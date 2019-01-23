January 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #734

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 * * * 6 * * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech
Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”The LORD gives strength to his people; the LORD blesses his people with peace.”
—- Psalm 29:11 🌟
—-—–-
Praise: Sec Pompeo’s bold words to attendees at Davos via satellite
———
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for truth to come out about Justice Ginsberg sooner
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— for European Patriots and around the world–Stand for nationalism
— for Covington Kids vs Saul Alinsky disciples
— for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil (Domestic Terrorists?)
— for persecuted Christians here and around the world
— Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
I saw a clip of the young man facing the elder Indian and his eyes express a kindness toward his antagonizer. He is not smirking at all! I was astonished how the media twisted the whole thing around.
I agree.
Since the Opposition doesn’t know God’s Love, they don’t know what Love look like or feel like.
It is sad that all they know is Evil.
I still find it despicable that they’d prey on innocent kids. These MAGA kids are the real adults in the “room”.
It’s called “projection.” They project what they would feel in that situation onto someone else.
I agree. Not a smirk.
He was smiling nearly the whole time, confused at some points as #JerkWithDrum continued banging away in his face.
At first he seemed genuinely happy to be included by #Jerk, and respectful of #Jerk. After a while tho, he understood #Jerk was not there to include him, but to intimidate him.
He never smirked. But the EVIL MSM could not say “Assault Smile”, cuz that’s just a bridge too far, even for their most brainwashed Tools. So they had to lie and say “Assault Smirk”.
“Smirk” has at least a little bit of disrespectful intention behind it. And, you know, there’s nothing worse than disrespecting an Honorable Native Elder. LOL.
Gawd, these people are trash.
Pinewood Reservatin, I believe, had negative words to say about that guy. They said he is an extreme activist and he is NOT one of them and a troublemaker. So yes, just another fake war vet liberal activist. Shameful. I am Alaskan Native, he doesn’t represent me. He brings a very bad light to us in fact. And that’s a shame, could have been a beautiful moment but because of liberalism, wasn’t.
Pine Ridge Reservation
Much love. I’m sorry about the unnecessary division
“Must finally be done correctly. No Cave!”
Clearly sounds like the President is setting the table for a National Emergency declaration, soon, perhaps during the SOTU.
Ginsberg may have Stage III cancer, but the FBI has Stage VI corruption. I don’t wish death on her, but I do on them.
Vegas shooting shows FBI are useless idiots.
PDJT promised that we, the people, will be told the truth about Las Vegas some day.
I don’t believe that it had much to do with Paddock. ISIS claimed responsibility and the FBI denied that, in the early hours the morning after the shooting. It usually takes the FBI a few weeks to figure out anything.
Who do you believe?
Judge Nap? Really? Did he get a change of meds?
Napolitano’s support of the President swings like a perpetual motion pendulum.
I had to post this…..
El Jefe Trump
In other news, Hillary is still not their abuela 🙂
I really enjoyed watching Sarah take it the jerks. Hopefully she’ll still do it once in a while.
She could do a presser after the SOTU.
Finally! Moving toward no “press conferences”.
Thank you Jim Acosta!
As the Democrats suddenly became pro-war and pro-stay-in-Syria once POTUS wanted to withdraw the troops. now Dems are becoming “economy bad” gloomers despite the evidence:
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2019/01/22/democrats-sour-on-economy-as-shutdown-takes-hold/
December was a very tough month for both the markets and the media propaganda about the ‘at risk’ economy, so hopefully this data will come around. But it might not, and if it does not (provided the economy stays strong), this could be another instance of the Dems trying to will themselves into a bad outcome so that they can defeat their cognitive dissonance to vote against Trump in 2020 (despite a good economy).
Just something to keep tabs on moving forward. The TDS issues are so strong in the nation, and so stoked by the media, that “up is down” seems believable to Trump haters. No matter how irrational such a position might be, in reality.
Just to summarize the article and the poll it reports on, Dems’ feeling on the economy has tanked since November. And this tanking is affecting the total national sentiment on the economy, as the Dems weigh down the overall results.
Here is a video from the 2nd World Series against the 90s Braves.
