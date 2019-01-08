Things, that make other things, make sense…

Posted on January 8, 2019 by

In hindsight it is quite clear the professional political class had two approaches toward candidate Donald Trump:

♦ Approach #1 was to eliminate him: see spygate, surveillance, FBI, DOJ and CIA operations to destroy the threat etc.; the Special Counsel Mueller investigation is an ongoing continuance of that primary approach.

♦ Approach #2 was an effort involving the republican side of the deep state apparatus, who could be deployed as a controlling influence, on the inside.  [These would be the same people who earlier constructed the failed 2016 campaign ‘splitter strategy’ to help nominate Jeb Bush.]  Ongoing decepticon turnover, in opposition to the Trump policy implementation, seemingly reflects the consequences of the secondary approach.

While in charge of the transition team, Vice-President-elect Pence relied heavily on former Bush Secretary of State Condi Rice for cabinet and administration recommendations:

(Link)

Condi Rice recommended: Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster, Nikki Haley and James Mattis.

FLASHBACK – In the months prior to the September 11th, 2001 attack, Condi Rice was the National Security Adviser to President Bush:

On July 10, 2001, two months before the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, then-CIA Director George J. Tenet met with his counterterrorism chief, J. Cofer Black, at CIA headquarters to review the latest on Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda terrorist organization. Black laid out the case, consisting of communications intercepts and other top-secret intelligence showing the increasing likelihood that al-Qaeda would soon attack the United States. It was a mass of fragments and dots that nonetheless made a compelling case, so compelling to Tenet that he decided he and Black should go to the White House immediately.

Tenet called Condoleezza Rice, then national security adviser, from the car and said he needed to see her right away. There was no practical way she could refuse such a request from the CIA director.

For months, Tenet had been pressing Rice to set a clear counterterrorism policy, including specific presidential orders called “findings” that would give the CIA stronger authority to conduct covert action against bin Laden. Perhaps a dramatic appearance — Black called it an “out of cycle” session, beyond Tenet’s regular weekly meeting with Rice — would get her attention.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Deep State, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to Things, that make other things, make sense…

  1. McGuffin says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    SD & Treepers, what are your thoughts on Zinke?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mo says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      I respect Sec. Zinke tremendously, and hope it is not too late to install Him into another Senate Cabinet approved position, if He would so want to continue to serve His country

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Clarence Smith says:
        January 8, 2019 at 8:21 pm

        No one forced PDJT to hire these Swampers. He should have known better. And yet with Barr he continues to draw water from the Bush well. His hiring decisions have been his archilles heel. He should have had Bossie, lewandowski or Bannon fill positions.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • paulraven1 says:
          January 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

          Very shallow and poisoned talent pool from within government. That chummy picture makes me ill. Not surprised they’re linked to Pence.

          Stephen Miller should have been the consigliere on all hiring.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • ezpz2 says:
          January 8, 2019 at 8:41 pm

          Not Bannon. He’s a backstabber.

          Like

          Reply
          • Gadsden says:
            January 8, 2019 at 8:49 pm

            Bannon was disastrous. Him and Priebus were the two primary leakers early on and sowed complete chaos in the West Wing. I’m convinced Bannon was basically a suicide bomber planted inside. The one bright spot in the Administration has been the outstanding economic team (none of whom come from the swamp incidentally)…if only the rest of the administration was as good as that team!

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
        • James Alan Groome says:
          January 8, 2019 at 8:47 pm

          Actually he was forced… if no one can get FBI back ground checks performed… what is one left to do?

          Like

          Reply
        • Edith Wenzel says:
          January 8, 2019 at 8:55 pm

          Nikki Haiey is anything but a Swamper. I nominate her to run for President in 2024, not one of the other swampers. Bannon is in trouble with the courts so he wouldn’t have been a good choice. I like Lewandowski, but he does better as leader of The Great American Pac.

          Like

          Reply
        • Kaiser Derden says:
          January 8, 2019 at 9:10 pm

          “He should” is the favorite sentence starter here in the comments from Treepers … maybe we should stop doing that … WE don’t look any smarter …

          maybe WE SHOULD … WATCH … let things play out … and then comment in the positive or negative about any one decision or policy … no more Uninformed advice, we are all lacking the same information Trump has so giving advice about what “he should” do is simply ignorant …

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Deb says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      This post is about rhinos in the WH, so bringing up cabinet members is on topic.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sapfromthegap says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      Secretary Zinke is a patriot who did a tremendous job of ripping public lands from government’s stifling control and opening them up to the public for recreation and exploration.

