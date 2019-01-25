Roger Stone Discusses His Political Indictment With Tucker Carlson….

Regardless of any opinion of Roger Stone, the reality of what took place today showed the full weaponization and intent of the Robert Mueller probe. A completely unnecessary, and profoundly aggressive, pre-dawn Bin-Laden raid with dozens of heavily armed FBI agents and SWAT members during the arrest was full Ruby Ridge…. Thankfully no-one was hurt.
Ten armed agents at 6 AM would be overkill.
Twenty nine??? Guns drawn??
If I’m a Stone associate, I booby trap my front yard … sprinklers, something.
I heard SWAT was there. I wonder if that is true?
Just saw on news that SWAT was there at Stone’s house.
SWAT are local police. What does that tell you? It should tell you that the deep states even controls local police.
FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT, wow, isn’t that a richly ironic name for Lon Horiuchis old team) is the FBI version of a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team.
They reportedly shouted “FBI Open Up” at the entrance.so were most likely FBI.
I didn’t think Ruby Ridge, more WACO. last time there were that many FBI together on a raid like that, 70+ women and Children were set on fire and burned alive for the cameras.
SWAT ans CNN camera crew an hour before SWAT. CNN said so themselves. So the FBI co ordinates with CNN for the propagnada arrest to be filmed. see video here
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/01/25/wow-rosenstein-mueller-and-fbi-coordinate-with-cnn-for-exclusive-pre-dawn-raid-and-arrest-of-roger-stone/
Hear CNN’s pathetic excuse for foreknowledge? Good journalistic instincts. We had a hunch.
Now you know that’s an absolute bullcrap lie.
Proof?
CNN hasn’t done actual journalism since about 2003 when the U.S. invaded Iraq.
This is how you create a made for TV event. This was political theatre, just like every other “indictment” coming from the special counsel office.
Yes it’s true!
29 guys, AR-15’s or M4’s in hand.
So, from what I have heard today, there were two dogs, three cats, one deaf woman and one septuagenarian man in this house.
This sounds more like an assault of an SPCA facility. With 29 AR-15’s.
Imagine if it was somebody holed up with an arsenal of his own. Would they call in a drone strike?
I never realized before how much Rod Rosenstein resembles Heinrich Himmler, the head of The Gestapo.
I seen a picture of them side by side somewhere, creepy!!
Read his pal Joseph Goebbels and its easy to see what is transpiring.
This one is the most prophetic:
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
We are watching our Republic die. The only question at this point is whether President Trump issues the order for us to wage war or do we wage war of our own accord? This destiny does not tire, nor can it be broken, and it’s mantle of strength descends upon those in it’s service.
Wow. This is so happening now.
Kevin Shipp reported that Alan Dulles fabricated documents for his good friend Heinrich Himmler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dulles did a LOT of damage.
Welcome to the full police state, my friends…. This man was so dangerous that they needed a pre-dawn raid with full military regalia and weaponry, despite knowing Stone had no guns or valid passport…. yet they let him go on a signature. Quite a threat. Never seen in America…. ’til now.
LikeLiked by 12 people
You guys have all heard me joke that some day I’m going to open my front door to men in black and it ain’t going to be Mormon missionaries…Hmmm is getting closer to becoming true or ???
LikeLiked by 6 people
He was handcuffed AND shackled. 66 years old and not a physical Olympian. Totally uncalled for and obviously meant to intimidate. He seems to be unmoved by all of this, vows to plead not guilty and refuses to tell lies against the President. If he sticks to that plan and there are no further hidden surprises (there usually are with Mueller) it just might work for him.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He’s been saying for months that he expected to be indicted but claimed it would be BS. I think I’ll some $ to his gofundme account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t be too careful. I mean it IS Fort Lauderdale, ya know.
It was televised for maximum punch to scare the people into submission. My God they must be guilty of a monstrous crime to become this unhinged.
This is the show of force intended to invoke fear among all Americans who are not leaning Left and who don’t support the anti-Trump movement. Roger Stone??? Go figure….
