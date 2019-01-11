2 – Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Announces Her Intent to Run for President in 2020…

Following the announcement last week that Senator Elizabeth Warren will run for the office of President in 2020, U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard announces today she will also be a candidate; a formal announcement will be made next week.

Don’t count out Gabbard. She fits the profile of a more likeable candidate who can unite several Democrat tribes.

In my opinion, unlike Warren, when the dust from an aggressive primary run begins to settle, Gabbard will be in the final four. However, historically speaking, no house representative without any prior executive experience (Governor etc.) has ever been able to win the nomination. More likely the DNC will use Gabbard as a splitter to select their preferred and pre-selected nominee.

(CNN) Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Friday she will run for president in 2020. “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat told CNN’s Van Jones during an interview slated to air at 7 p.m. Saturday on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show.”

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is the first American Samoan and the first Hindu member of Congress. (read more)