Ryan Klesko breaks three bats against Mariano Rivera in one at bat. Even though the Braves are about to be swept in 4 by the Yankees, future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones can’t help but laugh (ninth inning of the 4-0 series sweep) at his teammate and give props to Mariano’s domination.
….And simply the greatest closer of all time, with a record 652 saves and five World Series championships. He may be the greatest player to wear a Yankee uniform since Babe Ruth.
#42 Enter Sandman a Tribute to Mariano Rivera & the Yankees
Big Picture: It is all about Wall Street against Main Street! Everything is stacked against the little guy/gal on main street! Only President Trump stands in the way!
“morally accurate”, no she’s not.
Ringworm and hookworm do not give 2 fks ( what Occasional Cortex said she doesn’t give ) about billionaires, millionaires, thousandaires or the stoney broke.
Funny stuff – ridicule is an awesome weapon. Dan Bongino goes after AOC. Who knew that people in Alabama with ringworm were the reason to defeat capitalism?
Go to 52:30 for continuous hilarity…
https://bongino.com/ep-899-they-cant-dig-their-way-out-of-this/
* Hat tip to G. Combs
Occasional Cortex did an interview on Monday and informs the world that it is going to end in 12 years and this is ‘like our WWII’….BUT….we already lived through WW II, (didn’t we??).
I know she’s a genius but the question is: How Stable is this genius Occasional Cortex?
Yeup! We are witnessing the future of our Democrat Party and our World….that will be ended in 12 years…or….maybe sooner…..
With Occasional Cortex seems like it is just all about “word slips”. A word slips here, a word slips there; what difference does it make in 12 years?
Always remember Boston University and bartenders in the Bronx!
About that 12 years thing..
Hubbie loves reading up on science and Climate Change and has told people for years that we are going into a phase of lower solar activity which is typical and it is not unusual climate change that the liberals bark on.
Then I saw this today…..there is our clue. This would be the reason why the Opposition has been pushing for climate change, and they are now panicking…..that they will lose money if they lose their fake climate change narrative.
Moron-Cortez gave it away by saying 12 years…..12 plus 2018 is 2030.
Well..well…well…. what do you know! The Opposition is going to lose their windfall as their time is running out if they can’t get us onboard with their fake climate change agenda within 12 year.
Thank you, Moron-Cortez for your gifted chatterbox. You inadvertently let the cat out of the bag.
Our thoughts are intense, and occasionally it is good to enjoy some levity. It’s nice to revisit Joe Dan. Hope more would pitch a dollar in his hat.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
Do you know who would be the biggest beneficiary if the Democrats are ever able to implement their dream of a “green new deal”?
Yep, Russia would love it.
It’s time to start investigating and spying on every politician that advocates for a “green new deal”, which is against the interests of the US and in the interest of Russia, Russia, Russia.
Is it worth writing to each Senate to vote against this NATO bill? $21 trillion was lost to Pentagon already. NATO was behind Obama’s disastrous Arab Spring and resultant Benghazi. NATO forces depend up to 75% of their funding on the USA. This is not acceptable! NATO then turns around and harms Americans.
The Gladio Project created what can only be termed covert Nazi leave-behind shadow government shadow orces throughout the major Western countries. NATO is very dangerous and is part of the enemy as dangerous as China and Russia itself. It’s Eaurope’s way of forming a super-power the way the EU was intended to counter the power of the USA.
Funding NATO is suicide.
Veto it anyway.
We can just fund at the average NATO funding rate. That’s fair.
To me, it is not just about funding NATO, but even more about agreements that we would have to join their defense in conflict.
wow. People need to spread this news.
House Dems prevented people from getting their paychecks!
Hopefully, President Trump retweets this and purposefully makes a spelling error. Then idiot MSM talking heads will cover the story thinking they’re the bright ones without realizing they got played. Morons literally fall for it every single time.
Wow! This is just a wow. Had not heard anything about this. We all need to contact our local news media and ask why they haven’t covered this. Our local media is making a really big deal out of area govt workers not being paid.
