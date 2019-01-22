President Trump Asks SCOTUS for Expedited Hearing on Census Citizenship Question…

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to bypass normal procedures and decide quickly about the status of a 2020 citizenship question on the Census.
Citing an emergency rule, Solicitor General Noel Francisco stated “the case is of such imperative public importance as to justify deviation from normal appellate practice and to require immediate determination in this Court.”
(WaPo) Last week, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman of New York ordered the administration to stop its plans to add the question to the survey. Furman said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross broke a “veritable smorgasbord” of federal rules by overriding the advice of career officials who said including the citizenship question was likely to cut down the response rate and make the census less accurate. (more)
The administration is informing the court the decision is needed by the end of June in order to meet the deadlines for printing the census reports. The solicitor general is proposing arguments for April if the court accepts the urgency request.
Will they ever learn that President Trump does not turn the other cheek?
HBD: And why not now a question as to citizenship that we used to have? Another reason to oust illegals!
Hold their feet to the FIRE, Mr. President!
I can still take a little more winning! 😉
Let’s see if someone still has Mr. there-are-no-Obama-judges’ balls in a vice.
If your referring to Justice Roberts, you don’t need a vice – you need tweezers.
PJ- excellent observation.
😂😂😂😂😂
Chief Justice was right, Obama appointed hacks – not judges. So –
Roberts has been given his orders and he doesn’t want this he sure as hell doesn’t want this if rbg retires this month.
Margaret, she probably is still in the hospital with pneumonia which probably could solve our problem about getting another candidate into the SC. Losing that lung lead to this condition and in her very weakened condition,who know????
POTUS could very well be shining a spotlight on the Supreme Court because of the Ginzberg controversy. Yesterday, FOX ran (and quickly retracted) a picture of Ginzberg showing an expiration date of 2019. If they have Ms Ruth on ice now, they surely aren’t looking to hear cases that draw attention to this fact!
Hmmm. It’s all very curious. I just tried searching for any news on her current status, and there’s NOTHING. All that comes up is the FauxNews graphics story, where they showed 2019 as the year off her death.
All that is being said is that she continues to work from home while recovering. Strange, that.
If you’re using Google Search, try another browser. Any bad news on RBG is going to get buried by Google.
Ruthie Robot is being debugged and isn’t quite yet ready for prime time. The droid should make her first public appearance in a month plus. I hate to say it but I feel the same about her as I did Mr. McStain. Some people are simply unforgivable.
AFAIK it only requires 4 justices to hear a case. Conservatives may be holding out till Ginsburg is gone as Roberts may/likely will screw this one up again.
Conservative judges may be playing along only to hear this once RBG is gone than it’s any easy 5-4 win.
No, without RBG it could well be a 4-4 split which would uphold the NY judge. Roberts cannot be trusted.
If RBG passes you will see an immediate impeachment started in the House. The Dem demand will be that Trump can’t name a new Justice while under impeachment, which they will string out forever.
Again Trump goes after the planks of the Globalist agenda. If one has to declare citizenship on the census, ten’s of millions of illegals and other non-citizens will not be sending them in. Tens of millions of illegals will not impact precincts lines and government find distribution.
precinct Iines and government fund distribution.
Losing millions of illegals could cost California a couple of House seats.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And definitely Kamala as prez.
That would be a dream come true @dd_dc
This ^^^ is the hill we’re fighting for.
Sorry, that comment was meant for sDee’s original post. But dd_sc has a nice thought, too.
Or 3 or 4 or 5. Maybe even more. And electoral votes. All that they never should have had in the first place.
Exactly,which is why the Dems do not want that question on the census. Probably not just California.
In reality, where rubber meets road, etc, the question probably doesn’t matter.
If someone fibs a little bit, who is to know? Wink, wink.
Assuming that there are 22 million illegal aliens here, as according to previous articles, that works out to be roughly 29-30 House seats, and probably the majority of them in cali. Several districts could also lose federal funding as well if the census numbers of illegals were not reported.
My take on the issue is if you are here illegally, you do not deserve to have legislative representation. Add the question to the census and then pull an obama by claiming they have already been printed, too bad nothing can be done to stop it.
Hey, so what if I’m a citizen from three galaxies away and I just flew in from Planet Dune to sell sand worms on the black market? You stick a census questionaire in front of my face or start asking a bunch of questions from a clip-board and I’m gonna tell you whatever I think you want to hear. You can’t prove shite on the fly either way in any case. I sure as Hell am not going to risk my lucrative enterprise, no sir!
