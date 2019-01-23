Magnanimous President Trump Delays State of the Union Address….

A magnanimous and deferential President Trump announced via Twitter his intent to delay the State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown impasse is resolved…
Now we are back on the wall!
I always enjoy how Trump trumps and it is obvious here. Sounds like the shutdown will be around a wee bit longer! and the democrats and especially Pelosi and Schumer will show up as even more clowns than ever. She thinks she is the queen or president and Schumer her clown. What a pair, and they are only underlining ripping off the fed workers, most of whom never thought those big salaries they earned would never disappear and so they never saved a dime like every other real worker. If shutdown long enough, many of non-essentials will have to quit and get a real job! That is the time to also remove unions from Congress as well. They are spending our money and never ask for our input and that has grown tiresome and must be understood that you are never again to waste our money or…
She plays kiddy games while Trump is playing poker and ne’er the twain shall ever meet. It is OUR HOUSE and we want our President to speak his SOTU there and you don’t have to come and suck or bit your tongue or make faces proving you are still mentally a spoiled brat.
Now Nan is holding the SOTU hostage and she can’t hide it.
Maquis, no way because Trump is playing her like a fine piano and she thinks she is winning while losing. She is the hostage of her venom and nastiness and hate of our President and hence hate for we real American citizens.
Once again, Trump cut her neck and she doesn’t even know she’s bleeding.
If that imagery is too bloody, that’s how her daughter attributed success to her mom – – cutting an opponent and they don’t even know they’re bleeding from the neck. Only in Underworld, Alex, only in Pedowood. Bwahaha
I do love that picture of the beagle looking for the fox!
That beagle is actually on the trail of a Mountain Lion and won’t be too happy if he finds it.
Lets see Pelosi is positioning the Demon party as:
Anti-American radicals
Illegal immigrants and foreign aid first
American safety last
American workers last
Government employees last
Intolerance first
Partisan first
Christians last
And now presidential Trump will force her to $#!- on the Constitution or concede to his platform.
Genius!
President Trump never fails to surprise us with an unexpected win by his uncanny ability to choose the option that gives him the best leverage.
Very smart move on PDJTs part. No need for a dust up over this.
At this point, Nans IG account is full of people telling her to open the gov and stop with the photo ops. She also only has 250 followers, that’s really telling.
250 followers is about the same number Jim Jones had.
Clearly President Trump very much wanted to give his State of the Union speech to the nation, on time and on location … … and on budget, and now he doesn’t get to do that. I doubt he is happy about this. It’s not like he was afraid to give it and Pelosi inadvertently bailed him out. He may well still win the war, and many battles along the way, but this is not one of them.
Patience. You didn’t even see this one coming, so how do you know what tomorrow brings? 😉
There are a lot of things I don’t see coming and that bothers me, because it means I no more have a crystal ball than anyone else.
As to patience – patience as a virtue is highly overrated.
As Patton said – a good plan violently executed today is better than a ‘perfect’ plan executed next week.
I have seen many comments on Twitter & MSM that PT caved and Pelosi won this round. That this shows that Pelosi knows how to play hardball with Trump.
IMO, this is also a perception war. Any sign of weakness will be probed further. Pelosi and the Dems have the platform of the House where all spending emanates to continue their attacks. There will be much more of those coming in the next few months.
You are being too realistic. I’m not sure that’s much appreciated these parts.
What I meant about optics. The left is sneering and jeering and clapping and dancing. Make no mistake, this is a win for them.
They now view Pelosi as the strong horse. And it certainly boasts their morale. There being happy does not make me happy.
Pyrhic win. Again. And day by day, more #walkaway.
No it is not.
They were dancing and clapping about the Cohen Buzzfeed story so there is that to throw in the hopper too. For what is considered a victory by Democrats.
The State of the Union Speech is going to sound so much better when the President has had a chance to tack on a proper eulogy to Justice Ginsburg to it.
If we back this truck up….POTUS humiliates Nancy by yanking her military transport and tells her she can fly commercial…she retaliates by disinviting him to House for SOTU… and POTUS gets to postpone SOTU until he has Wall $$, and pending other big events to include… paychecks for govt workers, maybe China trade deal? I wonder if POTUS planed this out knowing how she’d respond?
Nancy and the radical democrats should be tried for treason !!!!!! President Trump is the best President ever !Nancy is a disgrace!
Your money or your life! Ok, here’s my money.
Your Rolex or your life! Ok, here’s my Rolex.
Your wife or your life! Ok, here’s my wife.
Nancy isn’t reasonable now and will never be reasonable. It’s stupid to pretend otherwise. Oh, but they say “Others will now bring pressure upon Nancy”. Yeah just like all the reasonable Senators at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
Hahaha Nan got Trumped.
Trump won’t give SOTU until shut down is over.
Shut down won’t be over until wall funding.
Nan has to attend SOTU and listen to Trump boast of wall funding.