      But during the timeframe of SD’s article here, he was a Commander in the US Navy in charge of 3,500 special forces in the Arabian peninsula so I’m sure he was very much involved in Bush’s war on terror.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Paco Loco says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    …then trillions of dollars and thousands of lives were wasted to appease the Militarial Indistrial Complex’s need for WAR. Bottom line, Facisim on a grand scale.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dogstar_K9 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      If you think President Trump spent money to appease the Military-Industrial complex was appeasing, you weren’t paying attention.

      Like

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      It’s amazing to me that so many ‘progressives, snowflakes et al hate the President. Most of them have no concept of the Globalists but President Trump is the biggest “Dove” in my lifetime. You’d think they’d want that. Stupid.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • paulraven1 says:
        January 8, 2019 at 8:33 pm

        They’re all fools, sheep, lost souls. They can’t think for themselves. In fact Trump should be the most prized president in their lifetimes. He’s done more for the underclass, and will end doing more for peace, than the sum total of all their idiotic false idols.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • snarkybeach says:
        January 8, 2019 at 8:37 pm

        the same leftists believe that Obama was the ultimate “peace” President even though he was responsible for many conflicts under his watch.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • nuthinmuffin says:
        January 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

        he’s like a dove flying with a hand grenade…kind of the equivalent of “walk quietly and carry a big stick”

        Like

        Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      Kind of almost makes you think they wanted it to happen?
      Nah.

      Like

      Reply
      • Blind no longer says:
        January 8, 2019 at 8:53 pm

        And then we got the Patriot Act…so they could spy on us legally.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • smurfette says:
          January 8, 2019 at 9:34 pm

          Thinking him an innocent pawn of deep state, I recently watched GWB Jr for the first time on video when he received news about the Twin Towers. His reaction is completely bizarre for a tragedy of such surprise and epic proportions. He goes back to his book and actually sneaks a peek from the corner of his eyes at the kindergarten teacher to see if she is watching him or something.

          Like

          Reply
    • Kaiser Derden says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      silly child … go back to your coloring book …

      Like

      Reply
  3. Derangement Syndrome says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    This was apparent as soon as those bush-ites were selected to his administration.

    The swamp is about 1,000 ft. deep, apparently, impossible to drain. Bolton needs to be launched next.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Mo says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Neocons be dammed. The good news is one by one the President has been rooting them out. Bolton may be next, or He may be a tool wielded by the President to be Bad cop to Sec. Pompeo good cop, time will tell. It seems the strategy, proposed here of assigning responsbility of the regions problems regarding Syria, and middle east in general, is progressing swimmingly, despite hiccups from the neocon and coc groups.

    Thanks Sundance

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. mopar2016 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Dubya decided in 2005 that it was time to erase the borders of the US.
    He had Condi Rice leading the charge for the “North American Union”.
    They wanted to turn us into one big garbage dump with Canada and Mexico.
    I don’t trust any of the globalist trash.

    http://humanevents.com/2006/06/28/bush-administration-erases-us-borders-with-mexico-and-canada/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Deb says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    “As they all knew, a coherent plan for covert action against bin Laden was in the pipeline, but it would take some time. In recent closed-door meetings the entire National Security Council apparatus had been considering action against bin Laden, including using a new secret weapon: the Predator unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, that could fire Hellfire missiles to kill him or his lieutenants. It looked like a possible solution, but there was a raging debate between the CIA and the Pentagon about who would pay for it and who would have authority to shoot.”

    This sounds like a pissing contest between the CIA and the Pentagon hindered the process, and then years later the CIA tried to blame Bush and Rice. I’m not saying there wasn’t a lack of leadership, I’m just saying I don’t trust Tenet. I’m too jaded to trust anything related to the CIA at this point. I never liked Condi or Bush, but there’s enough blame and incompetence to go around surrounding 9/11.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    And so they blamed 9/11 on Jamie Gorelick. Quite the convenient scapegoat she was.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Blind no longer says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Establishment HACKS, making sure they kept a rope around MAGA…look for this crew to challenge President Trump shortly…just like Romney! Sickening bastards-one and all!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. noswamp says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Pence and others like GOP comm dir., Rence and others set Trump up with neo-cons galor.
    Remember when Rosenstein resigned and Rence among others urged Trump to rehire him?

