One aspect to Donald Trump’s presidency that almost no pundit, analyst, or media type ever seem to discuss is the 180° shift in executive branch administrative objectives from all prior modern presidencies.
President Trump is a life-long businessman, with 100% of his focus in the area of Main Street capital. Real estate, building construction, resorts and the industries of service and hospitality (a multitude of holdings) is where Donald Trump made his empire; later expanding into media and entertainment.
The important aspect here is that businesses survive and/or grow based on action toward material objectives.
Successful business is not a process; it is a series of planned events with specific action toward a financial goal.
The purpose of a business is based on action, not process. This is generally the opposite emphasis of government which is based mostly on a never-ending process that only rarely actually delivers an action. If the industry of government had to be efficient (or profitable) in order to sustain itself, everything about the entire system of government would be fundamentally different.
Process, as an objective of/unto itself, produces no actual results. However, the valuation of process, what we call political effort, is entirely connected to the ceremonial duty of government. In many ways; heck, in almost all ways, the process of ceremony, the absence of any functional action, is the exact opposite of what’s needed in successful business.
The reason I mention this is to think about how the administrative offices of government; those career line-level system operators; must be reacting to a Chief Executive who expects their process to deliver an actionable result. The systemic shock is almost unfathomable.
Imagine having a president taking over and bringing the CEO perspective to the operation; who asks, at any given moment in time, entirely unanticipated by those in the middle of the system, for updates on their function?… When is “X” going to happen? Where are we with “X”? How soon before “X” is delivering a result? Who is measuring “X’s” result?… and let the “X-er” group know know I want to talk to them tomorrow, at 9:15am, for 18 to 23 minutes, so I can evaluate their success.
Now imagine that common sense question; a business review/inquiry toward achieving an actual measurable goal; happening for hundreds of simultaneous “X’s” on any given day or week… amid a system of process administrators… that have never delivered an actionable and quantifiable result?
In the big picture, we can only imagine how foreign that would be to thousands of people who have absolutely no concept of private sector accountability or efficiency.
Imagine how those who built a career on never-ending process must feel about a system-wide shift in priority toward achieving a result.
Really quite stunning if you think about it.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution, and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
Carry on…
yup…Tsa on front lines of resistors? SAD!
LikeLike
Profound SD! processes are the way these jokers line their pockets…value added…each part of the assembly more graft more taste more regulations…NO TIME for Processes when your money is on the line!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This truism for all Government employees should be chiseled in cement in the buildings where they work: there is no reward for success nor penalty for failure. And that is true from the lowliest Village worker to the highest mucky muck in DC.
No matter what they do, how badly they screw up- they still get their paycheck, their pension and their pizza.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This post seems to go hand in hand with that anonymous OpEd on the Daily Caller today.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/
The guy talks about process a LOT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hmmmmm!
LikeLike
I wa thinking the same thing Keln…
LikeLike
Keln – this article perfectly expands upon Sundance’s post – well worth the read
Here’s a sample paragraph – it’s all about the “process” in government:
“They do nothing that warrants punishment and nothing of external value. That is their workday: errands for the sake of errands — administering, refining, following and collaborating on process. “Process is your friend” is what delusional civil servants tell themselves. Even senior officials must gain approval from every rank across their department, other agencies and work units for basic administrative chores.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smocking out the resistance, perhaps?
S M is 19 + 13 = 32 (stands for the “elites” who consider themselves the Fallen Angels, or extraterrestrials who fell from the sky, lol. The 13 families who are behind satanic domination of the globe really believe this… ‘splains their perceived superiority over the rest of humanity or planet earth. A whole CIA conspiracy trying to push UFOs on us since Area 51 is absolutely delusional. The only strange ongoings are underground bunkers with secret experiments, not 2 mile long spaceships that take 45 mins to travel to Mars. They want to blame UFOs for what the cabal is doing).
OC is 15-3, March of Ides maybe
KI is 911, self-explanatory
NG is 14-7, 2 days before JFK Jr’s “plane crash”.
LikeLike
EVERY DEPT IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO CUT 10% OF PERSONNEL AND EXPENSES EVERY YEAR FOR THE DURATION OF TRUMP’S TERM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come to think of it…not only was Partial Shutdown a strategy to get the Wall done, the Partial Shutdown is a litmus test for those federal workers who really have skin in the game and really want to serve the American People! Theyre public servants, right?
LikeLike
The TSA is solely responsible for screening passengers, as well as their checked and carry-on baggage at 450 U.S. airports.
From the beginning, this responsibility should have been turned over to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is currently maritime, it’s military and it’s a multi-mission service. It already operates under the HSA.
The Coast Guard’s maritime law enforcement mission can be expanded to aviation. They are procedure & process oriented as well as military, therefore, lapses of judgment, decorum or ability by a Coast Guard screener can be reviewed & dealt with immediately. No union related encumbrances.
LikeLiked by 4 people
smart
LikeLike
Airlines should pay for their own security — and be held liable for any failures. The whole idea of involving the Federal government in the process is just a way for airlines to dodge the consequences of their own negligence.
LikeLike
Watching PG & E going down the tubes gives us a good example to compare. In Florida FP&L got power back up rather quickly after the Hurricane, but Puerto Rico had PREPA where process rather than results was important, it took 11 months to band aid the grid together, still a disaster waiting to happen. PG & E looks like a firm where process comes before performance.
What happens in CA if PG & E ceases to exist. Who would want to buy that disaster, could the State run it competetently.
LikeLike
CALIFORNIA CAN’T EVEN RUN THE STATE, LET ALONE A UTILITY.
THINK “OROVILLE DAM.”
