January 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #728

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 * * 12 * * more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———
🌟 “Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart, all you who hope in the Lord.” 🌟
— Psalm 31:24
——–
Praise: President Trump is still President of the United States of America.,,and he’s working for us.
——–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s Guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for a successful Government shutdown
— non-essential gov’t workers give up and go get real jobs elsewhere
— expose lies, deception, dishonesty, and fraud within our gov’t–“Sweep them out”
— House Dems’s evil schemes and plots to fail
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the Beautiful WALL
— for Jan 2019 invaders to fall apart, become disorganized and lost
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border and strong fortification
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS
— for attack on Americans in Syria and for their grieving families 🙏
— for safe withdrawal of our troop from Syria
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job?”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Trump is not only one
It’s not just Trump — border walls are going up all over the world
https://www.businessinsider.com/not-just-trump-there-are-border-walls-around-the-world-2016-11
World of walls: How 65 countries have erected fences on their borders – four times as many as when the Berlin Wall was toppled – as governments try to hold back the tide of migrants
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3205724/How-65-countries-erected-security-walls-borders.html
Love how the hashtag gets its own exclamation point. It’s like: #Sad!
Don Jr is right. How smart could it possibly be to allow someone like President Trump who has an absolute flair for showmanship to write his own script. So the State of the Union might not be delivered in the house chamber, and may not have any Democratic house members in attendance. EVERYTHING else is still on the table. I seriously doubt our President is going to submit it in writing. The Democrats are cornered. They thought he would back down. They were wrong.
Like giving a 2 year old a hammer and blasting caps.
It is but she is making waves and I am concerned. She is out an outright communist, former bartender and is now on a powerful committee as a freshmen senator. It’s insane and makes no sense.
They’re groomin’ that pony. Not sure it’s a good move for Dims. Puppets need to be educable, and this one can’t stomp out the answer to 2×2.
A big part is she is photogenic. Hard to go to a conservative news site without seeing multiple photographs of her. Townhall.com has sometimes had more than 6 stories posted on the same page about different things she has said or done. Always with a different feature picture of her. She is clickbait. Website people, especially conservative website people, are in love with her picture.
Checked just now … Townhall.com has 3 different stories about her and I can find 5 pictures of her on their front page. Four different ones. Its like “Where’s Waldo” but without the challenge.
Oh, I was wrong. They have FOUR different stories about her right now, not three.
Beer goggles much ? Cortez is one of the most hideous women ever. Those serial killer, bug eyes and those horrible ugly rake teeth and that dumb voice and completely stupid too. She’d better not procreate. Jeezuss she is ugleee !
Smooth skin, symmetrical features, looks like a teenager, lots of energy. Huge step up from typical middle-aged politician.
The photos the media like to show have her almost bursting out of the page, crackling with energy and expressiveness. She’s Hollywood material.
I’ve never listened to her speak or even clicked on one of those stories, because its been obvious from day one what’s going on from the loving photographic portrayals …. conservatives and leftists alike are obssessed with her energy and appearance and with everything she does, thereby elevating her.
rhar – Exactly! Just like Obozo…..and Beta!
SHE’S insane and makes no sense.
Our tax dollars to paying for government employees that should suffer personally for their crimes.
So “justice” is the libs stealing an election, no criminal charges or prosecutions, and even after being caught, the taxpayers pay the small ‘fine’, with the majority of the money going to lawyers. No wonder the dems and deep state don’t care about getting caught.
FTA:
“Most of the claimants will each receive a check for approximately $14,000, Greim said. Five conservative groups that were integrally involved in the lawsuit get a bonus payment of $10,000 each, the attorney said. ”
“The agency (IRS) has admitted no wrongdoing…”
It is a ludicrous insult to the plaintiffs, and reflects the absence of even a trace of fairness in the justice system.
Hey, but the lawyers got two million
This sucks for us because it is our tax dollars that are making this payment. Happy to see the ruling, though.
Good morning, Mr. President. Give ’em hell today.
It’s because if the muzzies. $22,000,000,000,000.00 USA debt, TSA, wars everywhere…muzzies, muzzies, muzzies !!!
And a fellow NYr it seems is on that thread:
Deplorable Dame
⭐️
⭐️
⭐️
@DykstraDame
14h14 hours ago
Replying to @SecPompeo
Could we please do the same in New York?
Upstate NY is dying a long, hard, miserable death at the hands of the Communist who rules by Executive Order, has no term limits, & a totally secretive voting system that no one has any reason whatsoever to trust!
HELP!
PLEASE!!
Like like like from a fellow sufferer.
Did Barr really send 900 Bankers to prison?
