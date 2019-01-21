A Panda Message in Dragon Language – President Trump Notes Bamboo Forest Shrinking…

President Trump tweets about a slow-down in the Chinese economy:
The message is toward the Panda. The specific language notes the cunning Dragon behind the Panda mask.
Classic Donald Trump.
The Globalists have to be knee knocking and head scratching.
Why any unions continue to blindly support the Dems is beyond comprehension. You want good jobs and a good economy, vote Trump dammit!
Perhaps it is more easily understood if you think of union leaders as looking out for their own personal interests. What’s best for tthe rank and file? Not so much. They are only the cash-cow dues payers to be treated like mushrooms (kept in the dark and fed a steady diest of sanatized bullschitt)
You are correct James, I realized that when I had to belong to a union.
There is nothing like real life experience, is there. Until you have to deal with them it’s all academic.
They want their gubmint pensions. That is, for those who stick around for retirement. Many are opioid addicts and already out on disability.
It is union leadership that supports dems, the same leadership that spent the last 30 years sitting on their hands and doing nothing while American union jobs were packed up and shipped to China. Union leadership sold out their members for starry-eyed dreams of going “global,” while the globalists loaded the machine tools onto container ships and laughed up their sleeves.
Ya’ nailed it!
In the 2016, sevrral of the leaders of big unions told Hillary campaign “We are RECCOMENDING our members vote for Hillary, but we can’t guarantee it!”
This was a MAJOR departure from previous elections, where it was guaranteed the union rank and file would not only vote dem in lockstep, but play a major role in ‘get out the vote’ efforts.
It was discouted as Bernie syphoning off some, mysoginists not voting for a woman, etc. But it was the membership waking up to reality; Union membership has GIVEN to the DNC, in $, in organising and effort, and have gotten screwed, just as non union blue collar, black and hispanics, pretty much every ‘interest group’ dems have said they are,working for.
Oh, except planned parenthood and the rabidly pro-abortion, and LBGTQ and islamists. They haven’t screwed them, yet.
Bwhahaha! Im a Union Trucker- in 2016 our business agent ( worthless) called a meeting and even brought some muckety-muck with him from the Grand Lodge.Held at a local hotel with plenty of food and drink he pitched how good HRC was for the economy and that we should vote accordingly. They barely escaped with their lives.Booed and spitballed they ran back to D.C. chased by the chant of Trump!Trump!Trump! We truckers saw the devastation caused by 8 years of Demos policies from the seat of a big truck.90% of us voted for Trump.
They are communists. Remember former SEIU Thug-in-chief Andy Stern is a communist. They all are. Class envy, single payer healthcare… they want communism.
Correct. Union leadership is as red as a baboon’s derriere.
Trummk@ is also a communist IMO.
They care no more for facts than anything friend. Their AGENDA, that is ALL that matters to them PERIOD.
Nothing that dems do makes much sense until you realize that it’s all about preserving the flow of money. Come to think of it, most reps aren’t much different. Funny that.
I always looked at union membership as voluntarily asking for a second set of bosses.
It is a complex and vicious relationship. On one hand, if you blindly support the union (which inherently means you vote Democrat) you will no longer have a job due to globalization. However, when times are really good (like in Trump’s economy), you can use your union to place pressure on employers to give larger pay raises and better pensions.
Keep in mind union leadership are auditioning for roles within the Democratic party. You go from community organizer to union boss to political pundit / lobbyist / head of an organization.
Which explains all of the articles about a global GDP decline. Essentially, they can try to spin this to make it all seem like its Trump’s fault the world economy is tanking, which won’t go anywhere, or they can realize their best bet is to play ball and work out a win-win trade with US. If other country’s actually come at this straight, Trump has shown that he will make it a win-win (e.g. Mexico in the USMCA) or they can follow the Canada model and watch it all swirl down the drain!
I am wondering what the Q4 GDP will look like? That is a big win if its 3.5% or higher. Trump can show that whatever he is doing may be bad for the rest of the world but USA is BOOMING! MAGA!!!
No shortage of articles handwringing and wailing that PDJT is “dismantling everything.” Damn skippy!
Yep, I’m sad to see only 43 comments on this block buster story which will have a huge impact on on the economy, thus every American citizen. I note that right now there are some 350 comments on the next story of Kamilla Harris running for POTUS. A story that will die in a few months and impact virtually no one less her family and close circle of friends or acquaintances.
