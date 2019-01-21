January 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Adminstration Day #732

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 * * * 8 * * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech
Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 ”You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.” 🌟
— Psalm 119:114
—-—–-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for Covington Boys, for protection and to be fearless against lies and attacks
— non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and Crew-for reports and a clean Treehouse
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— Peace in America
—————————————————–
🦅 “When I took the Oath of Office, I swore to protect our country. And that is what I will always do, so help me God.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 15 people
Oh Grandma, I am so glad you got your prayer on here before I posted my piece below, something I’ve been working on for an hour or so to get it in some kind of good form for here.
But I didn’t want to post it before your prayer.
Blessings and you and yours have a great new week.
Me thinks you will understand what I write about Washington D.C. below. People here are very aware!
Shalom
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well Grandma, WP seems to be giving me hell again tonight. So I don’t see my piece posted here on this thread. Yet when I tried to repost it, WP says I’ve already posted it, but I don’t see it. I posted it as the second comment on here after your prayer.
So if you and our Treepers would like to read some excerpts from MY LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING, it is over on the Our Father Prayer thread. It describes a wicked Washington D.C. that our President is having to fight with every waking breath. I really wanted it on here, but WP is being the demon is can be. I can’t tell you how many times WP has not posted my comments on here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That happens to me, sometimes. Try adding something; one more word or sentence at the end, and then try posting, again, and be sure to hit “post comment” just ONE time.
I THINK it happens if you get impatient, or accidentally hit post comment twice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am extremely careful about that. It posted just fine over on the Our Father Prayer open thread. But I’ll try to add a letter, a few dots, something, because I really wanted to post that piece here on this thread.
You would not believe the trouble I have with WP posting here. Waaaay more than average.
But thanks, Dutch! Have a great new week. Hope you like my piece over on the other thread. You’ll understand what I am saying about Washington D.C. though some of the terms are difficult and not used very much in everyday vernacular, you’ll get the drift. Rudyard Kipling would certainly understand. Afterall, it was his poem, THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS that inspired me to write my “letter” to him.
Shalom
LikeLike
Okay Dutch, thx to your suggestion, it worked. I add a little paragraph at the top of the comment. Thanks a million. I’ll remember that little trick for now on.
One of the things I love about this t.house…there’s all kinds of people with good ideas and help. :-))
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always love to see your follow up “praying!”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh, but, but, but see, for a certain, hateful (and probably jealous) faction, it’s not about the economy any more because this great economy is not “their” economy. To them, it’s tainted because it has grown and come back on POTUS Trump’s watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, that element of so-called conservatives who do not like President Trump who is trying to bring jobs BACK to America – thanks a lot, Mitt Romney and others –
there was a new “opinion piece” by George Will against President Trump – I found it was just too sickening to peruse the thing entirely, just gleaning the essentials, I could ascertain it was the usual bilge . . . but bilge is really too nice a word!
George Will has gone through some kind of brainwashing or reeducation process – I thought at one time I actually enjoyed reading his column but now he seems like a nasty junior high school girl trying to hang onto her little posse of minions – what they used to call a “clique” I think.
LikeLike
CZ817: I wonder if (or when ) some of the President’s detractors finally acknowledge what’s attracting the ” invasion of the illegals ” is our booming economy and use it as another stick ? He’s already being blamed for the “early demise ” of an ocagenarian by her family !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Fricken hilarious
LikeLike
We have it in western Oregon. We’ve had no snow in the valley so far this winter and highs are in the low 50’s in the daytime. But I’m not complaining. Saves on the heating bills.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pelosi is practicing dereliction of duty as House Majority leader, partying at the Hamilton play in Puerto Rico and traipsing around the globe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
11,000,000 plus is with a whole lot of plus, as it’s at least 20,000,000 here illegally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am happy to see his crystal clear clarification. Now, can the rumors and intentionally spreads falsehoods be silenced? I hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Implement EVerify and watch the exodus!
LikeLiked by 4 people
For sure, and punish the employers who knowingly hire illegals. It’s so easy, and refusal to aggressively do it is a clear indication of the willingness of the deep state to continue illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some covers on your shoes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This tweet’s hilarious.
