2 – Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Announces Her Intent to Run for President in 2020…

Following the announcement last week that Senator Elizabeth Warren will run for the office of President in 2020, U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard announces today she will also be a candidate; a formal announcement will be made next week.
Don’t count out Gabbard. She fits the profile of a more likeable candidate who can unite several Democrat tribes.
In my opinion, unlike Warren, when the dust from an aggressive primary run begins to settle, Gabbard will be in the final four. However, historically speaking, no house representative without any prior executive experience (Governor etc.) has ever been able to win the nomination. More likely the DNC will use Gabbard as a splitter to select their preferred and pre-selected nominee.
.
(CNN) Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Friday she will run for president in 2020. “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat told CNN’s Van Jones during an interview slated to air at 7 p.m. Saturday on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show.”
Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is the first American Samoan and the first Hindu member of Congress. (read more)
Who?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
Let’s hope she has a legit birth certificate. But who really cares
LikeLike
She’s an American Somoan.
LikeLike
She’s good on foreign policy and that’s it. She’s hard left on just about every domestic issue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
she is also the only “sane” democrat in CONgress. she’s dangerous and could have easily beaten Hildabitch in the 2016 primaries….IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is the optical isomer (Enantiomer) to Nikki Haley.
Think about it. It’s all about optics and the amygdala to Marxists.
Notice the poses of Beto
Notice the poses of Occasional Cortex.
Notice the poses of the Kenyan Prince.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s just another to conflate and confuse the Dem’s nomination process…..hopefully she will wind up in the political trash can.
LikeLike
She has practically zero chance of getting the D nomination, ‘too conservative’ for Ds, and, if she does get it, she has zero chance again is too far left for the general election lacking even less experience relative to potus 44. This will get interesting with 20+ Ds exploring……….more resources they & DNC spend on primaries, the better for VSGPDJT and us 🙂
Have a great weekend.
LikeLike
She may be too conservative for the Democrats, but IF she becomes the nominee don’t count on that “too far left for the general election” – I never believed this country would elect the sanitized Obama – and they did. Low-information voters will like her attractiveness and fall in love with the idea of the “first” female president.
God help us if the Dem regain power again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gabbard quit some Democrat big-shot committee during the 2016 election over her support for Bernie and the mistreatment of Bernie by the DNC.
Poor Tulsi. The DNC-Clinton machine will make mincemeat out of her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was forced out of a high ranking DNC position for calling out Denbie Wasserman-Schultz not scheduling an adequate amount of debates between Clinton and Sanders.
LikeLike
She’s there to stop Hillary-then Fauxahontas/Fakeo Villa can be the ticket..
She’s smart and not as annoying but there is the spectre of another Hillary run..
She will suck up all the oxygen in the primary..
Actually she is more likable than most of the Dems. but still a lefty..
LikeLike
She’s the best the Dems have to offer if you go by actual quality.
But the Dems are so entrenched in corruption that Gabi has no chance unless she sells out.
LikeLike
Yeah. Good luck with that
LikeLike
#never a democrap
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’ll be the VP selected if the nominee is female? One thing for sure, Gabbard makes Kamala Harris even more the viper than she already is. How old is she, btw?
LikeLike
I meant to say “if the nominee is male.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gabbard is currently 37.
LikeLike
I say she should wait until the next time around. El Trumpissimo will eat them. Then it will be her turn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is all about raising $$$ to fund their personal pursuits, causes and interests.
Just like with radio hosts, tv commentators and some website operators, candidates who run for president…win or lose…serious or not….build a donor list of like-minded idiots, I mean citizens, who get riled up over something or other and send $$$ via internet or snail mail. It is all list development, branding and marketing.
Doesn’t mean these folks don’t want to win and I am not saying they don’t WANT to win or think they wouldn’t be an awesome president in their own minds, but they frankly, don’t care…..they will raise more money than they get otherwise from their congressional/senate campaigns to spend promoting themselves. They have NOTHING to lose by running and there are plenty of fools waiting to be parted with their money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems desperately need to re-brand themselves and Gabbard would be an excellent cosmetic false-front for them. My guess is that she ends up as someone’s Veep candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God, she’s younger than me. Only 37.. way too young to run for president.
LikeLike
Only 37? I would have said 40’s. I agree with you, she’s too young and she won’t be nominated for POTUS. There is a very good reason Americans do not elect presidents before they are in their mid-40’s No substitute for the wisdom deriving from life experience.
LikeLike
I find myself liking her. Thus, she is very dangerous. Shrewd move by her to defend religious freedom and the Knights of Columbus. It inoculates her from attack for her whacky religion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has already sold out but, unless you blame her for wanting to live in Hawaii, you have to admit that she could not have won the Honolulu Dog Catcher job unless she runs as a Democrat. This woman is smart and a most dangerous opponent that could face PDJT in 2020. She plays her hand close to her vest and that is the kind that can get themselves elected. Do not underestimate her.
