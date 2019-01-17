January 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #728

Posted on January 17, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

120 Responses to January 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #728

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 * * 12 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
    Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th

    MAGA—KAG

    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
    ———
    🌟 “Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart, all you who hope in the Lord.” 🌟
    — Psalm 31:24
    ——–
    Praise: President Trump is still President of the United States of America.,,and he’s working for us.
    ——–
    🙏 Pray:
    — God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — non-essential gov’t workers give up and go get real jobs elsewhere
    — expose lies, deception, dishonesty, and fraud within our gov’t–“Sweep them out”
    — House Dems’s evil schemes and plots to fail
    — 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
    — for Jan 2019 invaders to fall apart, become disorganized and lost
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border and strong fortification
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
    — for attack on Americans in Syria and for their grieving families 🙏
    — for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
    — for Victory over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job?”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      January 17, 2019 at 2:19 am

      Don Jr is right. How smart could it possibly be to allow someone like President Trump who has an absolute flair for showmanship to write his own script. So the State of the Union might not be delivered in the house chamber, and may not have any Democratic house members in attendance. EVERYTHING else is still on the table. I seriously doubt our President is going to submit it in writing. The Democrats are cornered. They thought he would back down. They were wrong.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

      Like giving a 2 year old a hammer and blasting caps.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • conservativeinny says:
        January 17, 2019 at 12:59 am

        It is but she is making waves and I am concerned. She is out an outright communist, former bartender and is now on a powerful committee as a freshmen senator. It’s insane and makes no sense.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • riverelf says:
          January 17, 2019 at 1:23 am

          They’re groomin’ that pony. Not sure it’s a good move for Dims. Puppets need to be educable, and this one can’t stomp out the answer to 2×2.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • rharkonen113 says:
          January 17, 2019 at 1:27 am

          A big part is she is photogenic. Hard to go to a conservative news site without seeing multiple photographs of her. Townhall.com has sometimes had more than 6 stories posted on the same page about different things she has said or done. Always with a different feature picture of her. She is clickbait. Website people, especially conservative website people, are in love with her picture.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • rharkonen113 says:
            January 17, 2019 at 1:31 am

            Checked just now … Townhall.com has 3 different stories about her and I can find 5 pictures of her on their front page. Four different ones. Its like “Where’s Waldo” but without the challenge.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • rharkonen113 says:
            January 17, 2019 at 1:34 am

            Oh, I was wrong. They have FOUR different stories about her right now, not three.

            Like

            Reply
          • Therapeutic Masculinity says:
            January 17, 2019 at 2:01 am

            Beer goggles much ? Cortez is one of the most hideous women ever. Those serial killer, bug eyes and those horrible ugly rake teeth and that dumb voice and completely stupid too. She’d better not procreate. Jeezuss she is ugleee !

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • rharkonen113 says:
            January 17, 2019 at 2:23 am

            Smooth skin, symmetrical features, looks like a teenager, lots of energy. Huge step up from typical middle-aged politician.

            The photos the media like to show have her almost bursting out of the page, crackling with energy and expressiveness. She’s Hollywood material.

            I’ve never listened to her speak or even clicked on one of those stories, because its been obvious from day one what’s going on from the loving photographic portrayals …. conservatives and leftists alike are obssessed with her energy and appearance and with everything she does, thereby elevating her.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • Marygrace Powers says:
          January 17, 2019 at 1:28 am

          SHE’S insane and makes no sense.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Our tax dollars to paying for government employees that should suffer personally for their crimes.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • SteveC says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:38 am

      So “justice” is the libs stealing an election, no criminal charges or prosecutions, and even after being caught, the taxpayers pay the small ‘fine’, with the majority of the money going to lawyers. No wonder the dems and deep state don’t care about getting caught.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      January 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

      FTA:
      “Most of the claimants will each receive a check for approximately $14,000, Greim said. Five conservative groups that were integrally involved in the lawsuit get a bonus payment of $10,000 each, the attorney said. ”

      “The agency (IRS) has admitted no wrongdoing…”

      It is a ludicrous insult to the plaintiffs, and reflects the absence of even a trace of fairness in the justice system.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 17, 2019 at 2:26 am

      This sucks for us because it is our tax dollars that are making this payment. Happy to see the ruling, though.

      Like

      Reply
  7. tappin52 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Good morning, Mr. President. Give ’em hell today.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      January 17, 2019 at 1:06 am

      And a fellow NYr it seems is on that thread:
      Deplorable Dame
      ⭐️
      ⭐️
      ⭐️
      ‏ @DykstraDame
      14h14 hours ago
      Replying to @SecPompeo

      Could we please do the same in New York?

