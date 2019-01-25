Roger Stone Discusses His Political Indictment With Tucker Carlson….

Regardless of any opinion of Roger Stone, the reality of what took place today showed the full weaponization and intent of the Robert Mueller probe.  A completely unnecessary, and profoundly aggressive, pre-dawn Bin-Laden raid with dozens of heavily armed FBI agents and SWAT members during the arrest was full Ruby Ridge…. Thankfully no-one was hurt.

95 Responses to Roger Stone Discusses His Political Indictment With Tucker Carlson….

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Ten armed agents at 6 AM would be overkill.

    Twenty nine??? Guns drawn??

    If I’m a Stone associate, I booby trap my front yard … sprinklers, something.

    Reply
  2. Jackson says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Yes it’s true!
    29 guys, AR-15’s or M4’s in hand.

    Reply
  3. :-) says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I never realized before how much Rod Rosenstein resembles Heinrich Himmler, the head of The Gestapo.

    Reply
    • KimmyK says:
      January 25, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      I seen a picture of them side by side somewhere, creepy!!

      Reply
    • EJS says:
      January 25, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      Read his pal Joseph Goebbels and its easy to see what is transpiring.
      This one is the most prophetic:
      “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

      Reply
      • RLTW says:
        January 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

        We are watching our Republic die. The only question at this point is whether President Trump issues the order for us to wage war or do we wage war of our own accord? This destiny does not tire, nor can it be broken, and it’s mantle of strength descends upon those in it’s service.

        Reply
      • Iamcat says:
        January 26, 2019 at 1:49 am

        Wow. This is so happening now.

        Reply
    • anthonydog says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:47 am

      Kevin Shipp reported that Alan Dulles fabricated documents for his good friend Heinrich Himmler.

      Reply
  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Welcome to the full police state, my friends…. This man was so dangerous that they needed a pre-dawn raid with full military regalia and weaponry, despite knowing Stone had no guns or valid passport…. yet they let him go on a signature. Quite a threat. Never seen in America…. ’til now.

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 25, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      You guys have all heard me joke that some day I’m going to open my front door to men in black and it ain’t going to be Mormon missionaries…Hmmm is getting closer to becoming true or ???

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 25, 2019 at 11:57 pm

      He was handcuffed AND shackled. 66 years old and not a physical Olympian. Totally uncalled for and obviously meant to intimidate. He seems to be unmoved by all of this, vows to plead not guilty and refuses to tell lies against the President. If he sticks to that plan and there are no further hidden surprises (there usually are with Mueller) it just might work for him.

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:35 am

      Can’t be too careful. I mean it IS Fort Lauderdale, ya know.

      Reply
    • Iamcat says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:52 am

      It was televised for maximum punch to scare the people into submission. My God they must be guilty of a monstrous crime to become this unhinged.

      Reply
  5. sat0422 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    This is the show of force intended to invoke fear among all Americans who are not leaning Left and who don’t support the anti-Trump movement. Roger Stone??? Go figure….

    With this kind of action, we will look and feel like Venezuela or Cuba sooner than you think. Just remember we had six (6) anti Republicans standing tall (RINOs) yesterday in the Senate when there should not have been any. That is bat sh** crazy too. Wake up America.

    Reply
  6. :-) says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Come to think of it, Mueller looks a bit like Reinhard Heydrich

    Reply
  7. HickTick says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Well I guess my hope in Whitaker flew out the window , He is acting AG and could have known about this raid . I never thought I would see Gestapo FBI but its been corrupt since J. Edgar .
    Remember when they couldn’t convict Capone on any charges , It took Tax evasion ,

    These politicians learned from the best , God will smite the Evil . Just keep Praying .

    Reply
  8. livefreeordieguy says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Whittaker is acting AG and he DEFINITELY knew about the raid…. and approved it.

    Reply
    • JackB says:
      January 25, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      And so did Rosenstein and Wray. They would have all approved it.

      Reply
    • noswamp says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:59 am

      “Whittaker is acting AG and he DEFINITELY knew about the raid…. and approved it.”

      Damn. If this is true its a sad day for conservatives and the Republic. We are officially in a third world country. Our DOJ and FBI are as corrupt as I can recall. (Not the street agents whom I totally love). Others on here are absolutely right about their conclusions about those folks. I mean really?

      I think that Whittacker was going to do something but Graham told him to stand down. Now you just have a puppet at DOJ. Until Barr, the next buddy of Mueller (Sessions II) shows up and does the exact damn thing as every other AG till today. Rule of law be damned.