Doubt Nancy cares about the sh*t on the streets in S.F. tho. She’s holed up in her mansion outside of town – the one with a Big Wall around it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would have been sweet justice if some of last week’s Pelosi’s wall jumpers had left her some little piles of ‘love’ strewn about her yard….. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is a contract?
– Nancy Pelosi
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your being to kind john, she is still trying to figure out who Nancy is.
LikeLike
Our POTUS is a brat! I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
it is clear under Article II, Section 3 that the President does have the ability to tell Congress about the State of the Union in a way he sees fit. And also there is the implied duty for the President to report on the “State of the Union.”
She can;t stop him
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still 15 more minutes to view the blood moon! It is very cool!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes it is, but I am frozen solid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that blood moon (11:45PM) looks pretty cool from the Midwest.
I don’t remember seeing a red moon before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kept looking, here on the East Coast o Florida, and never saw a tinge of red. Darn.
LikeLike
Did you get he eclipse also?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always worth the time to watch that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The best First Lady we have ever had !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our First Lady is lovely, and I’m also grateful for her contributions 🙂 Thank you FLOTUS for all you bring to us
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad to see this-I of course will be rooting for the Rams, but it’s so good to see that POTUS and these guys are still friends. That Brady is just amazing. Two great games and POTUS is right-it will be a great SB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Curt Schilling is a total stud.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is really good! (7:57)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad we did not get Mittens, he may have been the 2nd worst. By getting Zero we got TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Quinnipiac Poll: Obama Worst President Since
WWII1776″
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think ‘legacies’ get BETTER, over time.
If THIS is the opinion of him 2 years out, its not like he can do anything NOW, to improve it.
All he can think is “Look at the bright side, I am still ahead of washisname, in office at start of depression, Hoover, wasn’t it?”
LikeLike
I didn’t know this. I’m so glad President Trump is making a difference.
In 2010, years before WikiLeaks emails exposed John Podesta’s dubious activities, Andrew Breitbart recognized Clinton’s campaign manager as one of the biggest, most corrupt figures in Washington, D.C.
Breitbart died of a heart attack in 2012 – an early death that many supporters believe is suspicious. The fact his coroner died of arsenic poisoning three months later only adds to the suspicions.
Did you know that Hollywood and the elitists covet children’s blood for something called Aden-chromes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing to see here, Folks, move along! Move along!
LikeLike
Daily Mail Online: Peter Thiel believes blood transfusions from the young could be key to living forever
LikeLiked by 1 person
not that I know much about that topic but a quick keyword search came up with these couple of explanatory links
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Adrenochrome
http://conspiracy.wikia.com/wiki/Adrenochrome
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a campaign slogan for Kirsten Gillebrand: “Making Dumb Blonde Jokes Great Again”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy Pelsoi to the House Speakership, parley-voo?
Nancy Pelsoi to the House Speakership, parley-voo?
She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
On her insanity has a full head lock
She can bag tens of millions by cutting many an underhanded deal
But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
And her mumbling cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
If she would just change her Depends underwear
Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
And American men and women to just get another bellyache
You might forget her “I’ll give you a dollar for the Wall!” yell
But you will never forget the House Speaker from hell
Hinky, dinky, parley-voo
LikeLike
Going to try to post this one more time on this thread. WP is not agreeing with me very well one more time…this is becoming an everyday battle with WP…anyway, if you read this, it means it posted this time. Am taking Dutch’s advice to try to add a letter or something, so this what I have written in this paragraph is just that. Crossed fingers!
**********************************************************
I am posting this excerpt from one of my pieces called A LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING. Yeah, I know he’s dead, but I was writing a letter to him as if he were here today or I was back in the past of 1919 when he wrote that awesome poem, THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS. That poem inspired me to write what I did, a piece way too long to post here, hence the excerpt.
You may ask what does all this have to do with Presidential politics? A lot actually, especially when you read my description of Washington D.C. I finished that piece 1.2016, BHO’s last year as an evil, hideously lying president. So much damage had been done to the nation by Obama and his thuggish, corrupt cronies and rule of law had been all but destroyed and cast aside in WDC. Well, this is 2 years later, Donald Trump is President now, but Washington D.C. is still the same ole Babylonian capitol city of everything I described in the words you are about to read. This description is the true, satanic face of our real enemy, an unseen enemy who rules in Washington D.C., that great bastion and modern day Babel (babbling) tower of evil that our President is having to fight against every waking breath.