Most of that staggering $5.9 trillion has been flushed down the tubes, largely spent by the Pentagon Lunatic Asylum’s Bourbon General’s on their delusional Great Islamic Society Nation Building. Figuring $20 billion to build 1,000 miles of wall, $5.9 trillion would build almost 300,000 miles of wall, which is more than the 250,000 miles it is from the earth to the moon.
There must be another way to end this.
It’s my theory that bad apples in NATO countries who share technology such as Five Eyes are either using or leaked dangerous weaponry above and beyond guns. I wonder what else the CIA was running.
Below is a recent update on the Cuban US embassy strike that finally got approved for release by the DOD. The final verdict is that it was likely due to microwave weaponry that has been in use for decades and the Cuban embassy was only the most overt known.
UM Doctors Release Findings On ‘Sonic Attacks’ On US Diplomats Living In Cuba
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2018/12/12/um-doctors-release-findings-on-sonic-attacks-on-us-diplomats-living-in-cuba/
Go to the video on the link where Dr. Hoffer is interviewed along with other medical specialists on the panel. They state categorically based on tests done on the patients that it was NOT mass hysteria as reported by the mainstream.
Clearly, the deep state is worried about President Trump and both the attacks on the China US consulate too was also a threat. Hillary tweeted a veiled threat showing Lincoln on $ bill.
Another one….
Sheesh. Turns out one of the Covington boys who was trashed by the MSM has a granddad who is actually Native American….and was really a Vietnam Vet.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/grandfather-of-one-covington-student-is-actually-a-native-american-vietnam-veteran-unlike-nathan-phillips-family-responds-to-stolen-valor-shame-on-him/
NFL PLAYERS GUILTY OF RACIST FACECRIMES..
NFL players mock native american war paint faces..
AND SMIRK while doing it..
How can the NFL and FAKE NEWS – not to mention FAKE REFEREEING to rig games for corporate preferences – allow this insensitive, overt racism to go unchecked.. (No offense Tom.. oops.. I mean no targeting.. oops.. did it again.. oh well, nevermind..)..
The Saints need to stop crying. If their receiver had been watching the ball on the play that resulted in an interception in overtime, which set up the game winning field goal, instead of crying to the official, he could have caught that ball and won the freaking game. For some reason, nobody seems to have noticed that, while the ball was still in the air, he turned around and started complaining to the official while the ball came down right next to him and directly into the hands of the Rams defensive back, who was laying on the ground. Yes, if had been competing instead of complaining, he could have been a hero.
I support the Saints Fans..
The NFL robbed them in broad daylight – and in front of millions of people..
Just when I was about to forgive the NFL for kneeling.. They pull something like this..
Not worth watching rigged games.. Back to mowing the lawn on Sundays..
All the Saints receiver had to do was turn around and look for the ball, he could have caught it and ran to the end zone untouched. Instead, he decided to lobby the ref for a penalty while the play was still going on. The earlier “blown call” should have been long forgotten by now and the Saints should have won, but they didn’t because they didn’t make the play when it counted. I don’t think the ball was even catchable on the “blown call” play anyway. Also, if they had run the ball 3 times instead of passing they could have just about run out the clock. Btw, I was rooting for the Saints and I hate LA. I’m just calling it like I see it.
Sorry, no do-over for them.
The Saints (who I like and saw when in N.O. several years ago) had the ball first in O.T. They win the game with a touchdown-as you point out there were several intervening causes as to why they lost.
Awesome picture of Brady.
Playing with Memes tonight ? Whadda think ?
LOLROTF
Texian, Grandma, Sayit, the memes are so funny..!
This is the first one I made lol it was fun !
It’s PERFECT!!!!! Love the stuff it comment!
Can you imagine if he did this and ignored congress and literally went right to the people ? MSM would be screaming Unprecedented!!!!!!!!
I had been thinking the same thing.. Woodstock..? UNIONSTOCK..
At the Southern White House – Mar El Lago.. Podium stand facing the beach..
A boon for the Florida economy.. Better start booking your hotel rooms now..
From 8chan autists:
A former Democrat and current Trump supporter unloaded on Democrats. Jeffrey Peterson says the reason the Democrats will never support the border wall – the reason is that they are being paid off by the Mexican cartels.
