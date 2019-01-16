Chairman Lindsey Graham Has Every Confidence in AG Nominee William Barr…

Posted on January 16, 2019 by

Chairman Graham is very happy with the nomination of William Barr as U.S. Attorney General.  It would appear purposeful Barr will re-balance the DC interests, and return the DOJ to a more ordinary level of corruption.  In this way Barr pushes back the fulcrum tilting the DOJ away from the more violent weaponized lean in the past eight years.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Chairman Lindsey Graham Has Every Confidence in AG Nominee William Barr…

  2. WSB says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Here we go again?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Zorro says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:13 am

    “DeepState usurpers not to worry over being exposed, Trump will benefit from lessened opposition”

    Seems like the Deep State gets the better of the deal. No exposure for them but Trump still gets opposed but at a supposedly lesser level. How exactly does that message get conveyed to the opposition and who conveys it to the MSM?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

      Consider how President Trump is “CHANGING the GAME” to WIN DIFFERENTLY with

      • North Korea
      • Mideast
      • China
      • Russia
      • USMCA

      … in his first two years while domestically battling the UniParty, Media, USCOC, Globalists, Courts and Blue States.

      I’m confident he’ll next be CHANGING the GAME in “Institutions”, both foreign and domestic!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. SteveC says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:15 am

    I don’t believe it will work. There are too many unpaid debts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:16 am

    What’s the point, at this point?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. DJT2020 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Looks like a trade off to calm the waters. I think this is a brilliant move by Trump. Trump can always drop the nuke after 2020 or whenever he likes. He will keep fingering this Trump card.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:18 am

    “It would appear purposeful Barr will re-balance the DC interests, and return the DOJ to a more ordinary level of corruption.”

    How refreshing to know that we will only be returning to the pre-BHO level of corruption, where the FBI under Robert Mueller utilized NSA files on Americans for unconstitutional “parallel construction” efforts to imprison American citizens.

    I will rest much easier after posting “Two Minutes with the Bible” over on the Open Thread.

    Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
    10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. JohnCarlson says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:20 am

    “It would appear purposeful Barr will re-balance the DC interests, and return the DOJ to a more ordinary level of corruption. “

    Corruption will now be reduced from Warp 10 o Warp 7.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Christine says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

    It’s definitely reasonable to assume that based on his history, Barr is a Bush-era Swamp creature.

    BUT, if he is, why would President Trump appoint him??

    POTUS is attempting radical structural change of the Government and country. It doesn’t make sense that he’d appoint someone who would stymie that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

      When President Trump was interviewed by Jeanine Pirro the other night. He said,”But we’ve exposed so many people that are corrupt.”

      Wink.

      Like

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        January 16, 2019 at 12:50 am

        Hi WSB! Yes, I heard him say that. Do you think Barr will work with POTUS to continue exposing corrupt people?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          January 16, 2019 at 12:57 am

          I believe Barr has two choices. Work with PT to expose the others, or be exposed.

          Barr said today he did not need the title and wanted to be as transparent as possible. Well Mr. Barr, prove it.

          Like

          Reply
          • Christine says:
            January 16, 2019 at 1:13 am

            I agree with that. I suspect President Trump made the same deal with Mueller, just before appointing him Special Counsel.

            I mean, with Mueller’s laundry list of corrupt behaviour as FBI Director, he’d go to jail for the rest of his life if prosecuted. As it is, he’ll be a star Prosection witness in Uranium One.

            Like

            Reply
      • bearlodgeblog says:
        January 16, 2019 at 1:04 am

        WSB I’ve noticed that he always says “Exposed” not “Arrested.” PDJT always frames it so that he wins again. On Pirro he also said that “Exposing the corruption will be one of my crowning achievements.” This is how he will save face with us Treeper-Types who chanted “Drain The Swamp.” We will sweep him into a 2nd term.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Rudy says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:44 am

      Working in stages, like defusing a big bomb?

      Like

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        January 16, 2019 at 1:08 am

        Definitely plausible, Rudy.

        I just find it peculiar he’d appoint someone who’s been a close friend of Mueller’s for 30 years, if he genuinely believed Barr & Mueller would work together to cover up institutional DOJ corruption. President Trump is much smarter than that.

        Unless… I’ve actually said since June 2017 (just weeks after President Trump appointed Mueller as Special Counsel) that the whole Mueller investigation was Kabuki Theatre, to isolate the Clinton lawyers (engaged by Mueller) and distract from the real investigation being conducted by Horowitz.

        I know Sundance (who I have the greatest respect for) wholly disagrees on this point, but perhaps I’m right, and Mueller has always been working in harmony with President Trump, and Barr will do the same.

        I’m a glass half full kinda gal!

