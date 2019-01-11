Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Suspends Broward Sheriff Scott Israel – Replacement Gregory Tony From Coral Springs…

Posted on January 11, 2019 by

New Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel today over his handling of the February 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Governor Desantis flew to Fort Lauderdale three days after taking office to remove Israel and he has appointed former police sergeant Greg Tony, 40, to serve as acting sheriff. Sheriff Tony worked for Coral Springs police for 12 years before leaving in 2016. He is the first African-American to serve as Broward’s sheriff.

(Via AP) […] DeSantis’ office issued a statement saying, “Sheriff Israel has repeatedly failed and has demonstrated a pattern of poor leadership. He failed to protect Floridians and visitors during the tragic Fort Lauderdale International Airport shooting in 2017. He failed in his duties to keep our families and children safe during the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. These incidents demonstrate Sheriff’s Israel’s repeated incompetence and neglect of duty.”

The statement added, “The families of the victims deserve accountability.”

Minutes after DeSantis’ announcement, Israel said he would fight the suspension.

“There was no wrongdoing on my part. I served the county honorably,” he said. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Abusive Cops, Big Stupid Government, Death Threats, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, Police action, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Suspends Broward Sheriff Scott Israel – Replacement Gregory Tony From Coral Springs…

  1. sundance says:
    January 11, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Bye,bye

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. jonhabart says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    A big step in the right direction.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. CAMaven says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Bravo! Elections have consequences.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. GTG1775 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Good riddance to bad rubbish…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. webgirlpdx says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Excellent, Gov. DeSantis. I am so proud. I’m also proud on Andrew Pollack. He has been relentless in his pursuit of justice (the right way) for Meadow’s death and her classmates.

    I sincerely hope this is truly the beginning of destroying the corruption in Broward Co. that you, Sundance, have worked tirelessly for also. Bravo for all of you!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Ziiggii says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    👏🏻

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Brant says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Maybe this is to get him to talk about the school superintendent.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Whitehouse Clown says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Draining the Florida swamp.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      It just occurs to me, Are there any crimes that can be moved from the DOJ to Florida so Israel’s neighbor, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, can get some justice?

      Like

      Reply
  10. Suncc49 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Why didn’t Rick Scott already do this?!?!?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Justice Warrior says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Excellent!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. jackphatz says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    My heart aches for the Pollack family. Year two is so hard.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Joe Collins says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Note to Republicans: This is what “spine” looks like.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    ““There was no wrongdoing on my part. I served the county honorably,” he said.”

    On the day of the shooting, there was NO DOING!! It was NON – feasance.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      January 11, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Sheriff Israel is a coward, and the men he had working for him at the school when the shooting was going on are also cowards. Took deputies from a nearby town to put a stop to the massacre.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • platypus says:
      January 11, 2019 at 6:43 pm

      Obviously on the day of the shooting, allowing 17 students to be killed without resistance was serving the county honorably.

      Who couldn’t see that to be true?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Thank goodness there are some consequences for such poor /incompetent performance that had such a tragic outcome- what a smug hack ; I hope Governor DeSantis ripped those phony tin pot general 5 stars off his collar ( sarcasm)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. fred5678 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    IIRC Coral Springs was neighboring jurisdiction that responded before locals did!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • 1hear2learn says:
      January 11, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      Not sure about first to arrive, first to enter building AND they’re the ones who blew the whistle about Broward deputies ineptitude of not entering the building!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • mindyworldblog says:
      January 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      That was my first thought too when I heard that the new sheriff is from Coral Springs. Just the name Coral Springs made me feel good about the appointment. If he’s from Coral Springs PD, then he has likely internalized the culture of responsibility, protection and service so evident in CSPD during the Parkland shooting and its aftermath. It’s good to hear that Broward county gets a new sheriff who seems well-equipped to bring a change of department culture with him.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Maybe Sheriff Israel can get his job back with Obama’s Promise program

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Pam Bondi seems MIA as the State’s leading prosecutor……………am I missing something?
    She seems to be full of talk but little action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. CaptainNonno says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Hoping the new guy finds receptive deputies (they voted no confidence in Israel) and he can quickly revise department rules and training that encourage/require ‘serve and protect’ mantra.

    Like

    Reply
  20. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Where was former Governor Rick Scott? What a do-nothing guy….will probably be the same in the Senate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. paulmafinga says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    According the the linked article Israel changed “shall engage” to “may engage” in order to protect the force from lawsuits.

    His pension is likely untouchable though.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Sherri Young says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Even a glimmer of justice certainly does feel good.

    Thank you, Ron DeSantis. This is how a real man handles business.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. The Boss says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Wow! It’s almost like the parents just put out a contract on Runcie. I hope they are as successful ridding the system of Runcie as they were with Israel.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. webgirlpdx says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Gov. DeSantis knows that the Broward Co. rot is the head of the fish…..for his state. Sure glad he’s in Tallahassee now too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. For Eyes says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Now, do this in DC. Take a clue from this clue bag

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Kate says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Ex Sheriff Israel is full of BS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Piggy says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Good. I hope Sgt Tony acts with courage and bravery in service to the citizens of Broward. I wish him good luck.

    May the Cowards of Broward (fill in the blank)…

    Like

    Reply
  28. Charlie5 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Israel will fight the suspension. There will be a big fight with lots of name calling. Florida will settle and Israel will walk away wit a big payday and become an analyst for CNN.

    Like

    Reply
  29. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Yes, they should be removed from the jobs, but if criminally negligent causing wrongful deaths they should be prosecuted, except Obama’s promise program will probably get them off. We actually had a criminal for a president.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Green Gas says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    A holy jihad Muslim pos is flushed away ,praise allai,or alluey or whomever

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s