    Truly sickening to read this about Rice, but it does not surprise me. Some neocons are still in the Cabinet folks! They are still there. Starting with McConnell’s wife. These folks are not to be trusted. As Bush 2 even said: “Fool me once, uh em, he hem, shame on you, ahem, hum, fool me twice……..and a and a, and a fool once fooled never fooled again!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Gadsden says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    I don’t trust Pence..toe’s the establishment line too much.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. jambo says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    “Approach #1 was to eliminate him: see spygate, surveillance, FBI, DOJ and CIA operations to destroy the threat ”
    And yet they have nothing.

    They spied on the campaign, put the unlimited resources of the US intelligence services to investigate everything President Trump has ever done or anything anyone connected to him has ever done and they still have nothing.

    Is there any other political candidate that would not be behind bars given that level of scrutiny?

    Hillary damn sure would be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. JohnCarlsosn says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    While in charge of the transition team, Vice-President-elect Pence relied heavily on former Bush Secretary of State Condi Rice for cabinet and administration recommendations”

    That explains a lot as that woman was, and is, a disaster. The case against her is almost endless. The following is a mere smidgen of it.

    Condi Rice’s “foreign policy philosophy” is to see the whole world through the prism of her childhood through her adolescence in Jim Crow Birmingham. That’s about it. She is a classic case of arrested development. She sees muslims as the blacks of the world and hence is totally deaf, dumb and blind to islam. She is one of the main influences in getting thousands of American troops dead or missing limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan for nothing achieved even remotely worth the price.

    Condi Rice: “I believe that there could be no greater legacy for America than to help to bring into being a Palestinian (terror) state for a people who have suffered too long, who have been humiliated (by the nasty Jews and for no reason at all) too long, who have not reached their potential for too long, and who have so much to give to the international community and to all of us (Give what? More suicide bomber kids? The extermination of Israel?).”

    And no greater legacy for America? This woman, who pressured Israel into holding elections in Gaza that gave Hamas power, is either beyond stupid or a dangerous psycho.

    Condi Rice”: “I know what it is like to hear to that you cannot go on a road or through a checkpoint because you are Palestinian. I understand the feeling of humiliation and powerlessness.”

    She acts like she doesn’t even know why the checkpoints are there … … or doesn’t care. This woman was and is a disaster.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      …what is the common thread?

      Condi rice?

      Susan rice?

      “Barack Obama”…

      ..most every hire of the bammy admin…

      ……so many many others…

      What is the common thread…???

      One-half..or so…what?

      Like

      Reply
    • Logger says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Excellent point and well stated. I never made that connection. Early trauma that distorts her view of the world, which is fine if you’re writing books in academia, but have no place in maintaining our posture on the world stage.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Dutchman says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Its funny how there has been a LOT written about the “Imperial Presidency”, meaning increases in Executive authority.

    Actually, as we are seeing, there has been a much greater increase in DEEP STATE “authority”, sometimes mistaken for executive authority.

    One aspect is the # of Presidential appointments which require Senate confirmation. Its not just Cabinet officers, oh those heading up Departments. It now goes,down multiple levels, within the buerocracy.

    So, an additional hurdle for any prospective appointee, is “can they be confirmed?”, and ANY President coming in would be given a choice of THIS deep stater, or THIS deep stater, and if he dared to suggest someone not on ‘the list’, amongst other objections would be “oh, they could never get confirmed”.

    The,deep state,has 6 ways,from Sunday, to maintain their control.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Gadsden says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Right, people babble on about how Trump has all this power to do this or that, but in many cases, he doesn’t. The authority is often times delegates to a Principal Officer who is confirmed by the Senate. They usually have full autonomy to act as they see fit. In Obama’s case this wasn’t a problem as he appointed people who were 100% loyal to him. Trump on the other hand didn’t have a huge network of allies to pull from and had to dip into, so he had to hire UniParty people. And here we are. 😦

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        January 8, 2019 at 9:38 pm

        …damn shame the resistance he is up against….the sad part is that the entrenched bureaucrats do not care about the good of our nation..their own nation…they only care about their agenda and their hold upon power…

        The obstructive headwinds faced by PDJT are enormous…God bless him……

        Like

        Reply
  14. Zorro says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Clowns to the left of Trump, Jokers to the right…

    Like

    Reply
  15. JohnCarlson says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    While in charge of the transition team, Vice-President-elect Pence relied heavily on former Bush Secretary of State Condi Rice for cabinet and administration recommendations”

    That explains a lot as that woman was, and is, a disaster. The case against her is almost endless. The following is a mere smidgen of it.