Matt Stoller@matthewstoller
1h
“One of the more interesting back and forths during the William Barr testimony is when
@SenJohnKennedy asked Barr about why no Wall Street bankers went to jail in 2009 and Barr responded by bragging about how he sent 900 bankers to jail during the S&L crisis under HW Bush.”
Yes, which is a big check mark in his favor.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/were-bankers-jailed-in-past-financial-crises/
Neil Bush, Jeb & Dubya’s brother, presided over one of those failed S & Ls in Texas.
I think he said 900 convictions. It is near the end of the hearing.
But notice that Neil Bush, another of George HW Bush’s sons, was guilty of breach of fiduciary responsibility but got off with virtually no accountability settling out of court for only $50,000 and then just disappeared into the background. That was justice! /s
So Lynch Mob Castro has already convicted him
Without even identifying a crime, mind you.
The Democrats have never needed a crime to convict someone. Actually, the UniParty, not just the Dems, have never needed a crime. It’s always about control and keeping people in their place. To them guilt is not submitting to them and doing what you’re told.
I never rule out bobble heads anymore after what happened to us in 2008.
Good People Of TheConservativeTreehouse.Com
Behold!
The 2020 Presidential Cycle will henceforth be known as “Panderpalooza”. Alternatively, Twitter users may use the hashtag #Panderfest2020.
Pardon Him? – for what, you maroon!! Gawd, these people are something else! You r never going to be President, Fidel, so just stuff it.
Either Giuliani got senile and he’s losing it, or he knows Mulehead will come up with something.
Otherwise why in the world he’d stir again that tired “collusion” BS .
…to the delight of the lackey media.
Rudy… seriously ? UGH !
We are awaiting Rudy’s fifth proclamation that Mueller is finishing his investigation very soon.
That’s weirdly worded. Guiliani has a habit of doing that sometimes though.
I can only hope he’s just confusing the hell out of them. I do think he’s past his prime over what he used to be – a long time ago.
Will Rudy become Cohen No.2?
No way Rudy turns on Trump. From all the reports I’ve seen, it would seem the FakeNews people are twisting what he said to fit their agenda and sow dischord among POTUS followers. Rudy didn’t say there was collision with Trump. Yes, there was collusion… only with any entity connected with Cankles
NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN
Rudy Giuliani’s New Story: I ‘Never Said’ There Was No Collusion Between Campaign and Russia
Julia Arciga
01.16.19 9:45 PM ET
After months of blasting the Russia investigation as a hoax, President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared to abruptly walk back his client’s “no collusion” mantra on Wednesday night with the bombshell claim that neither he nor Trump had ever ruled out collusion by other members of the campaign.
“You just misstated my position. I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign, I have no idea,” Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence that the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC.”
LikeLike
And that, of course, became Breaking News on CNN.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s already working Double Time. So four turns into 8, and 8 into 16. I say we’re getting our money’s worth! #GoodValue #ROI #InTheBlack
Um, wut blood?
https://www.businessinsider.com/young-blood-transfusions-open-accepting-paypal-payments-cities-ambrosia-2019-1
LikeLike
Adrenochrome.
LikeLike
Dec 11th
HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: No, no, but in the House, you could bring it up right now, today.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, but I can’t — excuse me. But I can’t get it passed in the House if it’s not going to pass in the Senate. I don’t want to waste time.
HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: Well, the fact is you can get it started that way.
THE PRESIDENT: The House we can get passed very easily, and we do.
HOUSE SPEAKER-DESIGNATE PELOSI: Okay, then do it. Then do it.
How about a new version?
1/17/2019
The President: No, no, but in the House, you could bring it up right now, today.
Hose Breather Pelosi: The house won’t bring it up right now.
The President: Well, the fact is you can get it started that way.
Hose Breather Pelosi: The House won’t pass it at all! I know it!
The President: Okay, then do it. Then do it.
I don’t care for the insinuation. Pats 20, Chiefs 17.
LikeLike
Sorry Treepers for the vulgarity but no way to black it out… but this made me laugh which I needed today.
SayIt – I hate that word but in this case I will make an exception because it made me laugh out loud tonight and now I can go to sleep happy!
So I guess some fibees still do their job but makes you wonder if it was all just a neat little set up tied with a pretty bow in order to staunch the bureau bleeding.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-georgia-man-arrested-plot-attack-white-house-232822090.html
Surprise, surprise. Time to get out of Turkey! Close our airbase
LikeLiked by 1 person
Erdogen’s Boys ?
Erdogan can’t sit on his hands. Time to get the US military out of Turkey.
LikeLike
We could always funnel more weapons to ISIS, see what happens.
Oh no. I DID NOT just say that! Yes I did.
Muzzies, muzzies, muzzies…1,400 years of inbreed.! NUKE !!!
And to not forget : Turkey being in NATO, if there was a Turkey-Russia war for instance we are supposed to destroy ourselves in a war with Russia in order to defend Turkey !
