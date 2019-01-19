Saturday January 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Classic Joni. Lyrical, sly, and funny . . .
Caturday surprise!
…personal history…thinking a lot about the past tonight…1:17am-EST
MY LITTLE ONE: Part 1
She’s only a little breath in the wind
This little one whose heart captures my own
But every Angel of tender love that I’ve ever known
Sees her before she falls
Before she is lost to humanity,
Who cannot know her innocence in their vanity
And as a spirit of joy and smallest beauty of light
Moves me to a river of Heaven’s tears this silent night
And I cry more than a thousand souls who do not care
What happens to her when she falls and falls through air…
O! God help me in my tears for such as these
The smallest ones of earthen love who would please
Our hearts with joy and love that only her kind can
As jewels in the Sun Who look down upon mortal sand
To gather up souls lost in the shadows of the night’s reflections
As Moon, Venus, Mars and Orion’s connections
Of a heavenly speech and coming revelation
Declares the promise of justice, law and reparation
Once more, finally, in defense of the innocents
The smallest diamonds of love from whence
The very Angels of God weep over the loss of her
More than the vanity of many whose pride would prefer
The dust of the wind, the lust of the flesh and eyes
And every evil thing from the Beginning of lies
Wherein the root of all the darkness of sin
Kills such as these little ones whose spirits within
The very heart of God Who weeps a river of tears
In my heart this day, this age and time of fears
Would overcome my passion, my life of love
The root of Heaven and the peace of God above
All the darkest clouds that devour the helpless child
And who care not for the mercies of our God and meekness mild
Once given in the ancient root of our Messiah’s death
Raised again in the power of life and Heaven’s breath…
Angelle Staria 2008
Youtube grossly messed me up here and posted the video above instead of what it should have. Gosh, I wish Sundance would give us an edit button. The video below is what was supposed to be with my poem. Hope this link posts what it should.
What is it about idiot youTube that it won’t post what it should tonight? ARRRGGGH!
Try one more time.
Finally, this third one is the right one.
🙂
Man, the whacko, crazy time I had to get the right video to post, but finally, the third time worked. Sure wished it would have posted right above my poem, cuz that video is definitely NOT what I wanted. Wouldn’t it be great to have an “edit” button here for CTH?
Have a great weekend!
“My Kingdom for an edit button!”
We could possibly work out a plot to storm the gates of Sundance, heh? LOL
I took an Oath to never return to Florida! It took me 12 years to escape!
Understood.
Hey citizen. If my poem and the two extra attempts to get youTube to post the right video all seem out of place as a reply to your comment, well, uh…yeah, it is. Don’t know how I ended up here. LOL
Anyway, Happy Caturday to you and yours.
PS: The third video was finally the right one.
Beautiful babies.
A Solemn Agreement
The Apostle Paul, referring to his journey to Jerusalem to tell the apostles and elders there about the good news that had been committed to him, says:
“And I went up by revelation and COMMUNICATED UNTO THEM THAT GOSPEL WHICH I PREACH AMONG THE GENTILES, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain… And when James, Cephas [Peter] and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, THEY GAVE TO ME AND BARNABAS THE RIGHT HANDS OF FELLOWSHIP, that we should go unto the heathen [Gentiles, nations], and they unto the Circumcision [Israel]” (Gal. 2:2-9).
Here, by solemn agreement, Peter, James and John promised publicly to confine their ministry to Israel while Paul went to the Gentiles with his “gospel of the grace of God.” This is striking in view of the fact that the twelve, not Paul, had originally been sent into all the world.
Were they all out of the will of God in making this agreement? By no means! Subsequent revelation proves that they were all very much in the will of God and that with the rejection of Christ God had ushered in a new program.
In the light of these Scriptures it is difficult to understand how anyone can argue that Paul’s ministry was merely a perpetuation of that of the twelve, or that “the gospel of the kingdom” and “the gospel of the grace of God” are identical.
If the above passage teaches anything clearly, it teaches the unique character of Paul’s apostleship and message. The Apostle devotes almost two chapters of his letter to the Galatians to the fact that he had not received his message from the twelve, but rather had communicated to the twelve.
He stresses the fact that those who had first been sent to all nations, “beginning at Jerusalem,” had now, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, agreed to turn over their Gentile ministry to him that he might proclaim far and wide “the gospel of the grace of God,” as found in Eph. 2:8,9 and Rom. 3:24.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-solemn-agreement/
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.
3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised:
4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage:
5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you.
6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man’s person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
HAPPY CATURDAY
Happy Caturday!!😻
As a footnote, my Mr. Boo passed away Friday afternoon. He was such a sweet, happy little guy.
Image-1.jpg
Weekly update from Judicial Watch; interesting developments.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/video-update/tom-fittons-video-weekly-update-january-18-2019/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly+update&utm_term=members&utm_content=20190119053230
Oops, sorry; Hope Adrem can delete my comment at 12:34a.m.; posted too long a link – I should have posted the you tube link:
That’s heavy. And it hurts!
So sad what’s happening. I see no way to curb it.
As hubbie said:
An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth……
ow..my eyes hurt
Timing is everything!
Duhhh, should have used the proper link. 😳
LikeLiked by 3 people
With the Buzzfeed Bombshell juggernaut falling apart for CNN, NYT, MSNBC and others, there was even a brief moment of the possibility of apologies being discussed . . .
I think this might be a good time to reexamine the NYT story about Congressman Steve King from Iowa – he has sought to defend himself, to say that the NYT has totally mischaracterized his comments and that he is not a racist – WHY were people so willing to buy into this story from a known purveyor of fake news, the NYT?
Has it occurred to anyone in the Republican leadership (that was so swift to condemn and punish Mr. King) that HIS constituency is in Iowa and perhaps this might have something to do with preparing for the Iowa caucus, turning Iowa perhaps into a Charlottesville situation, to associate President Trump with the same smear used on Mr. King and so on and so forth.
I think the NYT story should be reexamined, apologies are due Mr. King and the punishments/removal from committees should be reversed. That was totally the old Republican Party which is no longer acceptable – if it ever was – the Republican voters who voted for Donald J. Trump want to see the Republican Party stand up for the people we elected.
What was done to Congressman Steve King is in the mode of George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, just letting US and the USA get walked over!
Happy Caterday, Treepers. . . .
A brave little kitty is helped by some wonderful people. This is a story about the power of hope. 🙂
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/we-build-the-wall-campaign-continues-to-set-records-over-51-of-donors-opt-to-contribute-to-private-foundation/
The GoFundMe campaign to build the Trump Border Wall has now raised over $20.66 million dollars to fund the US border wall with Mexico.
This past week Brian launched an organization “We Build The Wall” to ensure the funds raised are used appropriately on the project.
‘We Build the Wall” has added a board to oversee the management of funds raised. Board members include Sheriff David Clarke, Erik Prince, Kris Kobach, two “angel” parents and a former Congressman.
** If you contributed to the GoFundMe page before January 11 YOU MUST OPT IN to make sure your donation is transferred to the secure “We Build the Wall” organization.
We hear that of the 324,144 donors who contributed on or before January 11th, 51% responded in the first 7 days.
Of those who responded, 93.4% still want their donation to go to building the wall.
The people want the wall!
If you donated before January 11 you still have 83 more days to opt-in!
Enjoy…