    Condi Rice’s “foreign policy philosophy” is to see the whole world through the prism of her childhood through her adolescence in Jim Crow Birmingham. That’s about it. She is a classic case of arrested development. She sees muslims as the blacks of the world and hence is totally deaf, dumb and blind to islam. She is one of the main influences in getting thousands of American troops dead or missing limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan for nothing achieved even remotely worth the price.

    Condi Rice: “I believe that there could be no greater legacy for America than to help to bring into being a Palestinian (terror) state for a people who have suffered too long, who have been humiliated (by the nasty Jews and for no reason at all) too long, who have not reached their potential for too long, and who have so much to give to the international community and to all of us (Give what? More suicide bomber kids? The extermination of Israel?).”

    And no greater legacy for America? This woman, who pressured Israel into holding elections in Gaza that gave Hamas power, is either beyond stupid or a dangerous psycho.

    Condi Rice”: “I know what it is like to hear to that you cannot go on a road or through a checkpoint because you are Palestinian. I understand the feeling of humiliation and powerlessness.”

    She acts like she doesn’t even know why the checkpoints are there … … or doesn’t care.

    Like

    Reply
  16. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    It would seem that “offering the olive branch” is an important component in the Art of War/Art of the Deal. And President Trump has not only offered the branch, and has done a number of things meant to heal the divide with the “professional republicans”. Unfortunately for folks like me and our Constitution, the only “offering” they seem ready to accept is the Presidents figurative “head on a platter”.

    But at some point, one must be not only willing, but ready and determined to use that “olive branch” to restore Good Orderly Direction.

    Perhaps we will find out how determined President Trump is to use that branch to reign in the unruly children. That may also be the time that I will have to “put my money where my mouth is” as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Ivehadit says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Deep State and Deep Shiv…

    2019 is the year we start anew! We love you, Mr. President, and we are praying for you and your family 24/7/365! THANK YOU, SIR for all you are doing for us!
    xxxooo

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. thelastbesthope says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    As the Romney op-ed in the WaPo revealed .. GOPe has not leaned, will not change, cannot let go, won’t admit their culpability and are determined to regain power for Club DC.

    GOPe would like power for themselves but are willing to help the Democrat Party win if that’s what it takes to stop the Trump Revolution and U.S. Their Globalist World Order depends on it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Danimal28 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    3,000 people die on 9/11 and not one federal govt employee loses their job. Nuff said. Swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. smurfette says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    What an interesting photo in retrospect.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. JohnCarlson says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    “Condi Rice recommended: Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster, Nikki Haley and James Mattis.”

    All disasters, except Haley, I guess anyway.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dogstar_K9 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      I guess Haley rose to the occasion, the others didn’t. I guess.

      Like

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      I fail to see how Tillerson, who served during the successful diplomatic reset with Saudi Arabia and the lesser Gulf States as well as during the opening phases of the North Korean/China reset, and Mattis, who oversaw the mortal drubbing ISIS received in Mosul and Raqqa, were disasters. They are at least on par with Haley’s performance.

      Clearly President Trump felt both men needed to be replaced and there is no reason or point in denying both men gave the media fuel to criticize their boss as they exited the White House, but neither of those facts negates their accomplishments. Nor does the possibility they were Bush/Neo-Con plants. We should remember both the good and the bad.

      Were there better choices? Probably. Could those other choices have accomplished more? Probably. Are there legitimate points to criticize both Tillerson and Mattis? Absolutely. However, as with Haley, the President probably squeezed as much productivity out of both men as possible. After realizing they had done all they were capable of or willing to, he asked them to leave.

      In hindsight, Tillerson, Mattis, and Haley were far more helpful in executing the MAGA agenda than Preibus, (Obamacare repeal) McMaster (immigration), and the terribly disappointing Jeff “MAGA” Sessions (everything).

      Like

      Reply
  22. Arthur says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Approach #3 :
    Squeeze from him everything the RINO’s wanted, mostly corporate tax-cuts.
    Give him little or nothing in return until and unless he really, really pushes back. Maybe he never will because he’s maybe weak, or clumsy, or doesn’t have any strategy, or doesn’t care, or he’s clueless. Worth trying.

