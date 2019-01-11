U.S. Media Really, Really, R.E.A.L.L.Y. Need Everyone to Know that Justice Ginsberg is Healthy…

The more he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted the spoons“…  That’s the first sense that comes to mind as left-wing media narrative engineers keep pushing a story that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “recovering”.

(Twitter LinkNew York Times Link)

How far would the left-wing apparatus go to ensure that President Donald Trump does not have an opportunity to replace another supreme court justice? As far as needed….  There are no boundaries too extreme on this issue. None.

If the far-left political and institutional apparatus; including associates within the DOJ and FBI; were willing to work with allies in DC to frame an incredulous “rape gang” narrative against nominee Justice Kavanaugh; knowing their allied media would incredulously push the most absurd claim imaginable;… well, enough said.

Justice Ginsburg will be “working” from home, invisibly, for a year or more… even if in a coma; hooked up to breathing apparatus, and being force-fed through a tube. Watch.

  1. Sedanka says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    The DNC and their partners in crime the MSM will lie about the continued well-being of Ginsberg, literally to the extent of claiming she’s alive past the point that she isn’t.

  2. justlizzyp says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Like a mash up of Weekend at Bernies and Pelican Brief sort of thing….

    I’m finding it very sad that so many people seem to care more about her being on the court for her ideology than for her actual contributions. She deserves better.

  3. Sanj says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    She’s probably just CGI already

  4. Warrior says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I noticed the same thing today SD. Funny how the media works to push their agenda. But according to medical speculation she has one foot in the grave.

  5. DT2020 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    They are definitely protesting too much.

  6. Piper77 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Chief Justice Roberts is a hack, so he will probably let one of her aides sit on the court for the next 2 years.

  7. emet says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Creative Concepts Taxidermy
    Jessup MD
    410 799-1558

  8. kltk1 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    While I don’t think it’s going to happen if they do they’re going to need to keep her on the court at least through the 2019 Holidays. Then Democrats feel they would have the high-ground in demanding that the Senate wait until the Presidential election is over. Think Merrick Garland.

    I don’t think she’s going to be on the court that much longer. That said, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they push the boundaries if she goes on life support, or into a coma about how to handle a “lifetime” appointment if someone is in that situation.

  9. lastinillinois says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    I fully expect, the day after Pres Trump leaves office in 2025, we will see a video of obama claiming Ginsberg was buried at sea that morning.

    No video, mind you.
    You can take his word for it.

  10. The Boss says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Has Craigs List had any postings for RBG stunt doubles?

  11. WSB says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    “Bring out ye dead…”

