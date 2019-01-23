Magnanimous President Trump Delays State of the Union Address….

A magnanimous and deferential President Trump announced via Twitter his intent to delay the State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown impasse is resolved…

(Source)

  1. WES says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Now we are back on the wall!

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 12:51 am

      I always enjoy how Trump trumps and it is obvious here. Sounds like the shutdown will be around a wee bit longer! and the democrats and especially Pelosi and Schumer will show up as even more clowns than ever. She thinks she is the queen or president and Schumer her clown. What a pair, and they are only underlining ripping off the fed workers, most of whom never thought those big salaries they earned would never disappear and so they never saved a dime like every other real worker. If shutdown long enough, many of non-essentials will have to quit and get a real job! That is the time to also remove unions from Congress as well. They are spending our money and never ask for our input and that has grown tiresome and must be understood that you are never again to waste our money or…
      She plays kiddy games while Trump is playing poker and ne’er the twain shall ever meet. It is OUR HOUSE and we want our President to speak his SOTU there and you don’t have to come and suck or bit your tongue or make faces proving you are still mentally a spoiled brat.

  2. Maquis says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Now Nan is holding the SOTU hostage and she can’t hide it.

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 24, 2019 at 12:52 am

      Maquis, no way because Trump is playing her like a fine piano and she thinks she is winning while losing. She is the hostage of her venom and nastiness and hate of our President and hence hate for we real American citizens.

      • AH_C, Boofer says:
        January 24, 2019 at 1:06 am

        Once again, Trump cut her neck and she doesn’t even know she’s bleeding.

        If that imagery is too bloody, that’s how her daughter attributed success to her mom – – cutting an opponent and they don’t even know they’re bleeding from the neck. Only in Underworld, Alex, only in Pedowood. Bwahaha

  3. WES says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    I do love that picture of the beagle looking for the fox!

  4. Canadatrump says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Lets see Pelosi is positioning the Demon party as:
    Anti-American radicals
    Illegal immigrants and foreign aid first
    American safety last
    American workers last
    Government employees last
    Intolerance first
    Partisan first
    Christians last
    And now presidential Trump will force her to $#!- on the Constitution or concede to his platform.
    Genius!

  5. GB Bari says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:47 am

    President Trump never fails to surprise us with an unexpected win by his uncanny ability to choose the option that gives him the best leverage.

  6. cycle1 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:47 am

  8. jkcinsalem says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Very smart move on PDJTs part. No need for a dust up over this.

  9. Tiffthis says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:55 am

    At this point, Nans IG account is full of people telling her to open the gov and stop with the photo ops. She also only has 250 followers, that’s really telling.

  10. JohnCarlson says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Clearly President Trump very much wanted to give his State of the Union speech to the nation, on time and on location … … and on budget, and now he doesn’t get to do that. I doubt he is happy about this. It’s not like he was afraid to give it and Pelosi inadvertently bailed him out. He may well still win the war, and many battles along the way, but this is not one of them.

    • AH_C, Boofer says:
      January 24, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Patience. You didn’t even see this one coming, so how do you know what tomorrow brings? 😉

      • JohnCarlson says:
        January 24, 2019 at 1:15 am

        There are a lot of things I don’t see coming and that bothers me, because it means I no more have a crystal ball than anyone else.

        As to patience – patience as a virtue is highly overrated.

        As Patton said – a good plan violently executed today is better than a ‘perfect’ plan executed next week.

  11. Shop says:
    January 24, 2019 at 12:59 am

    I have seen many comments on Twitter & MSM that PT caved and Pelosi won this round. That this shows that Pelosi knows how to play hardball with Trump.

    IMO, this is also a perception war. Any sign of weakness will be probed further. Pelosi and the Dems have the platform of the House where all spending emanates to continue their attacks. There will be much more of those coming in the next few months.

  12. G. Willikers says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:01 am

    The State of the Union Speech is going to sound so much better when the President has had a chance to tack on a proper eulogy to Justice Ginsburg to it.

  13. MaineCoon says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:07 am

    If we back this truck up….POTUS humiliates Nancy by yanking her military transport and tells her she can fly commercial…she retaliates by disinviting him to House for SOTU… and POTUS gets to postpone SOTU until he has Wall $$, and pending other big events to include… paychecks for govt workers, maybe China trade deal? I wonder if POTUS planed this out knowing how she’d respond?

  14. Mike diamond says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Nancy and the radical democrats should be tried for treason !!!!!! President Trump is the best President ever !Nancy is a disgrace!

  15. stablesort says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:16 am

    Your money or your life! Ok, here’s my money.
    Your Rolex or your life! Ok, here’s my Rolex.
    Your wife or your life! Ok, here’s my wife.

    Nancy isn’t reasonable now and will never be reasonable. It’s stupid to pretend otherwise. Oh, but they say “Others will now bring pressure upon Nancy”. Yeah just like all the reasonable Senators at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

  16. McGuffin says:
    January 24, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Hahaha Nan got Trumped.
    Trump won’t give SOTU until shut down is over.
    Shut down won’t be over until wall funding.
    Nan has to attend SOTU and listen to Trump boast of wall funding.