Indeed. And half the page is not on topic. They must have wandered over from the Open Thread. Get these folks a guidon.
I suppose international economics is boring until it directly hits one’s wallet.
Most on this site are political junkies. They’ll go there first and then make it over to here just like I did.
CHINA USES MISDIRECTION AND LIES AT WILL / they are excluding their income for building ventures in shit hole country’s just count onit . This is suttle hint we need to be more accepting of their shit .
Like any good business man, they can make the numbers say what they want.
Need to be more accepting of what exactly?
My guess is Africa will slowly come under crippling Chinese ownership, and they will yearn for the days of Europeans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You may find this of interest
“No Strings Attached? China’s Debt-Trap Diplomacy in Africa”
http://georgetownsecuritystudiesreview.org/2018/10/06/no-strings-attached-chinas-debt-trap-diplomacy-in-africa/
A similar situation in Southeast Asia also.
A wonderful time as we the USA has never been this far before. Witnessing one man using his years of training for this moment MAGA. What ever President Trump settles on, it will be light years above all the rest. One hundred percent All American. Our President
LOVE the graphic. Dragon is just another reptile, Eagle food.
Still, my favorite tweet from Trump was the response to the muslim Motherf***
He said: “she dishonored her family”
Ahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
In Islam, that is punishable by death.
True, that.
Goodness, thank you for pointing that out! There was “something” about that post that stuck out for me, but I couldn’t put it into words.
You just did!
There are numerous things that can be pointed out from what Trump said to her, way beyond just pointing out her hypocrisy. I think you pointed out the best of them.
I appreciate your wisdom.
I think this is just the opening salvo of twitter diplomacy. Nine days and counting before Liu He and the 2 vice ministers arrive in D.C. for negotiations. The President must know about the unannounced CCP meeting in Beijing. 😀
China is in a losing situation. Up until last October they had Brazil as their biggest trade partner. Then Brazilians elected a conservative President who agrees with Trump on China and admires Trump.
Brazil’s New Finance Minister: Who is Paulo Guedes?
Guedes received his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1978, where he was taught by future Nobel prize winners such as Milton Friedman.
Not only that, but in his first week as President he formed a new nationalist, capitalist alliance with US, Israel, Poland, Hungary, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Italy and others. He is VERY vocal about his plans on fighting globalism and marxism.
Before him, Brazil was allied with Cuba, Venezuela, China, Iran, Russia and others.
This is only his 3rd week, therefore no specific trade changes towards China were made yet, but the simple fact that he is openly welcoming former “enemies” like US and Israel is a MAJOR shift.
What a change! China has to be worried!
Bolsanaro: the Tropical Trump
Guedes: the Tropical Wilburine?
And the hits keep coming.
Singapore is buying a small fleet of F-35 JSF from US, China’s nose out of joint. Singapore holds the Chair of ASEAN this year.
PH and US Air Forces conducted 7th bilateral air contingent exchange (BACE-P) in Basa AFB, involving fighter jets including PH Air Force FA-50PH. It’s been held since 2016. Point to note is Basa AFB is less than 200nm from Scarborough Shoal. Also the PH Generals who favor the US are pushing back at President Duterte who was toying with leasing Subic to the Chinese. China’s nose out of joint.
@USCG announces “multi-month” deployment of USCGC Bertholf to Indo-Pacific. “Executing national security missions throughout the Pacific” as part of @INDOPACOM. Mentions FOIP and RBO rationale. All while not getting a paycheck. Remarkable. China’s nose falling off.
And there is more….
Maybe they will put the USCG back out of homeland security and in defense. I have always wondered about the implications/differences in DHS/USCG, the trillions of bullets and handguns for the FBI, ATF, CIA and what was cooking. POTUS seems to be leading us to at 1780’s factory reset to our consitution, but this time with the wisdom of the lessons learned from straying, and a renewed wisdom to the population of why we need to protect our Republic.
You may find this of interest, re: coast guard.
(excerpt)
“In maritime “gray zone” operations, Beijing employs its enormous coast guard and maritime militia to further its disputed Yellow, East and South China Sea sovereignty claims using coercion short of warfare”.
“As Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, recently testified before the House Armed Services Committee, “Across the South China Sea, China’s air force, navy, coast guard, and maritime militia all maintain a robust presence. Routine patrols and exercises ensure Chinese forces are in and around all the features, not just the ones they occupy. China routinely challenges the presence of non-Chinese forces, including other claimant nations and especially the U.S., often overstating its authority and insisting foreign forces either stay away or obtain Chinese permission to operate.”