I greatly depends on the distribution of those illegals as to how many seats it would affect.
WooHoo, Mr. President – Do not back down – Go get ’em!
What he should be asking the SCOTUS is how in blazes can a “District” judge make a ruling that applies to the entire country?
That’s exactly why they should take it. The census is National in scope. This is SCOTUS’s job. I don’t expect Roberts to take it on though. He’s Unipart/Globalist and doesn’t want the Court to look “political” (LOL), as if that is even possible anymore.
If they refuse to take it up and the WH defies a district judge ruling on a national issue then do we have, who was it, Andrew Jackson and the John Marshal made his decision now let him enforce it scenario?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“of federal rules by overriding the advice of career officials who said including the citizenship question was likely to cut down the response rate”
Yeah, cut down the response rate of illegal aliens and non-citizens, who have absolutely no right to be counted
Typical, “career officials” advise against it. It’s those career officials who love big government and could care less who’s counted
“couldn’t care less”
alliwant,both ways are correct as less in this case is a “no”.
Something about taxation without representation. As far as I know, non-citizens are not excused from paying taxes.
Then put two choices on it – citizen — non-citizen. Seems like that would be fair – count them, check if legal or illegal, then start deporting!
You are hilarious. The people of this country have been taxed without representation for a long time. The reps and senators represent their donors and only their donors. They only pay attention to their constituents when it is time to vote again.
Those career embeds, just like the MSM media, are the enemies of the people.
A sad state of America that such a thing is even questioned, let alone considered a Constitutional issue. The federal court system is a nightmare.
“This is a civil war.
But it’s not guns that make a civil war. It’s politics.
Guns are how a civil war ends. Politics is how it begins.
I know you’re all thinking about President Trump. ”
Daniel Greenfield. This Civil War
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2018/01/this-civil-war-my-south-carolina-tea.html
Good article, Thanks sDee.
If RBG were to pass in the next couple of weeks and with arguments possibly happening in April, does that give PT time to get Amy in to ensure we can offset any more possible “rogue” voting by Roberts?
I wonder if PT knows something we don’t??
Illegal’s dont have a right to anything let alone be counted as citizens. Correction:They have the right to leave.GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably 277 pages filled with “REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE”
It makes no sense that non-citizens would get representation in our government, which is what this is ultimately about. How many extra House reps does California have that they otherwise wouldn’t? 5 or 6?
Democrats want to make sure that our votes count about 1/3 of the votes of a sanctuary district’s citizen.
Democrats are literally destroying everything they can these days at an ever faster pace. Don’t like something? File a lawsuit. File another lawsuit. Don’t get your way? File a lawsuit or just ignore the law.
This won’t get resolved peacefully, unfortunately, short of secession, which I would argue liberals have already done unofficially.
Still don’t know how a district court judge has authority to make a decision to begin with.
Scott, I’m with you.
Does anyone know if these “rulings” simply come out of thin air because the judges have been asked to issue it, or has an actual case made it’s way to the court, been ruled on, and issued an opinion backing up the decision?
Article III, Section 2 provides that federal courts (all of them) have the authority to hear ONLY “cases”! It describes only ten(10) types of cases the courts can hear and “disputes with the President” is not one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROBERTS CAN BE “REMOVED” …
• POTUS is withholding his FISA-ABUSE LEVERAGE …
• Until he replaces Ginsberg …
• At which point we have a 5-3 Conservative Bench (excluding Roberts)
• Permitting AG Barr to investigate Roberts’ violation of his oath of office
• For permitting a corrupted FISA Court to participate in FISA Abuses
• Even after the Chief FISA Judge issued a 99-page report chronicling the FISA Abuses
• And Roberts took ZERO action to eliminate the Abuses or hold the Perps accountable
… At which point Roberts can “Remove” himself
… or be Prosecuted for Removal as the most corrupt Supreme Court Justice in HISTORY.
Precedent: Abe Fortas resigned during the Nixon Administration amidst investigations of his suspicious financial dealings and his wife.
Need 14 angry dem’s and atleast 3-4 rino’s to vote to impeach won’t happen. Crooked DOJ not gonna look into allegations either.
The one who has the ‘goods’ on him need to spill the beans. Let’s get it out in the open so that he can do the right thing.
Timing.
I was wondering about why there were no changes on the FISA court after that report. I knew Chief Justice Roberts is over the FISA court and responsible for its judges and any abuse of its laws. No one ever speaks about this! Wow.
IF Trump did that, he’d have to immediately declare martial law in the country to keep control of the raging leftist lunatics.
