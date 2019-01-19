January 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #730

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Blue Helmets v. Landmines or Shoot on Site – I am getting nervous (help me).
Landmines are outlawed so i don’t really know what the right strategy is to completely shut down the desperate dash for our Southern border short of military orders to “shoot to kill” In my mind I cannot get there. I don’t know if there is some other mahem that can be inflicted (beyond the wall solution) that will disincentivize the attempts to cross the border (or to stop the trip up from Honduras, etc.). The Constantine wire was a nice touch and I hope we don’t hurt anyone at the same time that some muscle really needs to be flexed militarily. Again, we are at a “peacetime” stance on our borders but have mobilized some of the military down there. We have to protect our soldiers and their leaders from liability so we give them “rules of engagement” which currently do not allow the use of lethal force to stop this invasion and the incursions into our sovereignty.
Again I am just musing out loud here. Someone needs to come up with the creative solutions to make this stop at the source (way way back in Honduras) not flood the border with refugee camps which makes me have PTSD about warzone displacements and begs for the UN to come traipsing in to try to “solve a problem” I am fine with the blue helmets in Mex but not in any us states. Thus the terms getting tossed about like “humanitarian crisis” makes me VERY nervous cuz almost every single time that happens the blue helmets show up almost uninvited.
We just gave Mexico $10 BILLION for their southern border!
Snookered again?
The military ALWAYS has the right of self defence regardless of ROE (rules of engagement). If their lives are threatened they will indeed respond with deadly force. By the way the order for them to do so was already given to them.
Israel-style dual razor-wired fences or steel-slat barriers, with ditch system and dual patrol roads between the fences and a third patrol road US-ward of the entire system
Maybe steel-slat barrier on Mex side, fence system on US side. Razor wire at base and top of both. Multiple coils, a tangled-to-bejeesus rats nest of a mess
Sensors to alert on mischief such as fence-cutting, digging, tunneling
Patrols respond with microwave heat-emission denial systems, other similar measures
Snipers with rules of engagement that allow them to shoot at fence tamperers
Humvee-mounted .50-cals if mobs bum-rush the zone
Total denial. It’s the only way
No more setting foot in America uninvited and illegally
Want to apply for asylum?
Visit the US Embassy in Mexico City, Tegucicalpa, etc. Fill out the written form, go home and wait. Check back whenever
Done
Anything less is half-measures
Was she wearing flowers in her hair?
[So glad I saw the last vestiges of it before it was gone.. (Decades ago).. I left my favorite cubby hole motel near the Presidio and went out to get pizza.. met a girl on the street.. we sat on the sidewalk and talked while waiting.. didn’t matter if we were conservative or liberal.. just two people sharing a gentle moment in casual time.. then we parted.. San Fransisco..
I’m not going back.. this is the way I want to remember it.. that moment..].
Texian , Scott Mackenzie and Tony Bennett .
Two of the Best Songs about San Francisco Ever !
A whole ‘nother world back then .
Long ago. The summer of love ? was short before hard drugs showed up. Feces and needles in the streets now.
$4600 for a 1 bedroom apartment in the Marina (a prime spot for yuppies), typically split by 2 young professionals, 1 in the bdr, 1 in the converted dining room. No parking.
I spent 5 years in the Bay Area during college — 1961 to 1966. Many trips to The City. Fond memories. Then came Pelosi’s “San Francisco values ” — as embodied in this SNL sketch. A bit sick, but funny only because it is based in fact.
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/nancy-pelosi/n12084
Ok.. here goes. From time to time I enlist the help of my fellow Treepers to help me see things I may not be seeing clearly. This is one of those times. The statement from the Special Council BUGS me. ” Their response to the story, ‘Buzzfeed’ Report Is ‘Not Accurate’ . Now, I freely admit that I may be hyper sensitive, ( or suffering some kind of PTSD) from the chronic lies from the media ad nasuem for what seems like forever. Some days it is overwhelming. They HAVE to know they are lying. They HAVE to know, Americans with an IQ over 75 know they are lying.
This is a completely FABRICATED story. A Lie. What bugs me, is that for the SC to say the story is ” not accurate” in my mind, leaves the door open, in the sense it implies that some of it IS accurate. Why not say, the Buzzfeed report is NOT TRUE.
As someone who likes words, I am so sick of the weasel words. where Lie=mis-spoke and other happy horse crap.
Am I reading too much into this?
Might be my PTSD also because I was thinking the same thing ..
Sometimes thing just hit me weird and there is always a reason it does..
Yes, you are. The entire story was false. Fake news.
You misunderstood my comment. I know the story is BS. I am referring to SC comment.
I believe the SC came out later and told the fake news outlet known as WAPO that the entire story was false.