But everybody in DC became apoplectic when Trump mused about getting out of NATO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
” Putting America First means declaring victory in Afghanistan and Syria.”
AKA, Telling a lot of those at the Pentagon to go F themselves.
Paul is using an old tried & true tactic :
Flatter someone about something they haven’t yet done with the hope that’d push them to do it.
As of now, there’s zero withdrawal from Afghanistan & Syria. There is talk only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a parody account. Jared Kushner doesn’t tweet that I know of.
While Trump keeps idiot Pelosi focused on her shutdown Trump is building the wall.
She’s so stupid she doesn’t see that she’s destroying herself with her lack of decorum.
They’ll come back from their partying in PR to a big beautiful wall.
And the lowly brown people clean up the mess.
Great stuff! Yay….David Webb!
2 min-audio
Christie’s coming up with a book. Kushner hates Christie for throwing his father in jail. So Jared:
– eliminated Christie as VP.
– eliminated Christie as AG.
Jared also pushed for Flynn firing thinking that would stop the Russia stories.
Christie excoriates Flynn though :
“Flynn is dubbed “the Russian lackey and future federal felon”. Christie also calls the former general “a train wreck from beginning to end … a slow-motion car crash”. ”
Excoriates Sessions:
“US attorney general, the other role Christie would have accepted, also eluded him. As with most appointments he is scathing about the man who got the job, Jeff Sessions, whom he calls “not ready for primetime” and whose recusal from the Russia investigation he blames for its ever-growing scale. ”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/15/chris-christie-book-jared-kushner-accusations-hit-job
Did Jared also make Christie close a bridge down for politics or sit on a beach in public view after shutting it down? Did he also make him keep shoveling food into his fat face until he got to 300 plus pounds.
Right on joeknuckles😎
Try 400 plus pounds. We’re talking Jackie Gleason size.
Comey should have been fired Day One. No meetings. No luncheons. No phone calls. Just an empty cardboard box on his desk with a sticky note reading “Fill this and leave your badge on the desk”.
Attack Kushner at your own risk. He is behind his father inlaw 100% and serves as a point man for whitehouse for diplomacy and helping to set up many of the deals that have been done the last 2 years.
Christie was removed out of the transition team for a reason and he is writing this book for that same exact reason.
Maybe those “deals” have lots of value. Don’t know, I hardly see any. Even if there was value, someone else presumably would’ve done just as well as an inexperienced Kushner.
What I do see is that Trump’s presidency would’ve been greatly helped if Christie was VP or even better AG instead of the Imbecile Possum.
Kushner was the person standing in for POTUS for much of the USMCA negotiations with Mexico.
His role is simple the POTUS trusts him and uses him as the point of contact with other nations when he needs to discuses the White Houses position.
If you pay attention to Kushner’s movements you will notice him traveling to various countries from the middle east, Europe to Mexico and his role is to convey POTUS’ position on maters and set up dialog.
Christie FEd up the transition team and had to be removed because all the people he was putting on it where never Trumpers and he was stacking it with “His People” He got caught and removed as result he would of been a horrible VP and an even worse AG.
Could be. I have no facts, numbers or stats to assess that.
What I do know is that Pence is as helpful as a statue and Sessions was an absolute disaster.
If you think Pence is the equivalent of a statue then you are not paying attention to what is going on in the white House.
I should add what Penc’s role at the White house is:
Pence is Good Cop
Trump is Bad Cop
A few Examples of Kushner at work:
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mexico-honors-jared-kushner-award/2018/11/27/id/892168/
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/347486-kushner-travels-to-middle-east-for-peace-negotiations
https://news.yahoo.com/kushner-reaches-congress-shutdown-daca-wall-gains-steam-150857865.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/05/jared-kushners-make-or-break-week/527517/
Christie is hereby awarded The Ana Navarro Trophy aka The Giant Burrito of Lard Award.
Over-under on Christie book sales: 10,000 units. Place you bets, folks.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CHris+christie+softball+uniform&iax=images&ia=images
Seems like a set-up from an
FBI trying to redeem itself in the eyes of the public.
FBI couldn’t find a hooker in a whorehouse
There are no back roads to the White House. It’s in the middle of DC. The FBI just found some big mouth nut and played him along and now they want the Croix-de-Guerre.
Once respect and trust are lost, it is almost impossible to gain them back in any aspect of life.
Honor is not to be won. It is only not to be lost.
– Schopenhauer
You can tell by the chorus of idiotic magpies, what they have been instructed what to say regarding the border…
“JUST OPEN THE GOV” and THEN we can talk.
Um No… Nancy was CLEAR she is not going to budge off her 1 DOLLAR pledge for the border.
