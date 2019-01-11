Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Suspends Broward Sheriff Scott Israel – Replacement Gregory Tony From Coral Springs…

New Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel today over his handling of the February 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Governor Desantis flew to Fort Lauderdale three days after taking office to remove Israel and he has appointed former police sergeant Greg Tony, 40, to serve as acting sheriff. Sheriff Tony worked for Coral Springs police for 12 years before leaving in 2016. He is the first African-American to serve as Broward’s sheriff.
(Via AP) […] DeSantis’ office issued a statement saying, “Sheriff Israel has repeatedly failed and has demonstrated a pattern of poor leadership. He failed to protect Floridians and visitors during the tragic Fort Lauderdale International Airport shooting in 2017. He failed in his duties to keep our families and children safe during the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. These incidents demonstrate Sheriff’s Israel’s repeated incompetence and neglect of duty.”
The statement added, “The families of the victims deserve accountability.”
Minutes after DeSantis’ announcement, Israel said he would fight the suspension.
“There was no wrongdoing on my part. I served the county honorably,” he said. (read more)
Israel fought the law. Now the law’s gonna win.
Israel needs to also be investigated.
Both Israel & Scot Petersen the cowardly deputy were derelict in their duty & this PROMISE program had to be illegal. Not prosecuting people who commit crimes? Where the hell are the lawsuits?
The whole department needs to be investigated.
No limits!
Is the PROMISE program the reason FIB didn’t do anything when notified?
The Promise Program that Runcie and Duncan pushed for was supported by Buraq Obummer. I wonder if he’d like to weigh in and issue a statement.
Arne Duncan’s BFF, Runcie, had his salary increase by more than 50% over three years once he approved and installed the PROMISE program, when that money was supposed to go towards diversion programs to prevent crime among youthful offenders.
Always ‘follow the money’ from the odimwit regime programs to see what the intent of the programs actually were and it will always lead to a incompetent political scam artist making a ton of money by picking the pockets of the taxpayers.
don’t forget Captain Birkenstocks
Don’t forget Holder and Obama, and the trickery they pulled down there. You can bet Scott Isreal benefit from that directly.
But the deputy didn’t shoot the bad guy. (Parkland)
Does he get to take the Broward County sheriff office Lamborguini with him?
Bye,bye
A big step in the right direction.
Bravo! Elections have consequences.
I am so happy to hear this! If he fights it, I am thinking this will only make him appear more incompetent…and make Gov. DeSantis’ action all the more correct!
I should think Gov. DeSantis has vetted his decision with state attorneys.
Good riddance to bad rubbish…
Excellent, Gov. DeSantis. I am so proud. I’m also proud on Andrew Pollack. He has been relentless in his pursuit of justice (the right way) for Meadow’s death and her classmates.
I sincerely hope this is truly the beginning of destroying the corruption in Broward Co. that you, Sundance, have worked tirelessly for also. Bravo for all of you!
👏🏻
Maybe this is to get him to talk about the school superintendent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely! I see him as the worst of them all! He promoted that unbelievable program which was how that little criminal (already forgotten his name!) got away with his crimes!
Here he Is,(Photo and story on) Broward Superintendent, Robert Runcie:
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/education/fl-ne-desantis-runcie-school-board-20190111-story.html
They all ought to be behind bars. I hope Israel DOES fight this. The discovery phase will be an eye opener for a lot of people.
And while they are at it, they can dust off Trayvon Martin’s shoebox of stolen jewelry from the Sanford Police Office.
Yes, hopefully he’s next. He’s probably looking for his next superintendent position. Don’t be surprised if he moves on after 2019.
Brant:Absolutely! I see him as the worst of them all! He promoted that unbelievable program which was how that little criminal (already forgotten his name!) got away with his crimes!
Draining the Florida swamp.
It just occurs to me, Are there any crimes that can be moved from the DOJ to Florida so Israel’s neighbor, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, can get some justice?
Why didn’t Rick Scott already do this?!?!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too busy running for the Senate.
Basically this. After observing Rick Scott for awhile, he comes off as a shrewd politician that avoids hot topic issues.
The fact his successor so quickly followed through with what should have been done immediately might hint that Rick Scott had the guy lined up to be fired but didn’t like the timing for it.
It might might be wishful thinking but I would imagine a framework was left behind on a strategy to combat Florida corruption. Either way good riddance to another Broward County swamp lurker.
Coon balls?
I meant cotton balls
[snort] Sue you did. 🙂
s/b Sure
LOL
I think Scott worried about his political risk factor for his Senate race.
Scott caved to the student activists and signed stricter gun control legislation. He’s as malleable as putty.
Too weak. He is a RINO with all kinds of guilt issues.
Excellent!
My heart aches for the Pollack family. Year two is so hard.
I am sorry for them and you
Note to Republicans: This is what “spine” looks like.
““There was no wrongdoing on my part. I served the county honorably,” he said.”
On the day of the shooting, there was NO DOING!! It was NON – feasance.
Sheriff Israel is a coward, and the men he had working for him at the school when the shooting was going on are also cowards. Took deputies from a nearby town to put a stop to the massacre.
Obviously on the day of the shooting, allowing 17 students to be killed without resistance was serving the county honorably.
Who couldn’t see that to be true?
Thank goodness there are some consequences for such poor /incompetent performance that had such a tragic outcome- what a smug hack ; I hope Governor DeSantis ripped those phony tin pot general 5 stars off his collar ( sarcasm)
IIRC Coral Springs was neighboring jurisdiction that responded before locals did!!
Boom!!!
Not sure about first to arrive, first to enter building AND they’re the ones who blew the whistle about Broward deputies ineptitude of not entering the building!
That was my first thought too when I heard that the new sheriff is from Coral Springs. Just the name Coral Springs made me feel good about the appointment. If he’s from Coral Springs PD, then he has likely internalized the culture of responsibility, protection and service so evident in CSPD during the Parkland shooting and its aftermath. It’s good to hear that Broward county gets a new sheriff who seems well-equipped to bring a change of department culture with him.
Maybe Sheriff Israel can get his job back with Obama’s Promise program
Pam Bondi seems MIA as the State’s leading prosecutor……………am I missing something?
She seems to be full of talk but little action.
Ashley Moody is the new Florida AG. She was present.
Hoping the new guy finds receptive deputies (they voted no confidence in Israel) and he can quickly revise department rules and training that encourage/require ‘serve and protect’ mantra.
Where was former Governor Rick Scott? What a do-nothing guy….will probably be the same in the Senate.
According the the linked article Israel changed “shall engage” to “may engage” in order to protect the force from lawsuits.
His pension is likely untouchable though.
Even a glimmer of justice certainly does feel good.
Thank you, Ron DeSantis. This is how a real man handles business.
Wow! It’s almost like the parents just put out a contract on Runcie. I hope they are as successful ridding the system of Runcie as they were with Israel.
Gov. DeSantis knows that the Broward Co. rot is the head of the fish…..for his state. Sure glad he’s in Tallahassee now too!
Now, do this in DC. Take a clue from this clue bag
Ex Sheriff Israel is full of BS.
Good. I hope Sgt Tony acts with courage and bravery in service to the citizens of Broward. I wish him good luck.
May the Cowards of Broward (fill in the blank)…
Israel will fight the suspension. There will be a big fight with lots of name calling. Florida will settle and Israel will walk away wit a big payday and become an analyst for CNN.
Yes, they should be removed from the jobs, but if criminally negligent causing wrongful deaths they should be prosecuted, except Obama’s promise program will probably get them off. We actually had a criminal for a president.
A holy jihad Muslim pos is flushed away ,praise allai,or alluey or whomever
