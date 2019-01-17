Thursday January 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Governor’s Pardon”
What Are You Doing . .?
This day in history
1994 Los Angeles “Northridge” earthquake
Lived in Santa Barbara and it knocked me out of bed.
I thought for sure our house in West Los Angeles was going to tumble down. Having lived through the 1971 earthquake, we thought nothing could be worse. Well, this 1994 quake was.
I remember this well. The scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. And it seemed to last forever.
Wow..so long ago and yet, it is still fresh in my mind. We had transformers explode somewhere in our neighborhood.
If I recall correctly, this was probably the only thing Bill Clinton did right as Potus—he offer a bonus to Cal-Tran if they get the freeway repaired and opened sooner than the time planned….and it was done a month earlier.
I flew down to Northridge ab two weeks after that quake to visit an old roommate who was going to the State U there.
Had no $$$, and ride fell through, so to speak, so walked 13 miles from Airport to her Grandmother’s house…got an eye full.
It was really eerie…it looked like Godzilla had been though the area. Many overpasses just like this one…and really quiet.
Never had seen the size of rebar that was twisted like wet pasta.
Amazing experience it was.
We build on the surface of some serious latent power.
Are You Ready?
I wonder what finally became of Molotov? Most of us know only that he was expelled from the Communist Party and was later recalled to Moscow to answer for what Kruschev, of all people, called “barbarous crimes”! Molotov, “the hammer,” was active in the Communist Revolution since 15 years of age. A close friend of Stalin, he served Soviet Russia variously as Secretary of the Central Committee, Premier of USSR, its Foreign Minister and its Representative to the UN.
But in 1957 Kruschev, jealous of Stalin’s popularity, dismissed Molotov from the Presidium and sent him away as ambassador to ‘Outer Mongolia’. Now disgraced along with his old friend Stalin, this once popular hero of the Soviets was discarded by the system he championed. Pathetic, but he deserved it.
Contrast this with the Apostle Paul. He had been great, prospering in his religion above many of his equals, being “more exceedingly zealous” of the traditions of his fathers (Gal. 1:14). But he gave all this up and counted it loss for “the excellency of the knowledge of Christ.” Serving Christ amid unceasing persecution, he said:
“But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
Yes, and in his last recorded words before Nero beheaded him, Paul said:
“I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown…” (II Tim. 4:6-8).
What a triumphant way to go! And you, my friend, can go that way too — if you can say with Paul, “I am ready.”
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/are-you-ready/
Galatians 1:14 And profited in the Jews’ religion above many my equals in mine own nation, being more exceedingly zealous of the traditions of my fathers.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
2Timothy 4:6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
WAKING UP IN YOSEMITE NP
BUCHAILLE ETIVE MÓR, SCOTLAND
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/425739-fisa-shocker-doj-official-warned-steele-dossier-was-connected-to-clinton
“Ohr’s activities, chronicled in handwritten notes and congressional testimony …., provide the most damning evidence to date that FBI and DOJ officials may have misled federal judges in October 2016 in their zeal to obtain the warrant targeting Trump adviser Carter Page just weeks before Election Day.
They also contradict a key argument that House Democrats have made in their formal intelligence conclusions about the Russia case.
Since it was disclosed last year that Steele’s dossier formed a central piece of evidence supporting the FISA warrant, Justice and FBI officials have been vague about exactly when they learned that Steele’s work was paid for by the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
A redacted version of the FISA application released last year shows the FBI did not mention any connection to the DNC or Clinton. Rather, it referred to Steele as a reliable source in past criminal investigations who was hired by a person working for a U.S. law firm to conduct research on Trump and Russia.
The FBI claimed it was “unaware of any derogatory information” about Steele, that Steele was “never advised … as to the motivation behind the research” but that the FBI “speculates” that those who hired Steele were “likely looking for information to discredit” Trump’s campaign.”
Will POTUS order prosecution for sedition?
Wellllll, as the investigation would be done by the FBI and the prosecution done by the DoJ I see a slight procedural problem.
Doesn’t have to be as POTUS could appoint a special prosecutor. He is head of the executive branch under Article II, Section 1.
60 deaths, $30B in damage.
These two photos look a tad odd separated from the others. Evidently I hit the wrong reply button or some such thing…LOL!
I believe the building depicted in the above photo was the one where my dentist had his office. You can see the building bounced so much that it started to pancake. It was a total loss as was much of the equipment and furniture inside, my dentist’s included.
Humor for the day
Happy Cursday…
Divine Providence? Meant to be.
How totally precious! What an angel!
From James Woods’ twitter page. It made my eyes water. 💕
Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Slams Socialists and Their Anti-American Agenda
January 6th, 2019
https://powr.com/video/q4yxTlWDxA-10099115
Dog Shadows…
Lucille, thanks.
very nice feel to these photos.
Aren’t they unusual! Wish I’d made note of the photographers.
Enjoying some of that “White Entertainment Culture”.. Because I’m White.. And it’s my Culture.. And I Like it..
No synthetic music, no lip synching, no faking.. Just pure live talent performance..
That was fun!
Jack walked into a sports bar around 9:58 pm and sat down at the bar next to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
They stared up at the TV as the 10:00 news came on. The news crew was covering the story of a man on the ledge of a large building preparing to jump.
AO-C looked at Jack and said, “Do you think he’ll jump?”
Jack said, “I bet he will.” Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Well, I bet he won’t.” Jack placed $30 on the bar and said, “You’re on!”
Just as Alexandria placed her money on the bar, the guy did a swan dive off of the building, falling to his death.
Cortez was very upset and handed her $30 to Jack, saying, “Fair’s fair… Here’s your money.” Jack replied, “I can’t take your money, I saw this earlier on the 5 o’clock news and knew he would jump.”
Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I did too, but I didn’t think he’d do it again.” Jack took the money.
A short vid on Dr. Lee Carriker’s method of coping during this time of cancer surgery recovery for his son Mark…
Give us another day
Out on the Ranch (with Dr. Lee) YouTube Channel
Jim Hall’s guitar riffs were honed in a time when his kind of jazz was the leading edge of cool. Rock And Roll sort of blew jazz away for a time but its essential free-form purity was something that even electric guitars, mega-watt amps, and 50,000 seat stadium shows couldn’t overshadow. Jazz endured, jazz fans endured and Jim Hall and other jazz greats kept pulling in respectable crowds. In the midst of the rock revolution, although you sometimes had to search for them, there were still jazz oriented radio stations. Usually broadcasting late at night, they found a ready audience. Jim Hall’s minimalist riffs always seemed perfectly suited for late nite excursions. Although I never heard him in person, I always imagined he was at his best during the last set of the night. Like BB King, Jim Hall was a genius at finding just the perfect few notes to express his musical ideas. Here he begins “I Cant Get Started” with a single, perfectly timed note:
Just linked to an encouraging Yahoo story ab Mexicans growing a cottage industry welding armor into big rig tractors, and replacing glass w/bullet-prof material.
Bandits/cartel vermin pull trucks over by obstructions and all are armed with military guns (probably courtesy of ozero;s admin), the target being the drivers. then booty is hijacked.
billions lost by transporters each yr since 2015.
I like it that the Mexicans are learning ab the American way, Find a Need and Fill It…
They are fighting just like we have in the ME: each improvement by the truckers is met with an improvement in tactics of the vermin.
I am hoping this resourcefulness is noticed my AMLO, and he makes it public…FIGHT.
It’s CATERDAY!!! Treeers. Here’s a video of a kitten making friends with a very big dog . . . 🙂
