Priorities? – FBI Director Christopher Wray Delivers Message From The FBI….

The FBI is a sh!t show…. Good grief, the entire institution is now just a hot mess of incompetence, self-preservation, virtue signaling and political positioning.
Cue the audio visual:
.
Despite the FBI tender sensibilities being wounded due to the shutdown; somehow the FBI found the motivation and resources to send more heavily armed agents to arrest 68-year-old Roger Stone than ever stepped foot in Benghazi, Libya.
FUBAR.
Such an out of touch video. When I saw it I wanted to record my own “now I am really angry” video back.
Wray reminds me of a Bonobo chimp I saw at a zoo once, except the Bonobo had a good bit more intelligence radiating from it’s eyes.
And a helluva sex drive. Lol
Almost equal to Slick Willy’s. However that was #MeToo radiating from that poor bonobo…Of course bonobo females could never testify against Slick Willy…
Wray got 96 votes for confirmation. That’s all you need to know about where he stands!
At some point, President Trump has to be held responsible for the swamp creatures he appoints to his Administration….Sessions, Wray! Whitaker, Barr??
Maybe POTUS can send him a mean tweet. Because he doesn’t seem to be doing anything to clean up the DOJ. He looks weak and leveraged. But I guess we should all pretend otherwise.
Its 4D chess, get woke!
… 96 votes … where he stands
another Chinese agent ???
All you need to know about where Rinos stand!
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again … I don’t give a fkcu about the “rank and file”. The ENTIRE FBI … is … a shitshow. When the rank and file start whistleblowing with regularity and frequency … I may change my opinion. Until then, the whole lot of em are corrupt leftist implants. The FBI is RUINING our RULE of LAW … the very foundation of our Country
Who do they whistleblow to? The UniParty has figured out how to keep their corrupt institution in tact! They will never confirm outsiders to run DOJ/FBI.
“The FBI is a sh!t show…. Good grief,”
I have it on good authority from the geniuses like Sham Hamnity that 99.99% are all “good people”, you know, like the good nazi’s, “they’re just following orders”.
Yes – they all appear to be willing to follow order without question. And, the very reason this organization has passed it’s useful life.
That video is a stinking steaming pile of sanctimonious bullshit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
THANK YOU! For years I have cringed and shut my mouth while this drivel is spewed. Its the right-leaning equivalent of politically correct speech: you must precede any critique of law enforcement, military, etc – with an empty chant that they are mostly good people. A related chant: “I honor his service, but…”
Sorry all, bad is bad, wherever and in whatever quantity or ratio it is found. and it almost always spoils the rest, very quickly. Stop lecturing us that if only a few leaders were gone, everything else would fall into line. When culture is corrupt it might as well be stage 4 cancer; its everywhere and will quickly infect the new parts, not the other way around.
Cut it from the body for good.
Mr President, please use the USMC and arrest all active and retired FBI personel.
I don’t know what the right answer is, but this peacefully standing by stuff cannot last much longer unless we are comfortable with the end result.
We are screwed. Trump needs to hang some people publicly. Radical action needs to be taken to save the USA.
I’m going to give the PoTUS the benefit of the doubt and assume he’s getting really bad advice on these intel club appointments, just like the really bad advice he gets from “the Generals” who tell him we need to be in places like Afghan, Syria and Somalia.
At some point he needs to realize he’s listening to the same people who advised the two horrid Bush corruptions as well as the completely corrupt Clintons/BHO.
Dear Mr President, save us AND yourself by just stopping.
While I haven’t seen the language of the “new NAFTA” (the USMCA?) the Birch society are of the belief and impression that elements of the TPP live within that agreement. I don’t know what to think about that. I might have to look into that myself. Does anyone have a source for the USMCA?
The Birchers believe the same thing — that Trump still trusts the wrong people — people who have been and/or still are CFR members and/or Bilderbergers.
If any US president did that, what would the natural public reaction be? Keep in mind not enough people yet recognize how truly screwed up the FBI and government at large really is. Before severe actions can be seen as necessary, the public must have more than its fill of severe corruption. Trump has been constantly and consistently doing things which bring it all out into the open. He does and says things which cause every corrupt type to take public and visible action to stop Trump from doing what is right. The DOJ, the FBI, activist judges and the legislators of both parties are all showing themselves to a public which they believe will forget about what they have seen before the next football game.
I’m not forgetting a bit of it. I’m sure you and other here will not allow this to fall into their memory holes. But the public is a much, much larger group of people — we’re probably a 1/100th of a percent of people. That makes us an elite minority of people but it also makes us among the few who are at least somewhat ‘woke.’
Public opinion about all that is going on is shifting. Public trust in the media is reportedly at an all-time low. This is progress. We’re getting there — that time and place where the severe action you speak of will be seen as necessary.
Well the shut down didn’t keep the FBI from dispensing dozens of agents with assault weapons to the house of a 66 year old political consultant?