      Upstate NY is dying a long, hard, miserable death at the hands of the Communist who rules by Executive Order, has no term limits, & a totally secretive voting system that no one has any reason whatsoever to trust!

      HELP!
      PLEASE!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Did Barr really send 900 Bankers to prison?

    Matt Stoller@matthewstoller

    1h
    “One of the more interesting back and forths during the William Barr testimony is when
    @SenJohnKennedy asked Barr about why no Wall Street bankers went to jail in 2009 and Barr responded by bragging about how he sent 900 bankers to jail during the S&L crisis under HW Bush.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Arthur says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Either Giuliani got senile and he’s losing it, or he knows Mulehead will come up with something.
    Otherwise why in the world he’d stir again that tired “collusion” BS .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Arthur says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:36 am

      …to the delight of the lackey media.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

      I can only hope he’s just confusing the hell out of them. I do think he’s past his prime over what he used to be – a long time ago.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      January 17, 2019 at 12:53 am

      Will Rudy become Cohen No.2?

      Like

      Reply
      • citizen817 says:
        January 17, 2019 at 1:19 am

        No way Rudy turns on Trump. From all the reports I’ve seen, it would seem the FakeNews people are twisting what he said to fit their agenda and sow dischord among POTUS followers. Rudy didn’t say there was collision with Trump. Yes, there was collusion… only with any entity connected with Cankles

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • citizen817 says:
          January 17, 2019 at 1:32 am

          NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN
          Rudy Giuliani’s New Story: I ‘Never Said’ There Was No Collusion Between Campaign and Russia
          Julia Arciga
          01.16.19 9:45 PM ET

          After months of blasting the Russia investigation as a hoax, President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared to abruptly walk back his client’s “no collusion” mantra on Wednesday night with the bombshell claim that neither he nor Trump had ever ruled out collusion by other members of the campaign.

          “You just misstated my position. I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign, I have no idea,” Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence that the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC.”

          Like

          Reply
  16. Tony D. says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Dec 11th
    HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: No, no, but in the House, you could bring it up right now, today.
    THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, but I can’t — excuse me. But I can’t get it passed in the House if it’s not going to pass in the Senate. I don’t want to waste time.
    HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: Well, the fact is you can get it started that way.
    THE PRESIDENT: The House we can get passed very easily, and we do.
    HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: Okay, then do it. Then do it.

    How about a new version?

    1/17/2019
    The President: No, no, but in the House, you could bring it up right now, today.
    Hose Breather Pelosi: The house won’t bring it up right now.
    The President: Well, the fact is you can get it started that way.
    Hose Breather Pelosi: The House won’t pass it at all! I know it!
    The President: Okay, then do it. Then do it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Sorry Treepers for the vulgarity but no way to black it out… but this made me laugh which I needed today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 17, 2019 at 2:37 am

      SayIt – I hate that word but in this case I will make an exception because it made me laugh out loud tonight and now I can go to sleep happy!

      Like

      Reply
  19. Patriot1783 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:54 am

    So I guess some fibees still do their job but makes you wonder if it was all just a neat little set up tied with a pretty bow in order to staunch the bureau bleeding.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-georgia-man-arrested-plot-attack-white-house-232822090.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Franklin says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Surprise, surprise. Time to get out of Turkey! Close our airbase

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. JX says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:05 am

    While Trump keeps idiot Pelosi focused on her shutdown Trump is building the wall.

    She’s so stupid she doesn’t see that she’s destroying herself with her lack of decorum.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. nwtex says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Great stuff! Yay….David Webb!

    2 min-audio

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Arthur says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Christie’s coming up with a book. Kushner hates Christie for throwing his father in jail. So Jared:
    – eliminated Christie as VP.
    – eliminated Christie as AG.

    Jared also pushed for Flynn firing thinking that would stop the Russia stories.

    Christie excoriates Flynn though :
    “Flynn is dubbed “the Russian lackey and future federal felon”. Christie also calls the former general “a train wreck from beginning to end … a slow-motion car crash”. ”

    Excoriates Sessions:
    “US attorney general, the other role Christie would have accepted, also eluded him. As with most appointments he is scathing about the man who got the job, Jeff Sessions, whom he calls “not ready for primetime” and whose recusal from the Russia investigation he blames for its ever-growing scale. ”

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/15/chris-christie-book-jared-kushner-accusations-hit-job

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Seems like a set-up from an
    FBI trying to redeem itself in the eyes of the public.

    FBI couldn’t find a hooker in a whorehouse

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Sayit2016 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:26 am

    You can tell by the chorus of idiotic magpies, what they have been instructed what to say regarding the border…

    “JUST OPEN THE GOV” and THEN we can talk.

