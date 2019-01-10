January 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #721

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
And to think, the Democrats hate all that.
🦅 * * * * 19 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray….
———–
🌟 “But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may rejoice in you.” 🌟
— Psalm 5:11
———–
Praise: Poll–79% of voters believe there is either a “crisis” or “problem” at the southern border
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s safe round trip to Southern border today~9am – 8pm ET
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and protection
— for report from trade talk with China which ended yesterday (Wed)
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for House Dems and Uni Party’s schemes/plots to fail
— for slowing down/blocking of illegal alien invaders–Go Home–Stay Home, Invaders
— 100% of our America WALL funding
— for ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–to do their job as intended
— for anti-globalism Yellow Jackets’ safety
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, crew–for their ongoing hard work at TCTH
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Great prayer list, Grandma! 🙏🏻 Praying!
Will never, EVER! get tired of saying Amen one more time.
Blessings to ‘ya, Grandma!
Thank you, President Trump, for not sending money to California.
We do not trust Gavin Newsom, as he has said he wants to give illegal aliens free health care.
Traitor—Thief
I found out we have ‘New California Yellow Vests’! If we are able, we plan to attend their meeting in March. I’m excited.
https://www.newcaliforniastate.com
Oh, but wait. There’s a court somewhere here in the States, the Moon, Mars…somewhere, that will attempt to rule against that and say he can’t do that.
Wait for it!
Must watch: Tucker Carlson open. First 90 seconds… hiiigghhh-larious.
“So they’ve brought back manufacturing.”
BAAAHHHAAAAHAHAHAHAH…. aahhhhh! Democrats.
“They’re so dumb. They have no self respect.”
“The walls are closing in.”
It’s “the beginning of the end.”
So why give them your time?
Donald Trump Retweets:
That video is excellent!!! Happy to see President Trump retweeting these tweets!
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
OH. MY. GOSH!
I am trying not to laugh my butt off because this is really serious and there are too many like her.
Houston, we have a problem. A BIG problem. LOL Okay, forgive me. I laughed!
I love that guy, James! In case you didn’t know it, James Woods has an IQ of 180. Would like to see him in some head to head debates with progressive Neanderthals! What a slaughter that would be.
Has anyone see Fleporeblog?? Is he on vacation?
Been wondering the same thing. I miss Flep’s posts.
On Twitter.
Although the official NK press has been rather silent over Kim3’s birthday bash in Beijing, The Global Times (CCP mouthpiece) headlines with: “Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un hold talks, reaching important consensus”. The US-China Trade Talks relegated to a second feature.
(Excerpt) “In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and issues of common concern, and reached important consensus.
The two sides agreed to make joint efforts to push for continuous new development of China-DPRK relations in the new era, constantly advance the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue, bring more benefits to people of the two countries, and make positive contribution to peace, stability, prosperity and development of the region and the world.”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1135241.shtml
Many suspect that Xi’s birthday present was most likely a big fuel shipment (evading sanctions) to DPRK, something they did after the third meet and greet in Beijing.