      People are not happy today, because the inmates are pretty much running the asylum, and the head of the asylum is locked up in his office with worthless advisers including Jared and Ivanka(both liberal dems who would have voted happily for Hillary if not for their father running). What am I talking about, the Kushners did happily vote for the Clintons.

      Miller where are you son? The country needs you to be talking more to our President. You are the smartest advisor to the President with the exception of Pompeo, who also needs to be brought in to help advise the President. In 3 weeks when Trump declares an emergency at the border it will not matter anyway, stuff will begin then I suspect. I do not trust the plan. There is no plan except the one by the Dems to impeach Trump.

      The way they treated Stone was inexcusable. Shame on Whitaker, shame on Wray! First Amendment be Damned. (CNN was there by coincidence due to “instinct”).

      Reply
  9. simicharmed says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    OJ Simpson was charged with Murdering two people yet he did a Hertz Commercial, was only later talked to, golfed a lot afterward, then was allowed to drive all over Southern California until he decided to be arrested at his home under his conditions…

    Although it occurred years ago….the miscarriage of Justice continues and continues even more.

    Reply
  10. margarite1 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Is there no one at the top in the DOJ or the FBI who will do the right thing???

    Reply
  11. Mike says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Most telling was CNN being there to video everything.

    1: If the FBI was doing a high risk search warrant they would have pre- raid surveillance that would have seen the CNN people setting up.

    2: No way would the FBI let CNN cameras potentially compromise the FBI approach, nor would the FBI let CNN civilians be in harms way.

    If the FBI had 29 agents executing a SW, OK, it’s a big house. Knocking on the door at 6 am, OK, you want to get in and out before it becomes a circus. Having an entry team ready to force entry, assuming they had a SW, OK.

    But, the FBI allowing CNN camera lighting to silhouette their approach, tactically unacceptable if this was a real op.

    Bringing Stone before the magistrate in leg and wrist shackles? YOU HAVE GOT TO F*CKING KIDDING ME.

    And then letting him go with SIGNATURE BOND after all that?

    Reply
  12. concerned3 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    29 FBI agents showed up at the home of Roger Stone. Mr Stone must be one really tough guy! What has happen to accountability at the FBI? Why are the rank and file agents not refusing to take these kinds of orders? Is any job, worth looking the other way?

    I am for closing the doors on the FBI organization and using the money wasted them to hire more border guards.

    Reply
  13. terry says:
    January 25, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Joe diGenova said last week that the special counsel response refuting
    the buzzfeed story (Trump telling Cohen to lie to congress)
    was the ” Barr effect” , meaning the SC was playing nice
    now that a new AG was about to come in and oversee the SC.

    Well after the Stone raid that theory has cold water thrown all over it.

    Don’t think the SC is to worried about a new AG.

    I’m afraid the new AG will be just as useless as Sessions and Whitaker.

    Did anyone hear the MSM screaming about the nomination of Barr?
    Me neither.

    PDJT is not surrounded by advisers who have his and the country’s
    best interest at heart. That is the number 1 problem.

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:06 am

      Well, just maybe the SC did this Stone raid in this manner before Barr was confirmed as AG b/c after he was AG, it would not have happened, at all.

      Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

      But, Providentially, he has our Sovereign LORD!

      Who has Almighty Angels, Powers, Majesty… all to thwart the vilest enemy… aka Mueller, Rosenstein, Deep State, Global Initiative, NY State Legislators, enemies, foreign and domestic, even Romney…

      Reply
      • KimmyK says:
        January 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

        Yes, we need to PRAY big time!

        Ephesians 6:12
        For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, 
        against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against 
        spiritual wickedness in high places.

        13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

        Reply
    • Iamcat says:
      January 26, 2019 at 2:05 am

      Whom ever is making these pics for him is sabotaging his Presidency. I have a bad feeling about Kushner. He needed a lot of money last year, a lot.

      Reply
  14. PInky1920 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:00 am

    And the one guilty of the biggest fraud perpetrated on the American people sits in his mansion, which I believe has a wall, safe and secure, as he plans even more crimes against us, and the duly elected president of the United States.

    And remember, that without the election of PJT, we wouldn’t know a fraction of the crimes that have taken place.

    God help us all. Pray for PDJT, and all those who are being targeted by the unlimited power of the rogue deep state, just for being associated with an American President. It is utterly PETRIfying.

    Reply
  15. JohnCarlson says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

    “Thankfully no-one was hurt.”

    They didn’t get to kill him as he, to some degree, likely saw this coming and didn’t panic like they wanted him to. These FBI Agents aren’t even men.

    Reply
  16. concerned3 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:07 am

    The reputation of the FBI is that of an organized crime group now. How do you clean up an organized group that is suppose to be protecting the American Citizen?

