President Donald Trump Sends Letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi – UPDATE: Pelosi Responds….

President Donald Trump sends a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding concerns over the State of the Union and the temporary government shutdown. UPDATE: Speaker Pelosi responds; revokes initial invitation; refuses to call for joint session.
Dear Madam Speaker:
Thank you for your letter of January 3, 2019, sent to me long after the Shutdown began, inviting me to address the Nation on January 29th as to the State of the Union. As you know, I had already accepted your kind invitation, however, I then received another letter from you dated January 16, 2019, wherein you expressed concerns regarding security during the State of the Union Address due to the Shutdown. Even prior to asking, I was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service to explain that there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event. They have since confirmed this publicly.
Accordingly, there are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union Address. Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union.
I look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!
Sincerely,
That’s why I could never work with Feminazis, They are vicious.
U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 3.:
“He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjo0urn them to such Time as he shall think proper;”
President Trump has a very strong Constitutional authority in this matter. Nancy Pelosi is just being asinine. How far she will push it remains to be seen. I’m going to stock up on beer and popcorn.
Hold it at Mount Vernon, the home of the First President of the United States of America. Invite all of Congress and have it outside in hopefully horrible weather. So they know the conditions our troops, law enforcement, border control, ICE, etc. have to face each and every day.
It it time for us to take back our country and stop making these little snowflakes lives so easy. Nitwit Nancy and Cryin’ Chuckie, who haven’t had to worry about their next meal or rent check since they started at Congress 100 years ago, are living large. They don’t have to worry about security, cars or airport security.
Notice they always make sure they get paid first. Someone needs to hammer that daily. HOW DID THAT HAPPEN? SHAME ON THEM!
They continually tell us about Climate Change and yet they waste more plastic bottles in the swamp than anywhere on the planet, all funded by YOU! The one time they went eco-friendly in the cafeterias it was too hard on them and didn’t go so well. The Wimps Wimped Out.
Mr. President, it is time to tell the citizens the truth. We are broke. Heavily in debt and cannot pay our bills without going to the loan shark daily. Our credit rating is shot. You are doing everything you can to make us rich again, for all of us and our children, but the RESIST MOB is nasty and vicious and won’t go down easy.
Tell American that every illegal who crosses our border is one more American that isn’t going to get their Medicare and Social Security. People that paid into it all their lives and counted on it, and it won’t be there. It was all a scam, a ponzi scheme, just like ObamaCare. All lies. Congress has stolen it all, in a million shell games, and given it away to their cronies and their taxpayer funded tax exempt foundations and favored nations.
And they are still not happy. They still want more. 70%, 90%, it doesn’t matter. They will take it all.
I think that until we get a wall, we should end TSA. Why do we need them, when we are just letting anyone walk across our border? It is a huge expense, for what? Let the travelers pay the expense. I get no benefit our of them unless on the occasion I might travel by air. And the Cost Guard. Why do we need them or the CBP or ICE? Without border security on ALL BORDERS we will NEVER be secure.
Joint Base Andrews. Big hanger. Invite all Congress.
No, Mount Vernon is closest and the most historic place our historic President could give it. It would be quite the contrast for what would be an epic speech.
Outdoors, NO luxury for them. In fact, they can bring their own picnic blankets to sit on, since they like sit-ins so much..
Our President is in his 70’s. Do you REALLY want him exposed to horrible weather? Just to get back at Pelsoi?
Our President did this for almost 17 months straight, and will be hitting the road again soon for 2020. I’m not worried about him at all. It has nothing to do with Pelosi. This is about the State of The Nation from our elected President of the United States.
I am sorry to say I never visited Mount Vernon. It sounds like it would be interesting. An address by candlelight, how cool would that be?
Dumb. It’s January. It needs to be indoors where at least a few hundred can be seared.
And exactly how one do you think it takes Marine One to get to Andrews?
Mt. Vernon is not U.S. Government owned. It’s private, so it’s not something he can just do without and invite from them.
McCarthy and McConnell should accept immediately if Trump makes that invitation.
I suggested Mount Vernon as the setting yesterday? Monday?
