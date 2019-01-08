Things, that make other things, make sense…

In hindsight it is quite clear the professional political class had two approaches toward candidate Donald Trump:
♦ Approach #1 was to eliminate him: see spygate, surveillance, FBI, DOJ and CIA operations to destroy the threat etc.; the Special Counsel Mueller investigation is an ongoing continuance of that primary approach.
♦ Approach #2 was an effort involving the republican side of the deep state apparatus, who could be deployed as a controlling influence, on the inside. [These would be the same people who earlier constructed the failed 2016 campaign ‘splitter strategy’ to help nominate Jeb Bush.] Ongoing decepticon turnover, in opposition to the Trump policy implementation, seemingly reflects the consequences of the secondary approach.
While in charge of the transition team, Vice-President-elect Pence relied heavily on former Bush Secretary of State Condi Rice for cabinet and administration recommendations:
(Link)
Condi Rice recommended: Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster, Nikki Haley and James Mattis.
FLASHBACK – In the months prior to the September 11th, 2001 attack, Condi Rice was the National Security Adviser to President Bush:
On July 10, 2001, two months before the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, then-CIA Director George J. Tenet met with his counterterrorism chief, J. Cofer Black, at CIA headquarters to review the latest on Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda terrorist organization. Black laid out the case, consisting of communications intercepts and other top-secret intelligence showing the increasing likelihood that al-Qaeda would soon attack the United States. It was a mass of fragments and dots that nonetheless made a compelling case, so compelling to Tenet that he decided he and Black should go to the White House immediately.
Tenet called Condoleezza Rice, then national security adviser, from the car and said he needed to see her right away. There was no practical way she could refuse such a request from the CIA director.
For months, Tenet had been pressing Rice to set a clear counterterrorism policy, including specific presidential orders called “findings” that would give the CIA stronger authority to conduct covert action against bin Laden. Perhaps a dramatic appearance — Black called it an “out of cycle” session, beyond Tenet’s regular weekly meeting with Rice — would get her attention. (read more)
SD & Treepers, what are your thoughts on Zinke?
Off topic
I respect Sec. Zinke tremendously, and hope it is not too late to install Him into another Senate Cabinet approved position, if He would so want to continue to serve His country
No one forced PDJT to hire these Swampers. He should have known better. And yet with Barr he continues to draw water from the Bush well. His hiring decisions have been his archilles heel. He should have had Bossie, lewandowski or Bannon fill positions.
Very shallow and poisoned talent pool from within government. That chummy picture makes me ill. Not surprised they’re linked to Pence.
Stephen Miller should have been the consigliere on all hiring.
Sundance saying it without “saying it”: Pence did this.
Yes, Pence got his suggestions from Condoleeza Rice, who is on record as despising PDJT, and has implied she voted for Obama. Sabotage, pure and simple.
IMO, of course.
Pence is swamp….waiting for Trump to be somehow removed. Maybe Pence and sessions are cousins.
Maybe Pence was fooled?
Pence is a professional politician. He would have had to know that Rice despised Trump, and refused to deny voting for Obama.
Not Bannon. He’s a backstabber.
Bannon was disastrous. Him and Priebus were the two primary leakers early on and sowed complete chaos in the West Wing. I’m convinced Bannon was basically a suicide bomber planted inside. The one bright spot in the Administration has been the outstanding economic team (none of whom come from the swamp incidentally)…if only the rest of the administration was as good as that team!
Actually he was forced… if no one can get FBI back ground checks performed… what is one left to do?
Nikki Haiey is anything but a Swamper. I nominate her to run for President in 2024, not one of the other swampers. Bannon is in trouble with the courts so he wouldn’t have been a good choice. I like Lewandowski, but he does better as leader of The Great American Pac.
Perhaps you should do a bit more research on Haley before you run off to vote for her. She’s as swampy as they come!
Begin your search on this site to learn more!
haley was not kind in her comments about trump before his nomination
So wrong. She might have an impressive manner in front of a camera but she is a globalist through and through.
Policy matters.
“He should” is the favorite sentence starter here in the comments from Treepers … maybe we should stop doing that … WE don’t look any smarter …
maybe WE SHOULD … WATCH … let things play out … and then comment in the positive or negative about any one decision or policy … no more Uninformed advice, we are all lacking the same information Trump has so giving advice about what “he should” do is simply ignorant …
correct, and he has an enormous talent to wield it effectively…me not so much.
This post is about rhinos in the WH, so bringing up cabinet members is on topic.