Part of this gets a little deep and heady as I do use some terms not heard of much these days, but I figure that CTH members and Treepers are a pretty intelligent, well-informed group of people. This is definitely not the sweet and tender type poem I posted on the Our Father thread early am of yesterday. I may post another sweeter, gentler piece on the Our Father thread tonight. Not sure. But this one kind of bites. But WDC needs to be bitten and exposed for the corrupt capitol city that it is. The music is a bit hard-hitting, but it needs to match my words.
Tomorrow on this same Presidential thread, I will be another piece of this. It’s just too long for one posting. Think I’m going to post this on the Our Father thread too.
Anywhere, below is my excerpt from My letter to Rudyard Kipling.
*************************************
…part of my prologue to him:
Surely you must be turning over in your grave wanting to shout out your words again to this day’s corrupt, perverted, greedy, self-gratifying, socialistic generation! Many of the living of our day are as the walking dead, numbed to truth, ignorant of history and failing in the knowledge of such simple things as the rule of law and the protocols of righteous moral behavior.
Yes, I know that you wrote about and addressed the demi-gods and market powers of the world at large back in your day, a day in which the Fabian Society began to establish and pronounce its intended directive of what would become a worldwide agenda in later years, those evil axioms and socialistic principles that are now presently raging like a fire out of control here in our day of 2016! But Rudyard, I think you would have understood that this first principle lie began long before your day. Yes, I think you knew what was coming to the world.
Entire nations of this whole, present world are being destroyed today because of the roots of that wicked and evil agenda planted so long ago. I am brother to you here in this modern day. O! how I miss the likes of you! I wish I could have known you; but I am of a different and further time that our God has designated so that I must accept my own place in His time frame like everybody else.
—————————————————————-
……continuing in poetic form: and please note my prayer in stanza #2, remembering that God did answer a lot of peoples’ prayers and gave us DJT instead of HRC. Thank You God!
THE TABERNACLE OF A MODERN DAY DEMI-GOD
Washington D. C. is an unholy tabernacle of the worship of mortal, self-humanizing lies
That becoming a New Tower of Babel, thought to redesign and present an agenda meant to
………maximize
Its slowly evolving progression, hidden from mortality’s stupidity over these last few years
A dance of deceptive music that has skillfully aggrandized its political scratch for itching ears
All too willing and even eager to worship other than God and sacrifice godly
…….principles of truth and liberty
For the lust of a temporary, self-gratifying appeasement of a device of lower soul synergy
Being diplomatic and making concessions to the enemies of God to avoid that great conflict
Of facing the reality of their own sins, lies, greed and pride which Heaven would constrict
And expose that evil thing that is the darkness of the hearts of men and dogs in power
Who thought to construct for their defense against conviction their political martello tower
As if such tiny, finite breaths of mortal dust could rule their own world before the Creator’s
……First Perfect Design
Pretenders as they are promoting a figurative symbol and hope of lies and a regression line
Thinking, if only, if only…to make gullible eyes of mortals see a curve as a line to play
Sculpting an ideal not of real substance but of a simple, hollow paper-mache’
A little theater drama that mixes the potent wines of confusion with crafty lies
To reduce all the breath of the Earth to one homogeneous whole, yes, to propagandize
Their whole doctrine of a bastard, secular thrust and lust of the want of the flesh of our day
Of that first fallen heart who worships only himself and can only lead to exponential decay
Just to get unearned benefits and gifts for those users, takers and Rule of Law breakers
To satisfy, fall and bow down and joyfully worship the lying, deceitful policy makers
Of this day’s horrible and primary evil thing that was never destined to be America’s final
…….purpose and thrust
In which this great and terrible, dark day has cast off its first Truth of the Original Constitution
…….by lost and deluded souls who eschew truth and liberty as souls and minds of wanderlust
Today I pray to God in one last gasping breath and prayer of mercy to Him for our nation.
Lord, what or how do You want me to think in this dying hour of America’s consternation?!
