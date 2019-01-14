President Trump Welcomes NCAA National Champion Clemson Tigers – 6:30pm EST Livestream…

Tonight the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champions, Clemson University Tigers, celebrate with President Donald Trump at a White House dinner. Anticipated Livestream Coverage 6:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – NBC Livestream – Fox10 Livestream
I came to post this tweet.
Leadership baby!
Dabo Swinney and his team earned it.
I’m saying this as a Notre Dame fan.
Clemson beat Bama as badly as they beat us.
They wrecked Alabama (sorry Bama fans). That was unreal to watch.
They totally deserve this trip.
Last time an Alabama unit got beat so bad was Little Round Top.
LOL!
What can one say…..
Hooooorahh!
Eating time!
Actually should have had Chik-fil-a as well, but everyone will be happy to even be there. Good for them for going…and this is from an avid Gamecock fan. I guess I can be sorta happy for them.
Tim Scott and Lindsey are in the building
Im a proud Clemson alum and proud Treeper!!
