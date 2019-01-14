Systemic Shock…

January 14, 2019

One aspect to Donald Trump’s presidency that almost no pundit, analyst, or media type ever seem to discuss is the 180° shift in executive branch administrative objectives from all prior modern presidencies.

President Trump is a life-long businessman, with 100% of his focus in the area of Main Street capital.  Real estate, building construction, resorts and the industries of service and hospitality (a multitude of holdings) is where Donald Trump made his empire; later expanding into media and entertainment.

The important aspect here is that businesses survive and/or grow based on action toward material objectives.

Successful business is not a process; it is a series of planned events with specific action toward a financial goal.

The purpose of a business is based on action, not process.  This is generally the opposite emphasis of government which is based mostly on a never-ending process that only rarely actually delivers an action. If the industry of government had to be efficient (or profitable) in order to sustain itself, everything about the entire system of government would be fundamentally different.

Process, as an objective of/unto itself, produces no actual results.  However, the valuation of process, what we call political effort, is entirely connected to the ceremonial duty of government.  In many ways; heck, in almost all ways, the process of ceremony, the absence of any functional action, is the exact opposite of what’s needed in successful business.

The reason I mention this is to think about how the administrative offices of government; those career line-level system operators; must be reacting to a Chief Executive who expects their process to deliver an actionable result.  The systemic shock is almost unfathomable.

Imagine having a president taking over and bringing the CEO perspective to the operation; who asks, at any given moment in time, entirely unanticipated by those in the middle of the system, for updates on their function?…  When is “X” going to happen?  Where are we with “X”?  How soon before “X” is delivering a result?  Who is measuring “X’s” result?… and let the “X-er” group know know I want to talk to them tomorrow, at 9:15am, for 18 to 23 minutes, so I can evaluate their success.

Now imagine that common sense question; a business review/inquiry toward achieving an actual measurable goal; happening for hundreds of simultaneous “X’s” on any given day or week… amid a system of process administrators… that have never delivered an actionable and quantifiable result?

In the big picture, we can only imagine how foreign that would be to thousands of people who have absolutely no concept of private sector accountability or efficiency.

Imagine how those who built a career on never-ending process must feel about a system-wide shift in priority toward achieving a result.

Really quite stunning if you think about it.

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution, and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”

~ Machiavelli

Carry on…

 

46 Responses to Systemic Shock…

  Publius2016 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    yup…Tsa on front lines of resistors? SAD!

    Like

    Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Profound SD! processes are the way these jokers line their pockets…value added…each part of the assembly more graft more taste more regulations…NO TIME for Processes when your money is on the line!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Seneca the Elder says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    This truism for all Government employees should be chiseled in cement in the buildings where they work: there is no reward for success nor penalty for failure. And that is true from the lowliest Village worker to the highest mucky muck in DC.

    No matter what they do, how badly they screw up- they still get their paycheck, their pension and their pizza.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Keln says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    This post seems to go hand in hand with that anonymous OpEd on the Daily Caller today.

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/

    The guy talks about process a LOT.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    FofBW says:
      January 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Hmmmmm!

      Like

      Reply
    Snow White says:
      January 14, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      I wa thinking the same thing Keln…

      Like

      Reply
    Lisa says:
      January 14, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Keln – this article perfectly expands upon Sundance’s post – well worth the read

      Here’s a sample paragraph – it’s all about the “process” in government:

      "They do nothing that warrants punishment and nothing of external value. That is their workday: errands for the sake of errands — administering, refining, following and collaborating on process. "Process is your friend" is what delusional civil servants tell themselves. Even senior officials must gain approval from every rank across their department, other agencies and work units for basic administrative chores."

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    smurfette says:
      January 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      Smocking out the resistance, perhaps?

      S M is 19 + 13 = 32 (stands for the “elites” who consider themselves the Fallen Angels, or extraterrestrials who fell from the sky, lol. The 13 families who are behind satanic domination of the globe really believe this… ‘splains their perceived superiority over the rest of humanity or planet earth. A whole CIA conspiracy trying to push UFOs on us since Area 51 is absolutely delusional. The only strange ongoings are underground bunkers with secret experiments, not 2 mile long spaceships that take 45 mins to travel to Mars. They want to blame UFOs for what the cabal is doing).

      OC is 15-3, March of Ides maybe

      KI is 911, self-explanatory

      NG is 14-7, 2 days before JFK Jr’s “plane crash”.

      Like

      Reply
  RKEESX says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    EVERY DEPT IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO CUT 10% OF PERSONNEL AND EXPENSES EVERY YEAR FOR THE DURATION OF TRUMP'S TERM.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Come to think of it…not only was Partial Shutdown a strategy to get the Wall done, the Partial Shutdown is a litmus test for those federal workers who really have skin in the game and really want to serve the American People! Theyre public servants, right?

    Like

    Reply
  Steve Herman says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    The TSA is solely responsible for screening passengers, as well as their checked and carry-on baggage at 450 U.S. airports.

    From the beginning, this responsibility should have been turned over to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is currently maritime, it’s military and it’s a multi-mission service. It already operates under the HSA.

    The Coast Guard’s maritime law enforcement mission can be expanded to aviation. They are procedure & process oriented as well as military, therefore, lapses of judgment, decorum or ability by a Coast Guard screener can be reviewed & dealt with immediately. No union related encumbrances.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Jay Bartram says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Watching PG & E going down the tubes gives us a good example to compare. In Florida FP&L got power back up rather quickly after the Hurricane, but Puerto Rico had PREPA where process rather than results was important, it took 11 months to band aid the grid together, still a disaster waiting to happen. PG & E looks like a firm where process comes before performance.

