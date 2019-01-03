January 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #714

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 Third year as President of the United State of America…Donald J. Trump
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.” 🌟
—Eph 6:10-13
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom, strength and watchful
— for incoming new Anti-America Congressional House–confuse their leadership
— for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney for verbal attacks on President Trump
— protect President Trump from “Evil Death Wish Squad” Nadler, Cummings and Shifty(Schiff)
— for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
— evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties–pray for employees to withstand evil.
— for China to accept the trade deal–March 1st is last day
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–protection and commitment in what they do
— for President Trump preparation for the SOTU speech on Jan 22 (countdown next week)
—————————————————–
🦅 “Just calm down and enjoy the ride. Great things are happening for our country.” (yesterday twitter)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Yea and Amen one more time, Grandma!
Bless you!
BlackKnightRides says (Jan 2):
I don’t think patriots will waste time masquerading.
BKR, I just wrote on another thread that I ran into some rather scary patriots. NOT LAW BREAKERS, but those who do not trust the US government. They are military trained, combat soldiers retired but still practiceing. A militia if you will. And they were not small in number. I met them only once. The guy who knew them is dead and I haven’t the foggiest who or where they are.
America’s Ruling Class is so insulated from Fly Over Country, that I truly do not think they realize the powder keg they are sitting on. To wit: Loretta Lynch – We Need More Blood On The Street
And given the former Diablo Valley College ethics professor Eric Clanton’s assault with a bike lock — the police reported he bashed seven people — I do not think she was kidding as the news tries to say.
So far Patriots have not retaliated. Mainly because we do not want an open Civil War that will give the Globalists an excuse to bring in UN troops. However if Hope is LOST then the Elite will be dealing with a cornered LION PRIDE the likes of which they do not really want to see.
….
If you read the remarks at the end of the List Of Military Elite Purged And Fired Under Obama It is not hard to believe the comment by the ’17th letter’ that some in the military consider a coup and decided on persuading President Trump to run instead.
However you look at it, we do indeed live in interesting times and I do not think America’s Ruling Class, is going to have everything their own way.
G. Coombs : I suggest you research ” Oathkeepers ” . There’s more than enough logical disconnect to go around when a so-called ” ethics professor ” adopts fascist tactics to silence those who opinions he abhors with physical force while screamingly accusing them of being ‘fascists ” ! You might also want to research ” Three-Percenters ” and MVB’s “Sipsey Street Irregulars ” ( And Mike VanDeBrogh ) as well . Likewise Dave Codrea’s ” Right’s Watch” blog .
I remember when DW Ulsterman had interviews and wrote his columns. Quite a few were with “military Insider” who were totally aghast at what Obama was doing.
Wonder what happened to him?
I believe he now blogs under the name of DC Whisperers at
http://dcwhispers.com/
In the wake of Romney’s OPED, I think Tucker nailed it in terms of what is really wrong with our country with both classes and political parties! Pretty sobering to think about this!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome. Thank you for posting this. A précis of everything that’s wrong. On a day that figures came out in France that the net legal migratory balance is negative (not sure I believe this, the agency concerned refuses to publish how they get their figures), people are leaving France in droves.
We have 48 percent taxation. And it’s set to go up.
I remember the first time I went through that list…a looooooong list of officers from every branch. Seems that somewhere, a large part of the spirit and heart of military officers are going to come back to haunt BHO and the military hating progs.
Does anyone know if Congress spells out (makes law)
1. The amounts sent to foreign countries
2. The amounts given to organizations who house/transport illegals
3. AUTHORIZE the use of welfare entitlements for Illegal Aliens. (A felon is NOT eligible for Food Stamps BTW)
or does the Executive branch have control of any of this?
I could be wrong, and anybody please correct me if I am…
1.I believe most if not all of monies sent to foreign countries would have to pass through the House Appropriation Committee. Even the appropriations subcommittee gets involved at times such as when Kay Granger(TX)-2012, chairman of the appropriations subcommittee, used her position to block (don’t remember if she succeeded or not) the $450M BHO notified Congress that he would be sending to Egypt. The sticking point was the Muslim Brotherhood.And BHO’s motives were suspect. But if that money really was Iran’s, then the Executive Branch has privilege. My only question about BHO’s move is Iran’s then eligibility or not, to receive assets that had been sanctioned.
