    Reply
  20. mr.piddles says:
    January 28, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Haven’t watched the clip yet, but look at the freaking sweat rolling off Whitaker’s melon.

    Reply
  21. anniefannie says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    We need someone with a set of gonads to appoint Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing and Sidney Powell each as Special Counsel. I want Sidney to be tasked with investigating the Current Special Counsel team. Want to be there for the Weissmann slapdown!! Hillary can go to Victoria and Schiff-for-brains can go to Joe!

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      Love to see Sidney and Joe and Victoria. Sidney butted heads with Weissman in the Enron stuff. She saw what he’s capable of doing. She should be SC. Nothing would get by her.

      Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      January 28, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      annie- RIGHT THE HELL ON!! I am sick and tired of these light weight attorneys with no guts who are giving all this lousy advice.

      Can you even imagine the ass whipping that the team of DiGenova, Toensing and Powell would give to our President’s enemies? They would DESTROY those scumbags Mueller and Weissman.

      I am praying that somehow, some way this can come about.

      Reply
      • Blaze says:
        January 28, 2019 at 10:29 pm

        That’s just the thing. Mueller has guys like DiGenova working on his side and Trump needs the same. Obama did too. Holder and Lynch as much as we don’t like them did an incredible job for Obama.

        Reply
  22. amjean says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Hmmmmmmmmmm……what could go wrong?
    Pelosi invites President Trump to give SOTU address on new date.
    Prior to that date, perhaps Mueller releases his damaging to President Trump report.
    Democrats start impeachment proceedings within minutes.
    Pelosi rescinds her invitation.
    Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death is announced.
    Pelosi announces that since President Trump is under impeachment process, they will not
    vote on whomever he nominates as her replacement. Rino republicans agree.

    Reply
  23. grlangworth says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    There is no way that the Mueller team can stop PDJT from winning re-election in 2020. Why? Simply because PDJT will continue to deliver on his promises on overdrive while beating the jackals back with a smile. Why would he slow down now? He’s too far ahead in spite of all of them. Do not be fooled by the slime miasma from the swamp.

    Reply
  24. sundance says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Schiff is waiting for the hand-off…..

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      The “ethics” officials Obama put in place are threatening anybody Trump appoints, and are impossible to fire civil servants. All potential replacements are federal employees that are always selfishly pro-federal government. Trump’s inherent message is antithetical to them.

      These people should be named, and their backgrounds and political donations looked into.

      Reply
      • More Covfefe Please says:
        January 28, 2019 at 8:56 pm

        “and are impossible to fire civil servants”

        Yeah, I know, but you can always transfer them to the DOJ office in Minot, ND.

        Reply
      • meow4me2 says:
        January 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm

        Anon, maybe they can use a reorganization of the departments to move those officials to a lesser resistance role. Maybe they can be… um, those event planners who planned drumming events and lavish Las Vegas trips. Or be like the employees who directed Star Trek training videos. Move them to another job, put competent non-swamp people in the ethics organization, then decide you just don’t need those event planners and training coordinators anymore. Eliminate the extra positions. You can’t eliminate the ethics positions, but you can move them, then eliminate.

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 28, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      Whoa. That is bold. Whittaker is toast. Obviously, he “misspoke”,veered off the ‘script’ at the presser. Oops. Probably be indicted himself.

      Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      January 28, 2019 at 9:59 pm

      So… The AAG should just “Go Along” with the Lawfare “Fancy Pants and Shiny Shoes crowd’s” suggestions.
      Just go along with the Traitorous Usurpers!
      Just “Go Along to Get Along”.
      Cuz THEY say so.

      Schitz… Nanc… Hell the whole Seditious LOT of ’em…
      Thinks…
      If the AAG…HELL, THE AG… EVEN THE PRESIDENT won’t
      DO AS WE TELL THEM …
      WE wont ALLOW THEM… to TELL YOU What We’ve Been Doing!!
      ….And Will Continue To DO!!

      THIS IS OUR COUNTRY…NOW!!
      WE’RE IN CHARGE NOW…SEE!! … WE’RE Honorable and Trustworthy..
      Sez so… Right there on the doors of our offices.

      Can’t YOU SEE THAT!!

      TO HE’LL with ALL of you Peasants.

      WE’LL DO AS WE PLEASE!!

      Now, back to the regular Scheduled Programming…
      Back to you, bob.