LikeLike
Interesting. Sounds like you know more about her than I do. Can you give details on why she’s dangerous or how she plays her hand close to her vest? Maybe I’ve got the wrong impression.
LikeLike
Her father is active in Hawaiian politics (state senator) who did win office as a Republican but switched to Democrat in order to move up the committee food chain.
Family seems to be on the libertarian/libertine end of the Democrat party.
LikeLike
Oh come on now, surely the democrats are ready for “President Ocasio-Cortez”
Maybe she can campaign on painting the White House brown / free everything for illegal invaders and she’ll pay for it all with…….. ya know, money and stuff
LikeLiked by 1 person
No chance of winning. The Clinton Mafia will destroy her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The old guys white club of the Democrat party will destroy her.
LikeLike
Tulsi Gabbard has been a strong proponent of ending US involvement in Syria. See for example: https://quemadoinstitute.org/2017/01/26/tulsi-gabbard-end-our-war-to-overthrow-the-syrian-government/
I think she would be a good president—but not as good as Trump! 🙂 I wish Trump could break party lines and make her his VP (if not Rand Paul).
LikeLike
She won’t garner any support from the cabal because she is not in favor of the unwinnable perma wars in the ME.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And exposed the McCain-McMullen connection to enabling ISIS.
LikeLike
Well, I’d prefer a lefty Hindu to a lefty Muslim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another splitter for Hillary’s next debacle. Other than Mrs. Clinton, they’ve got nobody. Not a setup necessarily, but leaves the door wide open for her to “save” the party.
LikeLike
Come on…..The Beto! live stream of his dental appointment didn’t impress you? 😉
LikeLike
Gabbard made enemies of the Clintons when she spoke out against the corruption during the primary. Either she’s now in on the scam, or she’s trying to save her party.
LikeLike
This woman is very interesting…she isnt a liberal hack, and is intellectually honest. She owes nothing to anyone, is the antithesis of the paid politician. I disagree with her on most policy stuff but admire her open stance and transparency. This woman has more integrity in her pinky than the entire Democratic machine. If she gets traction, she will be trouble for us. Badass on a surfboard too…really! I would be happy to call her my friend, based on everything I have learned about her….
LikeLike
Gabbard is, what, the 20 somethingish, Dem to declare or put together an “exploratory” committee to see if they’ll run. Geez, the frolic into 2020 is going to be fun. Kidding aside, Gabbard is dangerous for the Deplorables. She presents herself as sane in an insane roster of Marxists. She really needs to be watched. IMHO.
LikeLike
She’s late 30’s and early 40’s and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. She often makes statements that include common sense. She spoke out against the corruption in the DNC during the primaries and was fired for it. She’s the type of candidate that could really woo independents.
Let’s hope she’s either forced to take on radical positions and alienated independents, or she runs as a centrist and alienates the leftists. Creating rifts in the Dem party is a must
LikeLike
I wonder how her past platforms as a state representative will play with the DNC. For example, Wikipedia says this about her:
“As a state representative, Gabbard opposed LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage and civil unions.”
I’ll bet just like Hillary, she’s changed her tune on that. Flip Flopper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She changed – she supports LGBT rights now.
She was against TPP though; I don’t think that has changed. Her foreign policy stances align with Rand Paul.
LikeLike
I don’t know anyone who considers being a woman a reason to vote for/not vote for a candidate. It’s just not an argument; what the candidate stands for and has accomplished is the criteria by which people choose for whom to vote. The Dims’ thinking a female candidate will give them an edge might be mistaken.
LikeLike
Gabbard will be formidable. Let’s hope she’s forced to run as a centrist and that that will alienate the leftist wing of the party.
LikeLike
The only issue in the 2020 Democrat primary is: who will be Hillary’s running mate?
Sheesh! For all the attention the young Democrats and the leftist newcomers get in the media, they put that old retread Pelosi right back in as Speaker. Does anyone think that did anything other than re-energize Hillary’s lust for the Presidency? The Clintons know where all the bodies are buried, and how to use that information.
LikeLike
They really have to cake the makeup on thick with a spatula for her tv appearances. Not that there is anything wrong with being a pizza face. I just am commending the tv studios makeup technician. Excellent work!
LikeLike
If she was America First, she wouldve served for 45! She’ll be a final four only if Tulsi supports BORDER SECURITY!
LikeLike
Hardly.. she’s pretty liberal on immigration.
LikeLike
Tulsi Gabbard is the most reasonable democrat on the donkey plantation .. which means the prog overseers will destroy her. (as they did in 2016)
Be glad for this .. she is a true threat to make democrats seem less insane.
LikeLike