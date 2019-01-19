Recap Video Highlighting 24 Hours in the Fake News Impeachment Cycle….

Recap video highlighting 24 hours in the U.S. media news cycle.

  1. Ausonius says:
    January 19, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Leftist feeding frenzy on fake news breaks all their teeth!

    Just call them Gummy Dummies!

    • YL Calif says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      Video (above) = CIA’s Project Mockingbird in action.
      Church investigations tried to put an end to CIA —-> News channel. 1975
      William Barr was working for CIA in 1975 and is reported to have worked on behalf of CIA to cover up Project Mockingbird / investigation.

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      Ausonius, and they all drink from the same pot and my question is who fills that pot with so much nastiness, lying, etc., etc. They are all saying the same so all share the blame if and when our President closes them down as have done other presidents. In other words, I see them treading on thin ice daily and enough is enough.

  2. Malatrope says:
    January 19, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Buzzfeed is so appropriately named! Once the leftists decide what the buzz is to be, they feed it to the masses through this pipeline.

  3. eagledriver50 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    The ONLY thing FAKE NEWS has is a mouthful of “CHICKLETS” FOR TEETH!!!

  4. Doug says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    While understanding that “Brevity is the soul of wit”, you could do 10 minutes on Fake News Hate Trump Media

  5. andyocoregon says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Erin Burnett is getting fat on all that Fake News at CNN.

  6. everywhereguyy says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    The walls are closing in. The beginning of the end. /sarc

  7. Monticello says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Even though today’s MSM is so much worse……
    Think about all the things that you thought you knew based on reporting going all the way back to Kennedy presidency……..
    Sins of omission and commission to include McCarthy, Watergate, Vietnam and so on….

    • wendy forward says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:21 pm

      My stepfather redpilled me on it in 1964. And it’s been going on at least since the 1930’s with Walter Duranty.

    • Nancy J. Murphy says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      The first ‘alternative news’ source I can remember (KSAN SF), grew out of the erroneous msm news coverage of the Vietnam War. NBC, ABC & CBS repeated the “Light at the end of the Tunnel” garbage every night while 300-500 bodies arrived at US Air Bases every week. KSAN told the truth, spoke with soldiers returning etc. Without alternative news sources we would still be fighting in Vietnam.

    • NYSE says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:52 pm

      You are correct, however, there was once a bit of decency with 60s fake news. Today there’s no decency at all.

    • G. Combs says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:54 pm

      More like the last ONE HUNDRED YEARS!

      Congressional Record, February 9, 1917 — J.P. Morgan interests buy 25 of America’s leading newspapers and insert their own editors

      ~ 1970 I caught ALL the TV news showing fake film footage of a Vietnam War Protest/Riot at my college that never happened! Frightened my parents to death. It was never show in-state where most of the students came from according to my roommate and other friends who called their pareents to let them know they were OK

      • Milo says:
        January 19, 2019 at 3:23 pm

        1969 – I was at a fire base waiting to join my unit below the hill that was engaged in a big fire fight. NBC was filming and a TIME magazine reporter came up to me and asked me my opinion of the war. A few weeks later my mom sent me a copy of the TIME mag with my “quotes “ in it. However, I never said anything that I was quoted to have said.

        • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
          January 19, 2019 at 3:53 pm

          Thank you for your service.

        • clearmorning7 says:
          January 19, 2019 at 3:56 pm

          I was in Lebanon during their civil war and Hillary Brown (from CNN) came to do a story, when I saw the report it was TOTALLY the opposite of what happened, I also saw too many times the setting up of “victims” to be recorded, that should only see the REAL dead and how they got that way, they make me sick and have made me sick for decades now, I even asked Ms Brown would see like me to show her real dead bodies and she just scowled at me

  8. Mark L. says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    It’s been about year since the TV was on. Don’t miss it at all.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      Haven’t had TV since the late 70s. It’s been a good life without it.

      • G. Combs says:
        January 19, 2019 at 2:56 pm

        I quit in 1976. 😁

        Think of all the things we got done instead of being brainwashed nightly!

        • Carrie2 says:
          January 19, 2019 at 3:41 pm

          G.Combs, in my case never listen to news on radio or TV, except for Russ Limbaugh. The fake news is owned by globalist, and even muslims so what do you expect. PBS has gone completely democrat so even my spouse stopped listening to Judy, etal. We don’t take a newspaper because just as bad now as when I was growing up in KCMo and The Star more democrat then than now. States going full blast democrat communism such as CA, NYC, and sadly a number of colonies that fought and died for our Republic are now turncoats. We have to get rid of this disease and closing down Congress during the shutdown would be a huge bonus for our Republic of freedom and rights, all of which they hate.

    • JX says:
      January 19, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      No TV here either, not for many years. Yesterday while in a waiting room I was subjected to “Good Morning America” and “The View” and their non-stop Buzzfeed hype. It was appalling. “The View” came across as a parody of a community access program. They’re demented.

