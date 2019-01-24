U.S. State Department Orders Some Diplomats To Leave Venezuela…

Posted on January 24, 2019 by

The U.S. Embassy is remaining open and staffed; however, the State Department has requested all non-emergency U.S. government employees to leave Venezuela.  Additionally, the U.S. embassy in Caracus is warning all American citizens to “strongly consider” departing the country while commercial flights are still available.

The security concerns surround a possibility an increasingly isolated dictator Nicolas Maduro may retaliate against Americans in Venezuela. National Security Adviser John Bolton discusses the current status.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered some U.S. government workers to leave Venezuela and said U.S. citizens should consider leaving the country, a day after Washington recognized an opposition politician as Venezuela’s president.

“We are taking this action based on our current assessment of the security situation in Venezuela. We have no plans to close the embassy,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Washington and gave U.S. embassy personnel three days to leave the country after President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.  (read more)

Additionally, Maduro has now stated he will close all Venezuela embassy locations within the United States….  That should be interesting.

  1. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 24, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Attention Democrats…pay attention. This is what socialism is really about.

    • Yadent says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

      No,no, you don’t understand. They didn’t do it correctly. Our socialist are smarter, more sophisticated………

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      They know that’s what it’s about. That’s what they want it to be about. The leaders in Congress anyway. Their sheeple, not so much.

      • BigMamaTEA says:
        January 24, 2019 at 10:52 pm

        The evil ones want to make “everyone equal” except themselves and their friends of course.

        Well, the only way to make “everyone equal” is to make everyone equally POOR. No matter how many times it’s been tried, by which ever society of the time, or country……it has never turned into a perfect utopia. (except for maybe for the dictator and his minions, at least for awhile.)

        Um…forgot to ask earlier….Did anyone see Muduro’s Generals standing with him anywhere the other day? They weren’t. That’s not a good sign for Maduoro.

        • Sherri Young says:
          January 24, 2019 at 11:37 pm

          There is a photo from a newspaper article. It shows Maduro’s top military brass lined up together and saying that they support Maduro.

        • Sherri Young says:
          January 24, 2019 at 11:51 pm

          Oops, I see 4sure posted that article below.

        • lftpm says:
          January 25, 2019 at 1:48 am

          Also noteworthy is that Canada and almost every Latin American country except Cuba and Bolivia have recognized Gaido as the legitimate interim presidente. Unless China and Russia send troops and arms to Maduro pretty quickly, his military is probably going to give some thought to switching sides.

  2. Elric VIII says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Place your bets! How many Venezuelans now in the U.S. will return to the Socialist Paradise of Venezuela, and how many will try to remain here? My money is on very few returning voluntarily.

  3. 335blues says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Communist pig.

  4. 4sure says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    NYT describing the situation. Military leaders supporting Maduro.

  5. andyocoregon says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    The’d better get out now while the gettin’ is good.

  6. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    The Marines always send in a NEO Operations company in these situations.
    I.E. Non-Combatent Evacuations Operaters. Marines are in charge of protecting all US Embassies.

    I was in charge of such a company. We were very well trained.
    We evacuated emabassys, rescued downed pilots, riot control, were trained for any evacuation contingency. Depending on distance, retrieved stranded .Americans

    This was a big issue with Benghazi. They “did not” send in the NEO Ops team to get them out. Even though it was not a US Embassy compound, we could have still got them out. That was our job.

    They left them stranded.

    • andyocoregon says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      Hillary ordered the Marines to stand down and Obama was fast asleep with dreams of Las Vegas sugar plum fairies.

    • FofBW says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Non-combatent? Did you go in with some kind of protection I hope?

      PS. I was a MSG in Frankfurt 1970 – 72.

      Totally agree on Benghazi.

    • Hmmm... says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      I grew up outside of the US. There was a period of instability that had the potential to spiral out of control. Our school had drills where everyone went to the soccer field where helicopters would take us to an aircraft carrier positioned off shore if the situation escalated. Made me very appreciative of the work that you did and the USA.

    • Mike says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Thanks for the info Gunny, and for your service.
      Since we now have a POTUS with balls, I assume the Marines will have air support if needed. Since I have not heard of any US Carrier Group in the area I would guess we have “assets” staged in the neighborhood, Brazil, etc.
      What do you think gunny, if you can comment without spilling the beans?