      Reply
  25. stablesort says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    We ought to have AG Barr pretty soon; I wonder if Mueller is waiting for Barr or if he’d prefer Whitaker to handle his report? Barr may be more inclined to bury Mueller’s report than Whitaker would be.

    By the way, Hillary is still not out President.

    Reply
  26. MaineCoon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Here’s the full presser where AAG Whittaker announces indictments against Huawei a/k/a Wahway. AAG: Indictments…blah, blah,…”innocent until proven guilty”…blah, blah….”charges are only allegations…. innocent until proven guilty…” Yah. AAG said that 2x. Pure sh*t.

    I’m beginning to feel sorry for the defendants, whether they are guilty or not.

    Why is AAG’s bald head sweating profusely? [rhet]

    So to gain credibility, DoJ has drag-assed DHS Secy Nielson & Secy Ross to the presser, among others.

    After Nielson spoke and was returning to her place in the lineup between AGG & Wray, Wray gave her a side smile (which she thankfully didn’t acknowledge) as if to say “Good job, honey. You passed.” . How condescending. Would he have done that to a man? Nope.

    Secy Ross spoke next and was good. Behind him, AZG looked very uncomfortable with this whole mess.

    Snake Wray spoke next. “The FBI does not & will not tolerate businesses that violate our laws, obstruct our justice & jeopardize our national security.” [except Fusion GPS]. Then Wray praises tons of FBI agents, NY, Houston, Seattle, the IC..the FBI WORLD…then thanks the DoCommerce & DHS for their SUPPORT [condescending, as if minor support, imo] as if FBI did all this wonderful work! Ross & Nielsen looked very uncomfortable, pissed?! Slightly. Belittling.

    Wolverine Ross & Mnuchin & Lightner probably did all the hard work. Afterall, this is in conjunction with the China trade negotiations, not the FBI catching criminals. That is no longer in their job description. This was an insulting joke to them to our Cabinet members..

    I stopped the video ~15:00 after Wray spoke and the screenshot was Ross, AAG, Nielson & Wray. Everyone looked extremely uncomfortable around each other, but Wray’s head was cocked upward – he’s okay with being uncomfortable, because someone has his 6.

    Disgusting.

    Reply
  27. JX says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    He’s alive!

    Reply
  28. covfefe999 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    “The investigation is, I think, close to being completed”.

    He knows. I hope “close” means within the next 30 days.

    Reply
  29. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    The day after PDJT’s reelection it will end. PDJT will fire them all and have his AG ready to rock and roll.

    Reply
  30. Paco Loco says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Newbee Trumps mistake was not to replace everyone in the top echelon of the DoJ, FBI, et al with loyalists upon taking office. The palace intrigue in the Whitehouse must be intense. The latest talk about Kelly Ann undermining the boss is disturbing. POTUS needs to clean house at DoJ and dump Wray when Barr is in. What a stinking mess!

    Reply
  31. Anon says:
    January 28, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    It would not surprise me at all if Tucker Carlson was targeted by Mueller next. He exchanged text messages with Roger Stone and phone calls with Trump. First an “interview” [memory test]. Then requests for documentation. Then interviews/threats with all of his associates.

    Then the morning raid with guns pointed as his children.

    The purpose of tipping off CNN for the raid was to intimidate every vocal supporter of Donald Trump, to instill fear in anyone who would oppose the corruption in DC.

    Reply
  32. GSparrow says:
    January 28, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    This case has been more newsworthy in Canada because of China’s retaliation.

    Ever since the RCMP agreed to arrest Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport as she was just changing planes, 2 Canadians have been arrested and accused of being National Security threats to China. One is a former diplomat and the other is a businessman. They have both been in custody since Meng was arrested.
    Another Canadian had his 10-15 year prison sentence to death after a hasty kangaroo trial of a few hours. The foolish man had a drug dealing conviction in Canada before traveling to China.

    The Canadian ambassador to China publicly defended Wanzhou and had to retract his comments later but he blundered again and Justin fired him.

    Reply
  34. livefreeordieguy says:
    January 28, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    This constitutes our best and brightest, fellow citizens. The staggering level of corruption and the destruction of all who don’t toe the line or are in the way have made blubbering idiots of otherwise (likely) decent people who (likely) got into this line of work with honorable intentions. God help us.

    Reply