Secretary Zinke is a patriot who did a tremendous job of ripping public lands from government’s stifling control and opening them up to the public for recreation and exploration.
But during the timeframe of SD’s article here, he was a Commander in the US Navy in charge of 3,500 special forces in the Arabian peninsula so I’m sure he was very much involved in Bush’s war on terror.
…then trillions of dollars and thousands of lives were wasted to appease the Militarial Indistrial Complex’s need for WAR. Bottom line, Facisim on a grand scale.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you think President Trump spent money to appease the Military-Industrial complex was appeasing, you weren’t paying attention.
The reference was to the Bush Iraq/Afghanistan wars, I believe.
It’s amazing to me that so many ‘progressives, snowflakes et al hate the President. Most of them have no concept of the Globalists but President Trump is the biggest “Dove” in my lifetime. You’d think they’d want that. Stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re all fools, sheep, lost souls. They can’t think for themselves. In fact Trump should be the most prized president in their lifetimes. He’s done more for the underclass, and will end doing more for peace, than the sum total of all their idiotic false idols.
LikeLiked by 3 people
the same leftists believe that Obama was the ultimate “peace” President even though he was responsible for many conflicts under his watch.
he’s like a dove flying with a hand grenade…kind of the equivalent of “walk quietly and carry a big stick”
Kind of almost makes you think they wanted it to happen?
Nah.
And then we got the Patriot Act…so they could spy on us legally.
Thinking him an innocent pawn of deep state, I recently watched GWB Jr for the first time on video when he received news about the Twin Towers. His reaction is completely bizarre for a tragedy of such surprise and epic proportions. He goes back to his book and actually sneaks a peek from the corner of his eyes at the kindergarten teacher to see if she is watching him or something.
silly child … go back to your coloring book …
This was apparent as soon as those bush-ites were selected to his administration.
The swamp is about 1,000 ft. deep, apparently, impossible to drain. Bolton needs to be launched next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Neocons be dammed. The good news is one by one the President has been rooting them out. Bolton may be next, or He may be a tool wielded by the President to be Bad cop to Sec. Pompeo good cop, time will tell. It seems the strategy, proposed here of assigning responsbility of the regions problems regarding Syria, and middle east in general, is progressing swimmingly, despite hiccups from the neocon and coc groups.
Thanks Sundance
Your right about that
Dubya decided in 2005 that it was time to erase the borders of the US.
He had Condi Rice leading the charge for the “North American Union”.
They wanted to turn us into one big garbage dump with Canada and Mexico.
I don’t trust any of the globalist trash.
http://humanevents.com/2006/06/28/bush-administration-erases-us-borders-with-mexico-and-canada/
How could anybody listen to advice from Condi Rice? OMG!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rice is purely a Trilateral Commission, CFR stooge. Not a lick of real world experience to back up her degrees. Moved up the ladder too fast.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“As they all knew, a coherent plan for covert action against bin Laden was in the pipeline, but it would take some time. In recent closed-door meetings the entire National Security Council apparatus had been considering action against bin Laden, including using a new secret weapon: the Predator unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, that could fire Hellfire missiles to kill him or his lieutenants. It looked like a possible solution, but there was a raging debate between the CIA and the Pentagon about who would pay for it and who would have authority to shoot.”
This sounds like a pissing contest between the CIA and the Pentagon hindered the process, and then years later the CIA tried to blame Bush and Rice. I’m not saying there wasn’t a lack of leadership, I’m just saying I don’t trust Tenet. I’m too jaded to trust anything related to the CIA at this point. I never liked Condi or Bush, but there’s enough blame and incompetence to go around surrounding 9/11.
And so they blamed 9/11 on Jamie Gorelick. Quite the convenient scapegoat she was.
Establishment HACKS, making sure they kept a rope around MAGA…look for this crew to challenge President Trump shortly…just like Romney! Sickening bastards-one and all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Blind No Longer
👍👍
Pence and others like GOP comm dir., Rence and others set Trump up with neo-cons galor.
Remember when Rosenstein resigned and Rence among others urged Trump to rehire him?
Truly sickening to read this about Rice, but it does not surprise me. Some neocons are still in the Cabinet folks! They are still there. Starting with McConnell’s wife. These folks are not to be trusted. As Bush 2 even said: “Fool me once, uh em, he hem, shame on you, ahem, hum, fool me twice……..and a and a, and a fool once fooled never fooled again!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do not trust pence either. Hope Trump dumps him for 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some want Haley to replace Pence on the 2020 ticket. I hope there are other options. And if Trump keeps Pence, I need to see something more from Pence for me to feel good about his VP spot.
