January 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #729

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦅 * * 11 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepares for his SOTU speech….Jan 29th (?)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” 🌟
— Phil 4:13
——–-
🙏 Pray:
— God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for good meeting on China trade talk
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers give up and go get real jobs elsewhere
— House Dems’s evil schemes and plots to fail
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to fall apart, become disorganized and lost
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–loyalty to POTUS and USA
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— we as a Christian nation Stay the Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “Wait’ll you see how it all ends up. You watch.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
Keep up the good spirit Grandma!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Today is like watching “Laugh-in” again…with new actors, starring Nasty Nancy, Adam Shiffing, etc
“Fake Congress Laugh-in Comedy Hour”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you PDJT you made my day
.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cryin’ Chuck has trouble keeping track of his lies.
Flashback: Remember the last few days, esp. the last full day before the 2016 election, Our Candidate Trump was flying all over the country doing his many many campaigning rallies…and “poor” Hillary couldn’t keep up or keep track of where Candidate Trump is, that she finally disappeared.
Cryin’ Chuck, Nasty Nancy and Crooked Hillary are too old and worn out (from doing Evil for decades) to keep up with our youngish energized President Trump.
“When the enemy is relaxed, make them toil. When full, starve them. When settled, make them move.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
LikeLiked by 5 people
√ “Nasty Nancy” … Staff dodging spittle all night.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have witnessed great friendships torn to pieces never to be mended.
Church congregations torn to pieces and split up.
Family relationships torn to pieces and utterly broken down.
Bitter anger and hatred is a poison that kills the soul and destroys love. If a person refuses to let go of anger because of whatever reason, quest for power, disagreement of opinion, policy, etc…that root of bitterness and hatred will drive that person to a mental state of insanity and loss of all common sense reasoning.
This is what were seeing happen to people like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and too many others. They’ve lost complete control of any kind of even temperament.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It really is astonishing. I see it too.
I was absolutely miserable for the 8 years of the Obama administration. But I never stopped liking friends even though they greatly differed with my opinion of the direction of the country. I felt that I had a voice at the ballot box and that was my right and my hope for a better direction.
Honestly, if they have such great ideas, why not build up a viable candidate to compete with President Trump in 2020. Instead the left have just become really unhinged. Hard to have a rational discussion with that.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
American life span has now dropped two years in a row, and it’s largely attributed to fentanyl. Good job Chuck and Nancy !!! You built that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…and they’ll gladly accept that “Good Job” award trophy from you.
They hate us and take their hate out at our President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Occasional Cortex just got her DNA test results back. She id 1/4 donkey.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe you misspelled her handle. I think that it is “Occluded Cortex”
LikeLike
Stage IV.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Choo Choo Cortex.
LikeLike
Oh…I thought it would be higher than that.
She is something else….sometime laughable entertainment value….but mostly barf value.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
What about the other 4,000? Wasn’t she going to say howdy to them?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh..it was only suppose to show the photo of the witch on the broom…Nasty Nancy is on her way to Brussels.
LikeLike
The wheels on the bus go round and round…………..
LikeLike
I guess it is just the way he is holding it coat, but at first glance, it looks like Adam Schiff is wearing a kilt.
LikeLike
Hawaii
Puerto Rico
Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan . . .
it seems to me they are all utterly lacking a shame gene
they are just mad because they didn’t get to do it the way they wanted . . .
LikeLike
I am soooo pleased Pelosi and her rotten buddies are all pissed off today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is a giggle, isn’t it! I can’t stop smiling.
LikeLike
Me, too. Looking forward to more days like this.
Dear President Trump,
We are watching, President Trump…just like you told us to do. You are the best, President Trump. We love you!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats are the “let them eat cake…. just not at the Red Hen” party. The Marie Antoinette party. Breathtaking arrogance, greed, gluttony, and contempt for the people who elected them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This information should be printed on a full page in the NYT.
LikeLike
Oh come on, Tom. You know they got to drink. They’re Congress Critters.
LikeLike
That was probably just their breakfast order.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Desert Mirage of Egyptian Cathedral Fools Mike Pompeo
“On January 10, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the newly built Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ located some 30 miles east of Cairo, Egypt. Later, at the Al-Fattah Al-Alim mosque, the secretary of state, a self-described Evangelical, praised Egypt’s “freedoms here in these houses of worship, these big, beautiful, gorgeous buildings where the Lord is clearly at work…. This is a special country where President Sisi clearly made a point by putting this, this largest cathedral in the Middle East here in this place,” Pompeo added, referring to the building as “a great symbol of hope.”
Meanwhile, back in the real world, few nations compare to Egypt when it comes to animosity for and restrictions on churches. As Coptic Solidarity recently explained:
Coptic Solidarity opposes recent statements made by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and members of an Evangelical delegation that visited Egypt for the opening of the Nativity of the Christ Cathedral, claiming that it demonstrates the high level of religious freedom in Egypt and other effusive praise for the Egyptian government. These ideologically motivated statements directly contradict the reality of increasing religious persecution and discrimination that Copts and all other minorities suffer under the el-Sisi Administration as documented in the annual IRF report on Egypt, by the USCIRF, civil society, and by the data on church building and permitting.
Indeed, on Friday, January 11—a mere day after Pompeo extolled Egypt in the context of a newly built cathedral—over one thousand Muslims surrounded and demanded the instant and permanent closure of another church. Authorities complied—including by evicting the church’s two priests and a few congregants who were holed up inside the church and then shuttering it—to triumphant cries of “Allahu Akbar” from the mob. (A brief video of the mob—made up of everyday looking Egyptians, not “professional terrorists”—can be seen here.)