“Numbers Matter: China’s Three ‘Navies’ Each Have the World’s Most Ships”
http://www.andrewerickson.com/2018/02/numbers-matter-chinas-three-navies-each-have-the-worlds-most-ships/
And in Vietnam US-China trade war message received: going on a US buying spree to balance trade deficits.
“At $33 billion, Vietnam maintained the 6th largest trade deficit with the US in 2018. Trump tariffs could be disastrous for its economy & increase dependence on Chinese trade. Hanoi already too entwined with Beijing, thus smart decision here.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-18/vietnam-leader-says-he-s-committed-to-balancing-trade-with-u-s
Nicely done, crypto!
PH?
Philippines.
As I see the economies of the world slow down I am so happy that I am traveling on the Main Street and not the Wall Street.
I just hope we are far enough away not to get splattered with their fallout.
what is it that I have to buy from china and can only buy from china…that I need right now? hmmmm nothing and once you realize the question and answer….that is China’s problem.
if tariffs start to bite…China doesn’t lose some volume due to price elasticity (ya know..the price of some widget that you buy at walmart go up 20% so they sell 9% or 12% less units the next year…just making up numbers)… Walmart then sources ALL the volume from some OTHER country a year or two later as they find a new source at better cost…the tarrifs aren’t dent to China they are an existential risk to everything….the big guys in the usa that sell china stuff are worried but the sales to china have been debt fueled, low quality, and fraught with ip theft…..barely worth it…
Then there’s the 😱 moment the Globalists realize why China stole their IP:
• To DISPLACE them from the Chinese Market!
• Then TAX them for idling their factories’ Chinese workers.
• Then “BUY” their idled factories for NOTHING.
And so it begins: (notice the date–2024)
China Offers a Path to Eliminate U.S. Trade Imbalance, Sources Say
China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the U.S., in a move that would reconfigure the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, according to offici… https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-18/china-is-said-to-offer-path-to-eliminate-u-s-trade-imbalance?srnd=premium
Lots of problems with this if true as pointed out by Brad Setser. (Follow the thread very detailed on how such a deal may or may nit work).
Brad Setser
@Brad_Setser
The first point is super cynical — the Chinese offer was to get rid of the surplus using the Chinese numbers (the US data has a $400b goods deficit now). So the easiest way to reduce the surplus? Export more to HK for reexport to the US … pic.twitter.com/yvt1PZCgw5
https://mobile.twitter.com/Brad_Setser/status/1086306254543351808/photo/1
I’ve got a quicker way to get to a Deal:
Tariff the hell out of all products produced by China-RELATED companies.
China is so cunning theyve got their butts in a crack.Sun Tzu you have met your match!
Trump is not doing this alone. Perhaps his ideas and vision, but he didn’t develop his vision alone. I wish we had access to the inner conversations, planning, delegation of projects. We could learn so much. I hope history is being recorded. I see Trumps methods becoming as well read and studied as Sun Tzu.
The reason Pelosi keeps winning the speakership is she raises more money for the DNC than anybody else. That means she is selling their votes and making herself look good. Now one has to wonder how much China has “invested” in her to win this wall issue, thinking that will make POTUS more vulnerable in their trade deal.
Bribes for DNC.
Still stuck on Nancy. She should thank the President for saving her and her minions from going to Afghanistan;
“KABUL: The Taliban killed more than 100 members of the Afghan security forces inside a military compound in central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, a senior defence official said.”
The official said the assault began on Monday morning when the attackers rammed a car full explosives through a military checkpoint and detonated the vehicle inside the campus of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces training centre in Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province.
https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/world/2019/01/21/taliban-attack-kills-more-than-100-security-personnel-in-central-afghanistan/
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/taliban-attack-kills-more-than-100-security-personnel-in-central-afghanistan-1.1548081402130
it’s getting so bad that when I went and got chinese food, at the end of the meal my cookie had no fortune in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most retail stores sell 80% Chinese made items. Brick & Mortar is nothing but an outlet for Chinese goods. that is the problem and the solution. My opinion double import tax then triple The downside is all the multi-Nationals want access to the Chinese market, they think.
And what about Amazon? That 800 lb gorilla in the room needs to be dealt with. Everyone cannot work for Amazon! And those who do also need to be on welfare while doing so in order to eat and live.