Don’t give any advance script to anyone or any msm. Present it. E-Copies to Congress afterwards.
This would set a great precedent.
Great minds! I’ve been thinkin’ on it for awhile, and that has always been my pick.
https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/constitutional-convention
And yes on the speech. No one sees it in advance. Why should an elite group of people see it before the Citizens of the Nation to which it belongs?
Do Democrats not realize how petty and small this makes them all look?
Nope.
These are the same people who called in the paid anarchists to show up and make a circus out of Kavanaugh’s hearing. They are trashy, low, satanic, they have no shame. They LOVE anarchy
I really hope he is going to give the SOTU in the House chambers.
This has turned into a pure show of power now. Pelosi is gambling that she can DENY the President of the United States of America.
I hope he squashes her & her flunkies like the worms that they are.
I hope he does not attempt to do the SOTU in the House chambers. The Dems will do everything possible to humiliate him there. Do it “off campus” in a venue favorable to the President.
I am beginning to hate that b*tch.
Drunk Nancy is in a game of chicken with non-drinker Trump. My money’s on Trump.
Scott Adams said that Pelosi has now “released the kraken”, freeing up Trump to do whatever he now thinks needs to be done, to pull off the SotU.
Pelosi will have nothing but regrets . . .
THat is great.. did you do it Phil?… I saw the original pic…. tooooooooo funny!
As the “Reee…” grows louder and louder, Pelosi and her minions begin to scream in pain. Holding their hands over their ears does little good. Eventually the sound reaches the tipping point. Reeee!!!!!… And then, a la “Scanners”, Dem/Lib heads begin to explode.
REEEEEE!!!!!!
Oh Cari, he’s just toying with her! Like a lasar pointer and a kittycat!
He will have her eating xanax out of a pez dispenser!
Thank you for commenting here. Your input is valuable, and spot on.
It is the “PEOPLE’S HOUSE!” not Pelosi’s, nor a political party!
So now PDJT is saying the speech is cancelled? This is turning into a real farce. I don’t like it. This is keeping the American public from hearing “the state of the Union”.
She is a real… I can even say it, but you know what I mean.
I’m totally ticked off over the speaker of the house denying the president the use of our building to give the state of the union as required in the constitution. I’ve contacted my representative Tim burchett, sen lamar Alexander and keep trying to reach sen blackburn. Told them tired of the crime, tired of illegals killing Americans, tired of sending thousands of dollars each quarter in estimated taxes to support illegals to tune of hundreds of billions a year. It was very hard to keep from spewing obscenity but they ladies I talked to didn’t deserve that. Plenty of our representatives and senators do though.
Thanks for all you teaching me civility, thanks for all the information I get here.
Thank you to President Trump for standing up for me just a regular American.
“Great blotch on the country . . . Very, very negative part of history.” Tell it like it is, PDT.
I’m sure president Trump will have something in store for the nancester, however the bigger picture here is that most of the people that did not vote for Trump are just fine with what she is doing. We are in a war and the other side wants to win just as bad as we do.There has to be an end game here and whomever has the best hand will win.
With all these democrat investigations coming up and what is happening with this shutdown, something is going to have to give. I pray that President Trump has enough to bury them. All of them. Should be a hell of next few weeks.
wow Speaker Pelosi is now a true fascist…cant stand our President so disallows speech! SICK!!
Think president Trump should not trust standing there with his back turned on her. She is a sick person n could do anything poison wise to the president. Like Lincoln n John Wills Booth.
This is what it looks like when a businessperson (real world experience) battles a political careerist (zero real world experience). People are enraged by what Pelosi says and does, but Trump is winning everything that matters in this confrontation. I’m enjoying the show tremendously.
My question is will the msm televise the SOU if President Trump violates Pelosi’s closure letter? We all know the msm will side with Pelosi on the issue. I guess I’ll have to wait and see how far the msm is willing to go to support the resistance. Any discussions on the msm from here on will be how unpresidential President Trump is and how for the sake of decorum, decency and probity the House should refuse to allow the SOU. Just a wild guess.
