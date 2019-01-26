January 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #737

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
BORDER SECURITY & SHUT-DOWN SOLUTIONS
Note the TIMING and TALLY the WINS.
• POTUS Builds the Wall beginning Feb. 15th.
… One way or the other.
• Trump just rallied OAS & EU to recognize Guaido as President of Venezuela
… Which could end China’s 49% Debt-Trap stake in Venezuela’s national oil company.
… And terminate Russian dreams of a Military Base on the Caribbean.
• China shows up in D.C. next week to negotiate the China Trade Deal.
… President Trump in total command with Government Open.
• SOTU speech now back on track
… Which will win overwhelming support for Border Security
… And ROCK the WORLD to protect against CHINESE ENTANGLEMENT
• Waivers on Iran Sanctions against Oil Exports terminate Feb. 1st.
… Ending China’s oil imports from Iran after their scramble for new sources.
• Congress fails to pass DHS Legislation to Fund the Wall by Feb. 15th.
… With Caravan Invasions 2.0 assaulting the Border for the prior 2 weeks.
… Government Shut-Down 2.0 begins … with Upcoming Consequences.
• Trump EO triggers Corps of Engineers Mission to Build the Wall Feb. 16th.
… Message to America … D-rats have SABOTAGED National Security.
… Message to Dem Voters … D-rats have REOPENED the MODERN-DAY SLAVE TRADE.
… Message to China … our Military is KICKING IN and RAMPING UP.
• Trump announces “China still not ready for Trade Deal”
… 25% Tariffs on $250 Billion of Exports from China activate March 1st.
• Debt Ceiling activates March 1st and STILL no Budget Deal that Funds the Wall
… Because Trump just BORROWED the funds from multiple sources.
• Trump says Debt Ceiling increase is DEAD on ARRIVAL.
… Without Deficit-Reduction Legislation FIRST.
… D-rats BALK.
• Administration triggers MASSIVE Reductions in Force to keep Debt below Ceiling.
… D-rats FREAK.
• Administration FREEZES Program Spending for ALL Political Pork to beat Ceiling.
… UniParty FREAKS.
• Trump says LET’s MAKE a DEAL on a BALANCED BUDGET.
… Will 34 Senators HOLD the LINE?
… Or invite POTUS to reveal what Obama had on them from NSA SURVEILLANCE?
Oh, yeah: Super Bowl goes off without a hitch next weekend in the Airports.😎
=====
P.S. Trump saves Immigration Reform for … you guessed it … April 1st.
=====
Funny thing is, POTUS will take ZERO heat for the next 3 weeks:
He’s assigned CONGRESS to solve the problem because they SAID they would.
The moment the clock expires, there’ll be MAGIC in the AIR.
LikeLiked by 20 people
He most assuredly has a plan, no matter how many brains explode over his methods.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The icing on cake will be when President Trump turns to Nancy with a heartfelt smile, and says “I hope you’ve learned your lesson”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy, did that smoke me today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR, very positive opening post. Much needed after reading so many negative posts and posts of dispair.
Following are a few threads to support positive thinking:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1088900046739918851.html
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1088941434835734528.html
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1088879935018713092.html
The final comment in this thread is classic. A master plan in action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR, I like the way you think.
LikeLike
❤️ * * * * 19 * * * * til Valentine Day!
( * 3 * days until the day of the State of the Union speech, now canceled or is it?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling,
no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent.
For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone..”
—- Psalm 91:9-12 🌟
—-—–-
🙏 🙏 🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— the House Dems becomes befuddled, even in the midst of their own “victory”
— for criminal in Congress, FBI, DoJ, CIA, and previous gov’ts to be brought to justice
— for more WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil (Domestic Terrorists?)