A day of absolute confusion in which the average soul of this nation’s lost and deviant, carnal
……mind
Is trying to discern while facing a thousand lies that are unwound and undefined
Once again proposed as one more presented so-called new thing in Earth’s history that is but
……another disguised repeating situation
A long-term, skillfully devised machine and aberration of the truth as an Indoctrination
That is but the profusion of a hellish and demonically disturbed, secretly designed
……thought
Implemented today as a crafted, mortally built and purposed thing sown and overwrought
O God, You Who are higher than all of us mortal specks of dust; what am I supposed to think
As I walk on this stage of a great and terrible theater of a dying nation…in one terrible blink?
I am a weeping lover of the soul of our nation of America, one who painfully discerns
As a heart who loves Truth, Wisdom, Love and Mercy and mourns for her and turns
To Your higher Thought far above my little, insignificant breath in Your Great Universe
Struggling with a thousand fears about the loss of that Original Premise of Heaven’s First
……..Hand of a Transverse
Eternal Unit of Something that few this day are able to comprehend that is a spiritual forte’
Of a much greater substance than all overcoming our land, not some cheap corps de ballet
Of worthless entertainment that gratifies the flesh of mortality and gives them their thrill
While they do not begin to recognize that what they eat and drink and take in is but a
…….sanitary landfill?
My heart and spirit cries out this day hoping just to touch one or two, perhaps three souls
Who might actually listen to just a word or two I send them beyond all of today’s controls
Of this and that political realm and junk of the repetition defying the Art of History’s Sphere
That convicts our day’s voices swirling in deep waters of an ever-changing pamphleteer
And declares the same ole, same ole thing over and over again that cannot not lead to Truth
Lost, yet once again, as only You, God, in your Infinite Wisdom see as the foolishness of youth
Of Your Creation…surely, at some point, You must tire of all this like You did millennia ago
Time after time in Earth’s History as You revealed Yourself as First, Absolute Generalissimo!
…continuing on both threads early am tomorrow morning
LikeLike
Well, it worked. I THINK you might should check the site “guidelines”, as you may have gone over the word limit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have read the site’s guidelines, but I guess I missed that one. Thing is, I added a paragraph at the time, more words…yet it worked. But I’ll check the guidelines again. Thx
LikeLike
Okay, have just read the guidelines. No limit to number of words. And, it posted right away on the Our Father daily thread. Anyway deal is done thanks to your help.
LikeLike
When the Democrat’s measures were forming, they promised perpetual peace
They swore if we surrendered our Wall, the killings by drug gangs would cease
But when we gave up our Wall, they sold us, and delivered us bound to our foe
And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said “Hang all the Democrat devils you know”
-Kipling
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love your re-interpretation! Perfect!
Kipling would absolutely understand the dems of our day, but I think he would opine that they are more evil and are more full of vicious hatred than the fathers of the Fabian Society.
The liberal progressive dem party of our day is nothing but a bastard, deformed child of the Fabian Society.
Peace
LikeLike
testing
LikeLike
In case you missed it earlier, a succinct and clear explanation of why it’s critical to stop border drug laundering with a Wall. It’s not just illegals, it’s illegal operations. Please share and ask others to share exponentially! Drugs fund CIA clandestine operations and it’s time to cripple this wannabe agency that was originally rejected by military for intelligence.
MI16 also fingered as aider and abettor of Hollywood depravity.
WHY DRUG Epidemic Was Engineered by Deep State – Tentacles of the Deep State [2018] PART 2
LikeLike
I would say the week ends on great notes. Our POTUS kicking a on all fronts, and I am feeling confident.
Wishing all treepers will be boued up, with lots of confidence, as well. Also stocked up on popcorn, covfefe and winnamins, caused its gonna be interesting times, for sure.
God, I LOVE the taste of schedenfrude in the morning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Murderous illegals come to Reno Nevada.
#BuildTheWall
“Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead inside her home in Gardnerville Ranchos on Jan. 10. On Jan. 13, Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead in her home about a mile away.”
“Jerry David, 81, and his wife Sherri, 80, were found in their South Reno home on La Guardia Lane Wednesday afternoon. ”
“By mid-afternoon [Saturday], immigration officers verified that Martinez-Guzman, who had been in the Carson City area for approximately one year, was likely in the United States illegally and was detainable,”
https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2019/01/20/man-custody-south-reno-murders-jerry-and-sherri-david/2630903002/
https://mynews4.com/news/local/person-arrested-in-connection-to-south-reno-murders
LikeLike
A.O.C. has a new job.
LikeLike
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, some of my prayers have been answered….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person