    Reply
  17. HickTick says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:08 am

    This might come back and bite hard . Notice every time Hillarys e-mails are mentioned its old , over , found nothing , exonerated , blah , blah . Don’t want to hear it . Well this whole raid on Roger Stone is based on Hillary’s e-mails , so get some discovery going and I feel sure Julian Assage held back some stuff for a get out of jail card , He could release something that could blow them Up .

    Reply
    • concerned3 says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

      If FBI were after the Hillary Clinton emails then why not send them to China? I hear China has a copy too. I would think the FBI would fit in well their too.

      Reply
  18. mashall says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Breaking News – World Medical Experts now claim that Saliva causes Cancer.
    They stipulated that this occurs only if swallowed in small amounts over a very long period of time.

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

      The Police may be on our side, many anyway, but the military will just obey orders, especially as their generals will distort the truth to them. There was a very good set of reasons our great Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing national army.

      When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
      – Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention

      A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen.
      – James Madison

      There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
      – Thomas Jefferson

      Reply
  19. taxpayer here says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:14 am

    The corrupt mueller gang had to deflect attention away from the fbLie agent pientka (?) and the ohr back channel dnc Russian collusion illusion version.

    All corrupt entities will have their judgment day.

    Reply
  20. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:17 am

    The overkill nature of this raid was a warning to all of us, all supporters of President Trump. Dare to defy the status quo and this will happen to you. They are in control. They will unleash their storm troopers on who they wish and their storm troopers will obey their every word, no questions asked. It would be foolish to think the police or military are on our side. We may be their biggest supporters, but we don’t control them, they do. They will do their masters bidding.

    Reply
  21. czarowniczy says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:17 am

    “…Thankfully no one was hurt.” I’m sure that had there have been a slip up and Stone were shot he’d have been found with a gun in his hand…or his house would have mysteriously burned down with him/his body in it. Past is prologue.

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

      That’s “our” wonderful dedicated men of the FBI!

      Reply
      • czarowniczy says:
        January 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

        Yeah, the same ones whom, working closely with local LEA on another political witch hunt, managed in their ‘professionalism’ to miss perjured – and I may add ‘badly perjured’ – testimony the Feds tried to use to railroad a good cop. The judge though the DoJ conduct in the trial so…unprofessional…that he issued a personal reproach that looked like a slim phonebook.

        Reply
  23. TestName7 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Meh.
    If you are to be provoked you are to be operating at grave disadvantage.

    Reply
  24. tav144 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:18 am

    This is the sign.
    The “little stone” that will bring down the giant.
    1 Samuel 17:49.
    If you believe Trump was selected by God (and that his name has prophetic meaning), then have faith and stop cowering at the enemy. Stop throwing up your hands in despair as they stand facing you and gloating as though they are in control.
    They are NOT in control.
    All it takes is one small smooth stone right between the eyes.

    Reply
  25. AbeLincoln says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:21 am

    Where is Corsi in all this?….hmmmm

    Reply
    • distracted2 says:
      January 26, 2019 at 1:37 am

      My post was supposed to be an answer to yours but it didn’t post in the right place so here it is again.

      Corsi was a guest on Hannity in the following hour. He didn’t challenge anything Stone said when he was on Tucker’s show.

      His suit seems to be keeping Mueller at bay, at least for the time being, but he’s not ruling out the possibility that 29 FBI agents might show up at his door at some point in the future.

      Reply
  26. distracted2 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Corsi was a guest on Hannity in the following hour. He didn’t challenge anything Stone said when he was on Tucker’s show.

    His suit seems to be keeping Mueller at bay, at least for the time being, but he’s not ruling out the possibility that 29 FBI agents might show up at his door at some point in the future.

    Reply
  27. quintrillion says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:54 am

    The crowd outside the courthouse was shouting at Roger Stone “You’re a Russian, You’re a Russian”.
    Video 10 hours ago: Roger Stone’s lawyer warns Fascism is coming to America:
    https://www.brighteon.com/5993966892001
    I agree and the people calling Deplorables fascists are in fact the mob of Marxist Fascists.

    Reply
  28. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:58 am

    Bongino said that the raid was to distract from the very damning evidence that has been revealed this week, to wit, that without the dossier it was unlikely that a FISA warrant would have been approved. AND, perhaps more importantly, the clear collusion of Baker with Sussman to continue to bring the information from Glenn Simpson back into the FBI.

    The idea that the “rank and file” FBI are not implicated is clearly false. The entire edifice is broken and should be eliminated.

    Reply