        Like

        Reply
  10. NoFixedAddress says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

    If Barr can help facilitate the re-organization of the so called ‘public servants’ when the shut down goes past 30 days then there will be such winning we will all want to eat hamburgers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. GB Bari says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Somewhere, someone is going to think about the blatant in-your-face injustice being done here by the corrupt members of Congress and the top officials in the DOJ and FBI, and that person will eventually explode.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Retired IG says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Wonder who typed the Memo for Graham to read off of the teleprompter? He doesn’t look well at all; might be drunk, stoned, or just shot with a poison dart. Dunno. Don’t take ANY comfort from him after he “doesn’t see a problem with Barr.”
    Holy mackerel. I wanted to curl up in the fetal position (for President Trump) when I read here that President Trump actually spoke to G. W. Bush on who to nominate for Attorney General. And now we get Barr. He’s probably a BAIRD BUM, a distant relative of George Soros or Netahyahoo, maybe even Obama. Take your pick. All of the above may also apply.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

      As I posted on another thread, PT keeps scratching his head thinking, “All the criminals keep exposing and giving me the names of their co-conspirators. Now, why would they want to do that?”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. JohnCarlson says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:26 am

    The DOJ will now rape the Lady of Justice a few less times a day.

    Like

    Reply
  14. terry says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Hold on here a minute.

    While I agree that Barr is no change agent, However something seems to be
    going on behind the scenes.

    Hannity and the daily caller reported today that James Baker is under criminal investigation.

    This is significant because it corroborates what Joe diGenova was saying months earlier.

    Remember in sept 2018 Joe diGenova was saying that Baker was
    fully cooperating with a federal grand jury and has turned states evidence.

    DiGenova thinks it’s the Nat Sec Div of the Justice department that is running the show.

    Here’s one interview. Listen at 7:20 to see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. jambo says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Either President Trump knows what he’s doing with Barr or he doesn’t.
    Sessions was a big mistake, but a rookie error. No excuses now.

    Barr is the chosen man. If he is swamp then we lose and President Trump fails.

    I don’t believe that will be the case.

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:45 am

      Why do I think the Sessions story is not done yet? Barr could turn out to be a similar chapter or not.

      I just wonder how long it will take to figure this next one out.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        January 16, 2019 at 12:57 am

        “Why do I think the Sessions story is not done yet?”

        Probably because it is not.

        Notice that unlike many others, Jeff Sessions has not made the rounds of the talk shows.

        Also, people were upset that the Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers had not talked to Huber. However Huber was the WRONG GUY. His task was to team up with Horowitz and indict the bad actors in the FBI and DOJ. At this point, with the mulehead crap not yet finnished nothing can be done. Sort of makes you wonder just what General Flynn is telling various Grand Juries.
        ….

        Do not forget President Trump’s recent tweet tp ‘Enjoy the Ride’

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          January 16, 2019 at 1:05 am

          Too many journalists are not asking the right f*****g questions or getting the right exit interviews.

          Sessions has been seen holding hands with Lewis yet no one, NO ONE, not even Hannity wants to interview him?

          Yup. Enjoy the ride!

          Like

          Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        January 16, 2019 at 1:00 am

        “Barr could turn out to be a similar chapter or not.”

        Yeah, we were suppose to have high hopes for someone named Huber. There also is someone called Whitaker that is keeping a seat warm in the swamp. I don’t know what he does, either./s

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:33 am

    So, it seems possible Trump realizes the Deep State is too entrenched in every facet of government, and his attempts at exposure will be fought and possibly thwarted, enough so to hinder any real consequences, at least for some time, and all that will do is keep the weaponized pressure on, which will hinder the MAGA agenda

    Is Trump accepting the bondo and shine job, to tamp down on the pressure, there by being able to fully pursue one of his main goals of economic might, and maybe even protecting the homeland?

    Is he willing to accept a return to a simply corrupt government as long as the criminal department weaponizing is ended?

    Does he believe if given enough time in office, he can come back to the Deep State issue and declare war on it once his policies have proven to be effective and more Americans are on his side?

    Or is he still going to kick some Deep State ass soon?

    Inquiring minds want to know

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jambo says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Time will tell.

      Personally I would wait for the 2020 Dem nominee to become apparent, get a FISA on a few of their campaign staff based on fiction, spy the hell out of everything, charge anybody they have ever met with anything I can find, unencumbered by boundaries of time and space, and then interview everybody multiple times over and charge them with lying to the FBI if they misremember the 1985 superbowl winner.

      But I’m a pretty vindictive sod.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      January 16, 2019 at 1:04 am

      “the bondo and shine job”

      Eventually the underlying metal rusts underneath and the bondo falls off, with the underlying structure worse than ever. I figure that will occur right around the time PDJT leaves office.

      Like

      Reply
  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:42 am

    All this gnashing and hand-wringing by so many, as if Barr will “run everything”.

    Not a whisper in the M$M on the future role of AAG Whitaker, who the Deep State seemed desperate to oppose, not to mention the 20+ SENIOR Leadership roles that will need to make major contributions to the transformation of the DOJ and FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. jcthewizard says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Saddening and maddening –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Elric VIII says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:51 am

    The previous status quo can not be allowed to return. Justice must be served, and the Will of the People upheld.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Nom de Blog says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:52 am

    And then Trump authorizes the release of the transcripts… Blammo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Zorro says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I’m thinking it would be pretty interesting and insightful to go to some of those Bible studies that the Mueller and Barr family members attend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Touché! I thought about that today…makes one wonder!

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      January 16, 2019 at 1:06 am

      “some of those Bible studies that the Mueller and Barr family members attend.”

      2Corinthians 11:13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
      14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
      15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. bearlodgeblog says:
    January 16, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Graham is the perfect mediator / weathervane to find compromise between the Swamp and the Deplorable-in-Chief. Barr is the Fixer who will implement the deal.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s