Do not let your heart be troubled. Mueller is dead in the water.
Oh, the humanity !
Sayit: First the buzzo story is a “oh look there is a squirrel” distraction by the left from yesterday’s bad news story!
Second the SC rebuttal was only issued late in the day because people were starting to say if this buzzo story was true then someone needs to start investigating Mueller for leaking!
Mueller needed to stop the possibility of an investigation being opened! Unexpected consequence of buzzo fake news?
Sound familiar! Notice it is only o.k. for Dems to open investigations not others! Degi says Barr affect but I doubt it is 100% the reason.
I was listening to diGenova and He was saying this is directly related to having an new AG Barr doing his job – This crap takes a life all it own, and BOOM it is around the globe in seconds.
This is incredibly unfair to President Trump.
Joe says, Mueller gets a call that says clean this up, BOOM SC issues statement.
SayIt: Incoming Barr is shadow but the need to prevent a reason to investigate Mueller for leaking a bigger issue! Notice rebuttal came late in the day after buzzo story did its ,job.
True, but it had the effect of a fire extinguisher on a stove fire ; )
SayIt: Hopefully Mueller’s fingers got burnt nicely first!
Have fun! I am headed to bed!
You are assuming that BuzzFeed’s story was aimed at those with an IQ over 75; I might beg to differ.
LOl I hear you !
Can’t be more clearer than that.
Lol. 😀
My first thought is that Muller needs to ratchet down the DTS level before Barr releases the nothingburger summary report with nothing for the dems and rinos to use.
The reason the SC responded with the words (not accurate) is simple grammar. The is a D. C. deal afterall. I wouldn’t read too much into it as it was just a PC way of saying the same thing as not true or a lie.
Thanks DMAN !
As a CNN journalist, I will not stand for Sundances’ hateful exposure of my phony profession. Who does he think he is,Will Rogers? We of the noblest of professions must protect our Constitutional right, indeed our duty, to lie when needed to get out The Truth. Like Donald Trump tweeting his message directly to the people, instead of letting experts like me tell others what he meant to say and why he said it, Sundance thinks he has a right to spew his Truth all over the internet just because he has access to a keyboard. What’s become of our professional duty to keep dangerous minds like his locked in ignorance?
I see what your real issue is ….; ) Let me help you. We need to help each other when we can. Having a chapped ass is not comfortable for anyone. Use 3 x a day. I will check on you in a week to see if you are feeling any better. xo
Dr Sayit
One really needs to investigate the money behind Buzzfeed.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andreessen_Horowitz
In August 2014, BuzzFeed raised $50 million from the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, more than doubling previous rounds of funding.[27] The site was reportedly valued at around $850 million by Andreessen Horowitz.[27] BuzzFeed generates its advertising revenue through native advertising that matches its own editorial content, and does not rely on banner ads.[18] BuzzFeed also uses its familiarity with social media to target conventional advertising through other channels, such as Facebook.[28]
In December 2014, growth equity firm General Atlantic acquired $50M in secondary stock of the company.[29]
In August 2015, NBCUniversal made a $200 million equity investment in BuzzFeed.[30] Along with plans to hire more journalists to build a more prominent “investigative” unit, BuzzFeed is hiring journalists around the world and plans to open outposts in India, Germany, Mexico, and Japan.[31]
In October 2016, BuzzFeed raised $200 million from Comcast’s TV and movie arm NBCUniversal, at a valuation of roughly $1.7 billion.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andreessen_Horowitz
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers became a special advisor to Andreessen Horowitz in June 2011.[63] Summers works with the firm’s portfolio companies that are seeking existing market restructuring and global expansion.[63] In September 2012, former Washington D.C. mayor Adrian Fenty was appointed Andreessen Horowitz’s second special advisor.[64] Fenty advises the firm’s portfolio companies on working with local, state, and federal governments.[63]
Oops, forgot this link
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/BuzzFeed
Pelosi’s Chief of Staff doing flip flops trying to spin the canceled excursion on twitter.
1. Denies trip included Egypt, and Brussels a stop over. A Military plane is so limited? 6 days in Afghanistan? … Now a weekend trip? I don’t believe it. FOIA needed! WHO was scheduled to be on that plane??!!
2. Pelosi COS claiming WH leaked Afghanistan commercial – rebooked flight – early Friday morning to WashPo … then NY Times … then The Hill.
Doesn’t make sense. Lies? Or WH staff with an anti-Trump bias?
3. No tweets from Pelosi, who appears confused as her last tweets were about Puerto Rico, not the current topic. Was she in the air to CA when PT announced his Sat presser, or trying to prepare for the Sat?
We’ve seen pix of her at an airport waiting on a plane. Where was she going?