— for all Trump Supporters..to remain focused and Stay the Course
— for us all to remain in prayer… for our country and for one another in the Treehouse
— Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “When I took the Oath of Office, I swore to protect our country. And that is what I will always to, so, Help Me, God.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen Sister.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“for all Trump supporteres,…to remain
focused and Stay the Coarse”
“for us all to remain in prayer…for our Country and for one another in the Treehouse”
Amen, grandma!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Love my President Donald J Trump and the fact he is obamas and hillarys President as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That made me smile bigly
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sir..
The problem is.. The enemy doesn’t care.. They hate your America.. And they hate you.. Your boots on the ground – they have grown tired of words.. This isn’t a “race” to them.. It’s their Country.. They already know the enemy aren’t going to give you jack sht.. The way they see it is all you did was give the enemy twenty-one more days to regroup and revise their strategy to flank your next calculated move..
Some of your troops across the Country have now become disheveled.. Some are deserting.. The rest are hanging by a thread, hoping you have some serious – unstoppable – Wall firepower coming in three weeks.. Or you’re gonna lose them as well.. Your 2020 election is on the scales.. And the enemy knows it..
It is what it is..
That’s how I see it from my foxhole..
Sir..
LikeLike
Texian: Yes, I agree. PDJT, as beloved as he is, made a monumental mistake. America is tired of going to bed thinking one thing (VP Pence – he is not going to cave, he will not budge…to the President himself tweeting no cave!) and then waking up to disaster. So many things could have been accomplished – swamp clean-out with furloughed workers, no more use of asinine government shutdowns as a political football, campaign promise kept, so many things. You have to wonder WTH on this. Just wow.
LikeLike
Tweet from Sundance:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fake Congress….nothing but liars, and they’re proud of it.
We all knew that for years and it’s why we selected Candidate Trump, an outsider, to be our President. And we loved him even more when he kept saying, “I’m funding my own campaign. You all don’t have to donate.” What a President we have.
Again…Thank God Hillary lost!
May the Lord Bless President Trump and his family….We are praying for you, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
praying daily…
LikeLiked by 1 person
An “insider” indeed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
would this be another alleged ‘intentional leak’?
The leaks are real. The news is fake?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can not ever trust Lindsey Graham for long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You knew I was a snake when you let me in,” is what happened.
LikeLike
PDJT can not defeat his enemies, dby ONLY taking on the Dems. The Republican half of the Uniparty must be revealed, as well.
Their only strength, like a spy or traitor, is in their cover; exposed they become of little use to the Uniparty.
Before this is over, they will be forced to reveal themselves for all to see, I’m hoping!
LikeLike
Does he not realize these are not honorable people? Really?
LikeLike
Even if he does regret it and Pelosi shivs him on the SOTU speech, it’s still just three weeks. He can shut it down again if they don’t gave him Wall funding.
LikeLike
A DC insider? Unless this person wants to be directly quoted, it’s hearsay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup just a variation on the old anonymous “sources say…” DC insider indeed, so that would be anyone within the District’s boundary lines (since at the moment, the individual is “inside” DC). Not too impressive, but then again regularly reading TCTH tends to make one very suspicious, as much as a particular cat…
LikeLike
Thank you, SD. It’s not surprising.
Connect the dots. McConnell and Cornyn sent their errand boy Pence to the President threatening him to end the shutdown due to diminishing Repub support for him or face a humiliating defeat on a Schumer sponsored Dem bill to re-open the government.
The President caves, because he has no choice, and ends the shutdown with an agreement that gives him nothing. He tries to save face by claiming he is easing the burden on people hurt by the shutdown, and he subtly threatens executive action in three weeks.
Any future shutdown gambit has been neutered, and lawfare is poised to delay/derail the President’s declaration of a national emergency. Roberts will be delighted to side with the leftists when the issue reaches the SCOTUS.
Moreover, Pelosi retains the option to deny the President access to a national audience via the SOU address.
This is open political warfare, and the President is a single-handed force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No matter, PDJT can give a speech to the people from anywhere at any time. It can be the text of the SOTU. Just wont be called SOTU.
And pluck Piglosi.