2. I don’t know.
3. The passage of the 1996 welfare and immigration laws established 2 groups of immigrants to be covered for various assistance programs: Qualified and unqualified. For who qualifies, I found this and copied it here for you:
lawful permanent residents, or LPRs (people with green cards)
refugees, people granted asylum or withholding of deportation/removal, and ………conditional entrants
people granted parole by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a ………period of at least one year
Cuban and Haitian entrants
certain abused immigrants, their children, and/or their parents
certain survivors of trafficking
So it seems these laws have already established the parameters of who does or does not get assistance. In that way, Congress, the House, has already spelled out any restrictions as to who and where the money can go.
Hope this helped a little.
Peace
angel: Its been characteristic of the past several decades’ administrations and Congresses to pass ” feel good ” Laws they have no intention of enforcing – until it becomes politically expedient ! Sort of like sowing controlled minefields ! Never forget life in America would be simple – except for the machinations and greed of Congress – be it taxation, commerce, estates, or travel .
Well that’s true to and cannot be denied. So we’ll just make your reply addendum to my comment.
A good example would be the laws about foundations owned by politicians.
Clinton Foundation: crickets
Trump Foundation – M80s
Peace
Yeah, Grandma, one need look no farther than the heart.
In Jeremiah 17:9 it says, the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; who can know it.
Was back then. Still is today.
MR is proving it one more time.
No doubt! How can he be the former governor of Massachusetts and not be a democrat? Sort of like a oxy moron!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34277960
From the article:
“…Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.
“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr Lundestad writes.
“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”…
What a idiot.
President Trump should add to every one of these Tweets: “Let’s do it for officer Ronil Singh and so many others!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks at CTH better prepare themselves for a deal that will have to give in order to get. If you think this is all resolved without a deal, you are lying to yourself.
Democrats need every single Black and Hispanic vote in order to win a National Election. It is a fact!
Our President has the Hispanic vote coming in between 32% – 35% even in liberal polls. The Black vote is in the low to mid teens and rising.
Remember he won the WH with only 29% of the Hispanic vote and 8% of the Black vote.
Immigration is a topic that hits directly at the Democrat Base because Open Borders take opportunities away from Black and Hispanic Americans. That is a FACT!
Plus Democrats know that DACA is heading to the Supreme Court! Our President referenced it in his Cabinet Meeting. Roberts voted against DAPA. Roberts will vote against DACA as well as the 4 other Republican Appointed Justices. That decision will end DACA immediately on June 30, 2019.
I truly believe we will see a deal that Lindsey Graham spoke about the other day. The President will get his funding of $5.7 billion for the Wall plus some other pieces of Immigration Reform in return DACA recipients ~700K will get the Bridge Act and TPS Refugees that have to return in 2019 will get to stay.
NO CITIZENSHIP! The DACA folks will get a three year work permit that is allowed to be renewed once if certain criteria is met and the TPS Refugees get to have a permanent green card without a path to citizenship.
That is the reality you should prepare yourself for! It is the only way this gets done!
Listen to Rep. Matt Gaetz explain it to you.
I’m with Mr. Lanier.
Don’t care One. Bit. how long .gov is on shut down.
“TPS Refugees that have to return in 2019 will get to stay.”
“TPS Refugees get to have a permanent green card without a path to citizenship.” To win on this is very simple. President Trump doesn’t have to send them home. He does however have to remove their refugee status. As immigrants they are ineligible for most federal welfare programs. As refugees, they were immediately eligible for all of them, free luxury housing, free food, free spending money, you name it. Take all that away, and time to sink or swim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle, that’s why they are all coached to claim refugee at the border. Who do you think pays for their lawyers? The people that benefit from the grift. Refugee status is the goose that lays the golden eggs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, but what does TPS stand for?
Temporary protected status
This is a good place to ask. Most here are very understanding about how not everybody has the time to look up things, especially when you are raising kids and a family. So some of us who aren’t, can jump right in and help.
Blessings to you and yours!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE only need to be the ones counting the votes !
I don’t like anything we would have to give in to, but…and this is a big but…nothing gets done with at least some wheeling and dealing. It’s just a fact of political life. It’s when we don’t get anything whatsoever from the other side, that’s the time to stand the ground and let it all burn down. However, in the meantime, you’re right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great 👍 post! Your absolutely right that if the House Democrats decide no deal is better than compromising, our President will make them pay for it. He will leave the government shutdown for as long as it takes.
Lock her up already, Whitaker. It’s your damn job
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cavuto’s being his usual tool-ish self, but Rand is pretty darn good here in taking it to #TheAssRomney:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney to Flake: “Hold my Stella Artois.”
LOL. Come on Mr. Piddles. Romney to Flake, ” hold my Zima.”