With this kind of action, we will look and feel like Venezuela or Cuba sooner than you think. Just remember we had six (6) anti Republicans standing tall (RINOs) yesterday in the Senate when there should not have been any. That is bat sh** crazy too. Wake up America.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Via a CNN camera, the Specious Counsel beats it’s drum in our face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Come to think of it, Mueller looks a bit like Reinhard Heydrich
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or “The Dick” Blumenthal…
LikeLiked by 2 people
DaNang Dick.
Be funny if he looked Robert Mugabe.
Mueller looks like the cartoon of Dick York in the intro to Bewitched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I guess my hope in Whitaker flew out the window , He is acting AG and could have known about this raid . I never thought I would see Gestapo FBI but its been corrupt since J. Edgar .
Remember when they couldn’t convict Capone on any charges , It took Tax evasion ,
These politicians learned from the best , God will smite the Evil . Just keep Praying .
Whittaker is acting AG and he DEFINITELY knew about the raid…. and approved it.
And so did Rosenstein and Wray. They would have all approved it.
It had their highest approbation.
Christopher Wray is most definitely not any sort of decision maker in this equation. He’s along for the ride.
LikeLike
“Whittaker is acting AG and he DEFINITELY knew about the raid…. and approved it.”
Damn. If this is true its a sad day for conservatives and the Republic. We are officially in a third world country. Our DOJ and FBI are as corrupt as I can recall. (Not the street agents whom I totally love). Others on here are absolutely right about their conclusions about those folks. I mean really?
I think that Whittacker was going to do something but Graham told him to stand down. Now you just have a puppet at DOJ. Until Barr, the next buddy of Mueller (Sessions II) shows up and does the exact damn thing as every other AG till today. Rule of law be damned.
People are not happy today, because the inmates are pretty much running the asylum, and the head of the asylum is locked up in his office with worthless advisers including Jared and Ivanka(both liberal dems who would have voted happily for Hillary if not for their father running). What am I talking about, the Kushners did happily vote for the Clintons.
Miller where are you son? The country needs you to be talking more to our President. You are the smartest advisor to the President with the exception of Pompeo, who also needs to be brought in to help advise the President. In 3 weeks when Trump declares an emergency at the border it will not matter anyway, stuff will begin then I suspect. I do not trust the plan. There is no plan except the one by the Dems to impeach Trump.
The way they treated Stone was inexcusable. Shame on Whitaker, shame on Wray! First Amendment be Damned. (CNN was there by coincidence due to “instinct”).
OJ Simpson was charged with Murdering two people yet he did a Hertz Commercial, was only later talked to, golfed a lot afterward, then was allowed to drive all over Southern California until he decided to be arrested at his home under his conditions…
Although it occurred years ago….the miscarriage of Justice continues and continues even more.
CNN was all over that episode too. Irony!
Is there no one at the top in the DOJ or the FBI who will do the right thing???
LikeLiked by 3 people
No
That was easy
No. They’re the ones doing it. They’re the ones thumbing their noses at POTUS and challenging him to do something. They’re showing us all where power lies.These are the same guys that POTUS appointed. They’re his guys. His Brutus.
POTUS would be better off appointing Joe the Plumber.
Or even the Maytag repairman as at least he would just sit there and not make things even worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The top of the DOJ and FBI are the problem. By all accounts, there’s probably two or three layers of rotten flesh that needs to be flayed from the patient. Somewhere under there exists the folks you are looking for. Air least a handful of them. They are the ones that need to stand up and do the right thing.
What was that thing about whistleblower protection…? Oh yeah: it’s a bunch of Lip Service Bullsh*t.
Most telling was CNN being there to video everything.
1: If the FBI was doing a high risk search warrant they would have pre- raid surveillance that would have seen the CNN people setting up.
2: No way would the FBI let CNN cameras potentially compromise the FBI approach, nor would the FBI let CNN civilians be in harms way.
If the FBI had 29 agents executing a SW, OK, it’s a big house. Knocking on the door at 6 am, OK, you want to get in and out before it becomes a circus. Having an entry team ready to force entry, assuming they had a SW, OK.