POTUS knows this is BS- it is too Captain obvious. Dems are lying. They know it-Trump knows it. If he did that the pressure would immediately be relieved on the DEM side. Trump will not let that happen. Leverage is sustained even pressure that keeps increasing until UNCLE is achieved.
This is not about money- this is not about the wall- This is about their perceived power and bending POTUS to their will.
Dems have rolled previous Presidents with their racist nonsense.
Not his one.
NGH ( Not gonna happen)
Absolutely true. It’s not a matter of wall anymore. Just a battle of wills and wits.
Pelosi won’t cave on the wall, 100% guaranteed. I can only see 3 ways this ends :
1. Trump caves.
2. Trump declares national emergency & opens the gov.
3. Trump gives the Dimms something big (like DACA) for some wall funding.
Trump is NOT going to cave, Dems do not want DACA. The only thing Trump will give them is a black eye.
Since the gov. will have to open at some point, what you’re saying is that Pelosi will cave.
Just curious : if you had to bet the last penny you have in this world on who’s going to blink, who’d you bet on : Pelosi or Trump ?
Your comments indicate you have no reasoned-based or factual basis for your ill-conceived opinions. Do you understan President Trump’s tactics inthe least. President Trump will never cave. He will get us the best possible deal and hold out until that has been ratified.
‘OMB issues guidance on Reduction in Force layoffs due to partial shutdown’
Essentially the article postulates that after 30 days of no budget deal the furloughed employees may be subject to reduction in force. A RIF is not automatic or guaranteed and must follow after a reorganization plan has been submitted..
“It will take some time for reorganization plans to be prepared, but once they are revealed after the 30-day deadline is reached, the “shutdown furloughs” become “administrative furloughs,” and the RIF layoffs are possible.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/omb_issues_guidance_on_reduction_in_force_layoffs_due_to_partial_shutdown.html#ixzz5cqYaoXzQ
Mitt Romney needs to be called out for calling our victory in Syria a retreat. This implies that it was a loss (you don’t “retreat” after a victory).
Mitt is blatantly giving aid and comfort to the enemy. He iś a traitor.
Romney has become a house fly only even more irritating than the very small ones.
From the article (quoting Rasmussen):
“…A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the 2020 presidential race was between Trump and Ocasio-Cortez, 43% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for Trump, while 40% would vote for Ocasio-Cortez. A sizable 17% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
This is essentially a tie, given the margin of error for this survey is +/- three percentage points.
Not surprisingly, 69% of Democrats would rather vote for Ocasio-Cortez, while 75% of Republicans would cast a ballot to reelect Trump. Trump is the favorite among voters not affiliated with either political party by a 46% to 35% margin.
Among all voters, 34% have a favorable opinion of Ocasio-Cortez. Forty percent (40%) have an unfavorable impression of the New York lawmaker. These figures include 16% who have a Very Favorable opinion of her and 26% who view her very unfavorably. Twenty-six (26%) don’t know enough about Ocasio-Cortez to offer an opinion of her. -Rasmussen..”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-16/shock-poll-reveals-surprising-result-between-ocasio-cortez-and-trump-2020
That is very depressing. We live in a country that is approximately 50 percent brainwashed morons.
Yes Joe. SAT and IQ scores have been tanking for years. Massive numbers of tech workers and alien invaders are a drag on America.
LikeLike
Today’s Generals (mostly Obama’s and Bush’s) don’t like taking orders from President Trump. I wonder if they would prefer taking orders from Occasional Cortex.
Paul Sperry@paulsperry_
·
Jan 15
“Senate oversight of DOJ must now seek answers:
1. Are the formal criminal & C.I. investigations of POTUS still active under Wray? Mueller?
2. Are they presenting “evidence” vs POTUS to g jury?
3. Is POTUS family under FISA surveillance? Did McCabe/Rosenstein sign off on wiretaps”
Depending on the year it seems the definition of crisis changed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ocwahPSuks&feature=em-uploademail
A Roman army typically marched 15-25 miles per day. Yet every day, at the end of that long march, they would set up a stockade around their camp.
Although some of the materials were carried with them, most of the stockade consisted of local trees they felled, sharpened and erected around their entire camp.
Why?
Because walls, barriers and stockades WORK, that’s why!
Yes, the Romans knew that someone with a ladder could scale their stockade, but they also knew that person would be easily spotted and stopped! Further, they also knew that it takes drastically LESS soldiers to guard a barrier, than it does to guard open ground!
Walls and barriers DETER people, they SLOW down people, and barriers can more easily be GUARDED.
The Romans, whatever else you may think of them, were pretty damn smart when it came to protecting an area…or a border.
Keep the Government Shutdown, Mr. President.
We, the People, are behind you and we will win this battle. Globalism is dying.