LikeLike
I loved the ex FBI guy on Tucker tonight
GAS EXPLOSION in MEXICO – Governor of MEXICO state is OMAR FAYAD – How is that possible?
They’re saying the gas leak was intentional.
QUOTE:
“Inside the Justice Department, the statement was viewed as a huge step, and one that would have been taken only if the special counsel’s office viewed the story as almost entirely incorrect. The special counsel’s office seemed to be disputing every aspect of the story that addressed comments or evidence given to its investigators.
Mueller’s denial, according to people familiar with the matter, aims to make clear that none of those statements in the story are accurate.“
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/world/national-security/2019/01/18/b9c40d34-1b85-11e9-8813-cb9dec761e73_story.html
For: Mueller rebuttal only made to stop talk of the need to open a leak investigation into Mueller team if buzzo story true!
Wow, Mr Wittaker, so glad ya made it to the party, and Mr Mueller has agreed to drop you off at your house on his way home.
If true, the report that President Trump killed the White House chef with a frozen leg of lamb in the walk-in freezer will have the House Democrats start impeachment proceedings next week. (CNN).
800,000 American government workers not being paid by the US government, 20 million illegal aliens in the US being paid by the US government. What is wrong with this picture?
Only the part about the illegal aliens
Hello Cuomo McFly. The term “fake news”, which CNN coined, is one of the few non-fake ideas that has emanated from CNN.
Trouble: Unintended consequence of buzzo story had people saying an investigation of Mueller team was needed because of leak to buzzo if true! Only Dems allowed to open investigations!
No Cuomo, it allows us to say….. with great credibility….that the entire liberal MSM is nothing more than the PR branch of the hate-filled, anti-American, socialist-democrat party…giving billions of in-kind campaign contributions to the political left without FEC oversight or accountability…whose #1 goal is to topple a president who dared to take on and defeat your precious Hillary and then proceed to erase the stain of Obama’s “legacy” on the USA.
In other words, it allows us to credibly call you all out for the horde of diseased infested, traitorous rats that you truly are….and that you all know yourselves to be.
In sum, you are alarmed that your mask has been ripped off your collective face. And you are 100% right about that.
The AGE of Trump will never get old !
I am not kidding people, I have GOT to stop reading The Donald at night, I laugh so hard, the next morning my stomach is sore from laughing. On the bright side I am developing 6 pack abs. Thanks The Donald !
Anatomy of a Liberal meltdown…
SayIt: Mueller had to kill fake news story because if buzzo story was true – people starting to say Mueller team needed to be investigated for leaking! Can’t have that!
The media, enemy of the people that they are, should hang their heads in shame.
The media, enemy of the people that they are, should hang ̶t̶h̶e̶i̶r̶ ̶h̶e̶a̶d̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶s̶h̶a̶m̶e̶.̶.
Fixed. No charge.
Bloomberg is reporting that just a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump Administration was thinking of lifting tariffs amid the ongoing trade war, it looks as though a deal is done.
China is proposing a six-year buying spree. Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the matter on Friday and reported that China had significantly boost its purchase of U.S. goods over a six-year period. This is an effort to re-balance the trade between the two superpowers.
Increasing the annual imports from the United States would allow China to reduce its trade surplus to zero by 2024. That of course requires a spending boost of $1 Trillion dollars.
Both sides are said to want to see the trade tariff dispute come to an end by March. With this deal, it looks like that will more than likely happen
Wait. I thought Trump was starting a war with China.. or was it North Korea, Or Iran Or or or or I get so confused.
I can imagine the conversation between President Trump and President Xi Jinping…
President Trump: Xi Jinping, you are my friend, but what you have been doing is wrong and you have to pay. OK. You have to pay. That’s the only way.
President Xi Jinping : ？Wǒ wúfǎ kàngjí nǐ de lóng néngliàng, tā zài nǐ shēnshang fēicháng qiángdà yǒu duōshǎo líng?”
.
Translation : I can not fight your Dragon energy, it is very strong in you. How many ZERO’s Don ”
President: Make it 12 zero’s. Now lets go have some ice cream and feed the KOI fish that was fun !.
A bit off topic, but can someone explain to me *why* the invasion of our country from the south is a “humanitarian crisis”?
President Trump at 3pm EST, 12pm my time. Got it!
Be there or be square 🙂
I have been waiting for Pelosi tp be exposed for the fraud that she is. Tom Fitton has a shot video here too. I read somewhere that there were 86 family members going along on this plane.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/pelosis-history-of-abusing-military-travel-bringing-family-members-aboard-serving-top-shelf-liquor-on-taxpayer-dime/
Congressman Introduces Bill to Get the U.S. Out of the UN
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/foreign-policy/item/31220-congressman-introduces-bill-to-get-the-u-s-out-of-the-un