But, the FBI allowing CNN camera lighting to silhouette their approach, tactically unacceptable if this was a real op.
Bringing Stone before the magistrate in leg and wrist shackles? YOU HAVE GOT TO F*CKING KIDDING ME.
And then letting him go with SIGNATURE BOND after all that?
Kabuki Theater.
We should not look to the stars, but at ourselves for the problem, to adlib a bit.
After 70 consecutive years of WAPO and NYT endorsing only one political party for POTUS, as if they were Pravda or Gramma, should we now be surprised that the FBI acts like the KGB and Mueller mimics Iron Felix?
And the media is maniacal over a Russia threat?
Mueller and Crew get off on the shackles thing. It’s hot.
LikeLike
29 FBI agents showed up at the home of Roger Stone. Mr Stone must be one really tough guy! What has happen to accountability at the FBI? Why are the rank and file agents not refusing to take these kinds of orders? Is any job, worth looking the other way?
I am for closing the doors on the FBI organization and using the money wasted them to hire more border guards.
“Why are the rank and file agents not refusing to take these kinds of orders?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe in three weeks,
No. FBI folks are just like us folks. They saw what happened to the whistleblowers. They need to protect their jobs and will shut up and comply with these orders until the people on the top are removed, then you will hear things that shock you.
Joe diGenova said last week that the special counsel response refuting
the buzzfeed story (Trump telling Cohen to lie to congress)
was the ” Barr effect” , meaning the SC was playing nice
now that a new AG was about to come in and oversee the SC.
Well after the Stone raid that theory has cold water thrown all over it.
Don’t think the SC is to worried about a new AG.
I’m afraid the new AG will be just as useless as Sessions and Whitaker.
Did anyone hear the MSM screaming about the nomination of Barr?
Me neither.
PDJT is not surrounded by advisers who have his and the country’s
best interest at heart. That is the number 1 problem.
Well, just maybe the SC did this Stone raid in this manner before Barr was confirmed as AG b/c after he was AG, it would not have happened, at all.
I don’t think he’s going to take any chances with Barr. More arrests coming sooner that later.
Not sure if he can really pull off another raid (s),like this one…..VSGPDJT knows how to pull strings too……and there are ways to get the message out to Mueller……
The first arrest raid show….got it…after that one….don’t think it would work in Mueller’s favor now or for his future.
Good point. Those arrests in the near future may not be SWAT raids.
That was my thought too. Get them while the picking is easy. My guess is the next will be Don Jr., not sure how healthy that would be in the long run.
Dan Bongino thinks it will be Erik Prince. I had to do a little searching to get the background.
They’ll discuss it over drinks while the wives are studying the Bible together.
But, Providentially, he has our Sovereign LORD!
Who has Almighty Angels, Powers, Majesty… all to thwart the vilest enemy… aka Mueller, Rosenstein, Deep State, Global Initiative, NY State Legislators, enemies, foreign and domestic, even Romney…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ephesians 6:12
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities,
against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against
spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correction:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whom ever is making these pics for him is sabotaging his Presidency. I have a bad feeling about Kushner. He needed a lot of money last year, a lot.
And the one guilty of the biggest fraud perpetrated on the American people sits in his mansion, which I believe has a wall, safe and secure, as he plans even more crimes against us, and the duly elected president of the United States.
And remember, that without the election of PJT, we wouldn’t know a fraction of the crimes that have taken place.
God help us all. Pray for PDJT, and all those who are being targeted by the unlimited power of the rogue deep state, just for being associated with an American President. It is utterly PETRIfying.
Rouge Deep State, now Gestapo 2.0 State.
“Thankfully no-one was hurt.”
They didn’t get to kill him as he, to some degree, likely saw this coming and didn’t panic like they wanted him to. These FBI Agents aren’t even men.
The reputation of the FBI is that of an organized crime group now. How do you clean up an organized group that is suppose to be protecting the American Citizen?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Delete them.