  9. 335blues says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Another day, another lie.
    The ‘news’ are despicable lying dogs
    who, without the protection of the
    1st amendment would prosecuted
    for perjury.
    Damn them to hell.

  10. redline says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Visualize whirled peach!

  11. Dan Dan says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    The fact that any adult (most) took buzzfeed serious doesn’t bode well for our society 🤔🤨

  12. MACAULAY says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    The first question is: who were the “two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.” Did they exist? If so, how hard could it be to catch them….and then, why wouldn’t they be treated just like Michael Flynn….and very quickl

    If they do not exist, and they and their tales were invented by Buzzfeed, this has got to be “Illegal” and “Not Protected”.

    This is not why the Press was given special protections in our Constitution. They were given precisely to prevent that very type of odious behavior in our Government.

    There is no longer any excuse….this abuse must be stopped.

  13. bkrg2 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Hey dipshit Pelosi and crying Chuck, this is what a “manufactured crisis” looks like.

  14. thedoc00 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    The media and democrat party never fails to disappoint their lemmings. No sooner did Mueller retract the leak by his own special council team, the void was filled with:
    1. Democrats offer $1 Billion in border security; 1/2 for judges and 1/2 to upgrade existing crossing points or in plain English, things that expedite inflow of illegals.
    2. The nation wide women’s rally complete with doctored videos to make every venue look like a massive crowd. Oh, the “controversies” over anti-semiotic statements and other nastiness were just “distractions”. Yet, there was time to give both the democrats causing the “distractions”, 15 minutes each of air time to insult the president.
    3. There was the “dignified transfer” of remains at Dover Air base.
    4. Repeat, Pelosi wants the president to delay his State of the Union Address and Pelosi hopes the president didn’t cancel her junket overseas in retaliation…
    5. Oh, the president is about to be fooled by the North Koreans again.

    Note: no retractions on Cohen testimony leak.

    • snarkybeach says:
      January 19, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      Ms Potty-Mouth Congress Critter claims she has enough Rs to open the government and override a veto. I think she skipped class the day they taught civics and is just counting her chamber…

      • clearmorning7 says:
        January 19, 2019 at 4:02 pm

        She was too busy running off to catch a commercial flight (that she says Trump endanger her so she could not take-I digress).. Pelosi is in the air going to God knows where to even think of what she is saying and obviously too way out there in left field to even think of what the “Optics” are saying.

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      theDoc00, well have to say they keep trying and getting more desperate as more and more is coming out about Hillary and Obama, so they create “news” knocking us and our President. Sadly they are killing off their voters and their party. Karma is on the way and it won’t be fun.

  15. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    As usual these days (you’re on a roll), I love the photo montage; but I have to ask, are all those long Insane Left faces really due to Mueller’s retraction? No, that is wishful thinking…

  16. Lawrence says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Trump is peeling away all of Hillary’s layers of protection and has fully infiltrated the DNC. Just a matter of time now. Pelosi looks panicked after Trump’s savage grounding and Donna Brazile’s reveal of the asassination attempt on Twatter.

    • Jenevive says:
      January 19, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      What did I miss on Twitter what Assassination attempt?

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        January 19, 2019 at 4:04 pm

        What is this?? A tweet from the woman who exposed that the DNC rigged the Dem primary against Sanders in 2016 claiming that Pelosi will soon be POTUS?

        .
        Possible explanation here…?

      • clearmorning7 says:
        January 19, 2019 at 4:04 pm

        They arrested someone that had a missile that he was going to fire into the White House, apparently it was a sting done by the FBI caught a possible terrorists/assassin, just as he was purchasing supplies and telling the agents what his plans were to kill/destroy the White House.

        • nimrodman says:
          January 19, 2019 at 5:34 pm

          Sorry, no – he didn’t “had a missile”

          What he had was a promise from FBI that they would procure a missile for him

          He was another one of these FBI-managed jihadis that they feed enough feigned collaboration to until the jihadi implicates himself irretrievably, then they arrest and charge him.

          “The AT-4 was the trickiest item on Taheb’s jihad shopping list: a shoulder-launched anti-tank rocket, with which he claimd to informants that he planned to breach the White House walls. The FBI agent claims he was able to string Taheb along for quite a while given the obvious difficulty of purchasing such a weapon, but he gave assurances it could be done.

          https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/01/17/fbi-arrests-jihadi-accused-plot-attack-white-house-anti-tank-rocket/

  17. wtd says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    “Mueller can be given some credit for repudiating this “fake news” story. But not much. He waited, inexplicably, for nearly 24 hours before deflating the swollen egos of TV anchors, hosts and reporters. All the while, Trump was being battered like a human piñata.”

  18. Convert says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    The Left and the Fake News spent almost 24 hours ” sh***in in their own dinner buckets”, or if you prefer “stepping on their d****” (pardon my crudeness but sometimes it’s the best description available) exhibiting appallingly unprofessional rumormongering without any evidence. This is their “Jump the shark” moment and it will be hard for them to recover and redeem their credibility.