      • Bob’s Brown Ear says:
        January 24, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        Much closer than Brazil and with folks we have maintained a very good relationship ship with since the Pablo days. Cucuta would be a good first guess.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        January 24, 2019 at 10:26 pm

        The support comes from LHA’s…….Dedicated ships designed for Helocopters and Harrier the jets.

        They are smaller than the big carriers and are everywhere in the world…They are constantly on a 6 month rotation .They can send one or more from the Carribean or Pendleton quickly

        The Marines have their own jets and helos to fully support them in any situation

      • lemmus1 says:
        January 24, 2019 at 11:24 pm

        AFAIK, Air ‘support’ is fully integrated into every Marine combat mission.

        iirc, the 4th Fleet at Mayport (Jacksonville) would have operational control under SouthCom. It will have any necessary assets transferred to it if a crisis escalates. There are normally no combats ships assigned, only the relief ship Comfort and several CG ships are normally deployed in the Caribbean. Contrary to some You-Tube videos, there appears to be no evidence of a naval build-up there in the recent past.

        SouthCom has all the necessary forces needed for any such support readily available to it including the carriers in refit at Norfolk and San Diego. Mayport is not currently nuclear carrier-capable but DoD has an upgrade in progress. Airbases throughout the SE US are well within range. Plus we would likely have friendly bases available much closer.

        Keep in mind that the Venezuelan military is politicized and largely equipped for civilian suppression and border defense. I worked intermittently at a few of their bases a couple decades ago and it was a barely functional organization, imnsho. iirc they acquired a few Russian export model SU-30s (think early F-15/F-18) under Chavez. They would be ineffective in combat against F-22 or F-35 fighters. The number of Americans and allied civilians there is very low and concentrated in a few locations. Most have long departed.

        And then you have to consider that although the senior commanders are nominally supporting Maduro, there have been several attempted coups we know of and their cohesion is likely to disintegrate as the situation deteriorates.

        My expectation is that the situation will quickly resolve itself. Maduro rules now mainly by force and that is no longer enough. It should not require US feet on the ground except as Gunny described for an evacuation. Maduro is stupid but hopefully not stupid enough to pull an Iranian Embassy type stunt.

    • Rodney Short says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Thank you for your service and sacrafices defending our freedom Gunny66

    • czarowniczy says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Yes, Marines protect the Embassy but NEO-NISH is frequently a joint operation. I (Army) did NEO-NISH planning with the Navy AIC that had USMA and USAF elements and we supported a Small Boat Unit. We also did the plans to include Army, Navy and AF helicopters and fixed wing ops.
      My last mission was the Congo extraction where we were charged with getting the civilians out that ignored their 1st and 2nd warnings and didn’t go to their pre-arranged rally and extraction points. It was the Clinton years though and by the time the permission to ‘go’ came through there wasn’t room at the assigned airport there so the French, I believe it was, obligingly pulled them out.

      • Mike says:
        January 24, 2019 at 10:23 pm

        Thank you too Czar.

        • czarowniczy says:
          January 24, 2019 at 10:32 pm

          Thanks top all of you for paying me for a job that was so much fun I’d have paid to do it. And thanks again as since my retirement those retirement and disability checks have hit right on time each month.

      • olderwiser21 says:
        January 24, 2019 at 11:07 pm

        Czar – Wow! You guys are all so amazing. I love hearing all your stories. Thank you for you service as well.

        • czarowniczy says:
          January 24, 2019 at 11:40 pm

          I had the extreme luck of being in the right place at the right time. A Navy Res Captain I worked with convinced me in the early 90s to have myself attached to his unit and it was a wild hayride for the duration. A tip of the old headgear to CPT C, he’s on here every now and then, for a fun trip. AND THEY ACTUALLY PAID ME TO DO THIS!

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      Gosh, Gunny – I knew I liked you! Thank you for that personal info – so interesting and impressive, if I might say so. And, yes – Benghazi stunk to high heaven and we all know it.

  7. Caius Lowell says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I hope they leave all the Obama-era diplomats to stay, to see the fruits of their socialist efforts — the ones who survive can tell the story.

  8. Latina says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    If I could ask Trump ONE thing and one thing only, it would be to send Ocasio Cortezuela as US Ambassador to Venezuela. Do it Do iT!

