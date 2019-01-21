January 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Adminstration Day #732

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

81 Responses to January 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Adminstration Day #732

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 * * * 8 * * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech
    Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 ”You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.” 🌟
    — Psalm 119:114
    —-—–-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — for Covington Boys, for protection and to be fearless against lies and attacks
    — non-essential gov’t workers to get jobs elsewhere
    — 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of our Beautiful American WALL
    — for Jan 2019 invaders to become disorganized
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and Crew-for reports and a clean Treehouse
    — for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
    — Peace in America
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “When I took the Oath of Office, I swore to protect our country. And that is what I will always do, so help me God.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Oh Grandma, I am so glad you got your prayer on here before I posted my piece below, something I’ve been working on for an hour or so to get it in some kind of good form for here.

      But I didn’t want to post it before your prayer.

      Blessings and you and yours have a great new week.

      Me thinks you will understand what I write about Washington D.C. below. People here are very aware!

      Shalom

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:34 am

      Well Grandma, WP seems to be giving me hell again tonight. So I don’t see my piece posted here on this thread. Yet when I tried to repost it, WP says I’ve already posted it, but I don’t see it. I posted it as the second comment on here after your prayer.

      So if you and our Treepers would like to read some excerpts from MY LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING, it is over on the Our Father Prayer thread. It describes a wicked Washington D.C. that our President is having to fight with every waking breath. I really wanted it on here, but WP is being the demon is can be. I can’t tell you how many times WP has not posted my comments on here.

      • Dutchman says:
        January 21, 2019 at 12:41 am

        That happens to me, sometimes. Try adding something; one more word or sentence at the end, and then try posting, again, and be sure to hit “post comment” just ONE time.

        I THINK it happens if you get impatient, or accidentally hit post comment twice.

        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 21, 2019 at 12:46 am

          I am extremely careful about that. It posted just fine over on the Our Father Prayer open thread. But I’ll try to add a letter, a few dots, something, because I really wanted to post that piece here on this thread.

          You would not believe the trouble I have with WP posting here. Waaaay more than average.

          But thanks, Dutch! Have a great new week. Hope you like my piece over on the other thread. You’ll understand what I am saying about Washington D.C. though some of the terms are difficult and not used very much in everyday vernacular, you’ll get the drift. Rudyard Kipling would certainly understand. Afterall, it was his poem, THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS that inspired me to write my “letter” to him.

          Shalom

        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 21, 2019 at 12:50 am

          Okay Dutch, thx to your suggestion, it worked. I add a little paragraph at the top of the comment. Thanks a million. I’ll remember that little trick for now on.

          One of the things I love about this t.house…there’s all kinds of people with good ideas and help. :-))

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Praying !

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Oh, but, but, but see, for a certain, hateful (and probably jealous) faction, it’s not about the economy any more because this great economy is not “their” economy. To them, it’s tainted because it has grown and come back on POTUS Trump’s watch.

      • suejeanne1 says:
        January 21, 2019 at 1:17 am

        Yes, that element of so-called conservatives who do not like President Trump who is trying to bring jobs BACK to America – thanks a lot, Mitt Romney and others –

        there was a new “opinion piece” by George Will against President Trump – I found it was just too sickening to peruse the thing entirely, just gleaning the essentials, I could ascertain it was the usual bilge . . . but bilge is really too nice a word!

        George Will has gone through some kind of brainwashing or reeducation process – I thought at one time I actually enjoyed reading his column but now he seems like a nasty junior high school girl trying to hang onto her little posse of minions – what they used to call a “clique” I think.

    • millwright says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:36 am

      CZ817: I wonder if (or when ) some of the President’s detractors finally acknowledge what’s attracting the ” invasion of the illegals ” is our booming economy and use it as another stick ? He’s already being blamed for the “early demise ” of an ocagenarian by her family !

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. Landslide says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Still 15 more minutes to view the blood moon! It is very cool!