LikeLike
I do not understand this. President Trump was persuaded to open the government over Nancy Pelosi maybe offering him his speech but not building a wall?
LikeLike
POTUS should give the SOTU in the Senate chamber now. NO COMPROMISE
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wray and Rosenstein alerted CNN
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bob Mueller told his fellow coup members and they did the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Hoover Building needs razed. Take out the building, the foundations, all utilities, and salt the earth where it stood. Leave it a huge scar of ruin for our future generations.
LikeLike
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, I prefer the Hitchikers guide option, as used on the Golgafachians(?).
Global warming IS real, very little time!
You all get on this huge spaceship, we’ll be right behind you. We are going to a NEW planet, on the other side of the Universe.
Load em up, ship em out, end of problem.
LikeLike
WTF—this is so crazy–If this happened in Texas, just think of what probably happened in Texas.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sounds like more grounds for a declaration of emergency. These foreign citizens are impacting our elections.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Texas has a voter id law…Damn–
First thing I think of, is what the H3LL probably happened to California, and is this the reason for other voter turn arounds in other states, especially ones close to border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TX has a serious problem: they’ve put those who are willing to hand voter cards to their buddies who are NOT CITIZENS in positions with the ability to hand out said voter cards. It’s a problem in many areas of TX State gov’t – I saw it firsthand when we lived down there and I was working for a state agency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Texas has this much problem when it supposed to be a conservative non-sanctuary state, then what about the other states especially California.
LikeLike
I live in a sanctuary city in Texas. Dallas, Austin, Houston and San antonio.
All sanctuary cities.
Run by politicians in bed with cartel.
We are being invaded daily.
Very sad.
Not like it use to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
its something like 1500 crossing into Texas daily..Crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Crime is so bad. Cities overcrowded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are being invaded and the liberals are not only covering it up but paying for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… liberals are not only covering it up but paying for it …”
liberals are not only covering it up but HAVING US PAY for it
– fixed it
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY you are right on nim
We been paying for the Southern invasion and terrorist wars against us and our allies too.
LikeLike
Wait… I thought LIBS said there was NO VOTER FRAUD ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prosecute. After they’ve served their prison time, deport. Note: key to prosecution will be physical (fingerprint) evidence. Impound the voter rolls immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK I think I’m going to bed to have my nightmares in my sleep..
LikeLike
The number of illegals in Texas is large. Left-leaning “social justice” organizations facilitate fraudulent legitimization of the illegals, and they vote.
Texas has an aggressive voter-ID law, but it can be effectively circumvented, as the data indicate. Paxton is a warrior who is doing his best, but the challenge is great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do believe the Lord gave me this in 2005 to always remember …He has plans for our good so that we might prosper as long as we believe & keep the faith.
◄ Jeremiah 29:11 ►NIV
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Idea. We all have a job to do for the next 3 weeks. Let’s do it to help President Trump out..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn if you go to Nancy’s twitter account you would think she is declaring war on the WH
LikeLike
She has.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn she is certifiable crazy…
LikeLike
And, presently, she is winning.
LikeLike
Thanks. Really deep analysis.
LikeLike
You are welcome. It’s not difficult given rudimentary intuitive and perceptual skills.
LikeLike
It’s been War. Nancy is just making it public. Pelosi wants to be in the coup (de grace).
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is scary is all the people calling her a hero
LikeLike
I think she thinks she’s gonna be President by April or May- she is nuts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some say that was why she was going overseas.
LikeLike
Some time ago President Trump said that he would change his signature slogan MAGA to KAG (Keep America Great).
Looks like he will have to stick with MAGA after all, as America is not great. America is now a sick and pathetic disgrace to our Founding Fathers. Soon now impeachment proceedings will start in the House. Mueller and his Criminal Gang have become an unconstitutional Fourth Branch of government, arguably more powerful than the other three, the legitimate three, maybe even combined. The FBI is Gestapo 2.0, and not just a ‘few bad apples at the top’, and unfit for even Manduro Venezuela. The Speaker of the House, and right in line after only the Vice President in the line of succession, belongs in a lunatic asylum for the criminally insane.