Better to arrest them all in the middle of the night on conspiracy, sedition, and other various charges.
It was definitely a violation of FISA rules when they failed to tell the court Hillary paid for the Pee Dossier.
does the hearing come with an RBG proof of life?
No kidding, how many years will she be recovering at home but working hard on the SCOTUS?
I can’t imagine where the Constitution prohibits asking if you’re a citizen on a census form
but then, Obamacare was never actually constitutional either. The rogue judges just decide what’s legal or not on their own.
Trump’s Hammer,
You are not describing the concept of our Constitution as one of “enumerated” powers only as we were given. The disrespectful treatment of it by legislators and judges is completely another question though.
Ask the question this way: “Where in the Constitution is there any authority for the federal government to ask if you are a citizen?”
Check out Art. 1, Section 2, clause 3 and see.
If it’s not there, then they do not have that permission from us to ask. To get that permission lawfully, an amendment is needed and the President is not involved in amendments.
“Secretary Wilbur Ross broke a “veritable smorgasbord” of federal rules by overriding the advice of career officials …”
OH THE HUMANITY!!!
The article made me hungry!!!
Thos “rules” probably have a lot of flexibility, that’s why they’re not called laws.
If Ross broke a “veritable smorgasbord” of federal rules…then by comaprison Obozo’s administration broke a veritable GSA-sized warehouse of federal rules.
A nation will not survive who cant ask if someone is a citizen!
Carrie, I was being coy. Honestly, under her current health circumstances I wouldn’t be shocked to hear that rbg has retired from everything any day now.
She’s very sick, and should step down and focus on her health.
She is too sick to focus on anything….that is the point.
“Obama judge” again.
President Trump, can use the citizenship question to enforce Article II of the 14th Amendment, thereby erasing all non-citizen votes.
Please explain?
Section II of the 14th Amendment states:
Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such State.
Basically, it says that votes by citizens shall not be trampled, or infringed, in any shape, way, or form. illegals voting, causes citizens votes to be negated, which is directly against the 14th Amendment, and all illegal votes will be erased, or not counted, thereby reinstating the citizens’ vote.
I don’t trust Roberts or Kavanaugh who seems to be Roberts’ boy now. They are both kicking controversial cases down the road. My guess is they vote against the question. However, we should only appropriate congressional seats based on “citizens” that are legal in a district. Could it be a can of worms either way?
Remember when Congress represented Americans? I don’t.
Look….I’m currently doing research using past Censuses. Many of them have all sorts of immigration info on them, like where born; when immigrated; where your parents were born; when were you naturalized.
Asking immigration questions was common on many past Censuses. No way it’s nor permitted.
Hell…the “long form” used NOW has the question!
Read this, grasshoppa! Just joking, but yes, read please! Very authoritative on your question:
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/census/
Preaching to the choir, we 🙂
Yes grasshopper. Anyone who does genealogy know this as fact!
Get it done!
Grand Idea.
Let’s see…how can we incite illegals to self deport?
Maybe we should have a system where all employers are required to verify the identities and citizenship status of all job applicants….which is already in place for persons born here…
What we wish to weed out are the twenty million illegals…probably more…in this nation…
If they can’t get a job they have no reason to stay….anchor baby or not…..
Any suggestions what we could do to force employers not to hire illegals?
Surely SOMETHING is in place….and being IGNORED?
Pack the anchor babies down the road and their families with them? Let them fill out the paperwork and prove educational and medical qualifications to enter this nation legally and minimize their utilization of the public dole?
Isn’t there some way to accomplish this?
Can this expedited procedure be used to get a faster ruling on DACA? It would light a fire under the Dems of their knew that SCOTUS was taking up DACA this term.
if they knew…
DACA is yet another illegality courtesy of barry soetoro….
I like it.
Hey, Supreme Court show you’re not working against Trump or the citizens’s interest. You just shunted aside one issue, rule on this matter of urgent importance.
..stevens is an enemy of the people….he allowed and continues to allow the abusers of the FISA their freedom…to reek more of their havoc upon America
I don’t trust anyone that the Bush clan first nominated to a position on any court. Why are most people so sure that Kavanaugh provides the swing vote in favor of conservatism or Trump?
Example:
In December 2018, as a swing vote, Kavanaugh joined Chief Justice Roberts and the court’s four more liberal justices to decline hearing cases brought by the states of Louisiana and Kansas, which sought to block women from choosing to receive Medicaid-funded medical care from Planned Parenthood clinics…
Kavanaugh cannot be trusted!