    • Blind no longer says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      I hope every conservative media person starts asking little Miss Tuffy about the policies in Venezuela and where they went wrong. Make her defend her socialist agenda and ideas within the backdrop of the failed socialist state there! I wanna hear what she’s got to say about it!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s start challenging these young whipper snappers!!!

  9. auscitizenmom says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    If anything happens to the diplomat who stays, there will be hearings on top of hearings that will completely drown out Benghazi.

  10. jeans2nd says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    John Bolton tonight with Trish Regan “Civil society is collapsing” “Rank and file military are staying in their barracks” “Maduro cannot count on his military to follow orders” 9:54

    Bolton has oil companies ready to move in and help

    • WES says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:57 pm

      Jean: I would be very wary of what Bolton says. He has been wrong more than he has been right!

      Don’t understand estimate the loyality of the army and police. They are the chief benefficaries of socialism!

  11. Drain the swamp says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    I smell a civil war

    • sickconservative says:
      January 24, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Really it already started there but worry about here.

      • Drain the swamp says:
        January 24, 2019 at 9:52 pm

        Why do you worry about here? The crazy socialists only make up like 1/4 – 1/3rd of the democratic party. And most of them are disarmed. I think the division is blow out of proportion by the media. Everyday Americans get along just fine as long as you dont talk about politics lol.

  12. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    When Hussein left his still-secret meeting with Fidel Castro in Cuba (#ReleaseThePhotos!), he traveled to Argentina. There, he told the South American schoolchildren that they were free to choose from among both Communist policies and liberal democratic policies–just like he did!

    And then he went home and started wiretapping Donald Trump to rig the election.

    Today, the South Americans of Venezuela chose liberty over the Coup-centric socialism of Obama, Chavez and Maduro.

    Attention, Poseurs: This is what real #Resistance looks like.

  13. Caius Lowell says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Socialism is putting a bus driver like Maduro in charge of Venezuela, or a community organizer like Obama (or Alinsky) in charge of the US…

  14. CNN_sucks says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    That’s what dictator does, they blame others for their own failure and culpability. Not their corruption and power greediness. Maduro and Piglosi came from same feather.

    • Blind no longer says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      “Let me give you a tip on a clue to men’s characters: the man who damns money has obtained it dishonorably; the man who respects it has earned it.”
      ― Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

  15. Joe says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    You won’t hear much from Piglosi the next 24 hours, she’ll be to busy trying to figure out how to get money and weapons to her socialist comrades in Venezuela.

    • Jan says:
      January 24, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      The House is on a 4-day vaca…That’s why you won’t be hearing from her, and the DS-MSM doesn’t cover it at all. How can you resolve the government shut-down AND she will not negotiate on the NO WALL. So support our President. McTurtle won’t hang in there much longer. And McTurtle has yet to set out his plan for speeding up confirmations, judges or otherwise.

  16. emet says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    These just in: 9th Circuit sides with Maduro.
    Mrs. Maduro to appear on The View
    Kamala Harris says that Wakanda stands with Maduro, and promises to strengthen diplomatic relations.

  17. Fools Gold says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    The reds are showing you what they’ve been up 2 for the past 20 years. If you think Turkey is a half ass alliance you’re right. Erogodone should pay close attention before mouthing too much more. He to underestimates 60m+ deplorables with arms and itchy.

  18. BurmaShave2 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Hugo Chavez was legitimately elected in 1998. However, as subsequent elections were rigged and/or suborned and/or corrupted in order to further cement in place Chavez’s socialistic regime, the result was essentially a dictatorship, which passed on to Nicolas Maduro when Chavez died; but it always had at least a slight patina of an electoral basis. The irony now is that if it were not for the fact that Hugo Chavez took thorough pains to suborn the military to his will, Maduro would have been history long ago. But he is still in power because of the comprehensive protection of the Venezuelan military. In other words, in reality we back to another Latin American military dictatorship. The only difference is that this military dictatorship has the face of Nicolas Maduro instead of an upstart colonel.