  14. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:26 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • wendy forward says:
      January 21, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Glad to see this-I of course will be rooting for the Rams, but it’s so good to see that POTUS and these guys are still friends. That Brady is just amazing. Two great games and POTUS is right-it will be a great SB.

  19. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  20. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:29 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:30 am

    This is really good! (7:57)

  23. SR says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:34 am

  24. smurfette says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:40 am

    I didn’t know this. I’m so glad President Trump is making a difference.

    In 2010, years before WikiLeaks emails exposed John Podesta’s dubious activities, Andrew Breitbart recognized Clinton’s campaign manager as one of the biggest, most corrupt figures in Washington, D.C.

    Breitbart died of a heart attack in 2012 – an early death that many supporters believe is suspicious. The fact his coroner died of arsenic poisoning three months later only adds to the suspicions.

    Did you know that Hollywood and the elitists covet children’s blood for something called Aden-chromes?

  25. joeknuckles says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:43 am

    I have a campaign slogan for Kirsten Gillebrand: “Making Dumb Blonde Jokes Great Again”

  26. JohnCarlson says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Nancy Pelsoi to the House Speakership, parley-voo?
    Nancy Pelsoi to the House Speakership, parley-voo?
    She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
    On her insanity has a full head lock
    She can bag tens of millions by cutting many an underhanded deal
    But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
    She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
    And her mumbling cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
    She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
    When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
    If she would just change her Depends underwear
    Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
    She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
    And American men and women to just get another bellyache
    You might forget her “I’ll give you a dollar for the Wall!” yell
    But you will never forget the House Speaker from hell
    Hinky, dinky, parley-voo

  27. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Going to try to post this one more time on this thread. WP is not agreeing with me very well one more time…this is becoming an everyday battle with WP…anyway, if you read this, it means it posted this time. Am taking Dutch’s advice to try to add a letter or something, so this what I have written in this paragraph is just that. Crossed fingers!

    **********************************************************

    I am posting this excerpt from one of my pieces called A LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING. Yeah, I know he’s dead, but I was writing a letter to him as if he were here today or I was back in the past of 1919 when he wrote that awesome poem, THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS. That poem inspired me to write what I did, a piece way too long to post here, hence the excerpt.

    You may ask what does all this have to do with Presidential politics? A lot actually, especially when you read my description of Washington D.C. I finished that piece 1.2016, BHO’s last year as an evil, hideously lying president. So much damage had been done to the nation by Obama and his thuggish, corrupt cronies and rule of law had been all but destroyed and cast aside in WDC. Well, this is 2 years later, Donald Trump is President now, but Washington D.C. is still the same ole Babylonian capitol city of everything I described in the words you are about to read. This description is the true, satanic face of our real enemy, an unseen enemy who rules in Washington D.C., that great bastion and modern day Babel (babbling) tower of evil that our President is having to fight against every waking breath.

    Part of this gets a little deep and heady as I do use some terms not heard of much these days, but I figure that CTH members and Treepers are a pretty intelligent, well-informed group of people. This is definitely not the sweet and tender type poem I posted on the Our Father thread early am of yesterday. I may post another sweeter, gentler piece on the Our Father thread tonight. Not sure. But this one kind of bites. But WDC needs to be bitten and exposed for the corrupt capitol city that it is. The music is a bit hard-hitting, but it needs to match my words.

    Tomorrow on this same Presidential thread, I will be another piece of this. It’s just too long for one posting. Think I’m going to post this on the Our Father thread too.

    Anywhere, below is my excerpt from My letter to Rudyard Kipling.

    *************************************

    …part of my prologue to him:

    Surely you must be turning over in your grave wanting to shout out your words again to this day’s corrupt, perverted, greedy, self-gratifying, socialistic generation! Many of the living of our day are as the walking dead, numbed to truth, ignorant of history and failing in the knowledge of such simple things as the rule of law and the protocols of righteous moral behavior.