What happens in CA if PG & E ceases to exist. Who would want to buy that disaster, could the State run it competetently.

    What happens in CA if PG & E ceases to exist. Who would want to buy that disaster, could the State run it competetently.

    Like

    Reply
  FofBW says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I found “Results Oriented” expectation very effective in weeding out the chaff.
    The “process” folks get so stressed they bail or go on stress disability.

    Another method of ‘Draining the Swamp’!!

    Like

    Reply
  smiley says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    The point that “[t]his is generally the opposite emphasis of government which is based mostly on a never-ending process that only rarely actually delivers an action…” is very interesting when also taken in context with this Daily Caller article today

    I’m A Senior Trump Official, And I Hope A Long Shutdown Smokes Out The Resistance

    Excerpt “Process is what we serve, the process keeps us safe, the process is our core value. It takes a lot of people to maintain the process. The process provides jobs. In fact, there are process experts and certified process managers who protect the process.”

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  RKEESX says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    every dept of the federal government should be required to cut 10% of personnel and expenses every year of Trump's remaining term.

    Like

    Reply
  Jay Bartram says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Notice how no one is crying over the EPA being closed?

    Like

    Reply
  blondegator says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Truer words were never written!

    I wish I could decree this essay be mandatory reading for every ‘crat in our Government, from POTUS on down to the dog catcher!

    I’d encourage each of us to pass this on, and encourage others to do the same. I would love to see this essay become front and center in the political debate. If a majority of citizens were cognizant of results-based actions, versus process-based actions, we could not only DEMAND governmental accountability, we’d be able to actually GET IT!

    Like

    Reply
  P says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Just ran across this.

    Recall of Legislators and the Removal of Members of Congress from Office
    Jack Maskell Legislative Attorney
    January 5, 2012 http://badblue.bitnamiapp.com/d.php?did=fas.org
    https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL30016.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  NJMAGA says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    I love that last picture of him and I LOVE that we put him there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  YvonneMarie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Right…which begs the thought, No one in media bothered to whine about business sector jobs & professions lost let alone paychecks throughout the manufacture suction from NAFTA !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    TheHumanCondition says:
      January 14, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      You have just made THE point pertaining to the harsh reality that WE face with UniParty and enemedia traitors who worship and work for the international bankster cabal of totalitarian feudal psychopaths.

      As Michael Jackson put it, “they don’t really care about us.”

      Seems I can almost hear their time coming though… 😉

      Like

      Reply
  Golden Advice says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Wow. That was very well put friend.

    We relate to President Trump so well, not only because he is genuine (no bs), but also because he relates to what every hard working American is seeking.

    Like

    Reply
  TheHumanCondition says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Yeah, it must be a real shocker that turning a blind eye and surfin fer porn all day is no longer the "job description". Two words fer the slacking scum that exists to "survive" in the swamp.

Get out!

    Get out!

    Like

    Reply
  rwtrower says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    20 years ago in the Army, We called it TPF. Total Process Fascination.

    Like

    Reply
  mikgen says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    I find it very strange that DJT is the first businessman elected to the U S Presidency. After the frontiersman and woman, and the cowboy, the businessman has always been the epitome of the US. There have been presidents who have been or at least symbolized the frontiersman, and Reagan was the Hollywood star (another US symbol) and represented the cowboy, and Sarah Palin (sadly not top of the ticket, and thus never elected) embodied the frontierswoman, but where was the businessman?
And then along came Donald J Trump. And no one at least in Europe seemed to notice, and I wonder even today if they've noticed that there is a businessman running the largest economy of the world.
    And then along came Donald J Trump. And no one at least in Europe seemed to notice, and I wonder even today if they’ve noticed that there is a businessman running the largest economy of the world.

    Like

    Reply
  William Schneider says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Sundance , I am new hear but I am impressed with how well you have nailed the cause of the systemic panic and horror that we are seeing in the FBI, DOJ and many other branches of gov;t as Pres. Trump attempts to get things done in Washington. Trump has brought business accountability and efficiency to the swamps of Washington and folks are freaking out. We can only pray that Trump prevails in this war to overhaul the stagnant bureaucratic mess he has willingly walked into. May our prayers and money in donations help sustain him.

And thanks Sundance for your insights. Knowledge is power and I remain hopeful that with God's blessing the truth wins in the end. May God bless America..

    And thanks Sundance for your insights. Knowledge is power and I remain hopeful that with God’s blessing the truth wins in the end. May God bless America..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  StanH says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    " Personally, I liked the university. They gave us money and facilities, we didn't have to produce anything! You've never been out of college! You don't know what it's like out there! I've worked in the private sector. They expect results." Dan Aykroyd Ghostbusters

To me a perfect illustration of what we face in swamp.

    To me a perfect illustration of what we face in swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  ibobland08 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Personally I think government workers should have to take an oath to the Constitution.

    Like

    Reply
  TMonroe says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Amongst the ways they're mitigating the shock is not seating his nominees for his administration coming up on two years since inauguration. The anniversary should be used as a major reminder and push on the senate to get going.

    Like

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Put this on prez thread.. more appropriate here:

    The Daily Caller is taking the rare step of publishing this anonymous op-ed at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose career would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.

    Excerpt:
    They do nothing that warrants punishment and nothing of external value. That is their workday: errands for the sake of errands — administering, refining, following and collaborating on process. “Process is your friend” is what delusional civil servants tell themselves. 

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/

    Like

    Reply
  Dave Sanderson says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    As

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