I do not trust pence either. Hope Trump dumps him for 2020
For 2024, Rand Paul is looking better and better.
Yep, Pence with a shiv at the ready at all times
Pence believes what Romney wrote.
“Approach #1 was to eliminate him: see spygate, surveillance, FBI, DOJ and CIA operations to destroy the threat ”
And yet they have nothing.
They spied on the campaign, put the unlimited resources of the US intelligence services to investigate everything President Trump has ever done or anything anyone connected to him has ever done and they still have nothing.
Is there any other political candidate that would not be behind bars given that level of scrutiny?
Hillary damn sure would be.
…what is the common thread?
Condi rice?
Susan rice?
“Barack Obama”…
..most every hire of the bammy admin…
……so many many others…
What is the common thread…???
One-half..or so…what?
Excellent point and well stated. I never made that connection. Early trauma that distorts her view of the world, which is fine if you’re writing books in academia, but have no place in maintaining our posture on the world stage.
Its funny how there has been a LOT written about the “Imperial Presidency”, meaning increases in Executive authority.
Actually, as we are seeing, there has been a much greater increase in DEEP STATE “authority”, sometimes mistaken for executive authority.
One aspect is the # of Presidential appointments which require Senate confirmation. Its not just Cabinet officers, oh those heading up Departments. It now goes,down multiple levels, within the buerocracy.
So, an additional hurdle for any prospective appointee, is “can they be confirmed?”, and ANY President coming in would be given a choice of THIS deep stater, or THIS deep stater, and if he dared to suggest someone not on ‘the list’, amongst other objections would be “oh, they could never get confirmed”.
The,deep state,has 6 ways,from Sunday, to maintain their control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right, people babble on about how Trump has all this power to do this or that, but in many cases, he doesn’t. The authority is often times delegates to a Principal Officer who is confirmed by the Senate. They usually have full autonomy to act as they see fit. In Obama’s case this wasn’t a problem as he appointed people who were 100% loyal to him. Trump on the other hand didn’t have a huge network of allies to pull from and had to dip into, so he had to hire UniParty people. And here we are. 😦
…damn shame the resistance he is up against….the sad part is that the entrenched bureaucrats do not care about the good of our nation..their own nation…they only care about their agenda and their hold upon power…
The obstructive headwinds faced by PDJT are enormous…God bless him……
Clowns to the left of Trump, Jokers to the right…
I bet we will see Condi out to lunch soon with the new mf’ing congress-Palestinian.
It would seem that “offering the olive branch” is an important component in the Art of War/Art of the Deal. And President Trump has not only offered the branch, and has done a number of things meant to heal the divide with the “professional republicans”. Unfortunately for folks like me and our Constitution, the only “offering” they seem ready to accept is the Presidents figurative “head on a platter”.
But at some point, one must be not only willing, but ready and determined to use that “olive branch” to restore Good Orderly Direction.
Perhaps we will find out how determined President Trump is to use that branch to reign in the unruly children. That may also be the time that I will have to “put my money where my mouth is” as well.
Deep State and Deep Shiv…
2019 is the year we start anew! We love you, Mr. President, and we are praying for you and your family 24/7/365! THANK YOU, SIR for all you are doing for us!
xxxooo
Amen!!!! AND AMEN!!! Greatest President ever!
As the Romney op-ed in the WaPo revealed .. GOPe has not leaned, will not change, cannot let go, won’t admit their culpability and are determined to regain power for Club DC.
GOPe would like power for themselves but are willing to help the Democrat Party win if that’s what it takes to stop the Trump Revolution and U.S. Their Globalist World Order depends on it.
3,000 people die on 9/11 and not one federal govt employee loses their job. Nuff said. Swamp.
Pelosi has a word for that kind of damage.
What an interesting photo in retrospect.
“Condi Rice recommended: Rex Tillerson, HR McMaster, Nikki Haley and James Mattis.”
All disasters, except Haley, I guess anyway.
I guess Haley rose to the occasion, the others didn’t. I guess.
I’ll never trust her and Gowdy and her little Marco! Oh and Miss Lindsey too!
I fail to see how Tillerson, who served during the successful diplomatic reset with Saudi Arabia and the lesser Gulf States as well as during the opening phases of the North Korean/China reset, and Mattis, who oversaw the mortal drubbing ISIS received in Mosul and Raqqa, were disasters. They are at least on par with Haley’s performance.
