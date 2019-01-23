Magnanimous President Trump Delays State of the Union Address….

Wow. Unexpected.

1. This puts pressure on Pelosi to answer his compromise with one of her own

2. Trump acknowledges the separation of powers (something Obama did not)

3. The president shows a softer side, clearly addressing his key 2020 weakness

Well-played. And cost him nothing.

— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 24, 2019