Democrats cheat in elections with impunity. Somewhere around 30 million invaders now occupy parts of America. The so-called “Department of Defense” with its greater than the next 6 nations combined $700 plus billion a year budget spends only a fraction of it on actually defending the nation.It throws away over $50 billion a year in worthless Afghanistan, while little more than a plug nickle on our own southern border. It is now only America’s insanity that is keeping it alive in its mindless absurdity.
Someone please convince me I am simply just having a ridiculous nightmare and will soon wake up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
30million invaders? I’d guess it’s more like 80 – 100 million. We’ve been hearing 11 million since the 90’s, they’re pouring in here by the hundreds of thousands every month or so. 30 million my ass!
Not ridiculous, it is a nightmare!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry, John – not within my wherewithall
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. The criminals are running FREE.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Tell that to Ann Coulter. But nope.. this bitch won’t listen. She’s acting like a troll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s an embarassment, or would be, if I hadn’t tuned her out and written her off many years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coulter is flat-out wrong to think the courts can’t stop an emergency order to build the wall. They can and they will – and the president will not be able to simply ignore the courts because he would need thousands of people to execute his order, and they will NOT ignore a federal judge’s ruling. Sure, eventually SCOTUS might rule in the president’s favor, but we might all be dead of old age by that time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people disagree with that. We want secured borders. Period. We do not want the crap coming in over the border. She is a voice on our side and the way I see it we need every voice possible. We have enough wimps already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I listened to the whole 18 minutes, not a bit painful at all. And I heard PT say exactly what’s paraphrased in the tweet. The comments (here and elsewhere) saying that PT “caved” either didn’t listen to the President’s statement or are simply trolling. The President’s goals and strategies don’t seem at all obscure, unless they aim to do spread “fake news”, it’s a mystery to me how anyone could honestly misconstrue what the President is doing.
LikeLike
jrapdx;
Thank you, well said and I agree. Americans does not just include us in the treehouse. He appears reasonable to squishies, while giving up nothing.
LikeLike
Boy what a day!.. Roger Stone has been arrested by the corrupt FBI and he got released from jail. And the conservative media like Breit Bart and this annoying Ann Coulter are still pissed at President Trump for re-opening the government with no wall funded.
Look, President Trump did try his best. Maybe this video will help:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“President Trump did try his best.”
Yes, to his great credit, he did. It just wasn’t enough given the strength of the opposition.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
The in depth illucitations of the attocities at and due to the border are just too many and long for an typical attention span. They lose weight and focus amidst the breaks. That’s just the way it is. There are other ways to convey things without time and breath. Especially of such impact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just in case it was missed…
Stone on Tucker interview 10:12 mountain time…
He speaks of what PDJT put in his written interrogatories to Mueller about Stone…
I believe this is the first we have heard of this…
(I cannot link video or would supply it)
LikeLike
Dear President Trump,
The phrase ‘witch hunt’ just doesn’t work. For a number of reasons it rings hollow, and always has.
What you need to do is replace it with ‘Gestapo Tactics’. That works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay here is a tip to help those who wish to participate in such news gathering: News Fox extension on Firefox browsers. Hubby has his set up with local newspaper feeds from the 50 largest cities in the US plus some international and political sites. The News Fox basically acts like Drudge Report – it aggregates headlines. Hubby set it up so that the News Fox grabs crime headlines and puts them into that category. This way, he gets nationwide news on crimes from local sources and believe me, there is a flat TON of illegals committing all sorts of crimes, nationwide. We go through the news every morning from his “News Fox” set up. I apologize for not being able to give exact instructions on HOW to set it up, I’m not techy. Apparently there are other such RSS readers for different browsers and even some online services like ‘netvibes’ that are similar. I don’t tweet, so I won’t be able to share what we are finding with POTUS and Press Sec.