Come on, Nancy…let your people vote on the resolution. Let’s see some Democrat solidarity. What are you afraid of?
President Trump is the strongest man I know. Don’t know how he does it. Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to her office. I think she thinks she’s Queen Nancy. The President should show up. He’s been assured safety is not the issue. Let the Sargeant of Arms deal with the President of the United States and the Commander in Chief. If Pelosi, Schumer and all the liberal wackos don’t want to show up, it will be obvious to the nation that they have no intention of working with the President for the good of our country.
Remember from “Art of the Deal,” the Trumpet always forecasts several outcomes to his endeavors.
He didn’t expect her to capitulate.
Well then, the president shall convene both houses. Have a nice day.
Bingo!
One could make the argument that its more vital than ever for a SOTU as if offers the opportunity for POTUS to address the conflict. he he
Guess it’s a good thing she didn’t go on her trip to Egypt. /s
She’s making a fool of herself.
Pelosi is just infantile. But those Democrats who disagree with her don’t seem to want to speak above a whisper.
Contrary to what Baby Pelosi thinks, Time is not on her side.
This is a golden opportunity for our President. He needs to do this rally-style…announce it will be held at some massive venue. This time the MSM will have no choice but to FINALLY report on the filled-to-capacity crowd as well as the amount of people outside the venue.
It needs be in a more serious format because SOTU is his chance to talk directly to We The People. The media will not cover a rally – they have stopped covering them lately, even FOX. They won’t take a rally seriously, IMHO.
President Donald Trump says he will do an “alternative” event after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked him from giving his State of the Union address during the government shutdown.
She, pelsoi is owned. She is doing what her puppet masters tell her to do. She is also senile and incapable of responding to the speech. The reason shumer stood next to her and their rebuttel was taped, she can’t stay on topic.
Pelosi is giving a deeply unconventional president the opportunity to be unconventional.
This will not work to her favor.
Nailed it! Controversy creates publicity.
The woman has delusions of grandeur, think the power of that position of Speaker of the House and the line of succession has done some crazy with her mind.
If the members of her own party don’t remove her as Speaker she will be the face of that party’s downfall.
Either it’s the delusion of grandeur or maybe one of those senior dementia diseases? What she’s doing is way beyond politics. Now I have to go research what Napoleon Complex means ’cause I think we might be looking at one of those situations. Maybe the House physician should make sure to have the straight-jacket ready, just in case.
Excellent comment I saw on another website on this subject:
Over the last couple of years, we have been witnessing the collective emotional breakdown of the Democrat Party as they try to remove President Trump from office. They cling to their twisted and failed political ideology with no direction, no plan, and no clue, with only their hatred of President Trump to bind them together.
Enabled and fed by the dishonest leftist media propagandists, they lash out like petulant adolescent children demanding respect, but deserving none. They wallow in their vulgar and violent hysteria; trapped in their tight little echo chamber, telling each other how clever and righteous they are and what rubes those are who disagree.
And they truly believe they are on a glorious crusade as they lead their herd of leftist lemmings into an ocean of political suicide. Wearing their ignorance like a badge of honor for all the world to see, these quixotic fools have learned nothing (and I mean nothing) from their biggest upset ever on November 8, 2016. I can only point and laugh.
Her Odiousness has yugely overstepped and could (should) lose her Speakership over this infantile tantrum. She is in no way equipped to deal with what’s coming from POTUS. Good times!
Good point.
Pelosi is a vermin, born out of the $hitpiles on public streets in San Francisco and Washington DC. It is time to exterminate her forever. Take the waste pile that was her body and place it the deepest toxic waste site there is. Let it be known publicly that all vermin will be disposed of.
It’s not her House, it’s our House!
Donald Trump is our CEO. He could provide us (America’s stockholders) with an “Annual Report” from the oval office. No grandstanding from legacy politicians. Profit and loss discussion. Where are we headed as a nation? What’s needed to achieve our goals.
Might start a trend and banish the SOTU to the dustbin of history.
(OANN boss has already said they will broadcast his speech no matter where it is given.)
I wonder how the State of the Union Address would look in Philadelphia, in Independence Hall.