LikeLike
I found “Results Oriented” expectation very effective in weeding out the chaff.
The “process” folks get so stressed they bail or go on stress disability.
Another method of ‘Draining the Swamp’!!
LikeLike
The point that “[t]his is generally the opposite emphasis of government which is based mostly on a never-ending process that only rarely actually delivers an action…” is very interesting when also taken in context with this Daily Caller article today
I’m A Senior Trump Official, And I Hope A Long Shutdown Smokes Out The Resistance
Excerpt “Process is what we serve, the process keeps us safe, the process is our core value. It takes a lot of people to maintain the process. The process provides jobs. In fact, there are process experts and certified process managers who protect the process.”
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/
LikeLiked by 1 person
you don’t really think any of the bureaucrats would leave the golden throne of a federal job, do you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
RKEESX wrote: “you don’t really think any of the bureaucrats would leave the golden throne of a federal job, do you?”
Can’t a boy dream?
LikeLike
Absolutely not! They are there until retirement. Ask them why they work for the government. Good benefits and cushy retirements.
LikeLike
This article should go viral.
LikeLike
every dept of the federal government should be required to cut 10% of personnel and expenses every year of Trump’s remaining term.
LikeLike
Make that 15% and I am ALL IN! 😀
LikeLike
Notice how no one is crying over the EPA being closed?
LikeLike
Truer words were never written!
I wish I could decree this essay be mandatory reading for every ‘crat in our Government, from POTUS on down to the dog catcher!
I’d encourage each of us to pass this on, and encourage others to do the same. I would love to see this essay become front and center in the political debate. If a majority of citizens were cognizant of results-based actions, versus process-based actions, we could not only DEMAND governmental accountability, we’d be able to actually GET IT!
LikeLike
Just ran across this.
Recall of Legislators and the Removal of Members of Congress from Office
Jack Maskell Legislative Attorney
January 5, 2012 http://badblue.bitnamiapp.com/d.php?did=fas.org
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL30016.pdf
LikeLike
I love that last picture of him and I LOVE that we put him there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right…which begs the thought, No one in media bothered to whine about business sector jobs & professions lost let alone paychecks throughout the manufacture suction from NAFTA !
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have just made THE point pertaining to the harsh reality that WE face with UniParty and enemedia traitors who worship and work for the international bankster cabal of totalitarian feudal psychopaths.
As Michael Jackson put it, “they don’t really care about us.”
Seems I can almost hear their time coming though… 😉
LikeLike
Wow. That was very well put friend.
We relate to President Trump so well, not only because he is genuine (no bs), but also because he relates to what every hard working American is seeking.
LikeLike
Yeah, it must be a real shocker that turning a blind eye and surfin fer porn all day is no longer the “job description”. Two words fer the slacking scum that exists to “survive” in the swamp.
Get out!
LikeLike
20 years ago in the Army, We called it TPF. Total Process Fascination.
LikeLike
I find it very strange that DJT is the first businessman elected to the U S Presidency. After the frontiersman and woman, and the cowboy, the businessman has always been the epitome of the US. There have been presidents who have been or at least symbolized the frontiersman, and Reagan was the Hollywood star (another US symbol) and represented the cowboy, and Sarah Palin (sadly not top of the ticket, and thus never elected) embodied the frontierswoman, but where was the businessman?
And then along came Donald J Trump. And no one at least in Europe seemed to notice, and I wonder even today if they’ve noticed that there is a businessman running the largest economy of the world.
LikeLike
Herbert Hoover was actually a businessman president. However, he was FDA director and Secretary of Commerce before he was president.
LikeLike
True. Thanks. Engineer and businessman but not a good precedent.
LikeLike
George Washington was a business man…also Herbert Hoover…but overall, President Trump is the first to move directly to the Presidency without government/military service!
LikeLike
Sundance , I am new hear but I am impressed with how well you have nailed the cause of the systemic panic and horror that we are seeing in the FBI, DOJ and many other branches of gov;t as Pres. Trump attempts to get things done in Washington. Trump has brought business accountability and efficiency to the swamps of Washington and folks are freaking out. We can only pray that Trump prevails in this war to overhaul the stagnant bureaucratic mess he has willingly walked into. May our prayers and money in donations help sustain him.
And thanks Sundance for your insights. Knowledge is power and I remain hopeful that with God’s blessing the truth wins in the end. May God bless America..
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Personally, I liked the university. They gave us money and facilities, we didn’t have to produce anything! You’ve never been out of college! You don’t know what it’s like out there! I’ve worked in the private sector. They expect results.” Dan Aykroyd Ghostbusters
To me a perfect illustration of what we face in swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analogy.
LikeLike
yes…results!
LikeLike
Personally I think government workers should have to take an oath to the Constitution.
LikeLike
Amongst the ways they’re mitigating the shock is not seating his nominees for his administration coming up on two years since inauguration. The anniversary should be used as a major reminder and push on the senate to get going.
LikeLike
LikeLike
during…please add another but wearing sandals!
LikeLike
Put this on prez thread.. more appropriate here:
The Daily Caller is taking the rare step of publishing this anonymous op-ed at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose career would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.
Excerpt:
They do nothing that warrants punishment and nothing of external value. That is their workday: errands for the sake of errands — administering, refining, following and collaborating on process. “Process is your friend” is what delusional civil servants tell themselves.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/
LikeLike
As a lifelong business person let me add to SD’s excellent analysis that within the corporate world HR is without question the biggest bastion of process being mistaken for progress. Process is running on the spot ….progress is getting to the destination. HR people are like government bureaucrats, dazzled by their relentless pushing of paper onto the next desk.
LikeLiked by 1 person