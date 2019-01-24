Schumer and McConnell Amendments to Open Government Both Fail in Senate….

The McConnell (Republican) amendment to the appropriations bill which would have funded government, including funding for a border wall/fence, failed to pass the Senate.

One Democrat Senator (Joe Manchin) voted to support the republican plan.  Two Republicans (Mike Lee and Tom Cotton) voted against the Republican plan.

Next up…. The Chuck Schumer (Democrat) amendment to the appropriations bill, which would have funded government without including funding for a border wall/fence, also failed to pass the Senate.

However, six republican senators joined the Democrats: Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Corey Gardner, Lisa Murkowski, Johnny Isakson and Mitt Romney.

No Democrats voted against their plan.

WASHINGTON — Six Republican senators crossed the aisle on Thursday to vote for a Democratic measure to end the 34-day government shutdown, but the proposal still failed.

The Democratic measure, which would have reopened federal agencies until Feb. 8 but provided no funding for a border wall, was defeated in a 52-44 vote. Moments earlier, the Senate also failed to advance a Republican spending measure proposed by President Donald Trump that would have provided $5.7 billion for his border wall in exchange for temporary protections for so-called Dreamers brought illegally to the country as children. (more)

 

  1. Dude1394 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Tough to win a war when you have cowards and pussies on your side. “However, six republican senators joined the Democrats: Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Corey Gardner, Lisa Murkowski, Johnny Isakson and Mitt Romney.”

    • Ken Lawson says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      I don’t think they’re cowards. I think they’re evil enemies of our constitutional republic, wolves disguised as sheep. If they were just cowards they could be dealt with much easier than what needs to be done to deal with what they really are.

    • James Carpenter says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      Cowards and pussies are speed bumps.
      Traitors, those are the obstacles.
      SOP regrading obstacles?
      Go around.
      Or remove.

  2. Ackman420 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Bear down, Treepers! Our Lion has got this.

  3. Mari in SC (thankfully no longer MD) says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    THIS is why I never, ever, NEVER donate to the republicon senate or congressional committees and instead donate to individuals that I select.

    • decisiontime16 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      Mari, I lived in Md. most of my life and I completely understand your Treehouse ID. Beautiful state but Democrat run for the most part.

  4. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Lamar Alexander would be running for re-election in 2020
    Susan Collins would be running for re-election in 2020
    Corey Gardner would be running for re-election in 2020

  5. Rodney Short says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Time to call a spade a spade, make note of all who are not on Trumps agenda and 2020 run MAGA candidates against em with the Presidents backing of our MAGA candidates

    • lemmus1 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      Good luck with that.
      Collins is the only one running in ’20. POTUS has already stated he would support her.
      Alexander is retiring.
      None of the other 4 are up before ’22.

  6. lemmus1 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Lessons learned:

    1) 115th Congress Senate had 51 seats Republican majority with 6 clear RINOs:
    Flake/Corker/Murkowski/Collins/Isakson/Alexander

    2) 116th Congress Senate has 53 seats Republican majority with 6 clear RINOs:
    Romney(’18 class)/Gardner(’18 class)/Murkowski(’16 class)/Collins(’14 class)/Isakson(’16 class) /Alexander(’14 class) – Alexander has stated he will not run again in ’20.

    3) Senator Linsey Graham convinced Trump to offer his ‘Bridge Act’ as a compromise to end the shutdown, claiming he had the seven Dem votes needed to pass it. Trump will stop listening to him.

    4) All of us who faulted McConnell for not using the ‘nuke’ option during the ‘lame duck’ session to pass the wall funding must now understand why. He never had the votes. He is ‘Majority Leader’ in name only and Schumer knows it – so does Romney. Dems + RINOs control both chambers.

    5) In the House, Minority Leader McCarthy has failed to submit a bill to override Pelosi on SOTU. Without a bill, no Discharge Petition is possible. McCarthy is Ryan by another name.

    6) Contrary to our hopes and belief, Rasmussen reports the polls moving away from POTUS. Discount them all you want, Rasmussen has consistently been the best poll for us.

    7) POTUS still has options but they narrowed with the Senate vote. The RINO vote isolated him.

    Today was not a good day but the world didn’t end. My hope remains that POTUS will stand his ground on the funding, and McConnell will block any further Senate vote without such. Why he agreed to give Schumer a vote on the CR is the real question in this morass.

    POTUS will build the wall one way or the other, but the political costs just went up. If he chooses to use an EO, he will have to defy numerous District Court stay orders in order to do so. He may also use his existing authority to build it without using an EO. We have little idea where Barr will stand on either but Barr has consistently supported Presidential prerogatives. I would not expect POTUS to move before Barr is in place. That implies at least two more weeks of shut-down politics before we see a real move from POTUS. Imnsho.

    • meow4me2 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:50 pm

      I suspect McConnell did the vote, knowing he’d have RINO defectors, to show the President that McConnell thinks he can’t win unless he does what McConnell wants.

    • James Carpenter says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      Our channel to safe harbor is narrowing and seas are building in the approach. Pray we don’t pitchpole. The sharky Uniparty is acting like they smell blood in the water.

  7. rustybritches says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    The President just did an EO on border funding TEE HEE those traitors didn’t win after all
    and they will be returning some border crossers back to mexico tomorrow and after today If I was any of the stupid judges who try to stop him, I would think twice before doing so.. Not safe to cross the Lion more than once.. I truly feel sorry for the 6 slime bags who couldn’t wait to cut the Presidents throat by voting against him especially Romney What a turkey he is> shame on him
    and I just wish that Ann Coulter would just shut the heck up because every time she comes out with a stupid rant against what is trying to do and then he finally decides to do what he had been planning all along The media give her the credit for him doing it. and that’s stupid. Ann Please I dont care about how anyone else feels about you , but for too long I have watched you boon dog him and I am really sick of it..

  8. erinsmemole says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    If you have any of the Coast Guard in the areas where we are considered “war zones”, flip them over to DOD. Then they should be able to get paid.

  9. JoD says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    MSM threatening that “our security” at airports is being jeopardized because of the shut down.
    Who the Hell cares!! You are pushing OPEN BORDERS, you Cretans!!

  10. thegoosefish says:
    January 24, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    I think the Senate bills brought things to a head. They spent quite a bit of time after the votes talking about how they needed to fund the salaries now and talk alternatives later. Either he does this (which I predicted 5 days ago) or the whole wall goes down in flames. These people working need pay. Simple as that. RIF all you want, but you can’t RIF air traffic controllers, TSA people, coast guard employees, etc. etc. the list goes on. Those people work every day. There is no easy solution.

    • thegoosefish says:
      January 24, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      by this I mean call it an emergency, take it out of the military budget (ok, some hurricane relief also) and let the Army Corps of Engineers do it. Get on with it by hook or by crook, you do your best, and angels can do no more. I don’t know of any way to get out of this morass. The Democrats have the upper hand, the Republicans didn’t want a wall to begin with, it’s just FUBAR. It should have been negotiated in the last budget negotiations.