  19. dogsmaw says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    MSM credibility….

  21. Sentient says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Even though he’s a big lefty, Glenn Greenwald’s Twitter account is usually good for seeing his take-downs of the fake (and unimaginative) media. Also Michael Tracey. Same deal – lefty who doesn’t tolerate media BS.

  22. CNY3 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    LET LIBERAL HEADS EXPLODE AND MSM HANG THEMSELVES. AIN’T LIFE GRAND??

  23. maiingankwe says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    You know the sad thing about this? They just don’t care. It’s like they take pride in telling a bunch of lies to their viewers. I’m sure they’re wondering how many sheep they fooled with their latest tale too. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to find out they were the same as children.

    Thankfully, I no longer watch the news, and I’m shocked that more and more Americans don’t do the same. I know a lot of us here have cut the cord, but there are far too many continuing even after knowing they are being lied to on a regular basis.

    I’ve heard some of them say they still watch to hear ‘the other news’. Seriously? Really? The msm just throws in a few good feel stories to keep them hooked for the next day of lies.

    I know we’ve seen the numbers of lost viewers, but I mainly think they just switch to another one, especially when we see numbers go up for another channel. I just hope and pray they will all see a drastic drop in numbers. The lies are still getting out, just to different viewers of different channels is all.

    The last channel I watched for my news was OAN, but when I finally shut the tv off, that went with it too. It was the only one I could get the truth from. I hope they are continuing as before.

    Just imagine if the majority of Americans shut off all of their news sources? Would the msm start telling the truth? Nah, they’d keep lying till their very last broadcast because that is what they are paid and told to do by their puppet masters.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

  24. Fools Gold says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Why did Mueller nip that one in bud and why so fast?

  25. GB Bari says:
    January 19, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Still, no conservatives have started a cable tv news channel that simply reports the truth.

    Why not? (I’m really curious.)

    Until that happens, OANN is all by itself.

  26. nbkilgore says:
    January 19, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Faithfully I have prayed for those who have raised their heels against us for the past several years, but in the past couple of months I’ve found myself praying daily to Almighty God to give me the strength and will to continue to pray for those who raise their heels against us and to not let me shake the sand from my sandals at their door step.

  27. Rose says:
    January 19, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    It’s media fraud and it should be a criminal offense, the media should not be allowed to hide behind anonymous sources and fabricate stories like they did this week.; Those involved should be charged for fraud under Rico, journalists should not be allowed to lie to sell news or target a sitting President.

  28. Robster says:
    January 19, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Prez Trump dealing with Buzzardfeed and the rest of the MSM.

  29. Ausonius says:
    January 19, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Astonishing that the Republicans themselves have decided to put this together: have the powers in the Republican Party maybe -finally – decided that President Trump is a (shudder) winner?!

    Or is it just time to show at least some support for him? Otherwise the powers inside the party look like self-foot-shooters!

    Or am I being unfair?

  30. MACAULAY says:
    January 19, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Why did:
    “two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.”
    Feed this info to Buzzfeed at this time?
    _____
    Mueller merely denied anything about his office, but the New York Office has been handed the Cohen Prosecution. Those two leakers probably work out of the NY Office.

    More is always going on these days than meets the eye…more than us poor Citizens ever know…but latest is so strange that it is not solved until we know why “two law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter” chose to “risk their jobs” or perhaps “trick” Buzzfeed into publishing this story.

    Were they trying to hurt Mueller or help him?

    Assuming they were not morons, who did they mean to help and who did they mean to hurt?

    I know why Buzzfeed ran with the story, but why did the law enforcement officials give it to them?

  31. RJones says:
    January 19, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Chuck Todd’s whining tweet is hilarious. “We’re very accountable!”

    Chuck should be given a deep paper cut and a dash of popcorn salt using each page of Mueller’s Cohen sentencing memo and then he should be marched to the camera, pushed to his knees, and forced to say, “All of us, we knew it was fake from minute we aired it. We’re sorry.” Then he should should thrown in the snow with no clothes.

    I’m continually astonished how the boards of directors of every major media outlet and platform have motivations other than shareholder value. In any ordinary firm, failures of the magnitude seen yesterday would be punished by dismissal, not continuation of multi-million $ contracts. And why in the world would any company that cared about stockholder value allow this nonsense day after stinking day. It’s customer and shareholder abuse of the highest order. There’s something wrong with corporate governance laws and processes that allow this sort of abuse and provide no mechanism for correction. Why the heck do these boards even exist? They’re certainly not acting as corporate fiduciaries. They’re just cigar clubs where members get paid $100k a year to attend 4 meetings. I’m not a socialist but this system is sick and broken.

  32. Mike diamond says:
    January 19, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Cnn= the communist news network,abc,nbc,cbs,msnbc,= fakenews!!!!!