That sounds like a dangerous under- taking. /sarc off
What a shit show!!
A shit show is an understatement. I think most people now believe that they need protection from the FBI. The agents clearly do not seek to help the public. Most people would recommend that you ask for a warrant, your lawyer and say nothing under all circumstance.
This video is quite possibly the biggest joke and middle finger to America I have seen. I feel dumber after watching it.
FUBAR indeed.
Here is a clown faced bureaucratic fool
Now, why are you insulting the real clowns?
I never subscribed to the belief that the FBI was some elite Law Enforcement agency. After nearly 20 years in Law Enforcement I had yet to meet an agent that made me reconsider. The FBI was nearly a tool for us. They had the money and the resources, but were short on competent officers. This is just more of the same.
I’m sorry – but I wish President Trump would FIRE that sphincter-opening tomorrow morning – – along with the next five top FBI officials in line. Bring in some decent field agents to take over.
I believe we are to the point where the ENTIRE FBI hierarchy are just laughing at PDJT’s perceived inability to act as the Chief Law Enforcement officer of this country. The truth hurts.
How come nobody cared about the millions of people out of work under their pet Obama. They put the coal miners out of business and Hitlery promised to finish them off. These Fed. workers make 3 time what an American worker does and they do not have an emergency fund. What a bunch of sh**. Bet 50% or more stand around all day. I would like to know if he ok’d that raid a day or two ago for someone accused of lying. Are we living in Russia?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No. We are living in the Soviet Union.
Is he putting in a application for hollyweird?
#fruitloop
What a mess. Who put him in charge?
I’m sorry, but what an ass.
Wray is a deep state fop.
Sundance does it again! – going going gone. This one is the bleachers.
I agree. I hope he’s shown the door. I’m tired of arrogant public officials who work for me. He should go find a job as a security guard somewhere.
Not sure he could handle it; he’s more of the paper-pusher type; of which the fed gov has too many already!!!
Bathroom Attendant.
President Trump can be forgiven for coming into office assuming that there were government people who would actually do their jobs properly – now that it’s become abundantly clear that DOJ and FBI have a serious number of people who function as political operatives instead of impartial employees – I’d really like to see some firings, SOMETHING, to keep me from feeling betrayed yet again, by our government’s highest office and officials. Is this corruption and leftie takeover really going to require violence on the streets to eradicate? Could use some hopeful and cheerful words on this latest insanity…
I’m looking forward to his speech when he gives out unit citations and service medals to those valiant agents who performed so valiantly in waking up a senior citizen Friday morning.
F*CK THESE PUNKS! JANUS FACED RATS!
I worked for awhile at the national headquarters of the American Red Cross, in the fundraising department. While there, the FBI came to the Red Cross looking for recruits. Apparently the FBI routinely went around to DC area non-profits looking for people with good “research” skills. Somehow being a fundraiser at the Red Cross made us good researchers. It never made sense to me. In hindsight I understand that what they were actually looking for were loyal liberals to carry out their agenda.
The gal in the cubicle next to me signed up to join the FBI. She was a very nice young gal in her 20s, but dumber than a rock. This was the year that Chandra Levy went missing. I said to my cubicle neighbor, shortly after Chandra disappeared that we should probably be forming a search party to look for Chandra in Rock Creek Park. The clues were: Chandra was getting ready to move back to California, so she had just canceled her membership at her neighborhood gym, yet her tennis shoes were not in her apartment. (in other words, she went running for exercise since she could no longer go to her gym.) Police found recent searches on her computer of a historic site in Rock Creek Park. (While looking for a path to run on, she also searched out things to explore).
Long story short, no search party was ever formed. This was DC, after all. There is no white community in DC. Hardly any white people are from there, so no one feels a sense of duty to help their neighbors.
The police did eventually find Chandra, months later, dead, in Rock Creek Park. What I remember most about this episode is that when I mentioned my theory to this new FBI recruit, she quickly dismissed it and offered her own completely moronic theories of what might have happened to Chandra. The irony was not lost on me: THIS is what the FBI was recruiting.
Total waste of $ and resources on Roger Stone harassment.
Still no indictments of coup members, Clinton Foundation, Huma, Hillary herself, never any resolution on O frauds, Awans intelligence penetration, interstate molesters…
Cut the FBI payroll or shut it down.
They don’t work for the American People.
I truly hate the FBI
What the absolute hell did I just watch?! “Our 110 year old brand”?? I could not possibly loathe these useless morons more than I already do. And for the love of God, President Trump, PLEASE choose better people for your administration!
Trump owns him just like Obama owned Holder. What a piece of work. Trump needs to stop listening to morons like Jared and Ivanca and go full nuclear like he did in that second debate with Hillary. It’s the only way his base sticks with him.
0:18. That’s all I could do.