    Um No… Nancy was CLEAR she is not going to budge off her 1 DOLLAR pledge for the border.

    POTUS knows this is BS- it is too Captain obvious. Dems are lying. They know it-Trump knows it. If he did that the pressure would immediately be relieved on the DEM side. Trump will not let that happen. Leverage is sustained even pressure that keeps increasing until UNCLE is achieved.

    This is not about money- this is not about the wall- This is about their perceived power and bending POTUS to their will.

    Dems have rolled previous Presidents with their racist nonsense.

    Not his one.

    NGH ( Not gonna happen)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Arthur says:
      January 17, 2019 at 1:37 am

      Absolutely true. It’s not a matter of wall anymore. Just a battle of wills and wits.
      Pelosi won’t cave on the wall, 100% guaranteed. I can only see 3 ways this ends :

      1. Trump caves.
      2. Trump declares national emergency & opens the gov.
      3. Trump gives the Dimms something big (like DACA) for some wall funding.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        January 17, 2019 at 1:52 am

        Trump is NOT going to cave, Dems do not want DACA. The only thing Trump will give them is a black eye.

        Like

        Reply
        • Arthur says:
          January 17, 2019 at 1:56 am

          Since the gov. will have to open at some point, what you’re saying is that Pelosi will cave.

          Just curious : if you had to bet the last penny you have in this world on who’s going to blink, who’d you bet on : Pelosi or Trump ?

          Like

          Reply
          • Alison says:
            January 17, 2019 at 2:40 am

            Your comments indicate you have no reasoned-based or factual basis for your ill-conceived opinions. Do you understan President Trump’s tactics inthe least. President Trump will never cave. He will get us the best possible deal and hold out until that has been ratified.

            Like

            Reply
      • Franklin says:
        January 17, 2019 at 2:23 am

        ‘OMB issues guidance on Reduction in Force layoffs due to partial shutdown’

        Essentially the article postulates that after 30 days of no budget deal the furloughed employees may be subject to reduction in force. A RIF is not automatic or guaranteed and must follow after a reorganization plan has been submitted..

        “It will take some time for reorganization plans to be prepared, but once they are revealed after the 30-day deadline is reached, the “shutdown furloughs” become “administrative furloughs,” and the RIF layoffs are possible.”

        https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/omb_issues_guidance_on_reduction_in_force_layoffs_due_to_partial_shutdown.html#ixzz5cqYaoXzQ

        Like

        Reply
  29. joeknuckles says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Mitt Romney needs to be called out for calling our victory in Syria a retreat. This implies that it was a loss (you don’t “retreat” after a victory).

    Mitt is blatantly giving aid and comfort to the enemy. He iś a traitor.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Robert Smith says:
    January 17, 2019 at 1:32 am

    From the article (quoting Rasmussen):

    “…A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the 2020 presidential race was between Trump and Ocasio-Cortez, 43% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for Trump, while 40% would vote for Ocasio-Cortez. A sizable 17% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

    This is essentially a tie, given the margin of error for this survey is +/- three percentage points.

    Not surprisingly, 69% of Democrats would rather vote for Ocasio-Cortez, while 75% of Republicans would cast a ballot to reelect Trump. Trump is the favorite among voters not affiliated with either political party by a 46% to 35% margin.

    Among all voters, 34% have a favorable opinion of Ocasio-Cortez. Forty percent (40%) have an unfavorable impression of the New York lawmaker. These figures include 16% who have a Very Favorable opinion of her and 26% who view her very unfavorably. Twenty-six (26%) don’t know enough about Ocasio-Cortez to offer an opinion of her. -Rasmussen..”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-16/shock-poll-reveals-surprising-result-between-ocasio-cortez-and-trump-2020

    Like

    Reply
  32. Perot Conservative says:
    January 17, 2019 at 2:21 am

    Paul Sperry@paulsperry_
    ·
    Jan 15
    “Senate oversight of DOJ must now seek answers:

    1. Are the formal criminal & C.I. investigations of POTUS still active under Wray? Mueller?

    2. Are they presenting “evidence” vs POTUS to g jury?

    3. Is POTUS family under FISA surveillance? Did McCabe/Rosenstein sign off on wiretaps”

    Like

    Reply
  33. hard masada says:
    January 17, 2019 at 2:30 am

    Depending on the year it seems the definition of crisis changed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ocwahPSuks&feature=em-uploademail

    Like

    Reply
  35. Rynn69 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 2:45 am

    Keep the Government Shutdown, Mr. President.

    We, the People, are behind you and we will win this battle. Globalism is dying.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s