    Evidence shows all 3 approaches worked like a charm. I guess beyond their expectations.

    Like

    Reply
  23. aj says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Wait, don’t forget the FBI’s screwups in the lead up to 911.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Monticello says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Oh my word!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Bullseye says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    McMaster in a sport coat at a ballgame, what a stiff !
    I know I missed the point..again

    Like

    Reply
  26. JohnCarlson says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Jewish World Review Oct. 28, 2005 / 25 Tishrei, 5766
    Understanding Condi By Diana West

    http://www.jewishworldreview.com/1005/west102805.php3?printer_friendly

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      In this worldview, it’s not, say, the 700,000 casualties of the Civil War plus one assassinated president who redeemed that original sin of slavery, but rather the civil rights movement that helped overturn Southern segregation laws a century later. Indeed, it was only at this relatively late date, if I’m reading Ms. Rice’s words correctly, that America could finally sally forth as a “true champion of democracy”—which makes you wonder who it was who went to Belleau Wood in 1918, St Lo in 1945, and Chosin Reservoir in 1950.

      The implication seems clear: American democracy wasn’t all that much to be proud of until the civil rights leaders Ms. Rice calls the “impatient patriots” — Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, for instance — came along. This supports one of her main policy points; namely, that even in America “democratization is a long and difficult process, not a singular event.” So much for the miracle at Philadelphia.

      Such a view of American unexceptionalism makes it perfectly okay to support other “impatient patriots” (her phrase again) in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Palestinian Authority. They, like our Founders, she might say, permit anti-democratic tendencies to mar their nascent democracies (sharia on the books, bomb-toting terrorists on the ballots), but no one should balk. Only “cynics,” as Ms. Rice said—the same people she said “once believed that blacks were unfit for democracy”—argue “that the people of the Middle East, perhaps because of their color or their creed or their culture or even perhaps because of their religion, are somehow incapable of democracy.”

      In this mix ‘n’ match take on history, facts about clashing belief systems have no place, and fears for freedom under sharia are “cynical” or worse. But when debate is stopped cold by pushing the hot buttons of racism and bigotry, realpolitik gives way to feelpolitik—maybe the ultimate doctrine of pre-emption.
      Diana West, who s/b the next Secretary of Defense

      Like

      Reply
  27. Me says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    And I remember Rice saying that they would have moved heaven and earth to prevent the attack if they had had any prior Intel.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Will says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    At what point does our President realize what he’s up against, and just go full scorched earth on the swamp? Full declass, damn whatever obstruction charge Rosenstein can come up with, damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead. He has to realize by now he can’t win or uncover all of the numerous crimes of the prior administration by fighting conventionally. SD has outlined how he’s seemingly boxed in, and I get that, but if I were in his shoes I’d be sorely tempted to go scorched earth. The “letter which shall not be named” thing has proved to be a nothing-burger, so my last remaining hope is that President Trump has the balls to go full declass (and leaks it all out if the various swamp guardians throw up declass roadblocks). That’s how the left would do it, so play by their “rules”. #Rant_over.

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      I’m with you. Of course, saying to go scorched earth is easy for us to say as we wouldn’t be on the receiving end of all the blow back.

      Like

      Reply
      • Will says:
        January 8, 2019 at 9:03 pm

        A good point, and maybe he doesn’t want his extended family put at any potential risk. After all, he does still have the “F**k it, I’m still a billionaire” walk away option.

        Like

        Reply
  29. jebg46 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Enemies from within! The GOPe is despicable going against the voters. Their arrogance is beyond reason. How dare they try to destroy the one person who can restore our great nation,MAGA-KAG.

    Like

    Reply
  30. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Who a person socializes with tells a lot. More pictures like this would be worth looking at.

    Like

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      January 8, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      They were probably plotting their next Deep State move against President Trump! Very unlikely combo for a football game…even if it was the National Championship! The game was good political cover.

      Like

      Reply
  31. littleredmachine says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Interesting. Mueller/Weisman have all transition team communications and whatnot, yet not a single GOPer is in the SC crosshairs.

