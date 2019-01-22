Tuesday January 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
BLOOD MOON 2019, DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK.
January 22: On this day in US history, in 1946 President Harry Truman sets up the Central Intelligence Agency and in 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court decision legalizes most abortions, Make of it what you will!
Moses And The Prophets
Now our Lord, when on earth, encouraged, indeed He even challenged His audiences to “Search the Scriptures” for themselves (John 5:39). Indeed since God revealed Himself and His plan of salvation in the written Word, we are responsible, each one for himself to study the Scriptures. When the rich man Dives begged Abraham to be allowed to go and warn his five brothers about the horrors of hell, Abraham replied, “They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them”. And when the rich man urged that a word from him would be more effective, Abraham answered, “If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead” (Luke 16:29,31).
Don’t depend upon your clergyman, my dear friend, to interpret the Scriptures for you. See for yourself what God says in His Word. For “every one of us shall give an account of himself to God”, says Romans 14:12. And it won’t be enough in that day to say, my minister or my priest told me so and so. You are responsible, you, to search the Scriptures for yourself, to see whether these things are so.
Why don’t you search the Scriptures, especially the epistles of Paul, our apostle. For it is Paul who says, “For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the Apostle of the Gentiles [Nations], I magnify mine office” (Rom.11:13). Learn in his epistles this mystery among the Gentiles which is Christ in you the hope of glory and how it is that Christ’s death on Calvary’s cross can save you.
“In Whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph.1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/moses-and-the-prophets/
John 5:39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.
Luke 16:29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.
31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Curious videos about “The Hammer” and Obama Brenan Clapper looking at texts email and financials on then citizen Trump and many others Including John Roberts and a Fisa Judge. Not sure how much is fact except that they whistle blower gave FBI testimony and was mentioned in Strok/Page text exchanges. Maily the whole Russian Pee Pee thing was just a cover (look Here) not over here because we have been doing this for years already. Strange indeed. I mean for me it actually helps explain why this crap (fisa) ever happened.
I should have made last night’s excerpt shorter, thus this is.
Excerpt #2
continuing with my prologue to Kipling:
Here we are, 97 years since that time in your own life back then when a godly and higher Benevolent Holy Spirit of Heaven’s Understanding, Truth and Wisdom somehow got a spiritual moment’s possession of your hand, your heart and your mind of understanding (I suspect that being the gift of God given to you to write what you did in 1919,) and you wrote THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS…truth spoken as it was needed back then and as it is desperately needed to be refreshed and recognized here in our day and present time.
World War I had ended. So be it! So be it! All was finally quiet on the Western Front after incomprehensible, great and terrible sorrows of that time of war’s unimaginable loss and agonizing pain of insufferable, bloody horror. But the whole world at large back then did not have one, single clue as to the next upcoming and larger War just a mere few years down the timeline and history of God’s Wounded Earth, a planet long-suffering in the travail of its crying and injured, bloodied womb. Yet once again it was made to suffer another horrible and incomprehensible blow in the form of World War II.
….continuing my poem section:
Rudyard, you, Milton, Alfred and James understood way back when all of you knew
And perceived the soul and thinking mind of your day, a time that very, rare mortals of few
Would come to recognize in our day here in America in this ganglionic determined year of
2016
That monster who strains, lies and works so hard to become our day’s Infernal Machine
Of an accursed thing that defies that Very First Face of all Eternal Truth and Holy Redemption
Of our God’s Creation now in polluted spiritual tones that express the essential hypertension
Of a falsehood that is of the evil sort you knew in your day, who would skillfully pretend
Some kind of theatrical arena and lying presentation of a device of an equalizing dividend
That will never pay its investors the profits of their investment that is but a shell game
One single thought – untrue to God – but yet is a spiritual inertial reference frame
A thing of natural physics that even Isaac Newton, a scientist of true faith in God who knew
What was what in the face of all the lies of his day presented by his time’s judicial review
Of those ignorant souls of science back then who understood nothing of their day’s higher
Greater, far more holy and proven higher Wisdom of a heavenly Emulsifier
Of a Supreme, advanced thing far beyond mortal, self-seeking minds of men
Great and magnanimous written words of God’s Own Executive Order Fountain Pen!
Yes, he was one of those rare souls who refused to take orders from the Church of England
and so said
Studying Biblical chronology and alchemy and set sails to fight voices of Science’s Dead
Angelle Staria 2015-2016