Rand is great in this interview…not acceding to Cavuto’s continued defense of Romney. Romney ran a terrible campaign in 2012–working on his campaign there were many dropped balls and absolutely no data driven strategy. Makes one question Romney’s claim of being an efficient practical leader…I saw none of that from him then, and now he is just sour grapes.
I hope that Treepers from Utah will let this a**hat Romney know how poorly his criticism is being received by the Republican base. Heck, even his niece Ronna Romney criticized him.
Wisdom……don’t think for a second that TEAM Utah does me know who romney is. They are the ones who put him there. Ok believe that Ronna was also aware of theology ahead of time.
I understand these days more about Rand Paul’s stance against the military industrial complex…a complex whose idea of national security is to protect and defend not citizens but the shadow cabal state. NATO alliances is financed mostly by American taxpayer money and is a large part of this MIC. Eisenhower warned about the MIC in his final address when he realized it operated outside the Presidency and it worked out deals with the Nazi military for German precision technology experiments on prisoners. Eisenhower was trying to access Roswell and was refused. My guess is Roswell was not alien at all. This is what JFK set out to expose.
If you search for the 2019 cover of the Economist, a cabal owned issue, you will see two satellite images, one with a cannon-like structure aimed at the back of POTUS’s head which is targeted and outlined in a matrix form with lines. The large DaVinci man who dominates the cover is rendered wearing goggles. Why goggles? Like those violent virtual games. Basically, it’s 1945 art style to lower the ominous sophistication of precision military technology.
LikeLike
The NSA uses satellite spy technology to track and collect data seamlessly all over the world, NATO forces is part of the complex. There needs to be laws about sophisticated satellite equipment orbiting space not being allowed by any country. President Trump needs to do something about satellites first and foremost before we can get our freedoms back.
LikeLike
Good thing I didn’t say that. Thank you, Mr. President, for speaking out against the Forces of Darkness and taking the slings and arrows
When I first heard that Gen. Mattis is relieved from duty effective 01/01/2019, my first thought was that Mattis didn’t resign, he got fired by President Trump. Great to hear directly from his Commanding officer that HE.DID.ACTUALLY.GET.FIRED.
And to boot – he has this unique distinction of getting fired from two different bosses, who are worlds (or planet’s) apart in their thinking.
Disclaimer: I have nothing against the General but I have one unwritten rule that I have followed and also suggest to my friends when they veer from it – never bad mouth your boss or the company that you work for in front of others. If I do not like something I will have at it with my boss privately but publicly I will never bring disgrace to any them. If things get worse then I will just find another job with customary and ritualistic “it-was-such-joy-working-wit-you-all” parting email.
LikeLike
If you haven’t seen this segment yet, watch it!
Go Trump!
LikeLike
President Trump is very astute. He said he gave Mattis $700b and then $716b, and got no results. The missing Pentagon $trillions that was recently discovered in an audit must have been a huge red flag! Where’s all the money going?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tomorrow the Dems get to blast airwaves with whatever narrative suits them, but Friday they have another meeting with PDJT on boarder security, lets not forget that Trump sold rice to China, he could sell a wall to the Dems 🤷🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! See my post above on what the deal will look like.
Brilliant observation. Next, ice to Eskimos.
Maybe, if they are lucky, he will even let them paint it.
God bless his soul.
Click here the original source of this translation: Off service magazine, the black box of Omar Suleiman Former Chief of Egyptian Intelligence exposed the espionage case between Obama’s administration and Muslim Brotherhood Organization.
Last updated by Eman Nabih at January 15, 2014.
.
Sorry bad link
Once again a top priority, evidently.
Their priorities highlighted here. Never anything positive.
Trouble, this photo of herself needs to be archived…she looks like a corpse, positively skeletal, facial adipose totally gone.
wow.
she has to look at herself every morning, like the rest of us.
wonder if she reflects, I suppose that was a pun.
“Walls are Immoral” says Nancy.
…” Trump has stuck w/ his promises to his working class voters. That is #Character. “…..
Yes, it *is*, Robert Barnes. And “Character” is something Mutt Romney would know nothing about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reply to Troublemaker’s Barnes tweet above. Looks like I blew it. hehe
haha. Thanks, Newt!
#LoserFreshmanSenator
This is getting kind of funny.
I just threw up a little bit in my mouth.
ugh. Me too.
Thank Romney for waking people up even more to the Corrupt Republicans.
We need a complete Do-Over.
Just gross, ugh. SLIMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Copperhead and Cottonmouth
Two female snakes? Now that was a mistake, Noah!