Clearly President Trump felt both men needed to be replaced and there is no reason or point in denying both men gave the media fuel to criticize their boss as they exited the White House, but neither of those facts negates their accomplishments. Nor does the possibility they were Bush/Neo-Con plants. We should remember both the good and the bad.
Were there better choices? Probably. Could those other choices have accomplished more? Probably. Are there legitimate points to criticize both Tillerson and Mattis? Absolutely. However, as with Haley, the President probably squeezed as much productivity out of both men as possible. After realizing they had done all they were capable of or willing to, he asked them to leave.
In hindsight, Tillerson, Mattis, and Haley were far more helpful in executing the MAGA agenda than Preibus, (Obamacare repeal) McMaster (immigration), and the terribly disappointing Jeff “MAGA” Sessions (everything).
Approach #3 :
Squeeze from him everything the RINO’s wanted, mostly corporate tax-cuts.
Give him little or nothing in return until and unless he really, really pushes back. Maybe he never will because he’s maybe weak, or clumsy, or doesn’t have any strategy, or doesn’t care, or he’s clueless. Worth trying.
Evidence shows all 3 approaches worked like a charm. I guess beyond their expectations.
Wait, don’t forget the FBI’s screwups in the lead up to 911.
Oh my word!
Oh, goody! Fireworks! lol
McMaster in a sport coat at a ballgame, what a stiff !
I know I missed the point..again
Jewish World Review Oct. 28, 2005 / 25 Tishrei, 5766
Understanding Condi By Diana West
http://www.jewishworldreview.com/1005/west102805.php3?printer_friendly
In this worldview, it’s not, say, the 700,000 casualties of the Civil War plus one assassinated president who redeemed that original sin of slavery, but rather the civil rights movement that helped overturn Southern segregation laws a century later. Indeed, it was only at this relatively late date, if I’m reading Ms. Rice’s words correctly, that America could finally sally forth as a “true champion of democracy”—which makes you wonder who it was who went to Belleau Wood in 1918, St Lo in 1945, and Chosin Reservoir in 1950.
The implication seems clear: American democracy wasn’t all that much to be proud of until the civil rights leaders Ms. Rice calls the “impatient patriots” — Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, for instance — came along. This supports one of her main policy points; namely, that even in America “democratization is a long and difficult process, not a singular event.” So much for the miracle at Philadelphia.
Such a view of American unexceptionalism makes it perfectly okay to support other “impatient patriots” (her phrase again) in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Palestinian Authority. They, like our Founders, she might say, permit anti-democratic tendencies to mar their nascent democracies (sharia on the books, bomb-toting terrorists on the ballots), but no one should balk. Only “cynics,” as Ms. Rice said—the same people she said “once believed that blacks were unfit for democracy”—argue “that the people of the Middle East, perhaps because of their color or their creed or their culture or even perhaps because of their religion, are somehow incapable of democracy.”
In this mix ‘n’ match take on history, facts about clashing belief systems have no place, and fears for freedom under sharia are “cynical” or worse. But when debate is stopped cold by pushing the hot buttons of racism and bigotry, realpolitik gives way to feelpolitik—maybe the ultimate doctrine of pre-emption.
– Diana West, who s/b the next Secretary of Defense
And I remember Rice saying that they would have moved heaven and earth to prevent the attack if they had had any prior Intel.
At what point does our President realize what he’s up against, and just go full scorched earth on the swamp? Full declass, damn whatever obstruction charge Rosenstein can come up with, damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead. He has to realize by now he can’t win or uncover all of the numerous crimes of the prior administration by fighting conventionally. SD has outlined how he’s seemingly boxed in, and I get that, but if I were in his shoes I’d be sorely tempted to go scorched earth. The “letter which shall not be named” thing has proved to be a nothing-burger, so my last remaining hope is that President Trump has the balls to go full declass (and leaks it all out if the various swamp guardians throw up declass roadblocks). That’s how the left would do it, so play by their “rules”. #Rant_over.
I’m with you. Of course, saying to go scorched earth is easy for us to say as we wouldn’t be on the receiving end of all the blow back.
A good point, and maybe he doesn’t want his extended family put at any potential risk. After all, he does still have the “F**k it, I’m still a billionaire” walk away option.
Enemies from within! The GOPe is despicable going against the voters. Their arrogance is beyond reason. How dare they try to destroy the one person who can restore our great nation,MAGA-KAG.
Who a person socializes with tells a lot. More pictures like this would be worth looking at.
They were probably plotting their next Deep State move against President Trump! Very unlikely combo for a football game…even if it was the National Championship! The game was good political cover.
