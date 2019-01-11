Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Suspends Broward Sheriff Scott Israel – Replacement Gregory Tony From Coral Springs…

New Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel today over his handling of the February 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Governor Desantis flew to Fort Lauderdale three days after taking office to remove Israel and he has appointed former police sergeant Greg Tony, 40, to serve as acting sheriff. Sheriff Tony worked for Coral Springs police for 12 years before leaving in 2016. He is the first African-American to serve as Broward’s sheriff.

(Via AP) […] DeSantis’ office issued a statement saying, “Sheriff Israel has repeatedly failed and has demonstrated a pattern of poor leadership. He failed to protect Floridians and visitors during the tragic Fort Lauderdale International Airport shooting in 2017. He failed in his duties to keep our families and children safe during the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. These incidents demonstrate Sheriff’s Israel’s repeated incompetence and neglect of duty.” The statement added, “The families of the victims deserve accountability.” Minutes after DeSantis’ announcement, Israel said he would fight the suspension. “There was no wrongdoing on my part. I served the county honorably,” he said. (read more)