And now it suddenly all clicks. I’m sure we all had our suspicions before, but back then we lacked the hints and clues and convictions that put this all together.
https://ca.reuters.com/article/topNews/idCAKCN1P92OS-OCATP
‘El Chapo’ paid former Mexican president $100 million bribe: trial witness
Vannity is in rare form tonight. It’s bad enough that he spends half the show repeating talking points that he’s already covered a thousand times and that he constantly interrupts his guests, now he’s playing clip after clip of himself talking.
He is not helpful. No wonder FOX News ratings drop significantly at 9pm now. I have no clue how you guys are able to watch/listen to him.
I have to believe this story is true…nothing elsemakes sense
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/former-democrat-the-truth-is-democrats-wont-build-wall-because-theyre-under-influence-of-mexican-mafia/
Kinda does make sense after seeing the extreme about-face they’ve all done on the border wall over the years. And they did it in unison. At the same time sending out the Propaganda that the term “Illegal” was somehow unjustified and hateful.
By precedent, that article should be enough evidence to launch a full scale counter intelligence investigation.
That’s why the dem-swine want a steel see-through barrier. It’s easier to pass absentee ballots and cash through the slots than tossing over a 30-ft concrete wall.
…and packages of drugs.
Grandma…..That is so disturbing when you think about it…..depending how wide the slats are people could put money and guns through there too….wonder how wide these STEEL slats are.
Boss…That really makes sense too!!
Jeffrey Peterson’s interview on OAN starts at the 5:14 mark and ends around 33:09. He talks about a lot of issues (NXIVM, Dem connection/funding to Mexican crime mafia, skybridge AZ project, new social network mobile.co he is working on, his past work for Dem party, etc). He sounds credible to me. This should at least be investigated.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ef2mj9sqaRI&feature=youtu.be
So, PT should feel a lot better now. I just reviewed The Occasional Cortex’s town hall at Riverside Church presented during Hannity’s show tonight, and realized when she was talking about billionaires being immoral, I saw the price tag on the bottom of her new shoe.
Shop on, Sandy!
Once she gets established as the Mouthpiece of the Dem Party that has a supportive group of admirers, they’ll get her to spew whatever garbage message they want to peddle. Bank, Wall Street Bailouts, whatever, she’ll do it for ’em if they can position her correctly.
Never seen a tool that looked more like a tool than Shopper Sandy.
I still can hardly believe that when Nathan Phillips got out of the Marines (actually Marine Reserve, not active duty Marines) he was only an E1. Even Occasional Cortex would have made at least E3.
Dunno.
I would rather be waterboarded than have to listen to more than a minute of that. It ain’t exactly Lord of the Dance.
McConnell gave up his leverage yesterday. He threw away a winning hand.
…just like a true Uni Party member does. And he thinks we are stupid to not see that.
Rut Roh.
China’s current economic condition from the perspective of a South African economist specializing in China and with access to upper-level govt. officials there. It gets very good as far as details, figures, and Chinese economic strategy around the 30-minute mark.
34:34
I think 70% of manufacturing is private
34:38
owned those guys are exporting to the
34:40
United States and to the rest of the
34:42
world very exposed to the trade war they
34:46
are looking down the barrel of the gun
34:47
of the trade war it’s not the
34:49
state-owned companies that build roads
34:51
and bridges it’s it’s the increasingly
34:54
important part of the economy which is
34:56
the private guys that are creating the
34:58
jobs for the University graduates that
35:01
are creating the high value-added
35:03
services jobs that are involved in the
35:05
new economy that are involved in
35:07
robotics and artificial intelligence and
35:09
so on it’s those companies that I think
Hmmmm
A lot of this information has already been out there. Not sure of the ‘gottcha’ here. Wasn’t Felix Sater another person inserted by the opposition party?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-22/buzzfeed-throws-hail-mary-publishes-new-trump-tower-moscow-docs
Is our favorite Indian ,Nathan, even a Veteran at all? As best I can recall that took 180 days of active duty and if he was in the Marine Reserve did he even have that ?