Interesting. Mueller/Weisman have all transition team communications and whatnot, yet not a single GOPer is in the SC crosshairs.
Lots of us NEVER trusted Pence! I didn’t. He has a slippery two-face appearance to me. It must be some type of spiritual/physical seeing type thing (for me) … he just seems like 2 beings/people inside of him … very weird sensation when I see Pence. He is not a straight shooter. I’m not sure if others feel anything off-putting about Pence, is it his “ridge-fake righteous religious ideas? … I hope Trump has his guard up … because Pence is in league with forces that are plotting against THE LIGHT! I’m sure a few people can pick up on something “wrong” or “off” about Pence. But we all might put it in words differently.
Trump needs to be very careful about the people he hires … because he did place a number of NEVER-Trumpers in his administration.
Lots of us are praying for Trump to be inspired and guided to make the right choices in fulfilling his job as President of the USA and hiring the right people.
I sort of get the feeling Sundance could speak a lot plainer than he has the last year, but, has to temper his writing … in regular language , to not be thought of as a “snow-flake”. I’m just a regular poster , so I can come off as a “snow-flake”, and you can brush me off … (and I’m ok with that). 🙂
Lot of people feel same. Pence is a professional politician who do not believe anything.
Niki was in UN to make contacts/relationships and money. She is a silent neverTrumper and it seems wrote unnamed op-ed. She is not running in 2020 so I can not care.
So Rice took it as business as usual, more or less?
I recall a book or TV special about “The Man that Knew”?, a FBI official, I believe, who was obsessed with OBL and knew he would strike the WTC.
But he was a little flashy, was a ladies man (though married), and wasn’t part of the good old boy network. He left, headed up security at the WTC, and died there rescuing people. Survivors say he likely saved thousands of lives with his stern evacuation preparations.
Remember when Condi Rice once called Dubya her husband? Weird https://slate.com/culture/2004/04/condi-s-alleged-freudian-slip.html
The the Editors Note at the end of the article says all you need to know…
Editor’s Note: How much effort the Bush administration made in going after Osama bin Laden before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, became an issue last week after former president Bill Clinton accused President Bush’s “neocons” and other Republicans of ignoring bin Laden until the attacks. Rice responded in an interview that “what we did in the eight months was at least as aggressive as what the Clinton administration did in the preceding years.”
I said this before and I will Continue…….Pence…
Pence
1. Put in charge of the transition team…almost all he recommended are gone.
Before being put in charge of transition team,
2. Put in charge of pushing bills through Congress. How did that work out?
3. Put in charge of eliminating voter fraud. This was during the Georgia special election. How did that work out? MId-terms….gosh..
4. Pence was in South America waving happily behind Tom Donahue…Donahue gave a blistering speech against the President. Pence said Nothing.
5. During the taped Bush/pu88y gate tape scandal, Pence said nothing to defend the President .
6. Pence fired Gen Flynn for supposed lying to him
7. Now he is in charge of Space Exploration….has he said anything about that?
8. Pence was placed as Vice President by the RNC.. This is a tradition for decades, like the DNC picks the VP. Then Preibus is picked as Chief of Staff. How did that work out?
9. Pences’ personal physician ravaged the Presidents nominee, Jackson, forcing him to drop out. Pence said nothing about it.
10. Pence visited the Border during the Caravan arrival at the border. He spoke to the press saying: “Don’t worry, we will let them all in.”
North Korea hit out at US Vice President Mike Pence , calling him “ignorant and stupid” as the reclusive state made a renewed threat to cancel an upcoming summit between the two countries.
Choe Son Hui, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, released a statement via the state-run KCNA news agency lambasting a recent media interview Pence gave to Fox News.
“I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the US vice-president,” she said in the statement.
In his interview with Fox, Mr Pence warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that it would be a “great mistake” to try to play Washington ahead of a planned summit with President Donald Trump next month in Singapore.
He also said North Korea could end up like Libya, whose former leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons, “if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal”.
Now this…Rice…..Haley…..etc….and Pence…..
Brutus…get close enough for a shiv…
7. Now he [Pence] is in charge of Space Exploration….has he said anything about that?
YIKES! Space is the new frontier and already it has no laws governing satellites. Space is the shadow government new playground and I’ll be posting on the nightly daily thread about Saturn and Satellites being Satan’s new battlefield. Airspace and travel by airplanes is subject to laws. Space weapons supersede and can target planes in the atmosphere below it. Everyone please en masse warn President Trump! Pence in charge of space when he has populated cabinet appointments with uniparty candidates is horrifying!