In a statement discussing this incident, the local bishop of the Coptic Christian Church (Abba Makarius) said, “This is not the first time a place used for worship by Copts in Minya is closed. The common factor among all closures, however, is that they were done to appease fundamentalists and extremists to the detriment of the Copts. It appears to indicate that extremists now hold the upper hand, and appeasing them is the easy way out of problems.”
January 11’s modus operandi is a very regular occurrence in Egypt. Once local Muslims get wind that a church might be recognized in their neighborhood or that a home is being used as a church, they form into large mobs — typically after Friday prayers, when the imam riles them — riot, attack, and sometimes kill Christians, and torch their homes and/or church in question, always to cries of triumphant Islamic slogans. Then to diffuse the situation—and perhaps show their own Islamic piety—local authorities, some of whom aid or cover for the mob, promptly shut down the church on the claim that it poses a “security concern” for the village.
Thus, according to a report just published on January 15, “Egyptian authorities have closed four churches within the last four and a half weeks. No formal procedures against the attackers of these churches have begun. Instead, in the village of Manshiyet, the police arrested the church’s priests and transported them to the station in a car used for carrying animals and garbage.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Counter measures have been deployed. So predictable.
LikeLike
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ My question…if Michael Cohen was needed to testify that President Trump told him to lie to congress, why did Mueller have him plead guilty to lying. I known liar is not to effective on the witness stand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://twitter.com/techno_fog?lang=en Great thread debunking buzzfeed
LikeLike
I’m growing ever more appreciative of President Trump’s backroom skills ! Now I see why he was so agreeable to her being Speaker of the House ! Less than three weeks in, in her first trip to the plate she’s whiffed two easy lobs ( the last so badly she ended up face down in the dirt ) ! I ‘m anxiously waiting for the “payoff pitch ” now ! Sauce for the gander just greased the goose !
LikeLiked by 3 people
People are being reminded how much they despise Pelosi as leader EVERY DAY! WIN WIN!
LikeLike
The gift that keeps on giving!
LikeLike
The Mad Hatter was overheard to say, “The only difference between Occluded Cortex and me is that she thinks she is sane and I know I am mad”.
LikeLike
Kudos to Dan Bongino for his passionate diatribe on Hannity tonight ! He was DOT with, “…there’s no high ground …its a swamp … ” ! To me our current situation seems more akin to the ” rattenkreig ” waged during WW2 . Our President is out-doing Tucker Carlson in exposing just how self-interested and contemptuous of ‘Americans and American law and ideals those elected to govern us are !
LikeLike
MISSILE DEFENSE LEADERSHIP: ALLY and PAY or PERISH.
[reposted from yesterday thread]
• We are committed to establishing a missile defense program that can shield every city in the United States.
[SPACE MISSILE DEFENSE to BLANKET the WORLD]
• This past Tuesday, the Iranian regime tested a “space launch vehicle” — which [could lead to a] ballistic missile capability … of reaching the United States. We’re not going to have that happen. Iran is a much different country today than it was two years ago. It’s not the same and it won’t be the same.
[IRAN will be CRUSHED]
• The U.S. will now adjust its posture to also defend against any missile strikes, including cruise and hypersonic missiles. We will always be at the forefront of everything.
[USA will NEVER LAG AGAIN]
• My upcoming budget will invest in a space-based missile defense layer. It’s ultimately going to be a very, very big part of our defense and, obviously, of our offense.
[BEST DEFENSE will be OFFENSE!]
• … we will terminate any missile launches from hostile powers, or even from powers that make a mistake. It won’t happen.
[MISSILE TAUNTING is OVER … TERMINALLY]
• We have some very bad players out there, and we’re a good player but we can be far worse than anybody, if need be.
[USA will EITHER be BEST FRIEND or WORST ENEMY … Pick NOW.]
• I’ve always known — and I’ve watched and I’ve seen — the stronger you are, the less you will need, whatever that strength may be.
[USA to DOMINATE DEFENSE GLOBALLY]
• … we will remove bureaucratic obstacles to dramatically speed up the acquisition and deployment of the new technology.
[USA will LEAD on SPEED-of-DEPLOYMENT for NEW CAPABILITIES]
• … our plan directs the Department of Defense to prioritize the sale of American missile defense and technology to our allies and to our partners.
[ALLIES to BUY AMERICAN MISSILES & FUND TECHNOLOGY R&D]
• For too long, we have been held back by self-imposed limits while foreign competitors grow and they advance more than we have over the years.
[LIMITATION TREATIES are OBSOLETE – CHINA-RUSSIA not VERIFIABLE]
• Part of the reason is we spend so much money on so many other places. Now that’s changing.
[ZERO FOREIGN AID without a RETURN for AMERICA]
• We’re helping [not owning defending]
[ALLIES – NOT AMERICA – will OWN DEFENSE of their NEIGHBORHOODS]
• … we’re able to spend money on technology and new defense, and far beyond defense systems. So those days are history.
[ALLIES will FUND their DEFENSE and COMMIT to RECIPROCAL BILATERAL TRADE DEALS]
• Our strategy is grounded in one overriding objective: to detect and destroy every type of missile attack against any American target, whether before or after launch.
[AMERICA will PREEMPTIVELY TAKE out MISSILE THREATS]
LikeLike