    Like

    Reply
  32. jack says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Lots of us NEVER trusted Pence! I didn’t. He has a slippery two-face appearance to me. It must be some type of spiritual/physical seeing type thing (for me) … he just seems like 2 beings/people inside of him … very weird sensation when I see Pence. He is not a straight shooter. I’m not sure if others feel anything off-putting about Pence, is it his “ridge-fake righteous religious ideas? … I hope Trump has his guard up … because Pence is in league with forces that are plotting against THE LIGHT! I’m sure a few people can pick up on something “wrong” or “off” about Pence. But we all might put it in words differently.

    Trump needs to be very careful about the people he hires … because he did place a number of NEVER-Trumpers in his administration.

    Lots of us are praying for Trump to be inspired and guided to make the right choices in fulfilling his job as President of the USA and hiring the right people.

    I sort of get the feeling Sundance could speak a lot plainer than he has the last year, but, has to temper his writing … in regular language , to not be thought of as a “snow-flake”. I’m just a regular poster , so I can come off as a “snow-flake”, and you can brush me off … (and I’m ok with that). 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  33. SR says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Niki was in UN to make contacts/relationships and money. She is a silent neverTrumper and it seems wrote unnamed op-ed. She is not running in 2020 so I can not care.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Perot Conservative says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    So Rice took it as business as usual, more or less?

    I recall a book or TV special about “The Man that Knew”?, a FBI official, I believe, who was obsessed with OBL and knew he would strike the WTC.

    But he was a little flashy, was a ladies man (though married), and wasn’t part of the good old boy network. He left, headed up security at the WTC, and died there rescuing people. Survivors say he likely saved thousands of lives with his stern evacuation preparations.

    Like

    Reply
  36. lizzieintexas says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    The the Editors Note at the end of the article says all you need to know…

    Editor’s Note: How much effort the Bush administration made in going after Osama bin Laden before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, became an issue last week after former president Bill Clinton accused President Bush’s “neocons” and other Republicans of ignoring bin Laden until the attacks. Rice responded in an interview that “what we did in the eight months was at least as aggressive as what the Clinton administration did in the preceding years.”

    Like

    Reply
  37. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I said this before and I will Continue…….Pence…

    Pence
    1. Put in charge of the transition team…almost all he recommended are gone.
    Before being put in charge of transition team,

    2. Put in charge of pushing bills through Congress. How did that work out?

    3. Put in charge of eliminating voter fraud. This was during the Georgia special election. How did that work out? MId-terms….gosh..

    4. Pence was in South America waving happily behind Tom Donahue…Donahue gave a blistering speech against the President. Pence said Nothing.

    5. During the taped Bush/pu88y gate tape scandal, Pence said nothing to defend the President .

    6. Pence fired Gen Flynn for supposed lying to him

    7. Now he is in charge of Space Exploration….has he said anything about that?

    8. Pence was placed as Vice President by the RNC.. This is a tradition for decades, like the DNC picks the VP. Then Preibus is picked as Chief of Staff. How did that work out?

    9. Pences’ personal physician ravaged the Presidents nominee, Jackson, forcing him to drop out. Pence said nothing about it.

    10. Pence visited the Border during the Caravan arrival at the border. He spoke to the press saying: “Don’t worry, we will let them all in.”

    North Korea hit out at US Vice President Mike Pence , calling him “ignorant and stupid” as the reclusive state made a renewed threat to cancel an upcoming summit between the two countries.
    Choe Son Hui, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, released a statement via the state-run KCNA news agency lambasting a recent media interview Pence gave to Fox News.

    “I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the US vice-president,” she said in the statement.

    In his interview with Fox, Mr Pence warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that it would be a “great mistake” to try to play Washington ahead of a planned summit with President Donald Trump next month in Singapore.

    He also said North Korea could end up like Libya, whose former leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons, “if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal”.

    Now this…Rice…..Haley…..etc….and Pence…..

    Brutus…get close enough for a shiv…

    Like

    Reply
  38. smurfette says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    7. Now he [Pence] is in charge of Space Exploration….has he said anything about that?

    YIKES! Space is the new frontier and already it has no laws governing satellites. Space is the shadow government new playground and I’ll be posting on the nightly daily thread about Saturn and Satellites being Satan’s new battlefield. Airspace and travel by airplanes is subject to laws. Space weapons supersede and can target planes in the atmosphere below it. Everyone please en masse warn President Trump! Pence in charge of space when he has populated cabinet appointments with uniparty candidates is horrifying!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s