    Yes, I know that you wrote about and addressed the demi-gods and market powers of the world at large back in your day, a day in which the Fabian Society began to establish and pronounce its intended directive of what would become a worldwide agenda in later years, those evil axioms and socialistic principles that are now presently raging like a fire out of control here in our day of 2016! But Rudyard, I think you would have understood that this first principle lie began long before your day. Yes, I think you knew what was coming to the world.

    Entire nations of this whole, present world are being destroyed today because of the roots of that wicked and evil agenda planted so long ago. I am brother to you here in this modern day. O! how I miss the likes of you! I wish I could have known you; but I am of a different and further time that our God has designated so that I must accept my own place in His time frame like everybody else.

    —————————————————————-

    ……continuing in poetic form: and please note my prayer in stanza #2, remembering that God did answer a lot of peoples’ prayers and gave us DJT instead of HRC. Thank You God!

    THE TABERNACLE OF A MODERN DAY DEMI-GOD

    Washington D. C. is an unholy tabernacle of the worship of mortal, self-humanizing lies
    That becoming a New Tower of Babel, thought to redesign and present an agenda meant to
    ………maximize
    Its slowly evolving progression, hidden from mortality’s stupidity over these last few years
    A dance of deceptive music that has skillfully aggrandized its political scratch for itching ears
    All too willing and even eager to worship other than God and sacrifice godly
    …….principles of truth and liberty
    For the lust of a temporary, self-gratifying appeasement of a device of lower soul synergy
    Being diplomatic and making concessions to the enemies of God to avoid that great conflict
    Of facing the reality of their own sins, lies, greed and pride which Heaven would constrict
    And expose that evil thing that is the darkness of the hearts of men and dogs in power
    Who thought to construct for their defense against conviction their political martello tower
    As if such tiny, finite breaths of mortal dust could rule their own world before the Creator’s
    ……First Perfect Design
    Pretenders as they are promoting a figurative symbol and hope of lies and a regression line
    Thinking, if only, if only…to make gullible eyes of mortals see a curve as a line to play
    Sculpting an ideal not of real substance but of a simple, hollow paper-mache’
    A little theater drama that mixes the potent wines of confusion with crafty lies
    To reduce all the breath of the Earth to one homogeneous whole, yes, to propagandize
    Their whole doctrine of a bastard, secular thrust and lust of the want of the flesh of our day
    Of that first fallen heart who worships only himself and can only lead to exponential decay
    Just to get unearned benefits and gifts for those users, takers and Rule of Law breakers
    To satisfy, fall and bow down and joyfully worship the lying, deceitful policy makers
    Of this day’s horrible and primary evil thing that was never destined to be America’s final
    …….purpose and thrust
    In which this great and terrible, dark day has cast off its first Truth of the Original Constitution
    …….by lost and deluded souls who eschew truth and liberty as souls and minds of wanderlust

    Today I pray to God in one last gasping breath and prayer of mercy to Him for our nation.
    Lord, what or how do You want me to think in this dying hour of America’s consternation?!
    A day of absolute confusion in which the average soul of this nation’s lost and deviant, carnal
    ……mind
    Is trying to discern while facing a thousand lies that are unwound and undefined
    Once again proposed as one more presented so-called new thing in Earth’s history that is but
    ……another disguised repeating situation
    A long-term, skillfully devised machine and aberration of the truth as an Indoctrination
    That is but the profusion of a hellish and demonically disturbed, secretly designed
    ……thought
    Implemented today as a crafted, mortally built and purposed thing sown and overwrought

    O God, You Who are higher than all of us mortal specks of dust; what am I supposed to think
    As I walk on this stage of a great and terrible theater of a dying nation…in one terrible blink?
    I am a weeping lover of the soul of our nation of America, one who painfully discerns
    As a heart who loves Truth, Wisdom, Love and Mercy and mourns for her and turns
    To Your higher Thought far above my little, insignificant breath in Your Great Universe
    Struggling with a thousand fears about the loss of that Original Premise of Heaven’s First
    ……..Hand of a Transverse
    Eternal Unit of Something that few this day are able to comprehend that is a spiritual forte’
    Of a much greater substance than all overcoming our land, not some cheap corps de ballet
    Of worthless entertainment that gratifies the flesh of mortality and gives them their thrill
    While they do not begin to recognize that what they eat and drink and take in is but a
    …….sanitary landfill?

