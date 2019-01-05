January 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #716

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:24 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump said he could keep the shutdown going for years, if needed, and turned down Pelosi’s sneak attempt to pass specific bills to keep specific parts of the government open.

    Trump said it is all or nothing before dropping the hammer – Trump informed them he could simply declare a national emergency and get the wall funded that way.

    https://conservativepolitics2day.com/trump-checkmates-pelosi-may-declare-national-emergency-to-secure-wall-money/

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 5, 2019 at 12:58 am

      It is, of course, a National Emergency, and DOD is suppose stand for Department of Defense (of America), not stand for Department of Iraq and Syria and Afghanistan, or it would be DISA, bot DOD.

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:27 am

  9. dauntlessguy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Sandy the socialist could have learned a lot from this old cartoon. Should be required for every congress member to watch before their swearing in.

    • owtolunch says:
      January 5, 2019 at 1:12 am

      She could not ever learn anything different from what she has been indoctrinated in.. Marxist ideology. See this interview with former KGB Yuri Bezmenov done in 2012 about the KGB efforts to infiltrate the US educational system. You will clearly recognize exactly what he says, as it has played out. He gives very stern warnings… The US ws the last safe place to defect to and it is now in dep trouble.

  10. Robert Smith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Of course Tlaib didn’t apologize, but she did waddle away quickly when pressed by reporters.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/04/watch-rashida-tlaib-flees-from-reporters-when-pressed-on-calling-trump-motherfker/

  11. Rodney Short says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Sure do miss grandma being the first comment.

  12. Tparty says:
    January 5, 2019 at 1:02 am

    The Globalist plan of using fake news media to divide and conquer the people of the world will fail.. The attempted soviet style ‘normalization’ by Macron will be their undoing. The stage is set …

    Tparty
    #Constitution2020

  13. littlequilterkitty says:
    January 5, 2019 at 1:08 am

    I don’t know if this topic is allowed under this thread, but here goes:

    Approximately every 2 to 3 weeks, I’m automatically unsubscribed or my status changed to unfollow without my permission from the CTH. My only contact with this site is through my Android phone using my phone data, not through a router. Does anyone else have this problem???? TIA for any information.

  14. JohnCarlson says:
    January 5, 2019 at 1:09 am

  15. Bull Durham says:
    January 5, 2019 at 1:14 am

    It is very clear that the Dems and Mueller are going to come with indictments to destroy DJT.
    They will try to force a resignation.

    2019 is going to be a nightmare.

    All the techniques of a Color Revolution are in play against MAGA and ’45’.

    The NeverTrump RINOS and Globalists are already massed against MAGA and ’45’. They will work with the Dems and Mueller in the MSM to divided the country into smaller groups than half vs half.

    This will push MAGA people toward a civil war.