LikeLike
um…that was supposed to be under Grandma Covfefe’s suggestion tweet about sending news of crimes committed by illegals to POTUS and Sarah S. No idea how it ended up all on its own down here…
LikeLike
More than nine months ago Comey was referred for lying to and obstructing Congress. Where is his pre-dawn raid with SWAT teams and helicopters? Where is his pre-dawn raid media event?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was McCabe wasn’t it?
LikeLike
I think it’s time for Trump to pull the plug on the whole Mueller investigation. He needs to fire the whole Mueller team in a very public manner and then issue full pardons to everyone caught in a perjury trap, accused or convicted of a “lying” process crime—we now know enough about how this kind of entrapment is carried out that the practice is far to close to the practices of the Soviet police state to be allowed to have legitimacy in America. He then needs to direct the DOJ and the FBI to begin that investigation of Hillary Clinton obvious illegalities that the Deep State has worked so hard to cover up.
Doing this will, of course, create a massive crisis within the Deep State and within congress. Trump’s enemies, both Republican and Democrat, will be outraged. The president can defuse their cries of betrayal by simultaneously ordering both the DOJ and the FBI to release any and all files—release everything!!—pertaining to any and all investigations concerning the president and his presidency. The public deserves to know exactly what our own law enforcement agencies were doing to undermine a lawfully elected president. To paraphrase what he said during the campaign, “What the hell does he have to lose”?
LikeLike
Its time for someone to pull the plug on Pelosi…go to her Twitter page…
It is really scary…Seems that Pelosi thinks she is now Queen, She has come very close to Threatening the WH.
LikeLike
“I’m sorry, but all that evidence and witnesses are somehow missing. Oops. What are you going to do? Oh and thanks again for giving us two years to make that happen.” said the predictable slime of your choosing
LikeLike
That word collusion. It’s the word that should be used on Democrats, as in, Democrats collusion with the drug cartels to keep the border wide open. Pushing drugs over the border going on decades now and probably at least 1 million Americans either dead or lives destroyed all this time from the open border invitation to the cartels. Use their own words against them and fight back. It’s not a dirty tactic either since an untold but large amount of Americans, including children, have been killed from open border drugs.
LikeLike
So… It’s off to the races in what?
21 days?
Given the circumstances facing the Trump Administration at this point in time the remarks by PDJT regarding the border wall are probably the biggest “Red Line” to be drawn… ever.
The President has left himself no wriggle room when his time is up.
It’s THE WALL or go home.
Also, for the next few weeks we are going to see non-stop celebrations by every leftist political entity that hates our guts and wants to (officially) turn this country into a Socialist police state.
For real.
I don’t know the cards that the he is holding in his hand but President Trump has always hung his hat on the hi-speed performance hook since he took office. Therefore I am going to try & quit worrying while I put my faith in PDJT, his family and his administration as they face the ordeal ahead.
I believe at the end of the day he will come thru for us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, stab, he will come through for us. Lose this battle and it will light a very short fuse that will end with millions becoming ungovernable.
Would The Left really prefer to deal with us instead of PDJT? Are they so far into tall cotton that they believe they can defeat millions of us and force us into lives as cattle serving them?
Be prepared, citizens, as the UniParty may well be dumber than a bag of kneecaps, and force this horror upon our country and upon us.
Fools, they are… and terminally evil.
LikeLike
Ungovernable.
I like that.
