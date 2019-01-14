President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing the White House….

Posted on January 14, 2019 by

President Trump gives remarks and takes questions from the White House press pool as he departs the White House headed to Louisiana.

  1. Sentient says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Fox News radio just covered this and then followed with a quote by Maryland Senator Ben Cardin that Dems will only negotiate after the shutdown ends. Riiiiiiight.

    • The Raven says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      No wonder none of them go on to be world class poker player…they all suck at bluffing.

    • anniefannie says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      That’s the only thing they know! They’ve gotten away with it for 30 years or more. They just don’t know how to do it any other way than to let the Rs cave, promise the world and then come back with “oops, you really didn’t believe we’d do what we said did you?”

    • Veritas says:
      January 14, 2019 at 1:38 pm

      I wonder how it is that Maryland seems to have such complete morons “representing” us. Cardin, Van Hollen and Cummins seem to vie to outdo themselves to make stupid pronouncements. Fortunately the rest of them are pretty much backbenchers that no one cares to hear.

      Except Andy Harris, the lone Republican and an actual voice of sanity. The other day on the radio someone asked about the fate of the poor government workers.

      He said they were free to find other employment and if they were too shortsighted to know that their jobs were subject to possible furlough during appropriation fights, that’s their problem.

  2. FofBW says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    PT just loves these Pressers. Great way of getting the truth out!!

  3. anniefannie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Saw Elijah Cummings talking about the Dims needing to “fly” through their committee investigations. Bet every FBI/DOJ liar that shows up can answer every Dim question and compose a little more in the answer.

  4. paulraven1 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    I walk away from these encounters with an ever-increasing awe at the jabbering, retarded idiocy of the media. I never become inured to it.

  5. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Regarding the phony Russia collusion allegations and the coup plotters working under the previous Administration: “… when people see that, we have an angry country because the whole thing is a hoax. It’s a BIG hoax and it’s very bad for our country.” ~ PDJT

    Americans are kindly asking for the witch hunt to end … before it’s too late.

  6. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    I love this guy…he is absolutely fearless and doesn’t take crap from anyone.

  7. Pale rider says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    and it’s just January, I’m already sick of this Russia crap.

  8. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    In case you can’t watch but can read comments…
    POTUS asked about shutdown and he immediately mentions that the Dems were in PR celebrating something and then he says maybe celebrating the shut down? funny
    Putting it on the Dems to “lead” and figure out a solution

    Asked about Graham’s suggestion to temp open gov. He says that was his suggestion but POTUS rejected that suggestion

    Hard to hear the questions but the next one seems to be about news over the weekend re Putin meeting.
    He replies about the meeting, topics covered and that he has meetings like that with many other world leaders one on one. He says news about it over the weekend is fake news.

    Asked about Russia, he was Very firm that this is a great big hoax, he never worked for Russia and to even ask that question is a disgrace

    re border he says how can the fencing/border barriers be immoral and they weren’t immoral over past years when dems supported?

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Back to Russia hoax after China questions
    He tore into them!
    He says that those who started the investigation were fired McCabe, lists others and then says those who did it were dirty cops, scoundrels who have been caught.
    Says that good people at FBI have been unfairly tarnished by this.
    12 others have been caught and terminated and more will go.

    He says that the hoax is bad for our country. That he did a great service for our country when he fired Comey because he was a dirty cop.

    He then goes on to cite the Hillary interview as misconduct – not swearing her in or recording it.

  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    re national emergency
    He says he has the absolute right to do it but he doesn’t want to. Too simple for Dems to fund our national security and by refusing they are stopping a lot of good people from getting paid

  11. gingergal says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    I did see that the future AG already announced that he will let Mueller finish the witch hunt. He’s not even in office yet and I’m already disappointed in him.

  12. RyderLee says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Treepers Know .. ‘Who’s the BOSS’ !!!
    I Love it when Our President Trump stops to
    give the Fake Media the Time of Day !
    He speaks right from his Heart and Mind ,,,
    no script needed here !
    Could he be any more Fabulous ?
    We All Know the Answer to That Question !!!
    Love You , President Trump 😚

  13. purpleibby says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Folks, he is standing strong for us! WOW!

