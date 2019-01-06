Sunday January 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Fearfully and Wonderfully Made
“Though a grace believer, one of my brothers recently denounced the medical profession’s ability to help those suffering from mental illness. He denounces any form of medication. He said that he believes only our beloved physician, Jesus Christ, could heal such ‘defects of the spirit.’ This man has suffered terribly all his life. Can you tell me please, is this his own belief or one that the BBS would also endorse? He will listen to you and I beg you to enlighten all of us.”
Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Paul instructed Timothy:
“Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach’s sake and thine often infirmities” (I Tim. 5:23).
The apostle clearly wanted Timothy to use a little wine for medicinal purposes to ease the problems he was having with his stomach—and to treat his other afflictions. Paul himself was ministered to by Luke, “the beloved physician,” who attended to the apostle’s eye infirmity (II Cor. 12:7-10; Gal. 4:13-15 cf. Col. 4:14; II Tim. 4:11). We too should avail ourselves of whatever is at our disposal to address the particular health issues we are facing. God would have us to be judicious in preserving our health.
We would highly recommend that your brother seek out medical attention as soon as possible. Many times the chemical messaging of the brain is merely malfunctioning. Like diabetes, many mental disorders are often successfully treated with medication. This should be done in conjunction with the assistance of a godly pastor who can provide the needed spiritual support. The counsel of the Word of God at such times is indispensable. With God’s help, we are confident that your brother can live a productive and fruitful life for the Lord. The apostle says in II Corinthians 1:3:
“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort.”
Surely God has been merciful in allowing medical science to understand more fully the complexities of the human body, which is a demonstration of the wonders of His handiwork. Therefore, we believe it is prudent to utilize this mercy to relieve our pain and suffering. It is indeed true that Christ is still the Great Physician; and sometimes, He does intervene to heal our infirmities (Phil. 2:27). But today in the administration of Grace, this is the exception, not the rule. More often than not, His grace is sufficient (II Cor. 12:9).
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/fearfully-and-wonderfully-made/
1Timothy 5:23 Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach’s sake and thine often infirmities.
2Corinthians 12:7 And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.
8 For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me.
9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
Galatians 4:13 Ye know how through infirmity of the flesh I preached the gospel unto you at the first.
14 And my temptation which was in my flesh ye despised not, nor rejected; but received me as an angel of God, even as Christ Jesus.
15 Where is then the blessedness ye spake of? for I bear you record, that, if it had been possible, ye would have plucked out your own eyes, and have given them to me.
Colossians 4:14 Luke, the beloved physician, and Demas, greet you.
2Timothy 4:11 Only Luke is with me. Take Mark, and bring him with thee: for he is profitable to me for the ministry.
2Corinthians 1:3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort;
Philippians 2:27 For indeed he was sick nigh unto death: but God had mercy on him; and not on him only, but on me also, lest I should have sorrow upon sorrow.
2Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
NAVAJO LOOP TRAIL – BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UTAH
I’ve been to Bryce Canyon, and it is drop-dead gorgeous. We were doing a sub-vacay from LV and thought we’d loop around….ended up doing Bryce Canyon two days running. More spectacular than you can absorb in one day.
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SUNSET I SAW IN 2018. UPPER CATHEDRAL LAKE, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
May I swipe a copy of the? I won’t share it anywhere. I would jut like to be able to look at it now and then.
F 35C FIGHTER GETTING READY TO BE DEPLOYED FROM AMERICAN SUPERCARRIERS
This song by Thomas Newman is from an excellent “small” film entitled “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”. Newman’s music is always moving, as this example certainly is. I’ve included a few comments people have made about about how it affected them here:
“Absolutely amazing music it has the most magical affect on the soul you feel rested like the traveler on the road possibility at the end of his journey.”
===
“My sister is going off to college in the next few months. We used to sit and watch A Series of Unfortunate Events all the time. We read all the books, too. It’s a memory I will cherish forever. This song just makes me think of her. How proud I am of her, how much I love her. It’s a beautiful piece.”
===
“That feeling of solidarity where you feel so alone, just you and your family in a little bubble away from the worlds problems. id be nothing without my family so lucky to have them.”
===
“Sitting here imagining that I’m resting on my couch with my youngest brother in my lap, me holding tightly to him, my younger brother and sister resting their heads on my shoulders, peacfully fast asleep, with my parents arms wrapped protectively around all four of us, listening to this song, safe from the weight of the world for just a few moments, and I can’t help but feel peaceful as this music surrounds and carries me away to the world where sadness, pain, anger, and heartbreak don’t exist and only joy and laughter is allowed.”
===
Thunderbolt P47 Pilots talk about how complete victory against Nazi Germany was attained.
Does anyone else chalk their Door frames for Epiphany? 20+C+M+B+19
Please pray for this man. When he was a boy, his father died suddenly of an aneurysm. A few years ago, he found he too had an aneurysm and a genetic collagen defect was the cause. Now he has two aneurysms and a mass on one of his kidneys. Surgery is this week.
He is a messianic rabbi in Macon, Georgia. This message is a faith builder.
GEOLOGISTS FIND EVIDENCE OF QUAKE DOCUMENTED BY PROPHET AMOS
Bible says it ripped apart Solomon’s Temple, described in detail by Josephus…
https://www.wnd.com/2019/01/geologists-find-evidence-of-quake-documented-by-prophet-amos/#whfsJtqc9Eu32PJz.99
