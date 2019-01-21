President Donald Trump Lays Wreath Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr….

Earlier today President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington DC on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader.
[Proclamation] One hundred years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, the great Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., took to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and shared his vision of an America lifted from the “quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
His extraordinary message that momentous day in August of 1963 stirred to action Americans of every race and creed, and it continues to reverberate in the hearts and minds of patriotic citizens across our great land. Today, as we pause to mark the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we recommit ourselves to the advancement of equality and justice for all Americans, and to the full realization of his worthy dream.
In the United States of America, every citizen should have the opportunity to build a better and brighter future, and, as President, I am committed to expanding opportunity for all Americans. We have added more than 5 million new jobs to the economy over the past 2 years and unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and Americans without a high school degree have reached record lows.
Importantly, we have also worked tirelessly to reform our Nation’s criminal justice system, so that those who have been incarcerated and paid their debt to society are given a second chance at life. Last year, I was proud to sign into law the First Step Act, which will prepare inmates to successfully rejoin society and effect commonsense reforms to make our justice system fairer for all Americans. Through recidivism reduction programs that provide vocational training, education, and mental healthcare, non-violent offenders can have a chance at redemption and an opportunity to fulfill a better destiny.
We have also made great strides as a Nation, but we acknowledge that more work must be done for, in the words of Dr. King, “justice to roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.” United as one American family, we will not rest — and we will never be satisfied — until the promise of this great Nation is accessible to each American in each new generation. More than half a century after Dr. King’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, our Nation is mindful of its past, and we look forward to the future with unwavering optimism, inspired by the legacy of Dr. King and informed by his wisdom and vision. May the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the efforts we have made to fully effectuate his dream, remind us that faith and love unite us together as one great American family.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 21, 2019, as the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Holiday. On this day, I encourage all Americans to recommit themselves to Dr. King’s dream by engaging in acts of service to others, to their community, and to our Nation.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of January, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.
Doesn’t matter how we got here centuries ago,
we’re all in the same boat now.
Liberal MSM narrative is President Trump was there for 2 minutes.
Where’s Nancy, drinking wine in Napa?
Did msm say what the minimum stay is that qualifies for not receiving criticism?
Great things may be accomplished by flawed human beings. It is my hope that at some point we will once again universally recognize that the US Declaration of Independence carved in stone our first step on the path to the elimination of slavery in North America, and set our course unalterably to that end.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
It cannot have been stated any clearer.
Sharpton (earlier today): “He didn’t do anything to honor Dr. King”.
Libs tomorrow: “He didn’t really mean it!”
POTUS should have added: “I’m sorry the FBI harrassed and oppressed Dr. King for trying to do the right thing for our Nation. I can sympathize with the way he was treated by those we trust to protect us.
Every year on MLK Day I think this https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/821050144732971010
and don’t forget the FBI recorded MLK having sex with his wife. Comey was no better.
I still do not get the point of an all-white MLK monument? Was the artist trying to be racist?
Right, they built s monument to MLK and it’s racist because the stone is white.You are being sarcastic, I hope, or you are a progressive trolling us.
I do not think they have found a way to glue black stone to white stone yet.
I don’t think there is a whole lot of black marble that’s stable enough to carve a statue out of that will be exposed to the elements. Granite maybe? But then I guess the sculptor would be dissed for using an inferior stone to marble.
It never ceases to amaze me when some people attempt to claim MLK as their own, when their actions are entirely antithetical to his message.
He WAS a lifelong Republican, after all.
Hopefully, it was a good ceremony.
when the monument was announced, several years ago, it was when I was really observing how everything the Progs do is distorted or fiction. Like after I had learned about the Flight 93 Memorial. I thought, “how are they going to mess this up?”
Then, the story about the MLK jr. misquote arose. I at least felt good that I was getting able to predict Prog moves.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/erroneous-quote-on-mlk-memorial-to-be-removed/
One of the greatest speeches by Martin Luther King was made in April of 1967 and was called, “A Time to Break Silence”, where he denounced Lyndon Johnson’s ever expanding Vietnam War. Had he not been assassinated, I believe it is very likely he would have also been against Bush’s Iraq War, as was one Donald J. Trump. It is often true that great minds think alike.
And now you know why he was not in LBJ game plan.
Why he was ‘taken off the field’, you mean?