You know, The Department could have saved a boatload of money if they just “hired” a computer-generated guy. Get Industrial Light & Magic on that, they’re pretty good at that stuff. Then they could have at least swapped out that milquetoast voice with something a little less milquetoast. And toned down that “I’m a middle manager at a big bank” look he’s got goin’ on there.
I’m not just an FBI Director, I play one on TV.
‘He’s like something straight out of central casting’
President Trump says it for a reason.
I lasted about 15s. of that video. It does not make me feel good to know the government, in particular law enforcement, is in such incompetent, misguided, ridiculous and corrupt hands. I guess Trump was very dependent on others for his early appointments, but he has had some very dismal ones, most notably in the DOJ.
Time to trim the executive branch.
No need for federal cops, kill the FBI and clean up the US Marshals and trim them.
Transfer all responsibility for intelligence gathering to the DIA and close the doors at CIA.
Trim Homeland Security or do away with completely, same for the DNI and NSA.
Go back to a Constitutional level of executive branch, prune it to the bone.
USDA, Dept of education? Chopping block!
Dept of Justice? Trim with extreme prejudice.
Did I leave out anything? Oh yeah ditch EPA, Forest Service and so on.
All that’s required is DOD, Treasury, State and office of AG!
Put troops on border and have states hire border patrol and ICE.
Laura Ingraham show with Stone’s Lawyer, DiGenova talks about the Stone raid, and an interview with a former FBI agent who captured the Unabomber. Former FBI agents start at 21:34.
God help me but I despise every last one of these SOBs. He thinks he’s mad? He has no idea how mad we are. If it were up to me they would all be fired and out looking for real jobs.
Wray is either soulless or delusional.
Ephram Zimbalist Jr. is rolling over with laughter in his tomb.
Burn the FIB to the ground and salt the earth it fouled with its stink.
There are NO good agents in the swamp.
III/0317
On the hoax bomb Christopher Wray said that it was a viable bomb ,he followed that up by saying if you rub stuff together long enough it can generate heat .
The FBI is a disgrace. They send a heavily armed team to arrest a guy accused of process crimes with no criminal history. Hours later a judge let’s him out on bail and he is doing tv interviews. Yeah, real threat to society there FBI.
Wray’s FBI staff can’t manage their finances for 33 days???
What about all the people who lost their jobs, retirement, stocks, homes etc. etc. under President Obama.
Somehow they came through it and are thriving under President Trump. The FBI employees can’t figure out what to do for 33 days????
I have always thought Wray was too prissy to run the FBI and set them on the right track. This is further confirmation.
Federal bureau of Incompetence.
Central Incompetence agency.
Department of court Jesters.
National sedition agency.
The fifth column is marching lockstep
with the marxist democrat party.
That’s real leadership right there. President Trump, you sure know how to pick them, Sir. Selfless FBI agents were reduced to living off charity in less than a month. I salute you Chris Wray, for standing up for these selfless patriots. (The typical FBI Special Agent salary is $131,612. Special Agent salaries at FBI can range from $71,597 – $162,988.)
And I wonder what the guy makes who has to wipe the drool off Chris Wray’s desk at the end of the day.
I’m no math whiz. I sometimes can’t figure these things out on my own. Help me, please. (GS-15 pay is capped at level V of the Executive Schedule. Starting salary for a GS-15 employee is $105,123.00 per year at Step 1, with a maximum possible base pay of $136,659.00 per year at Step 10.)
This is one of the worst videos I have ever seen. Like he’s talking to school children.
He’s a programmed stiff who is being manipulated by others! He doesn’t really run the FBI!
Was that a copy of an internal FBI video to its employees, from their director?
It seemed Orwellian.
Many have experienced 6 month layoffs – without back pay – as part of their life journey.
I do not recall someone give a speech full of platitudes with promises of back room negotiations to resolve their plight.
Something seems Fouled Up Beyond All Reason (FUBAR).
But, yes, the video expressed compassion for employees,
but
no compassion for our lawful national security. (something the FBI should care about)
Thank you to the furloughed workers for serving 35 days to help our national security.
All gave some,
Some gave their all.
The federal govm’t., the employer is / was the benefactor,
and the furloughed employees are / were the beneficiaries (35 extra days off work, with full pay and no loss of accrued vacation time. Pay checks are coming….).
The furloughed people, employees, are / were not “hostages”
(as dems and media inaccurately called it for sensationalism, soap opera drama, theatrics).
We know what is a hostage situation. An employment layoff, a furlough, is not a hostage situation.
People were free to move to around.
The furloughed served an extra public duty and are ‘beneficiaries’.
[ much more so than than those fight – risk lives- in hand combat in war zones while certainly those survivors experienced the benefit of freedom.]
To the prior furloughed,
Thanks helping the country to focus upon serving for our countries freedom and security – including our southern border security (which IS appreciated)….
Now – with hopefully more sincere focus on our security etc. – there are follow up steps….
(without including a ton of lard)
….Love thy neighbors…