Could be a long hot summer…
LikeLike
I’ve been on that train since Day 1 and I ain’t gettin’ off. I wish the jumpers would just go ahead and jump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So this is some interesting info
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/update-mueller-and-fbi-arrest-roger-stone-because-major-fbi-scandal-out-today-fbi-agent-pientka-linked-to-major-fisa-abuse-scandal-and-general-flynn-setup/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
💓💓💓^^^^💓💓💓
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because the GOP want illegals in America too
… simply applying the logic of parallel reasoning
LikeLike
As ususal, the socialist ruling class and the quisling RINOs ignore the will of the people:
Even a plurality of Hispanics think that more needs to be done about undocumented. Just like any tinpot banana republic, the structure is build for theft
LikeLiked by 2 people
This 3 week pause is actually VERY good for one thing and I am not going to write what it is to give info to our enemies….but I am glad to have thought about it. No regrets, Mr. President! You will benefit from this in the long run!
xxxooo
LikeLike
Pelosi tweeted an accusation that Trump is being blackmailed by Putin. Doesn’t that open the door to investigating her done colluding with Mexican cartels to keep the border open? I wonder how she would hold up to scrutiny by a special prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like how you think Joeknuckles 🥊
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all up to their eyeballs in $HlT
Rep. Maxine Waters facing new legal questions over campaign mailers
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rep-maxine-waters-facing-new-legal-questions-over-campaign-mailers
LikeLike
President TRUMP supports the new guy in Venezuela, occasional Kotex & the COMMUNIST democratics /s support maduro…who’s working for putin?
LikeLike
Consider this for a moment. Could the 3 week resumption of goverment operations and continuence of negotiations be related to the imminent passing of Justice Ginsberg? I expect that Federal courts will spring up against a declared emergency and orders for the Engineers to commence construction. These battles would then be fast tracked to the Supreme Court. Just pondering
LikeLike
What happens if RBG incapacitated? Vote with 8 Supremes?
LikeLike
Good piece.
I have never been prouder
https://mariomurilloministries.wordpress.com/2019/01/25/i-have-never-been-prouder/
LikeLike
The “split the baby” analogy is very appropriate, Imho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First Sundance, then Politico.
TheLastRefuge@TheLastRefuge2
2h
“A DC insider shared tonight POTUS Trump massively regrets the decision. He was convinced to take the loss by Senator Lindsey Graham under the misguided premise that Pelosi previously agreed to the SOU.”
[However, Speaker offices privately says no SOU will EVER be permitted.]
1. Get it in writing.
2. Payback: no Air Pelosi? (EO)
Politico assessment:
“It’s also a reminder that although **polls show Trump is more popular with his base than Pelosi is with her own, Pelosi’s enormous legislative acumen** — sharpened by years of arm-twisting and friendly cajoling — dwarfs the political infighting skills displayed by the ex-real-estate mogul who’s long touted himself as the one of the toughest negotiators in the world.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigate her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a dark day for sure. Mueller still out of control, no end in sight. Our President folding like a cheap suit on the border wall fight. This is not what winning looks like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think no SOTU would come off very, VERY petty. President Trump has been open, compromising, diligent, mature, all while Nancy vacations repeatedly. P & S were acting like NFL jacka$$e$.
FWIW: Laura Ingraham show tonight said SOTU a week from Tuesday.
No SOTU??: consider the Senate, or a modestly larger, decorous venue. Bring Angel Moms & Dads. Continue to be TACTFUL, mature, measured, a Statesman. And remind them why a 100-year tradition has been broken.
Consider Howard University, a DC historically black college, and TACTFULLY remind AA that illegal immigrants hurt the working and middle class. Remind them illegal immigrants are DISPLACING AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITIES in cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, and Richmond, CA. And remind them of historically low African American unemployment levels; prison refirm; and inner city redevelopment.
And don’t give the media (Democrats) an advance copy to script their reply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger Stone’s lawyer interviewed on The Ingraham Angle. Says Stone is not guilty and they have some exculpatory evidence.
——
Roger Stone’s lawyer: This witch hunt has been taken to the extreme
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5994171053001/?playlist_id=2777472138001#sp=show-clips
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there any chance Stone could get a change of venue so he doesn’t have to be tried in DC, or does it not work that way in Federal Court?
LikeLike
LikeLike
My bad, that was 2017. Thought it was fresh
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike