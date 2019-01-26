Priorities? – FBI Director Christopher Wray Delivers Message From The FBI….

The FBI is a sh!t show…. Good grief, the entire institution is now just a hot mess of incompetence, self-preservation, virtue signaling and political positioning.

Despite the FBI tender sensibilities being wounded due to the shutdown; somehow the FBI found the motivation and resources to send more heavily armed agents to arrest 68-year-old Roger Stone than ever stepped foot in Benghazi, Libya.

FUBAR.