No. Two male snakes. Trying their best to reproduce. And not quite able to figure out why it’s not working. Look at how confused their expressions are.
That supercilious “smile” on Mutt’s face. ugh. What a POS.
It’s hard to pick which one is worse, but I’ll take Paul Ryan for his pathetic stewardship during a time when Republicans held both houses and the Presidency. Everything could have gotten done – but he ably blocked everything.
Exculpatory Russia evidence about Mike Flynn that US intel kept secret
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/423558-exculpatory-russia-evidence-about-mike-flynn-that-us-intel-kept-secret#.XC0yisc_S_4.twitter
Excerpt:
Were the information Grassley requested made public, America would have learned this, according to my sources:
— Before Flynn made his infamous December 2015 trip to Moscow — as a retired general and then-adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — he alerted his former employer, the DIA.
— He then attended a “defensive” or “protective” briefing before he ever sat alongside Vladimir Putin at the Russia Today (RT) dinner, or before he talked with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
— The briefing educated and sensitized Flynn to possible efforts by his Russian host to compromise the former high-ranking defense official and prepared him for conversations in which he could potentially extract intelligence for U.S. agencies such as the DIA.
— When Flynn returned from Moscow, he spent time briefing intelligence officials on what he learned during the Moscow contacts. Between two and nine intelligence officials attended the various meetings with Flynn about the RT event, and the information was moderately useful, about what one would expect from a public event, according to my sources.
I just read this same article adjust do not understand why this information cannot be made public. It boggles my mind. General Flynn may be guilty of other misdeeds, but Russian collusion is not one of them.
Could it be because it implies he was engaged in espionage on our behalf against Russia while he was there as a guest? But wouldn’t that be expected of a general anyway?
I pray that something big happens soon to keep the train moving forward. Everything we thought about our government being stolen from our founding father’s principles is happening in front of us. We need a march to DC and March Strong to show them we mean business and not to ignore the 60 M + voters. Time for a new party to get government out of our lives. Government should be supporting us to do what we want, not stopping us. What is the heck is the bill of rights for.
I like the chances of the candidate in the upper right corner. He may be a little dark but, unlike all the others, he at least believes in SOMETHING.
I see Pennywise!!!!!!
#DemocratClownCarPrimary
How is it the French are more aggressive, more nationalist than we are?
The Yellow Vests have put us to shame. Who’d of thunk it?
Says something.
The Yellow Vests in this country are waiting patiently! At this point no need. Let them do something to our President and those vests will have a particular color other than yellow on them.
That s the difference so far!
Believe me the politicians in our country are aware of what is happening in France 🇫🇷 and elsewhere in Europe. The biggest difference between us and them is the 2A.
Flep… looking forward to seeing you revolt.
When & where? I’m with you.
Joe you will know when I put my Yellow Vest on! I promise to post it 😉
Good! I’m going to wear mine in San Francisco. I live in the Bay Area and know it is necessary. I will post too. I’m in!!!!
Why? Everybody will just think you are yet another Caltrans “worker” standing around doing nothing.
Not in SF! You know what I just committed myself to. But it won’t be alone, nor will I be a martyr.
I think Flep is already revolting… LOL… Couldn’t resist!
Need allies. Encourage them.
It’s a joke.. Love Flep
I know. But I ‘m serious.
It sucks a LOT more in France than it does here.
Disagree. Try living in Cali.
Robert, I think that’s why Flep said, At this point no need…
I agree…the tinder has to do with actions against this great President.
They have a long tradition in France, of street protests.
Remember, their revolution involved a guiotine.
Ours involved respectfully telling King George where he could stick his taxes.
Different heritage?
Of course, but they are leading. Let’s be honest.
If I have to shame people, fine. But I won’t rest until America wants and is willing to burn the FBI building to the ground and then hang the leadership from lampposts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know there was a government in Yemen..
LikeLike
citizen, can you or someone else please explain why these nominees can be “cleared” right now, when they have been languishing for years?
I don’t get it.
Seems to me,….
In judo, you use your opponents force against them; they charge, you pivot and flip, redirecting the energy.
Ryan and McConnell were like opponents that stood off, and wouldn’t attack, directly.
Pelosi as Speaker is a win, now attacking, and Uniparties nature is being exposed.
Now, PDJT has an opponent he can flip, so they land on their *ss, again.
“Hit them harder,…” Bring on the Angel families,….
EXPLOSIVE!
Pictured: Former KGB general who helped MI6 spy compile the Donald Trump dirty dossier who has been found dead in the back of his car amid claims of a Kremlin cover up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4166610/Kremlin-covered-murder-former-KGB-chief.html
Now was it punishment by Putin for him doing it?