This might come back and bite hard . Notice every time Hillarys e-mails are mentioned its old , over , found nothing , exonerated , blah , blah . Don’t want to hear it . Well this whole raid on Roger Stone is based on Hillary’s e-mails , so get some discovery going and I feel sure Julian Assage held back some stuff for a get out of jail card , He could release something that could blow them Up .
If FBI were after the Hillary Clinton emails then why not send them to China? I hear China has a copy too. I would think the FBI would fit in well their too.
Breaking News – World Medical Experts now claim that Saliva causes Cancer.
They stipulated that this occurs only if swallowed in small amounts over a very long period of time.
The Police may be on our side, many anyway, but the military will just obey orders, especially as their generals will distort the truth to them. There was a very good set of reasons our great Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing national army.
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen.
– James Madison
There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
– Thomas Jefferson
Obviously went as a response to the wrong comment.
The corrupt mueller gang had to deflect attention away from the fbLie agent pientka (?) and the ohr back channel dnc Russian collusion illusion version.
All corrupt entities will have their judgment day.
The overkill nature of this raid was a warning to all of us, all supporters of President Trump. Dare to defy the status quo and this will happen to you. They are in control. They will unleash their storm troopers on who they wish and their storm troopers will obey their every word, no questions asked. It would be foolish to think the police or military are on our side. We may be their biggest supporters, but we don’t control them, they do. They will do their masters bidding.
“…Thankfully no one was hurt.” I’m sure that had there have been a slip up and Stone were shot he’d have been found with a gun in his hand…or his house would have mysteriously burned down with him/his body in it. Past is prologue.
That’s “our” wonderful dedicated men of the FBI!
Yeah, the same ones whom, working closely with local LEA on another political witch hunt, managed in their ‘professionalism’ to miss perjured – and I may add ‘badly perjured’ – testimony the Feds tried to use to railroad a good cop. The judge though the DoJ conduct in the trial so…unprofessional…that he issued a personal reproach that looked like a slim phonebook.
‘thought’, not though…anger overrode editing.
10:21 mountain time on Tucker interview…
Stone reveals what PDJT said in his written interrogatories to Mueller regarding Stone…
I believe this is the first we know of that detail?????
LikeLiked by 2 people
sorry 10:12 ( I can’t snag videos or I would link)
Watch from minutes 3 to 4:00
Meh.
If you are to be provoked you are to be operating at grave disadvantage.
This is the sign.
The “little stone” that will bring down the giant.
1 Samuel 17:49.
If you believe Trump was selected by God (and that his name has prophetic meaning), then have faith and stop cowering at the enemy. Stop throwing up your hands in despair as they stand facing you and gloating as though they are in control.
They are NOT in control.
All it takes is one small smooth stone right between the eyes.
Where is Corsi in all this?….hmmmm
My post was supposed to be an answer to yours but it didn’t post in the right place so here it is again.
Corsi was a guest on Hannity in the following hour. He didn’t challenge anything Stone said when he was on Tucker’s show.
His suit seems to be keeping Mueller at bay, at least for the time being, but he’s not ruling out the possibility that 29 FBI agents might show up at his door at some point in the future.
Corsi was a guest on Hannity in the following hour. He didn’t challenge anything Stone said when he was on Tucker’s show.
His suit seems to be keeping Mueller at bay, at least for the time being, but he’s not ruling out the possibility that 29 FBI agents might show up at his door at some point in the future.
The crowd outside the courthouse was shouting at Roger Stone “You’re a Russian, You’re a Russian”.
Video 10 hours ago: Roger Stone’s lawyer warns Fascism is coming to America:
https://www.brighteon.com/5993966892001
I agree and the people calling Deplorables fascists are in fact the mob of Marxist Fascists.
Bongino said that the raid was to distract from the very damning evidence that has been revealed this week, to wit, that without the dossier it was unlikely that a FISA warrant would have been approved. AND, perhaps more importantly, the clear collusion of Baker with Sussman to continue to bring the information from Glenn Simpson back into the FBI.
The idea that the “rank and file” FBI are not implicated is clearly false. The entire edifice is broken and should be eliminated.