  19. Nan says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I was in the Panama Canal Zone in 1963 during the riots against the US, on Rodman Naval Station. President Kennedy was in office. I was a high school student in the 9th grade, the daughter of Rodman’s medical officer. Fortunately I was never in danger, as I never left the Naval base, but a number of our friends were caught out in Panama City when the riots broke loose and some were injured before they made it back to the base. The entire base was on alert; and I’ll admit we were scared.

    Fortunately, things quieted down after a few days and nobody had to be evacuated. Seeing this situation in Venezuela now definitely brings back some unpleasant memories. It’s reassuring, however, that we now have President Trump running things. I just have the feeling that he has things under control.

    • Fools Gold says:
      January 24, 2019 at 10:54 pm

      Same may happen again dear but it’s in our Southern Hemisphere and now and Trump don’t play that schiff we played back then. If I were Venezuela military I wouldn’t try putting Americans thru hell. Folks there, and many of them have seen the light of socialism that beats them in the head daily.

  20. citizen817 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:44 pm

  21. Gov Jay says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    We elected an ex Marxist community organizer… Venezuela elected an ex bus driver… what could possibly go wrong?…

  22. JohnCarlson says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    MudHead best get his Cuban Amigos to give him mucho more money, and rapido, so he can pay his generals and maybe give them each another star and a raise. And in hard currency too.

  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    For those hoping the democrats will recognize the true results of socialism, stop hoping, they already know

    Sure, there’s a few young new ditzes in the halls of power who are true believers, but chalk that up to them being stupid as a rock

    But the vast majority of democrats know exactly where socialism leads, and knows damn well it’s a failed system that results in great human suffering

    They simply don’t care. The future of our nation isn’t taken into consideration by these people. Their only goal is the shorter term power they may receive by endorsing socialism, and if needed to extend that short term power, enacting an actual socialistic system

    America falling apart, being thrust into chaos and splintering at the seams in the future isn’t their concern. They want power, money and prestige and they want it now

    A stupid and/or brainwashed populace governed by self enriching miscreants is the perfect recipe for disaster, and we’re getting pretty damn close to the edge of the cliff

  24. Sentient says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    My congresswoman: whatever she thinks, the opposite is undoubtedly true.

  25. Keln says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    I am not going to share any opinion about Venezuela, because wtf do I know about Venezuela (other than I knew a 1st gen American Venezuelan who said people would poop on the streets there). Maybe that is a South American thing, because they do that in Ecuador too.

    Anyways, Socialism doesn’t work, bla bla…BUT THEY VOTED FOR IT.

    Don’t ask me to feel sorry for a bunch of people with a hundred years of proof that socialism doesn’t work, even in their own continent. I don’t. You voted it, you got it. Suck it up cupcakes (sorry, a cupcake costs $500 in Venezuela now).

    But I better never see a single American serviceman step a boot on the ground there just because their own people made terrible decisions.

    Yes Maduro is a dictator. So was Chavez. But they voted this crap in. It’s like bailing out Nazi Germany because Hitler sucked. Dude won elections.

    If a people want freedom, they have to take it. Otherwise they will never appreciate it. You can’t give it to them unearned. I hope we have learned this by now.

    With that said, I fully support President Trump’s position on this. Just disregard the tinpot dictator and recognize the interim guy.

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 25, 2019 at 12:01 am

      I hope DJT listens to you rather than the pentagon or they are libel to have us there for decades.

    • GB Bari says:
      January 25, 2019 at 12:06 am

      Yes Maduro is a dictator. So was Chavez. But they voted this crap in. It’s like bailing out Nazi Germany because Hitler sucked. Dude won elections.

      History Lesson: “Dude” also created the Brownshirts, the SS, and the Gestapo after he got into power. If you think the German people knowingly voted for **that** lovely trio of Thought Police/ Evil Assassins, then you are wackier than any $500 cupcake. The German people thought they were getting a cure for the hyper inflation and economic destruction from WWI (something else they didn’t vote for) that was killing them and their homeland.

      Please read up on 20th Century European History before making your comparisons. I might suggest “Der Fuehrer: Hitler’s Rise To Power” by Konrad Heiden (Houghton Mifflin, January 1, 1944) as a starter. The author was a German journalist living in Germany at the time of Hitlers ascent. It’s a long book but when you’re done you will know better and be able to win any argument about whether the German people “voted” for the Hitler that they got.