Or was he about to be outed and embarrass Putin?
You have to admit all this crap has soured US-Russia relations
That’s a pretty strong statement.
But its not “News” JK ! Circa the Eighties (? ) in Somalia U.S. aid on the docks was being stolen/transshipped still in its original packaging ! When this tactic was countered by direct delivery by C-130 flights not only did the ruling government howl, so did their ‘business partners ‘ ! Meanwhile the starving indig minority were being killed rushing the food delivery flights causing further ‘ negative press ‘ for U.S. aid.. Lots of similar examples ( from both Africa and the U.S. ) where successful private aid programs were killed by one, or both, governments and the UN ! “..Africans should be admitted to the congress of civilized nations only when they cease eating one another ……” remains a valid criticism .
Nikki – which UN agencies are least corrupt and biased?
LikeLiked by 3 people
haha!!!
Anybody who calls for marches, mass protests or any kind of civil unrest from our side needs to keep in mind that the evil global communist bastards would like nothing more than to call for UN troops to come in and stop Americans from fighting one another. As long as it’s only libtards out there fighting the cops or each other, that is not going to happen.
LikeLike
And the liberal MSM will spin it to death.
I think the liberal media spin would be the least of our problems. It could be the beginning of the end for America as we know it. After all, that is the ultimate goal of the left.
joeknuckles,
I agree with your statements but with a different spin – it could be the beginning of the end for America as we know it “is today (academics, media, hollywood, DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc. controlled by left)”. And that will be the left’s worst nightmare.
UN can step or railroad in nations that do not have 2A. I doubt they have enough arms and ammunitions to go against the United States population armed with their 2A right. And that is primarily why dems / globalists want to take that away.
Gee, I really think it’s best to avoid an armed conflict right here in the USA.
A lot of advantages to a general strike; 80-100 million people don’t go to work, and don’t buy anything.
In addition to other things, being ‘survivalists’, we stockpile FOOD. Surely we could stay home from work, and buy nothing, for a week?
Don’t have to worry about infiltration by troublemakers, or media coverage.
Just stay home, would SERIOUSLY impare commerce (the grease that keeps everything moving).
Makes more sense than fighting in the streets.
Blue helmets make wonderful targets.
End
III/0317
Senate confirms 60 nominations for President Trump.
I believe over 300 are awaiting confirmation.
What happened? Worried about the State of the Union address?
https://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/423623-senate-confirms-dozens-of-trump-nominees-on-final-day-of-115th-congress
I cannot wait for this years SOTU address!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry Reid is dying of pancreatic cancer, but just like his friend the late John McCain, the former Democrat Nevada Senator has to make his hatred for President Trump known in his final days.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/amoral-and-no-conscience-harry-reid-hits-trump-from-his-death-bed/
Neither McCain nor Reid are aware that there are no
elections, lobbyists, nor money-making opportunities in the lake of fire.
LikeLike
This guy’s great! Can’t believe I never heard of him before now:
White House: Democrats ‘not serious’ about reopening government
Excerpt:
What [President Trump] wants on his desk is a bill that opens the government, that funds the government and protects the American people. And right now, the Democrats are not serious about that,” Gidley said during an interview on Fox News.
And you know they’re not serious because serious people with serious plans and serious proposals don’t negotiate in the press,” he added. “And that’s all that Democrats have done to this point.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/423624-white-house-democrats-not-serious-about-reopening-government
God bless President Trump and his family.
REALLY good article on the hypocrisy of the idiot left and right and the never Trumpets.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/30/our-exhausted-american-mediocracy
Citizen is so right. I watched all of the Presidential debates and rallies in 2016, and PT never said any of the things the MSM claims he did…they cherry picked, distorted the context, and just lied. Trouble is, the idiots watching MSNBC and CNN believe what they’re being told, without question. Some of these idiots are people I know, and it’s frustrating to hear them repeat these lies. They are truly brainwashed by the media. It’s sickening. Plus, they’ve been wrong about him for the past 2 years. You’d think they’d wisen up already, but they feel they must receive their instruction from the lying media. There is no critical thought anymore.
President Trump is not our daddy.
He needs support. And I mean AGGRESSIVE support.
Show no fear. You may be sacrificed in the fight.
Accept it. Realize your dead so you can fight without fear.
What Trump did in 2016 was the equivalent of a WWE wrestler going off script, fighting for real and beating the crap out of the pre-determined champion. In 2012, Romney stuck to the script, that’s why he has his magic underwear all wadded up now.