    My heart and spirit cries out this day hoping just to touch one or two, perhaps three souls
    Who might actually listen to just a word or two I send them beyond all of today’s controls
    Of this and that political realm and junk of the repetition defying the Art of History’s Sphere
    That convicts our day’s voices swirling in deep waters of an ever-changing pamphleteer
    And declares the same ole, same ole thing over and over again that cannot not lead to Truth
    Lost, yet once again, as only You, God, in your Infinite Wisdom see as the foolishness of youth
    Of Your Creation…surely, at some point, You must tire of all this like You did millennia ago
    Time after time in Earth’s History as You revealed Yourself as First, Absolute Generalissimo!

    …continuing on both threads early am tomorrow morning

    • Dutchman says:
      January 21, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Well, it worked. I THINK you might should check the site “guidelines”, as you may have gone over the word limit.

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 21, 2019 at 1:04 am

        I have read the site’s guidelines, but I guess I missed that one. Thing is, I added a paragraph at the time, more words…yet it worked. But I’ll check the guidelines again. Thx

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 21, 2019 at 1:11 am

        Okay, have just read the guidelines. No limit to number of words. And, it posted right away on the Our Father daily thread. Anyway deal is done thanks to your help.

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 21, 2019 at 1:02 am

      When the Democrat’s measures were forming, they promised perpetual peace
      They swore if we surrendered our Wall, the killings by drug gangs would cease
      But when we gave up our Wall, they sold us, and delivered us bound to our foe
      And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said “Hang all the Democrat devils you know”
      -Kipling

      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 21, 2019 at 1:06 am

        Love your re-interpretation! Perfect!

        Kipling would absolutely understand the dems of our day, but I think he would opine that they are more evil and are more full of vicious hatred than the fathers of the Fabian Society.

        The liberal progressive dem party of our day is nothing but a bastard, deformed child of the Fabian Society.

        Peace

  28. Fringe Dweller says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:52 am

    testing

  29. smurfette says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:52 am

    In case you missed it earlier, a succinct and clear explanation of why it’s critical to stop border drug laundering with a Wall. It’s not just illegals, it’s illegal operations. Please share and ask others to share exponentially! Drugs fund CIA clandestine operations and it’s time to cripple this wannabe agency that was originally rejected by military for intelligence.

    MI16 also fingered as aider and abettor of Hollywood depravity.

    WHY DRUG Epidemic Was Engineered by Deep State – Tentacles of the Deep State [2018] PART 2

  30. Dutchman says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I would say the week ends on great notes. Our POTUS kicking a on all fronts, and I am feeling confident.

    Wishing all treepers will be boued up, with lots of confidence, as well. Also stocked up on popcorn, covfefe and winnamins, caused its gonna be interesting times, for sure.

    God, I LOVE the taste of schedenfrude in the morning!

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:54 am

  32. mazziflol says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Murderous illegals come to Reno Nevada.
    #BuildTheWall

    “Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead inside her home in Gardnerville Ranchos on Jan. 10. On Jan. 13, Sophia Renken, 74, was found dead in her home about a mile away.”

    “Jerry David, 81, and his wife Sherri, 80, were found in their South Reno home on La Guardia Lane Wednesday afternoon. ”

    “By mid-afternoon [Saturday], immigration officers verified that Martinez-Guzman, who had been in the Carson City area for approximately one year, was likely in the United States illegally and was detainable,”

    https://www.rgj.com/story/news/2019/01/20/man-custody-south-reno-murders-jerry-and-sherri-david/2630903002/

    https://mynews4.com/news/local/person-arrested-in-connection-to-south-reno-murders

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 12:59 am

    .

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 21, 2019 at 1:01 am