      • Keln says:
        January 25, 2019 at 1:29 am

        I wouldn’t call myself a history expert, since I majored in nuclear engineering, but I definitely seconded in history. And I knew this comment would bring you guys out.

        With that said…My comment was with respect to 1930s history. Germans voted for it. No matter that a helluvah lot of propaganda and political intimidation led to it, Germans still voted for it.

        The concept being…you get what you vote for and we are not here to bail you out when you mess up. It is up to you to seek truth and earn your freedom.

        I am pretty sure Venezuelans did not vote for starvation. I don’t need to read whatever book you propose to know how bad decisions like that will end up. Nobody ever votes for the worst possible outcome.

        I’ll admit, I led you into a trap. But I feel sorry for the fact that you feel superior pointing out the springs of the trap but you’re not realizing it was one. How pathetic sir. How could you possibly think, considering everything I have said, that I could possibly miss out on how Hitler got his way? Of course I know.

        And no matter how terrible the propaganda they are barraged with, it is ultimately, “The People” at fault.

        Now I have said all of this, how might it relate to our own country? Can you guess?

    • lemmus1 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 12:12 am

      Wish it were that simple.

      When I was last there in ’95, it was an Oligarchy with 1% living the high-life off the oil riches and millions living in shanties in the shadow of mansions. No real middle class except in the oil regions. Chavez, iirc, was just out of prison and reinstated as a Colonel after a first failed coup attempt. He promised the standard socialist dreams to the poor and they bought it. The rest is history.

      Yes, they voted for Chavez and his utopia. But you can’t hold an entire population educated largely to 3rd-grade levels of ‘knowing’ what they were voting for. It simply isn’t true. Keep in mind that socialism “worked” under Chavez for more than a decade. He nationalized the huge oil industry and used those riches to pay for his socialist utopia. He was re-elected iirc, three times with large majorities. It wasn’t until the oil prices collapsed that his utopia turned sour. He no longer had other peoples money to pay for all the socialist programs. He died of cancer leaving the mounting problems to his hand-picked successor – and here we are.

      No, except for evacuations if that becomes necessary, I don’t want to see US troops dying there. But that could be a problem. China has huge investments there and major debts owed them denominated in barrels of oil. Any new government is going to have serious problems immediately because their oil is no longer their own, their tourism industry no longer exists, and their agricultural economy lies in ruins. And they owe everyone and their brother.

      The revolution will happen, hopefully largely bloodless. It’s the 2nd revolution that I worry about when the new government can’t deliver – remember the Weimar Republic?

      • Keln says:
        January 25, 2019 at 1:36 am

        “3rd Grade Levels” are infinitely a higher grade education than the average Senator in ancient Rome…so, yes I can hold Venezuelans to a standard of basic human logic…not a thing that is even needed to be taught and no knowledge necessary.

        I also think it is disingenuous on your part to assume that the people of Venezuela did not know anything about their neighbors attempts at similar governments. I’ll admit, my experience in South America is limited, but in Asia it is widely traveled, including communist countries. And people know. The buzzwords are not new things. They know what is being sold. People aren’t stupid.

        With all of that said, I must assume my detractors are for another war, this time in South America. I think that is a bad idea. Not our job!

  26. Brant says:
    January 25, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Maybe Trump can suggest a fact finding trip for certain members of CONgress. They were all ready to go to Brussels, etc. Have the bus outside the Capitol and suggest Schitt, Cortez and others make a trip there.

    • lemmus1 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 12:28 am

      What I wouldn’t give to see all 535 congress critters compelled to live off the Venezuelan ‘economy’ for 90 days. Alongside the entire WH Press Corp of course. I could die happy.

  27. cripto says:
    January 25, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Here is an excellent article as background to current events in Venezuela that may answer some of your questions.
    “The Struggle for Control of Occupied Venezuela. January 23, 2019. On January 10, 2019,

    “according to articles 233, 333, and 350 of the Venezuelan Constitution, the populist socialist regime of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela legally ended, although President Maduro and those who have taken advantage of that government to systematically loot the country, have not yet accepted that reality.”

    https://www.csis.org/analysis/struggle-control-occupied-venezuela

  28. tigsmom says:
    January 25, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Will it be “Lord of the Flies”, or “Animal Farm” when the left cannibalizes themselves? VN is a Case study.

